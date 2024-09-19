The Scrambler is an amusement park ride that has two axes of rotation. We’re told that we can’t feel motion when moving at a constant linear velocity. This is true. Indeed, both of the axes of The Scrambler move at a constant rate. However, the constant rates involved are not linear. Rather, they involve circular paths, and hence, Angular Acceleration comes into play, which we do feel. Additionally, with respect to The Scrambler, and considering the summation of all contrary vectors of motion working in concert with one another, we get wildly changing velocities and vectors. It’s a wild ride, and you definitely do feel the constant change in velocity and vector as you accelerate, and by accelerate, I simply mean the result of any change or deviation in direction from any linear path. In other words, the human ear and body recognizes, feels, and acknowledges any change in linear motion on The Scrambler ride as angular (i.e., circular) rotations acting in concert, both accelerating and decelerating over and over.

In physics, Angular Acceleration refers to the time rate of change of angular velocity. As there are two types of angular velocity, namely spin angular velocity and orbital angular velocity, there are naturally also two types of angular acceleration, called spin angular acceleration and orbital angular acceleration, respectively. Spin angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a rigid body about its center of rotation, and orbital angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a point particle about a fixed origin. However, the speed of motion and amount of varying contrary vectors of motion on The Scrambler is minuscule when compared to the alleged five different ultra-high speed motions claimed to be operating within The Heliocentric Model, which invokes several axes of rotation all moving at incomprehensible velocities simultaneously.

Just How Gradually is The Earth Traveling in its Elliptical Orbit?

Ok, so the Earth, at times, is literally being whipped around The Sun at over 66,6000 mph. This is not just some train going at 140 mph and then shifting one arc second to the left. This is a projectile flying at a mind-numbing 66,6000 mph. Thus, when using the online arc second to hour angle calculator, The Earth travels 54,000 arc seconds on just on hour, with there being 60 arcminutes in one degree and 60 arcseconds in one arcminute. Divide 54,000 by 60 to get arc minutes, and then divide the result (900) by 60 to, in turn, get the degrees that The Earth has traveled in one hour. (Answer=15) Hence, in one hour, The Earth experiences a shift of 15 degrees in its elliptical orbit. Additionally, the rate of change of direction for the Earth spinning around once a day is 15 degrees per hour, 0.004 degrees per second, or 0.0007 revolutions per minute.

The Gradualism Hypothesis is an Untested Unfalsifiable Claim:

I realize we are talking about large celestial bodies and vast distances, but remember, we are also talking about a projectile flying at a mind-numbing 66,6000 mph. Though Heliocentrists claim because of the vast distances, we should not feel any change in direction as The Earth experiences angular acceleration, have they ever formally tested this claim? Have they set up any experiment where they are travelling at 66,600 mph, change direction, and use independent control variables to test their hypothesis? No, they have not. It is merely an unfalsifiable claim based upon their wish that it is true in order to prove their model. It does not matter how many times one claims that we should feel no motion as The Earth allegedly spins at 1000 mph in an Outer Space vacuum, while it orbits The Sun at 66,600 mph, while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of mph, the summation of all those contrary vectors of motion constitutes a dramatic and noticeable change and shift in velocities and directions, resulting in millions of mph of opposing angular acceleration rates. Putting that all together, you have a projectile that is changing directions at a rate of 15 degrees per hour, while going 66,6000 mph, while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph in an opposing direction, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of mph, which constitutes a fourth opposing direction vector. In this absurd Heliocentric scenario, it is totally irrelevant what distance The Earth is travelling, or its rate of angular acceleration change while traveling around The Sun, in the grand computation of all these net centripetal forces, vectors, directions, and velocities.

Orbital Angular Acceleration, Centripetal Force, and The Arc Second Gradualism Hypothesis of Unfelt Celestial Orbital Motion

What is Angular Acceleration? (Derived From Online Sources)

In physics, Angular Acceleration refers to the time rate of change of angular velocity. As there are two types of angular velocity, namely spin angular velocity and orbital angular velocity, there are naturally also two types of angular acceleration, called spin angular acceleration and orbital angular acceleration respectively. Spin angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a rigid body about its center of rotation, and orbital angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a point particle about a fixed origin.

