LEVEL (Flat Earth Film) 2021:

Why are There No Flat Earth Whistle-Blowers?:

The Ultimate Flat Earth Experiment:

The Top 20 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Globe:

How do Tides Work on Flat Earth?:

Why Would They Lie About Flat Earth?:

Why Do the Sun and Moon Get Bigger Near the Horizon?:

The Christopher Columbus Deception:

Earth's Curvature Visible from your Airplane Window?:

The Lake Pontchartrain Bridge Shows Earth's Curvature?:

Ships Disappear Beyond Earth's Curvature?:

Why Can't Everyone See Mount Everest on a Flat Earth?:

Coriolis Effect Debunks Flat Earth?:

Foucault Pendulums Prove Earth's Rotation?:

Cavendish Experiment Proves Gravity?:

Dinosaurs: Science or Science Fiction?:

The Dauntless Astronomy (Videobook):

50 Scientific Facts for the Downfall of Modern Astronomy (Videobook):

20 Reasons Against Newtonianism (Videobook):

Eratosthenes Experiment Debunks Flat Earth?:

Flatlantis is an exploration into the history of Flat Earth, the mythology of Atlantis, and the mystery of Mount Meru, the alleged magnetic mountain ancient cultures worldwide believed existed at the North Pole. Beginning with a complete history of the geocentric flat Earth cosmology and subsequent gradual adoption of the heliocentric globe Earth model, Flatlantis then delves into ancient polar mythologies, early polar history/cartography, modern polar expeditions, and the myriad problems with claims made by Cook, Peary, Byrd, Scott, Amundsen, and other explorers. Finally, in a metaphysical twist, the book ends with research into Freemasonry, Christian esotericism, the Atlantean legend, Kundalini Yoga, ancient, advanced civilizations and how they are all intimately connected to the North Pole.

Flatlantis (Full Audiobook):

Entrances to Inner Earth - ROBERT SEPEHR:

Daylight Debunks the Globe:

NASA's Laughable Apollo Lunar Lander:

Mercury and Venus at Night Debunk Heliocentrism:

The Fall of Gravity:

Uniform Circular Motion is Constant Acceleration:

Anti-Flat Earth Defense Mechanisms: