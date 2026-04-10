With no Restance, No

Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. If object A exerts a force on object B, object B simultaneously exerts a force of equal magnitude and opposite direction on object A. Forces always exist in pairs.

However, one must remember that this Law of Motion was formulated by Sir Isaac Newton with a pressurized atmosphere and/or solid objects in mind, and not a zero-pressure vacuum environment. Newton was addressing the natural physics of action/reaction when in the presence of ambient pressure, where forces always exist in pairs, one to push in one direction, and the other to resist that force, thereby resulting in the greater force overcoming the lesser force. In the case of flight, jet and rocket thrust is directed against the homogenous and all-encompassing ambient pressure around them at such a speed and magnitude that the net resultant effect is that the atmospheric pressure literally responds by “resisting” the engine thrust, which in turn, results in the equal and opposite reaction that Newton wrote about.

Speed and Magnitude (of Velocity) Have Slightly Different Attributes:

· Speed: A scalar quantity defined as the rate of change of distance (e.g., 60 mph). It does not include direction and is always non-negative.

· Magnitude (of Velocity): The numerical value of a vector. Velocity is a vector (e.g., 60 mph North), meaning it includes both speed and direction.

Thus, contrary to what NASA asserts regarding rockets being able to thrust forward in the zero-pressure open vacuum of Outer Space, external air pressure (ambient pressure) is actually required. External resistance is a component of the general rocket propulsion equation. It is literally in the equation. It is included as a “pressure-area” term to account for the difference between the engine’s nozzle exit pressure and the ambient atmospheric pressure, particularly when the nozzle is not perfectly expanded. The amount of thrust produced by the rocket depends on the mass flow rate through the engine, the exit velocity of the exhaust, and the pressure at the nozzle exit, which is, of course, connected to all the external ambient pressure contiguous with the nozzle exit. There is no disconnect here. The nozzle exit is not merely “hosting” a “pad” of pressure below it that is free-floating. The pressure below the nozzle exit is continuous, and moreover, dependent upon all the external atmospheric pressure around it, extending as far as the Firmament allows.

Additionally, all of these variables depend on the design of the nozzle and the mass flow rate. In physics and engineering, mass flow rate is the rate at which mass of a substance changes over time.

Examples of Mass Flow Rate May Include:

· Blood circulation

· The transport of water in vascular plant tissues

· Nitrogen gas flowing through a pipe at a specific mass rate, independent of pressure-induced volume changes

· Mass flow rate in a rocket engine is the mass of propellant burned and expelled per unit time (measured in kg/s or lbm/s), directly dictating thrust.

And so, there you have it. Jet and rocket thrust is dependent upon the presence of external ambient pressure. They cannot thrust forward in the zero-pressure open vacuum of Outer Space. The external atmospheric pressure literally resists the engine thrust, which in turn results in the equal and opposite reaction that Newton wrote about, where forward motion is the consequence.

Put another way, with no medium to push against in the zero-pressure open vacuum of imaginary Outer Space, there can be no adequate resistance for rocket thrust to push against, and thereby, no equal and opposite reaction for forward movement. Even Newton recognized this issue with respect to his Universal Gravitation Equation in his Letters to Richard Bentley. Sir Isaac Newton recognized that his Universal Gravitation Equation, published in his Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, known commonly as The Principia, did not explain how Gravity operated across a vacuum, a concept known as “action at a distance”. In a 1692/3 letter to Richard Bentley, Newton wrote that it was an “absurdity” that one body could act upon another through a vacuum without any mediation (medium), marking this lack of physical mechanism as a major philosophical flaw in his theory.