Angular Acceleration is measured in units of angle per unit time squared (which in SI units is radians per second squared), and is usually represented by the symbol alpha (α) A radian is a unit of measuring angles. It is shown by the symbol "rad" or, less often, c (for circular measure). A radians arc length is equal to the radii from the circle it is part of. The radian is a unit which connects the radius of an arc, the length of the arc and the angle subtended by the arc.

The formula for this is s = r x (where “s” is the length of the arc and “r” is the radius and the angle). So if we claim that the radius of the Earth's orbit (1.5 x 1011m), we can substitute the angular velocity from our previous equation to give v = x r (where “v” is the velocity and the angular velocity and “r” the radius). One arc second is equal to 4.8481E-6 radians. There are 60 arc minutes in each degree, and each arc minute is made up of 60 arc seconds.

Open Your Mind:

So, the Earth travels through space (relative to the Sun) at:

Velocity = 2.0x10-7 x 6.4x106 = 3.0x104m/s

In two dimensions, angular acceleration is a pseudoscalar whose sign is taken to be positive if the angular speed increases counterclockwise or decreases clockwise and is taken to be negative if the angular speed increases clockwise or decreases counterclockwise. In three dimensions, angular acceleration is a pseudovector. In physics and mathematics, a pseudovector is a quantity that behaves like a vector in many situations, but its direction does not conform when the object is rigidly transformed by rotation, translation, reflection, etc… This can also happen when the orientation of the space is changed.

For rigid bodies, angular acceleration must be caused by a net external torque. However, this is not so for non-rigid bodies: For example, a figure skater can speed up her rotation (thereby obtaining an angular acceleration) simply by contracting her arms and legs inwards, which involves no external torque.

In the Heliocentric Model, The Earth orbits The Sun once every year.

Hence, the angular speed of The Earth in its orbit around The Sun is:

ω = 2π/year = 2π/(365*24*60*60 s) = 2*10-7/s

Centripetal Force and Felt Motion:

An object moving in a circle is experiencing an acceleration. Even if moving around the perimeter of the circle with a constant speed, there is still a change in velocity as it rotates or obits and subsequently an acceleration. This acceleration is directed towards the center of the circle. And in accord with Newton’s Second Law of Motion, an object which experiences an acceleration must also be experiencing a net force. The direction of the net force is in the same direction as the acceleration. So for an object moving in a circle, there must be an inward force acting upon it in order to cause its inward acceleration. This is sometimes referred to as the centripetal force requirement. The word centripetal (not to be confused with centrifugal) means center seeking. For object's moving in circular motion, there is a net force acting towards the center which causes the object to seek the center.

Now suppose that the driver of a car makes a sharp turn to the left at constant speed. During the turn, the car travels in a circular-type path. That is, the car sweeps out in arc seconds one-quarter of a circle. The friction force acting upon the turned wheels of the car causes an unbalanced force upon the car and a subsequent acceleration. The unbalanced force and the acceleration are both directed towards the center of the circle about which the car is turning. Your body, however, is in motion and tends to stay in motion. It is the inertia of your body - the tendency to resist acceleration - that causes it to continue in its forward motion. While the car is accelerating inward, you continue in a straight line. If you are sitting on the passenger side of the car, then eventually the outside door of the car will hit you as the car turns inward. You will definitely feel constant change in direction upon your body. This phenomenon might cause you to think that you are being accelerated outwards away from the center of the circle. In reality, you are continuing in your straight-line inertial path tangent to the circle while the car is accelerating out from under you. The sensation of an outward force and an outward acceleration is a false sensation. There is no physical object capable of pushing you outwards. You are merely experiencing the tendency of your body to continue in its path tangent to the circular path along which the car is turning. You are once more left with the false feeling of being pushed in a direction that is opposite your acceleration.

