Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Amen!

Reply
Share
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
3h

A giant dump of propaganda released on George bush’s birthday 🙄

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture