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Tom Gilligan's avatar
Tom Gilligan
36m

Having dabbled some in TM and Reiki rituals/exercises I did feel as though there’s an irony when doing self-denial, in that it actually becomes a form of solipsism in actively denying external realities. Just a thought that came to mind just now.

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
3h

Just remove the religion from the practice of zen.

The problem with religion is religion! For it only serves those that control it.

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