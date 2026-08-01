The Screwtape Letters is a Christian apologetic novel by C. S. Lewis and dedicated to J. R. R. Tolkien. It is written in a satirical, epistolary style and, while it is fictional in format, the plot and characters are used to address Christian theological issues, primarily those to do with temptation and resistance to it.

First published in February 1942, the story takes the form of a series of letters from a senior devil, Screwtape, to his nephew, Wormwood, a junior tempter. The uncle’s mentorship pertains to the nephew’s responsibility in securing the damnation of a British man known only as “the Patient”.

By 1999, the novel had 26 English and 15 German editions, with around half a million copies sold.

Taken from the C.S. Lewis Study Program, this six-part video study guide of one of C.S. Lewis's most popular and profound works. Dr. Jerry Root, the C.S. Lewis Institute Christopher W. Mitchell Senior Fellow for C.S. Lewis Studies, guides us through The Screwtape Letters by highlighting the central themes and underlying issues in order to cultivate a clear grasp of Lewis’s insights into how the forces of evil work against human beings.

The Screwtape Letters: Background - Lecture 1 (Dr. Jerry Root):

Summary:

In The Screwtape Letters, Lewis imagines a series of lessons on the importance of taking a deliberate role in Christian faith by portraying a typical human life, with all its temptations and failings, seen from devils’ viewpoints. Screwtape holds an administrative post in the bureaucracy (”Lowerarchy”) of Hell. Until the book’s final pages, Screwtape acts as a mentor to his nephew Wormwood, an inexperienced and incompetent tempter.

In the 31 letters which compose the book, Screwtape gives Wormwood detailed advice on various methods of undermining God’s words and of promoting abandonment of God in “the Patient” (whom Wormwood is tempting), interspersed with observations on human nature and the Bible. In Screwtape’s advice, selfish gain and power are seen as the only good, and neither devil can comprehend God’s love for man or acknowledge human virtue.

The Screwtape Letters:

Versions of the letters were originally published weekly in the Anglican periodical The Guardian during wartime, from May to November 1941. The book adds an introduction explaining how the author chose to write his story.

Lewis wrote a sequel, “Screwtape Proposes a Toast”, in 1959. The satirical essay criticizes trends in British society, education, and public attitudes. The essay was included, with a new preface by Lewis, in editions of The Screwtape Letters published by Bles in 1961 and by Macmillan in 1962.

The Screwtape Letters became one of Lewis’ most popular works, although he said it was “not fun” to write and “resolved never to write another ‘Letter’”.

Both “The Screwtape Letters” and “Screwtape Proposes a Toast” were released on audio cassette and CD, with narrations by John Cleese, Joss Ackland,[8] and Ralph Cosham.[9] Cleese’s recording was a Grammy Award Finalist for Best Spoken Word.

C.S. Lewis: The Screwtape Letters Summary:

Plot Overview:

The Screwtape Letters consists of 31 letters written by a senior devil named Screwtape to his nephew, Wormwood (named after a star in the Book of Revelation), a younger and less experienced devil, charged with guiding a man called “the Patient” toward “Our Father Below” (Satan), and away from “the Enemy” (God).

After the first letter, the Patient converts to Christianity, and Wormwood is chastised for allowing this. A striking contrast is formed between Wormwood and Screwtape during the rest of the book, wherein Wormwood is depicted through Screwtape’s letters as anxious to tempt his patient into extravagantly wicked and deplorable sins, often recklessly, while Screwtape takes a more subtle stance, as in Letter XII, wherein he remarks: “... the safest road to hell is the gradual one – the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.”

In Letter VIII, Screwtape explains to his protégé the different purposes that God and the devils have for the human race: “We want cattle who can finally become food; He wants servants who can finally become sons.” With this end in mind, Screwtape urges Wormwood in Letter VI to promote passivity and irresponsibility in the Patient: “(God) wants men to be concerned with what they do; our business is to keep them thinking about what will happen to them.”

With his own views on theology, Lewis goes on to describe and discuss sex, love, pride, gluttony, and war in successive letters. Lewis, an Oxford and Cambridge scholar himself, suggests in his work that even intellectuals are not impervious to the influence of such devils, especially during complacent acceptance of the “Historical Point of View” (Letter XXVII).

