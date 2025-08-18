Crepuscular Rays, also known as sunbeams or Jacob's Ladder, are beams of sunlight that appear to radiate from a specific point, often near The Sun, when it is partially obscured by clouds or other objects. They are a result of sunlight scattering off particles in the atmosphere, creating visible shafts of light fanning out and separated by darker shadowed areas.

The Flat Earth Explanation of Crepuscular Rays Versus The Heliocentric Explanation of Crepuscular Rays

This Flat Earth Interpretation of The Phenomenon of Crepuscular Rays:

Flat Earthers cite Crepuscular Rays as evidence that The Sun is much closer to The Earth than scientific models suggest. They interpret the visible divergence of these rays as proof that The Sun is not 93 million miles away as widely accepted, but rather closer and local to the surface of a Flat Earth. Some even attempt to use these rays to calculate The Sun’s distance at a few thousand miles above the Earth. The rationalization here is that if The Sun was 93 million miles away, its rays would strike The Earth in a parallel fashion, thereby, not creating the fanning out pattern that we see from in Crepuscular Rays from Earth.

Now there is nothing wrong in taking this interpretation of Crepuscular Rays but there is an added layer of complexity to this issue that many Flat Earther are either unaware of or intentionally ignoring. And that layer of complexity is that we potentially would expect to see Crepuscular Rays even if The Sun were 93 million miles away due to perspective and convergence at a distance.

This Heliocentric Interpretation of The Phenomenon of Crepuscular Rays:

The Heliocentric interpretation of the phenomenon of Crepuscular Rays states that these rays are caused by sunlight passing through gaps in clouds or other obstructions in an atmosphere containing dust or haze. The dust or haze, then, scatters the sunlight, making the beams visible. From here, this interpretation states that the apparent divergence of Crepuscular Rays is an optical illusion, similar to how parallel railroad tracks appear to converge in the distance.

The Sun’s rays in this model are essentially parallel by the time they reach Earth due to the Sun's immense distance, and then, it is our perspective and the scattering of light within the atmosphere that makes the rays appear to fan out, making them appear identical to how railroad tracks appear to converge at a distant local point and then fan out towards us as they reach our observational position.

Likewise, in this Heliocentric interpretation of Crepuscular Rays, from The Earth’s surface, the perspective effect makes Crepuscular Rays seem to diverge from a point near The Sun’s APPARENT position behind the clouds, though it is 93 million miles away in ACTUALITY, and then fan out towards just as railroad tracks do due to The Laws of Perspective and Convergence at distance.

Therefore, Crepuscular Rays do not necessarily provide evidence for a Flat Earth or a close Sun. They can be explained by either model, Flat or Spherical. Thus, Crepuscular Rays prove nothing. They neither prove a Flat Earth Model nor a Heliocentric Model.

Why do Sunbeams Fan Out? Perspective and Angles: