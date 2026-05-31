The Bible warns repeatedly of a Great Deception in The End Times that will be so persuasive it could, if possible, deceive even the elect (Matthew 24:24). Among the most compelling modern interpretations of this warning is the idea that demonic forces—fallen angels and unclean spirits—will manifest through the conduit of a man-made staged “alien contact” event, more than likely driven by Project Blue Beam technology. This would not involve extraterrestrial visitors from distant imaginary planets but interdimensional entities masquerading as advanced beings from the stars. Their goal: to undermine faith in the one true God, promote a false spirituality, explain away biblical events, and pave the way for global unity under a deceptive Anti-Christ “savior” figure.

Additionally, we can see the upcoming film, Disclosure Day, directed by Luciferian director Stephen Spielberg, as cultural preparation for this event. Disclosure Day is an upcoming American science fiction film scheduled for release on June 12, 2026. It is a high-profile UFO/UAP-themed movie that marks Spielberg’s return to the science fiction genre.

Disclosure Day - A Lie Too Big To Fail!: