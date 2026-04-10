Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
4hEdited

Is it true that “light” also needs a medium, therefore the sun cannot be in “space”?

We know the sun is inside the firmament and the stars are in water.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
3hEdited

But if there is an aether, there is something for the rocket to push against, no?

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