Now Let’s Consider The Earth’s Orbital Angular Acceleration:

Now in terms of the earth’s alleged elliptical orbit and its subsequent orbital angular acceleration, instead of car tires functioning as the friction force acting upon the turned wheels of the car, Gravity is supplanted to serve as the inward force acting upon The Earth in order to cause its inward orbital acceleration. The Earth is still traveling in a straight-line inertial path, tangent to the circular path along which the Earth is orbiting, but The Sun’s Gravity is said to be constantly pulling The Earth in an orbital angular acceleration. Likelike, this you will feel in the same way as you feel when a car has changed from a path of constant linear velocity to one of angular acceleration.

The Arc Second Gradualism Hypothesis of Unfelt Celestial Orbital Motion:

Nevertheless, Heliocentric zealots will claim that the arc second changes in The Earth’s orbital angular acceleration are not felt by people on The Earth because of the vast distances that The Earth traverses in its elliptical orbit around The Sun. They claim that the arc second changes are so tiny and gradual that no motion can be perceived by anyone.

However, when we soberly consider the FOUR vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory, we immediately see the hoax of the gradualism hypothesis of unfelt celestial orbital motion.

Let’s look at the first two vectors of contrary motion in The Heliocentric Model:

1. First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph.

2. Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 66,600 mph around the Sun.

Now, you would absolutely feel the constant change in direction of The Earth as it spins at 1000 mph and travels in its elliptical orbit because the human body is designed to perceive any changes in direction, regardless of how gradual these changes are, and regardless of the distances involved in such changes. For example, even if the train you are traveling on is going for 2 hours at 140 mph, and then it makes a one arc degree shift in direction, since your body is still continuing on in a linear fashion, the change is perceptible as you feel inward centripetal forces create the illusion of outward motion upon your body when compared to the opposing direction that the train is now turning. Now magnify that exponentially to consider The Earth spinning at 1000 Mph and orbiting at 66,600 mph. As one of its inhabitants, you are moving forward at 66,600 mph in a linear path, but Gravity is said to be pulling you off your forward path in a constant angular acceleration towards The Sun. That is what an orbit is.

There are two ways your body would detect this orbital angular acceleration of the Earth. First, you detect motion with your visual system (eyes), and secondly, with your vestibular system (sense of balance, part of the inside of your ears). For extreme rates of spin we can also sense that motion through proprioception (our sense of where our body and limbs, etc… are relative to each other) as arms, legs, heads and so on may be flung outwards and feel heavier in a fast spin. Or you might feel the elastic effects of your stomach and intestines moving around a little inside you as their motion lags yours by a small-time delay. Nevertheless, you feel any change in linear velocity as it changes to angular acceleration. Just ask any fighter jet pilot if he feels the change in net G-Force acting against his body when he changes course even a few degrees while flying at 950 mph. Modern supersonic jet fighters can fly at more than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) per hour. Aircraft like the F-35 can reach 1,200 mph. Any change in forward direction is experienced as motion by these pilots. Again, now ramp up the speed to 66,600 mph and then constantly change direction as we see in an elliptical orbit and you have a recipe for nausea, regardless of the vast orbital distance that The Earth allegedly traverses in The Heliocentric Model.

And now you are travelling at 66,6000 mph!

Now add to all these vector computations two more contrary vectors of motion:

3. Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr.

4. Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe, while orbiting an imaginary “Great Attractor” Black Hole.

The Earth is Also Changing Velocities in its Elliptical Orbit: You Feel That Too!

Additionally, the claim that The Earth maintains a constant velocity in its elliptical orbit around The Sun in The Heliocentric Model is patently false. The Earth circulates around the Sun with a velocity that varies between its maximum value of 30.29 km/s at its perihelion (2–5 January) and its minimum value of 29.27 km/s at its aphelion (4–6 July). This is a change in velocity that must be factored into the constant change of direction of The Earth as it transcribes it’s elliptical orbit with a centripetal orbital angular acceleration force effecting The Earth, as well. The Earth, at times, is literally being whipped around The Sun at over 66,6000 mph!