In Letter XXII, after several attempts to find a licentious woman for the Patient “to promote a useful marriage”, and after Screwtape’s narrowly avoiding a painful punishment for having divulged to Wormwood God’s genuine love for humanity (about which Wormwood had promptly informed the Infernal authorities), Screwtape notes that the Patient has fallen in love with a Christian girl, and through her and her family, had adopted a very Christian way of life. Toward the end of this letter, in his anger, Screwtape becomes a large centipede, mimicking a similar transformation in Book X of Paradise Lost, wherein the devils are changed into snakes. Later in the correspondence, it is revealed that the young man may be placed in harm’s way by his possible civil defense duties (it is stated in an earlier letter that he is eligible for military service, but it is never actually confirmed that he was indeed called). While Wormwood is delighted with this and by the Second World War in general, Screwtape admonishes Wormwood to keep the Patient safe in hopes that they can compromise his faith over a long lifetime.

In the last letter, the Patient has been killed during the Blitz and has gone to Heaven, and for his ultimate failure, Wormwood is doomed to suffer the consumption of his spiritual essence by the other devils, especially by Screwtape himself. He responds to Wormwood’s final letter by saying that he may expect as little assistance as Screwtape would expect from Wormwood were their situations reversed (”My love for you and your love for me are as alike as two peas. The difference is that I am the stronger”), mimicking the situation where Wormwood himself reported his uncle to the Infernal Police for Infernal Heresy (making a religiously positive remark that would offend Satan).

C.S. Lewis:

5 Best Quotes from The Screwtape Letters

Fellowship For Performing Arts by Erin Reed:

The Screwtape Letters gives readers a glimpse into the dynamics of spiritual warfare through the correspondence of two demons – Screwtape and his nephew Wormwood. Delving into topics such as prayer, temptation, church, pride, and so much more, C.S. Lewis reminds readers of the very real spiritual battles going on around them every day.

Originally published in 1942, these words have stood the test of time and continued to impact those who read them, including Fellowship for Performing Arts Founder and Artistic Director Max McLean, who adapted the book into a stage play.

In 2006, FPA brought The Screwtape Letters to the stage in New York City at an off-off-Broadway theatre. Since then, FPA’s production of The Screwtape Letters has toured across America, filling theatres over and over again, including extended runs off-Broadway and in London, and has been experienced by more than 600,000 people. Lessons learned from The Screwtape Letters are timeless because the spiritual warfare we face on earth – “in enemy-occupied territory,” as Lewis would say – continues. Here are five quotes from The Screwtape Letters illustrating its significance in both the earthly and spiritual realms.

C. S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters:

“Indeed the safest road to Hell is the gradual one—the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts,…Your affectionate uncle, Screwtape.”

Screwtape sends a reminder to Wormwood; it’s not always the major moments of darkness and sin luring their patient toward Hell, but rather the mundane, day-to-day happenings inching him further away from “the Enemy” (God, in the book).

This reminds readers and audiences to be alert, for it is in the small things – the singular steps – that we walk in one direction or another.

“It is funny how mortals always picture us as putting things into their minds: in reality our best work is done by keeping things out.”

“Set your mind on things above,” writes Paul to the Colossians. Throughout Scripture, we are told to fix our minds on Christ, so it comes as no surprise that the demons in The Screwtape Letters are focused on keeping out the things of God.

As this quote illustrates, we often find ourselves focused on what the devil might be trying to put into our heads through media or the voices of others. Instead, Lewis argues the devil likely cares more about keeping the things of God out.

“Gratitude looks to the Past and love to the Present; fear, avarice, lust and ambition look ahead.”

Through Screwtape, Lewis reminds readers that fear and avarice, lust and ambition are all found by looking ahead. When humans lose focus on the present and forget what God has done in the past, the result is an unhealthy obsession with the future.

Gratitude gets lost when people obsess over what they lack – always seeking something new or better. Similarly, focusing too much on the future distracts from what is currently happening, adding to the feeling of not having enough. Fear builds out of the perceived lack and future-centered worry, creating an unstable self-more prone to missing out on what God is doing right now.

“Do not be deceived, Wormwood. Our cause is never more in danger than when a human, no longer desiring, but still intending, to do our Enemy’s will, looks round upon a universe from which every trace of Him seems to have vanished and asks why he has been forsaken and still obeys.”

In seasons of darkness, where God is hard to see, a Christian’s weapon is obedience. The words of Screwtape are intense here: “Our cause is never more in danger.” This serves as a reminder to Christians reading Lewis’ words – obeying God when there is seemingly no reason to wreak havoc on the devil’s plans.

Often it is difficult for Christians to obey, particularly when the world gives them no trace of a God who would care one way or the other. Yet when a Christian still intends to obey, and does – even in the midst of feeling forsaken – there is supernatural strength against the Screwtape-like powers scheming against God. The devil longs to see Christians stray from their purpose, so when his plans don’t work that way, it creates problems for the spiritual evils of the world.

“When He [God] talks of their losing their selves, He means only abandoning the clamor of self-will; once they have done that, He really gives them back all their personality, and boasts (I am afraid, sincerely) that when they are wholly His they will be more themselves than ever.”

While at first glance The Screwtape Letters may seem to be about a somewhat dark topic, C.S. Lewis reminds readers throughout the letters of the goodness of God and the wholeness of man in Him – something demons are horribly afraid of. This quote serves as a reminder that when having lost themselves in Him, mortals find they are fully who they are created to be.

Quotes like these are why The Screwtape Letters remains relevant, not only to readers of the book, but to audiences of Fellowship for Performing Arts’ production. That is why, nearly 18 years after that first production in New York, FPA continues to tour The Screwtape Letters to top-notch performing arts venues across the country.

The Screwtape Letters:

“The Screwtape Letters” quotes by C.S. Lewis

By KFKen Freire, M.Div.

C.S. Lewis, a beacon of Christian intellectualism in the 20th century, illuminated the corridors of faith with a brilliance that few could match. His journey from atheism to Christianity is a testament to the transformative power of divine truth.

Lewis, with his profound insights and unparalleled eloquence, bridged the chasm between reason and faith, making the profound mysteries of Christianity accessible and relatable to the modern mind. His works, from the allegorical tales of Narnia to the deeply introspective “Screwtape Letters,” have not only enriched Christian literature but have also provided seekers and believers alike with a robust intellectual foundation for their faith.

About The Screwtape Letters

“The Screwtape Letters” is a Christian apologetic novel written by C.S. Lewis. It is composed of a series of letters written by a senior demon, Screwtape, to his nephew, Wormwood, a junior tempter. The letters provide advice on how to tempt a human, referred to as “the Patient,” away from God (whom Screwtape refers to as “the Enemy”) and towards sin.

Throughout the letters, Lewis delves into human nature, Christian doctrine, and the tactics of temptation, offering insights into the spiritual struggles faced by believers. The book is both humorous and deeply thought-provoking, providing a unique perspective on the spiritual warfare that rages in the hearts and minds of individuals.

It’s one of the most memorable C.S. Lewis works and is highly regarded by Christian theologians and C.S. Lewis fans.

“The Screwtape Letters” Quotes

“The safest road to Hell is the gradual one—the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Prosperity knits a man to the World. He feels that he is ‘finding his place in it’, while really it is finding its place in him.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Music and silence—how I detest them both! How thankful we should be that ever since our Father entered Hell—though longer ago than humans, reckoning in light years, could express—no square inch of infernal space and no moment of infernal time has been surrendered to either of those abominable forces, but all has been occupied by Noise—Noise, the grand dynamism, the audible expression of all that is exultant, ruthless, and virile.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Suspicion often creates what it suspects.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Whatever their bodies do affects their souls.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Humans are amphibians—half spirit and half animal. As spirits they belong to the eternal world, but as animals they inhabit time.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The more often he feels without acting, the less he will be able ever to act, and, in the long run, the less he will be able to feel.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Gratitude looks to the Past and love to the Present; fear, avarice, lust, and ambition look ahead.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Pleasure, in itself harmless, may become harmful: not because it is pleasure, but because it leads to greedily increasing the dose.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Nothing is very strong: strong enough to steal away a man’s best years not in sweet sins but in a dreary flickering of the mind over it knows not what and knows not why, in the gratification of curiosities so feeble that the man is only half aware of them, in drumming of fingers and kicking of heels, in whistling tunes that he does not like, or in the long, dim labyrinth of reveries that have not even lust or ambition to give them a relish, but which, once chance association has started them, the creature is too weak and fuddled to shake off.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“An ever increasing craving for an ever diminishing pleasure is the formula.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“It is funny how mortals always picture us as putting things into their minds: in reality our best work is done by keeping things out.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Do not be deceived, Wormwood. Our cause is never more in danger than when a human, no longer desiring, but still intending, to do our Enemy’s will, looks round upon a universe from which every trace of Him seems to have vanished, and asks why he has been forsaken, and still obeys.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The future is, of all things, the thing least like eternity. It is the most completely temporal part of time—for the Past is frozen and no longer flows, and the Present is all lit up with eternal rays.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The horror of the Same Old Thing is one of the most valuable passions we have produced in the human heart—an endless source of heresies in religion, folly in counsel, infidelity in marriage, and inconstancy in friendship.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Surely you know that if a man can’t be cured of churchgoing, the next best thing is to send him all over the neighborhood looking for the church that ‘suits’ him until he becomes a taster or connoisseur of churches.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Whenever they are attending to the Enemy Himself we are defeated, but there are ways of preventing them from doing so.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“People are daily told that they ought to love themselves; that their main duty is to themselves; that so long as they are ‘sincere’ they are justified.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Now, this is a ticklish business. We have made men proud of most vices, but not of cowardice.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Leave them to discuss whether ‘Love’, or patriotism, or celibacy, or candles on altars, or teetotalism, or education, are ‘good’ or ‘bad’. Can’t you see there’s no answer?” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Tortured fear and stupid confidence are both desirable states of mind.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Your patient has become humble; have you drawn his attention to the fact?” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Since it is through the human that we catch the human, it is, in general, a good rule that the young and inexperienced should be attached to the old and experienced, so that they may be decieved by their wisdom and learn to profit by their folly.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Only the skilled can judge the skillfulness, but that is not the same as judging the value of the result.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Never forget that when we are dealing with any pleasure in its healthy and normal and satisfying form, we are, in a sense, on the Enemy’s ground.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Nothing is easier than to give Christian asceticism a Socialist turn.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Once you have made the World an end, and faith a means, you have almost won your man, and it makes very little difference what kind of worldly end he is pursuing.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Murder is no better than cards if cards can do the trick. Indeed the safest road to Hell is the gradual one—the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“To be in time means to change.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The search for a ‘suitable’ church makes the man a critic where the enemy wants him to be a pupil.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The historical Jesus then, however dangerous he may seem to be to us at some particular point, is always to be encouraged.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“All mortals tend to turn into the thing they are pretending to be.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Consider too what undesirable deaths occur in wartime. Men are killed in places where they knew they might be killed and to which they go,

