Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
9hEdited

What never gets mentioned about so called moon missions and getting anywhere close to the moon are the two Van Allen Magnetic belts that a space ship/rocket needs to pass through and could never withstand https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Allen_radiation_belt , but hey everyone has to dream, pretend and scam the American Tax payer out of their hard earned money for these billion dollar pet projects!! I will add one more thing to this comment, I remember seeing Richard Nixon talking on a analog land line to astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 while he was supposedly on the moon and I cannot even get good reception on my T-Mobile cell phone talking to someone in the same city that I live in, go figure!!

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Caleb Cooper's avatar
Caleb Cooper
9h

Gus Grissom would be glad they made this

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