Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Janie
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This is fascinating! And will require study but

Plasma is where we’re at 😊

Music of Love! God’s holy hum!

I saw a graphic of the extraction of petrochemicals from crude oil…and the image used to explain the extraction was an example of buoyancy and hierarchy of density that you have shown comparing different liquids. I can’t find it but when I do I will forward it to you. Learning lots from your work…& I appreciate your inclusion of the spiritual aspect.

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