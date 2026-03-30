Capricorn One and Hiding the Fraud of Space Travel in Plain Sight
Capricorn One (1977) is a conspiracy thriller portraying a faked NASA Mars mission, created when a technical failure threatens to kill the crew before launch. Astronauts are forced to act out a landing on a remote desert soundstage, hiding the fraudulent space program in plain sight, with a reporter uncovering the conspiracy.
Key Aspects of the Film:
· The Premise: Before the inaugural manned mission to Mars, NASA realizes the life support systems are broken. To avoid the political fallout, they force the astronauts to leave the ship just before launch, faking the entire mission.
· The Conspiracy: The crew is threatened and forced into a remote desert facility where they film scenes of their “Mars landing,” which are broadcast to the world as real-time footage.
· “In Plain Sight”: The film’s tension comes from the idea that humanity is fed a massive lie through television. The conspirators, including high-ranking officials, manipulate public belief effortlessly, highlighting how easily viewers can be manipulated, which intentionally mirrors conspiracy theories surrounding the Apollo moon landings.
· The Climax: When the “empty” space capsule burns up during reentry, the astronauts are officially declared dead, forcing them to break out and survive. A tenacious journalist, played by Elliott Gould, uncovers the scheme, which was influenced by the Watergate-era cynicism and public distrust of authority.
· Significance: The film, written and directed by Peter Hyams, is remembered for its theme that the government can “make us believe anything”. It highlights a cynical view of technology, the media, and authority.
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What never gets mentioned about so called moon missions and getting anywhere close to the moon are the two Van Allen Magnetic belts that a space ship/rocket needs to pass through and could never withstand https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Allen_radiation_belt , but hey everyone has to dream, pretend and scam the American Tax payer out of their hard earned money for these billion dollar pet projects!! I will add one more thing to this comment, I remember seeing Richard Nixon talking on a analog land line to astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 while he was supposedly on the moon and I cannot even get good reception on my T-Mobile cell phone talking to someone in the same city that I live in, go figure!!
Gus Grissom would be glad they made this