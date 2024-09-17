Because of the way Perspective works on flat plane, each person stands beneath their personal “Planetarium” as they look up from their Earth bound position.

Within each person’s field of vision, there is a compression on the horizon that occurs, limiting their field of vision and the sky above to a 360 degree dome or hemisphere, which encompasses them from the ground up. You “carry” your personal dome everywhere you go, and each person is privy to a slightly different perspective of celestial events above them, depending upon their geolocation.

The human eye tracks and engages with objects in a very specific way, interpreting distance as a function of its ability to resolve images into focus. This is called angular resolution. It also detects the position of images within its visual field by cross-referencing them with other objects in its field of view. Additionally, the eye cannot see forever. It can only see to a finite compression point on the horizon where the ground appears to meet the sky, which may be defined as “the convergence point.” And so, with respect to stargazing, you stand beneath an imaginary mini-hemisphere (dome of perception) 360 degrees all around you, and 180 degrees from apex to ground. And you are only perceptually cognizant of a limited array of celestial events in that perspective dome you stand beneath. And, if you were to travel 500 miles to a different geolocation, you would see a slightly different array of celestial events in your personal perspective dome. Ultimately, everything comes down to perspective when viewing external images. We each perceive things from our personal perspective. As such, perspective dictates how we comprehend what we perceive.

To better understand what your personal dome of perception is (i.e., observational dome), it helps to imagine what happens when you look down a long row of streetlights at night. Though the streetlights are not literally descending down to the ground, the farther they are from your observational position, they more they appear to descend down to the ground. This is due to the fact that images appear to compress and converge into a vanishing point the farther they are from your observational position. This is also known as The Law of Perspective. This is similar to your personal dome of perception. You can only see so far at night, and then the ground compresses with the sky, just like railroad tracks appear to do but left to right on the ground instead from bottom to top…ground to sky. Obviously, if you look straight upwards, you can see for a long distance, but as soon as you look horizontally, or at a 45 degree angle, at The Stars, the naturally occurring convergence of the horizon happens. Thus, any Stars you see will only exist in your personal dome of perception, where your visual limitations exist.

The Sun also appears to set as it recedes through this very same principle, where the farther it is from us, the more it is compressed into the horizon, thereby appearing to set, when in reality, it is merely travelling farther away on the same plane.

For this reason, you actually never see the exact location of The Sun, Moon, or Stars. Rather, you see the APPARENT position of such celestial events, while the ACTUAL position of such celestial events is concealed from you by various factors, including the bending of light, reflections off of the larger dome (i.e., The Firmament), refraction, and, of course, the perceptual and epiphenomenal optical effects that occur from the compression of objects as they converge upon the horizon within the range of your visual limitations.

The Sky is a Dome (Flat Earth vs Globe Earth):

A Simple Way to Visualize Compression and Convergence at The Apparent Distant Horizon is to Imagine Tilting Railroad Tracks 90 Degrees

Most people realize that railroad tracks appear to meet in the distance but, in reality, they remain parallel. Subsequently, a simple way to visualize compression and convergence at the apparent distant horizon is to imagine tilting railroad tracks 90 degrees. The same illusion of distant compression and convergence that we observe with railroad tracks may be extrapolated to the ground and sky but instead of observing compression and convergence from left to right, as is the case with railroad tracks, we observe compression and convergence from bottom to top (i.e. from ground to sky).

See how easy that was?

The Sun Does Not Appear to Apparently Completely Shrink as it Recedes Due To Perspective Convergence, Celestial Perspective, and its Parallel and Perpendicular Path Relative to the Observer

The Sun may not always shrink as it recedes due to perspective convergence and its parallel and perpendicular path relative to the observer. It is all a matter of perspective, your frame of reference and point of view.

If the Sun were on our eyeline, it would go away from you, and it would shrink in size like this train going down the tracks appears to shrink:

But it's not on our eyeline, but rather, it moves on a flat Earth, parallel to the ground, and therefore, it moves perpendicular to our eyeline. Hence, the Sun is actually moving above and away from you, not directly away from you like a receding train on our plane.

The Sun moves over and it forms kind of a pyramid shape as it goes overhead, so it maintains a perpendicular angle to the observer.

The ACTUAL size of The Sun gets smaller as it recedes into the distance, but the APPARENT size of The Sun may fluctuate due to Perspective, Atmospheric Conditions, Optical Illusion, and Cloud Density, etc...If you film The Sun with a Nikon P900, you may capture a wide variety of Sun sizes as it recedes, some bigger and some smaller, due to such variances in perceptive, optical, and atmospheric conditions. In many of these videos, The Sun will appear NOT to change size as it recedes, but rather, it will merely appear to compresses in height due to the natural compression that receding objects appear to attain when viewed from a great distance as they approach the vanishing compression point on a flat plain. This is largely due the human eye’s inability to resolve certain angular resolutions at a distance. Nevertheless, The ACTUAL size of The Sun gets smaller as it recedes into the distance.

A train moving away from an observer is not ACTUALLY getting smaller. It’s APPARENT size shrinks due to the natural compression that occurs on the horizon because of perspective:

David Foster:

“Artists have studied how our eyes perceive this world since time began. They have an acute understanding of perspective and the vanishing point in order to create detailed and accurate impressions of reality. When studied closely, the average person can also gain an understanding as to how this works, and in doing so, will also realize that the horizon line that we formerly identified as Earth curve is actually just the limits of our vision.

