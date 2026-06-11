The love and yearning people share, including romantic love, is simply a metaphor for the love and yearning they have for The Creator, whether they know it or not. In the quiet hours of the night, when the world falls still, and the heart speaks in its native tongue, we feel it: a longing that no embrace can fully satisfy, a tenderness that outlasts every fleeting joy. We fall in love—with a person, a place, a melody, a cause—and for a moment, the universe seems to align. Eyes meet across a crowded room, hands intertwine, and the soul whispers, At last. Yet even in the height of passion, a subtle ache persists. The beloved is never quite enough. The union is never quite complete. This is not a flaw in love; it is its secret purpose. All human love and yearning—romantic, platonic, parental, or communal—is a living metaphor for the soul’s primordial hunger for The Creator. Whether we name it God, the Divine Source, the Ground of Being, or simply That Which Is, this yearning is the hidden current carrying us home.

Consider romantic love, the most intense and revealing of these echoes. Two souls collide, drawn by beauty that seems almost unbearable. In the lover’s face, we glimpse the sacred: the curve of a cheek becomes a landscape of wonder, a laugh echoes like distant bells calling us to prayer. We ache to merge, to dissolve the boundaries of self and other, to know and be known completely. Poets from Rumi to Shakespeare have chronicled this ecstasy and torment. “I have been to the furthest reaches of your eyes,” they seem to say, “and still I thirst.”

Why this insatiable thirst?



Because the beloved, however radiant, is not the ultimate Object. They are a window, a mirror, a flickering candle held up to The Sun. In the beloved’s imperfection and mortality, we confront the limits of created things. The relationship may bloom into decades of devotion, yet time erodes even the strongest bonds. Illness comes. Distance intrudes. Death eventually parts. And in that parting, the heart breaks open wider than before, revealing the deeper wound: we were made for a Love that does not die, a Union that cannot be severed. Romantic love is the soul practicing eternity with training wheels. It teaches us vulnerability, surrender, and the courage to say, “I am yours,” so that one day we might whisper those same words to the One who breathed us into being.

This metaphor extends beyond romance. A mother’s fierce protection of her child, the quiet loyalty of lifelong friends, the stranger who offers kindness on a cold street—these too are sacraments of a greater Love. In every act of genuine care, we reenact the

Creator’s outpouring. We were loved into existence, not as an afterthought but as the deliberate delight of a Being whose nature is Love itself. The yearning we feel to belong, to matter, to be seen and held without condition, is the homesickness of the spirit. Saint Augustine captured it centuries ago: “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” The restlessness manifests in a thousand human forms—ambition, addiction, art, activism—but its root is divine. We reach for the finite because the Infinite feels too vast, too terrifying, too close.



Sufi mystics described this truth with exquisite poetry. The lover and the Beloved are not two, they taught, but one reality temporarily veiled. The pain of separation is the fire that purifies. When we truly love another person, we are remembering, however

dimly, the Face we knew before birth. Every kiss is a rehearsal for the dissolution of ego in divine Presence. Every tear shed in loss is holy water, preparing the soil for resurrection. Even the most broken relationships carry this redemptive seed: they expose our illusions of self-sufficiency and drive us toward the only Love capacious enough to hold our entire being—flaws, contradictions, and all.

Science and psychology glimpse this from afar. Attachment theory reveals how early bonds shape our capacity for trust and intimacy. Evolutionary biology notes the survival value of love and bonding. Yet these explanations, while true on their level, stop short of the mystery. Why does love feel transcendent? Why does a simple act of

self-giving flood us with meaning that seems to echo beyond biology? Because we are not merely clever beings navigating a material world. We are embodied spirits, fragments of divine Light walking The Earth, and every genuine connection reminds us of our origin in the Heart of all hearts, the divine crucible of all existence, a transformative place that every human being longs for, yet cannot fully comprehend.

This truth does not diminish human love; it elevates it. When we recognize the metaphor, earthly relationships become sacred pathways rather than idols. We love our partners not as saviors but as fellow pilgrims. We cherish our children not as possessions but as unique expressions of the Creator’s artistry. We offer friendship not to fill our emptiness but to share the abundance we are learning to receive from the Source. And when human love fails—as it sometimes must—we are not abandoned.

The yearning itself becomes the bridge. In the desert of loss, the soul learns to cry out directly to The Living Water. This is precisely why the gift of Salvation through Christ reverberates so truly, so tenaciously, never diminishing with the turn of the ages, but only growing throughout a fallen and broken world.

Many of us wander for years, mistaking the sign for the destination. We chase romance after romance, success after success, experience after experience, always hoping the next one will quiet the ache. But the ache is not the enemy. It is the voice of the Beloved calling us by name. The Creator does not stand aloof, waiting for us to become worthy. The yearning we feel is the Creator’s own desire reaching through us, inviting us to turn around and recognize the One who has never left.

In the end, all loves converge. The river of human affection flows inevitably toward the Ocean. To love deeply in this life is to participate, however imperfectly, in the eternal dance of Lover, Beloved, and Love itself. It is to practice for the final homecoming, when the veil drops and we see face-to-face, The Lord. Then every tender glance we ever gave or received will find its fulfillment. Every tear will be wiped

away. Every fragmented “I love you” will be gathered into the single, resounding Yes that birthed The Stars.

Until that day, let us love bravely. Let us yearn honestly. Let the metaphor do its holy work, breaking our hearts open so that the Light can pour in. For in loving one another, we are already, whether we know it or not, loving The Creator. And in being loved, we are already being held by arms that will never let us go.

The yearning is the proof.

Love is the path.

The union awaits.

In Christ, all are made whole again.