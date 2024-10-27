Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Oct 27, 2024

As Admiral Bird said

"There is land stretching as far as the eye can see, BEYOND the South pole."

You can go PAST the "South pole" but on a globe, you cannot go BEYOND IT, on a globe.

A very articulate and learned man, in charge of fleets of ships.

Not the kind of man to make mistakes when speaking having to give orders thousands of men, in his high position.

It's an amazing discovery, perhaps the most important ever.

Great post, let's keep it up!

Cheers

Michael.

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B. B. Bennett's avatar
B. B. Bennett
Oct 27, 2024

Excellent compilation. However I would recommend some edits with this paragraph (and any other parts I might have missed that confuse the definitions and descriptions of what is “APPARENT” vs. “ACTUAL”.

<<The ACTUAL size of The Sun gets smaller as it recedes into the distance, but the APPARENT size of The Sun may fluctuate due to Perspective, Atmospheric Conditions, Optical Illusion, and Cloud Density, etc...If you film The Sun with a Nikon P900, you may capture a wide variety of Sun sizes as it recedes, some bigger and some smaller, due to such variances in perceptive, optical, and atmospheric conditions. In many of these videos, The Sun will appear NOT to change size as it recedes, but rather, it will merely appear to compresses in height due to the natural compression that receding objects appear to attain when viewed from a great distance as they approach the vanishing compression point on a flat plain. This is largely due the human eye’s inability to resolve certain angular resolutions at a distance. Nevertheless, The ACTUAL size of The Sun gets smaller as it recedes into the distance.>>

This, in my opinion, confuses the issue. And it’s outright wrong in the last sentence when it says the ACTUAL size of the sun gets smaller.... NO.... the ACTUAL size of the sun... or a train... or a boat... or a building does NOT change, ever. It’s ACTUAL. :-) What happens when our eyes personally perceive an object in the distance or going in the distance or coming from the distance, is we perceive its APPARENT angular size. We can judge it’s APPARENT distance away from us when we can know its ACTUAL, PHYSICAL SIZE. We KNOW that the very small looking cow in a field is FAR AWAY because we KNOW the approximate size of a cow. The cow APPEARS smaller than an ACTUAL sized cow because it’s far away.

But as for the sun... we do NOT know it’s ACTUAL angular, or physical SIZE. Nor do we know it’s distance/altitude. We don’t know this because the sun’s ACTUAL location in the sky is always APPARENT to each individual looking at it. The only thing we DO KNOW is that when the sun is at its zenith above our geographic ground position on earth, it is solar NOON. It’s always noon wherever the sun is at its zenith.

As you watch the sun come towards you and away from you, just remember it’s solar noon for someone in each direction, until it’s noon for you. That means the sun is always at the same (apparent) altitude above the earth wherever it goes.

The sun is ALWAYS an APPARENT size or distance or altitude for our eyes, because we can’t and don’t know its ACTUAL size, distance or altitude. The only actual thing we can know from the nautical almanac, is the sun’s GP over the earth.

Thanks Greg!

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