The building isn’t actually angled. The things in the distance aren’t actually smaller, and the horizon isn’t actually Earth curve:

These photographs help us to understand the way the angular relation of the world changes when we are very close to the ground rather than elevated. The floor has very little room to rise before reaching the level of our eye while the ceiling is at a much greater angle:

The horizon is not a physical place that can hide a boat like a hill hides a car. It’s simply the place where the sky appears to converge with The Earth.”

Law of Perspective:

“This Law of Perspective meets us on every hand; and cannot be gainsaid. If, in a straight line, we look at a frozen lake from a certain distance, we shall observe people who appear to be skating on their knees, but, if we approach sufficiently near, we shall see them performing graceful motions on their feet. Farther, if we look through a straight tunnel, we shall notice that the roof and the roadway below converge to a point of light at the end.

It is the same law which makes the hills sink, to the horizon, as the observer recedes, which explains how the ship’s hull disappears in the offing. I would also remark that when the sea is undisturbed by waves, the hull can be restored to sight by the aid of a good telescope long after it has disappeared from the naked eye, thus proving that the ship had not gone down behind the watery hill of a convex globe, but is still sailing on the level of a Plane sea.”

-David Wardlaw Scott, “Terra Firma”

Optical Compression With Lower Observer Elevation:

The Sun’s Path Proves There is No Spinning Ball:

After Watching THIS You'll See The World Differently:

Additionally, The Sun doesn't speed up as it goes overhead, as many Heliocentrists claim it should if the Earth was flat. What they're talking about is how when a train comes into a station, it appears to speed up as it passes you, but appears slower in the distance. But they forget to grasp that the train is near you in your eyeline of sight at ground level. They’ll say that the Sun should be very slow on the horizon and whizzing overhead, but the Sun is not on our eyeline. It's traveling parallel to the ground, and it's perpendicular to us, but it’s very high up, and so, it will appear to climb in the sky as it approaches the observer, and descend as it recedes into the distance in the contour of pyramid.

As The Sun appears to climb, no apparent acceleration can be observed, nor can any apparent deceleration be observed as it appears to descend. But, I fact, the Sun is doing nether. It only appears to do this. It is actually travelling parallel to the ground at a very high altitude, which gives the illusion of this apparent motion to the human eye.

Why The Sun Doesn't Shrink To A Dot On The Flat Earth Celestial Perspective Experiment Shows Why:

Flat Earth, 2019 HD Time Lapse Shrinking Sunset Compilation:

Celestial Perspective and the Sun’s Transit

The Sun comes at you when it's rising and goes away from you when it's setting. See how the Sun's light at Sunset shrinks and trails after it - not at all what we would expect to see if the Sun is 94 million miles away.

The Sun doesn't "fade away into the distance” (vanishing point), because of what I call Celestial Perspective.

If you were standing next to a train the train is as big as it's ever going to get. As the train goes away it can only get smaller and smaller eventually shrinking to a dot and vanishing into your horizon. The reason for that is, it occupies the same plane as you.

Astronomical Violations of Perspective:

Celestial Perspective is different. Let me explain. When the Sun is "next" to you it's vertically "next" to you, but on a much higher plane than you - in other words it's high, directly over your head. So due to its distance away vertically, its already experienced a visual reduction in size compared to what it would be if it was really next to you.

Then, as it goes away from you it visually lowers as it follows the convergence lines down to your horizon essentially keeping its distance the same. The going away and the lowering offset one another so there's no change in size.

Kinda like if you're flying a kite and it's a mile up. It will appear a certain size. Now imagine it takes a dive to the ground, but its string stays taught. It hits the ground still a mile from you, but instead of being a mile away vertically it's a mile away horizontally. It would still appear the same size even though it is now a mile down the road from you.

That's the difference between regular perspective that we're all familiar with and what I call Celestial Perspective, something we've never been taught.

If the Sun is 94 million miles away and a million miles in diameter (give or take - my guess is as good as theirs), the Sun rays should be completely parallel to one another - where we see them coming through the clouds, right?... But we don't... they splay out or diverge. Perspective will converge parallel lines that are parallel to the observer's eye plane, that's true.

What perspective won't do is converge perpendicular lines and planes from the observers perspective. We should see the rays that come straight down out of the clouds STAY as parallel columns - but I’ve never seen Sun rays come down vertically parallel to one another in person or photo...

If you don't believe that vertical lines that are perpendicular to an observer will stay parallel to one another, just look at some pictures of tall buildings or a long row of light poles. Perspective will "squeeze" them together and shorten them as they go away from you, but it will not "splay" them out. I've never seen a picture or seen in person, Sunrays coming straight down and remaining parallel to each other, BUT WE should.

Perspective CANNOT converge lines and planes that are perpendicular to the observer. In other words, perspective cannot make vertical parallel lines like these "II" lean into each other forming an a-frame shape like this "a" - they will stay vertical and parallel like for example "light poles" and " tall buildings"

If the Sun is nearly a million miles in diameter and 94 million miles away we must see vertical parallel Sun rays engulfing the Earth - but we don't.

What we do see... are Sun rays emitted out from the Sun, like spokes from the axle of a bicycle tire. The rays we see emitted from the Sun match exactly what we see coming through the clouds too. Conclusion... The Sun is where we see it is and the Sun rays are being emitted from a local small Sun just as we see - the heliocentric model is not reality.

The Sun Rises And Sets Because It Gets Closer and Farther: Celestial Perspective: