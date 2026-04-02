Higher education degrees do not automatically make you a mind-controlled and indoctrinated drone. What creates mind-controlled indoctrination is the refusal to keep learning and accept that what you have learned may have been fraudulent. I have two bachelor’s degrees, including a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the highly respected University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC), known worldwide for its research into how the human mind operates, with the top psychologists in the world as faculty. I also have a Master’s Degree in Education. Was I indoctrinated by all this learning? Yes, of course. Did I escape it by the merits of my own research? Eventually, yes, with the help of The Bible and the merits of enclosed cosmological research.

The claim that higher education degrees automatically make you a mind-controlled and indoctrinated drone is a strong overstatement that ignores individual agency. The idea that certain systems, structures, or philosophies ignore individual agency, the capacity for individuals to act independently and make their own free choices, is a real and heavily debated topic in Sociology, Psychology, and Philosophy. While some perspectives emphasize personal autonomy, others argue that human behavior is heavily determined by environmental factors, social structures, or collective systems, but few of them completely deny the power of the individual to outweigh the compression of social systems and peer pressure in order to change a worldview.

Of course, variations across institutions and fields, and the evidence on how higher education actually shapes, or fails to shape, thinking, are a grave concern. But higher education often provides the tools for empirical research that are necessary to break free from the molds of thought and encumbrance that they teach.

Selection Effects and Self-Sorting:

People who pursue higher education are already different from the general population in ways that correlate with certain attitudes, higher average IQ, conscientiousness, openness to experience, and pre-existing tendencies towards experimental views on social issues and The Cosmos. College doesn’t usually “create” these traits from scratch. Rather, it amplifies or refines what’s already there through peer groups, cultural signaling, and selective exposure. Studies show that much of the observed introspective shift in attitudes among college graduates is partly spurious or pre-existing, not a pure causal effect of classroom content.

Ideological Imbalance in Academia:

Granted, there is robust evidence of a heavy left-leaning skew among collegiate faculty, especially in the Humanities, Social Sciences, Anthropology, Astronomy, and Astrophysics, which tends to reinforce Evolutionary Theory, Atheism, and The Heliocentric Theory.

Ratios of liberal to conservative professors often range from 5:1 to 12:1 or higher in certain fields, with “far left” or activist self-identification growing over recent decades. Administrators and student bodies have also trended left. This creates real risks of viewpoint homogeneity, self-censorship (by students and dissenting faculty), and curricula that frame issues through a dominant lens (e.g., heavy emphasis on certain social justice framings, with less representation of classical liberal, conservative, or heterodox perspectives).

Critics rightly point out that this environment can reward conformity: grading, recommendations, social status, and even course content may subtly (or not so subtly) favor alignment with prevailing campus norms. In extreme cases, activist-oriented instruction or mandatory diversity statements can function like loyalty tests rather than open inquiry. Public confidence in higher ed has dropped sharply (especially among Republicans), with many citing perceptions of political agendas over skills or neutral knowledge.

However, this is not the same as automatic “mind control.” Faculty bias does not equate to successful brainwashing for several reasons:

· Students Aren’t Blank Slates: Research on attitude change during college often finds modest shifts—some liberalization on social/moral issues, but not wholesale transformation into ideological clones. Many students enter with views already aligned with campus culture (self-selection), resist or ignore what doesn’t fit, or change for social reasons (peers, status) more than professorial lectures. Informal influences (dorms, clubs, media) often matter as much as or more than classes.

· Indoctrination is Hard: Professors frequently complain that students disengage, skip readings, or prioritize grades over ideas. “Svengali-like” control is overstated; real indoctrination requires total environmental control (as in some autocracies), which modern universities lack amid choice of majors, electives, and competing influences like the internet, family, work, or religion. Studies testing the indoctrination hypothesis (comparing democratic vs. autocratic education contexts) show regime effects on values, but effects in open societies are smaller and not monolithic.

· Variation by Field and Institution: STEM, economics, business, and engineering show more ideological balance and focus on technical skills over worldview. Community colleges, trade-oriented programs, religious institutions, and certain conservative-leaning schools differ markedly from elite coastal universities. Not every degree is a “gender studies seminar” all day.

· Critical Thinking Gains: Higher education, at its best, does build skills in analysis, evidence evaluation, inference, and considering alternatives—tools that can counteract dogma if applied. Meta-analyses and longitudinal data show gains in these areas for many students, though quality varies wildly by program. Education correlates with broader worldviews and civic engagement, not just rote ideology.

Real Risks vs. Caricature:

The strongest case against the “drone” narrative is that graduates are not uniform. Plenty of college-educated people hold contrarian, conservative, libertarian, or apolitical views; many reject campus orthodoxies post-graduation when real-world trade-offs (economics, family, competence) hit. High-IQ people can rationalize bad ideas, but they can also detect inconsistencies better when motivated. Conformity pressures exist everywhere—not just universities (corporate HR, social media, government bureaucracies). The “indoctrinated drone” trope flattens human psychology: people cherry-pick, compartmentalize, and evolve.

That said, dismissing concerns as myth ignores documented problems: declining viewpoint diversity, rising self-censorship, scandals over disinvitations or ideological litmus tests, and curricula that sometimes prioritize activism over disinterested scholarship. In fields dominated by one perspective, “higher education” can devolve into higher conformity training, eroding the classic ideal of the university as a place for rigorous pursuit of truth via argument and evidence. Declining trust reflects this.

Bottom Line:

A degree is a credential and a signal—it proves you can complete structured challenges and absorb specialized knowledge. It does not rewrite your mind into a programmable drone unless you let it. Smart, independent thinkers treat education as raw material: extract useful tools and facts, question premises (including the professor’s), seek counterarguments, and test ideas against reality. Many do exactly that. Weak thinkers conform anywhere.

The fix isn’t rejecting all higher ed (it still delivers value in skills, networks, and earnings for many fields) but demanding better: genuine viewpoint diversity, academic freedom, less administrative bloat/activism, and more focus on evidence over narrative. Individuals bear responsibility too—read widely, debate honestly, and don’t outsource your worldview.

Ultimately, I found that higher education equips and prepares.

It does not enslave.