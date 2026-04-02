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Mog's avatar
Mog
4d

Broadly, yes higher education does "equip" the student..."equipped" for what, is the bigger question. I hope you looked into the research Charolotte Iserbyt did on the American education system and how it was warped and manipulated right from the earliest years of education to the higher levels. "Indoctrination" really is the most appropriate term.

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Dr. Jeff Explains's avatar
Dr. Jeff Explains
2dEdited

No. Critical thinkers still exist among them in the realm. The ones who were prone to an awakening and pattern recognition. I think most people bite the propaganda.College, high school, preschool, kindergarten, homeschooled, with indoctrinated parents, one has to search out the truth themselves, no matter the background, the training, because propaganda will find you if you let it. The lie started young, before we could think for ourselves. Therefore, one must undo the lies himself to be able to critically think. Just my opinion and contributing to the post with my thought thoughts I’m not right or wrong. I don’t think.

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