“How valuable time is to us my be gauged by the fact that the enemy allows so little of it to each of us.” C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“It is the business of these great masters to produce in every age a general misdirection of what may be called sexual ‘taste’. This they do by working through the small circle of popular artists, dressmakers, actresses, and advertisers who determine the fashionable type.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The use of fashions in thought is to distract the attention of men from their real dangers.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“We direct the fashionable outcry of each generation against those vices of which it is least in danger and fix its approval on the virtue nearest to that vice which we are trying to make endemic.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The game is to have them all running about with fire extinguishers whenever there is a flood.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The truth is that the enemy having oddly destined these mere animals to life in His own eternal world, has guarded them pretty effectively from the danges of feeling at home anywhere else.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“That thing which I greatly fear has come upon me. That thing that I was greatly afraid of has come unto me.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“We must picture hell as a state where everyone is perpetually concerned about his own dignity and advancemenet, where everyone has a grievance, and where everyone lives the deadly serious passions of envy, self-importance, and resentment.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Nothing remains but to pick up the very few, mature humans who have escaped this initial corruption and to smuggle them into the Kingdom. And even there, we have a fine time making them hauntingly aware of their natural infirmities.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Whatever their bodies do affects their souls. It is funny how mortals always picture us as putting things into their minds: in reality our best work is done by keeping things out.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Gratitude looks to the Past and love to the Present; fear, avarice, lust, and ambition look ahead.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Your patient has become humble; have you drawn his attention to the fact?” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Suspicion often creates what it suspects.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“The more often he feels without acting, the less he will be able ever to act, and, in the long run, the less he will be able to feel.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Pleasure, in itself harmless, may become harmful: not because it is pleasure, but because it leads to greedily increasing the dose.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“Nothing is very strong: strong enough to steal away a man’s best years not in sweet sins but in a dreary flickering of the mind over it knows not what and knows not why, in the gratification of curiosities so feeble that the man is only half aware of them, in drumming of fingers and kicking of heels, in whistling tunes that he does not like, or in the long, dim labyrinth of reveries that have not even lust or ambition to give them a relish, but which, once chance association has started them, the creature is too weak and fuddled to shake off.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

“An ever increasing craving for an ever diminishing pleasure is the formula.” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters

Closing Thoughts on The Screwtape Letters

C.S. Lewis’ ‘The Screwtape Letters’ stands as a testament to the profound insights and timeless wisdom of one of the 20th century’s most celebrated authors. As you can see, the book is replete with quotes that resonate, challenge, and inspire readers across generations.

These pearls of wisdom, both haunting and enlightening, serve as a reminder of Lewis’ unparalleled ability to capture the essence of the human experience in words. As I reflect on the many memorable lines from ‘The Screwtape Letters,’ I am once again reminded of the enduring power of literature by the greatest authors like C.S. Lewis.