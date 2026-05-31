Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
1d

God bless and protect.

You are at the Forefront of knowledge.......

A Shout out to .....Shaking my head productions, always at their finest, been there since the start.🎉

"The truth will set us all free". 😂🙏👍

Blessings and strength.

Michael.

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OldSysEng's avatar
OldSysEng
1d

Scripture at church today was Genesis chapter 1. During which a very bright globe earth was pictured on the screens. It was the ESV version which calls the firmament a "dome". I quietly asked the minister while in line after the service on the way out "Sometime I would like to know your opinion of where the dome is". He smiled and went on to the next person.

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