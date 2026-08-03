Definitions:

1. Counterintuitive means an idea, action, or result goes against your normal gut feeling, common sense, or first guess. It describes a situation where the right choice is the exact opposite of what you might naturally expect.

2. Capricious means changing suddenly, acting on a whim, and being very unpredictable. Key words for it are impulsive, fickle, and erratic.

Now, allegedly intuitively, Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation seeks to explain that every object in the universe pulls on every other object. This pulling force is called Gravity. It is claimed to happen between small objects like people and large objects like planets and stars.

The strength of Gravity depends on two main things. One is how heavy the objects are, and the other is how far apart they are. Heavier objects are claimed to pull more strongly. Objects that are closer together also pull more strongly than those far away. Newton expressed this idea using a simple mathematical rule that includes the masses of two objects, the distance between them, and a constant called G. This formula allows scientists to calculate the exact gravitational force between any two objects.

Nevertheless, when we look more closely at the Newtonian rhetoric and the claims being made using Gravity as a causal phenomenon, various counterintuitive and, albeit, contradictory situations arise.

As an example of a counterintuitive situation, the Earth’s Gravity is strong enough to hold the Moon in orbit at 237,000 miles away, but weak enough to allow extremely close and small-massed objects like butterflies to defy Gravity simply by flapping tiny wings. The contradiction here is that, though the Earth’s gravitational field is claimed to be strongest close to the Earth’s surface, it ironically has the least amount of attractive power at the surface. In fact, it behaves exactly opposite to how electromagnetic and magnetic fields do. Yes, electromagnetic and magnetic fields are always stronger the closer you are to the source. As you move away, the strength of the field drops off very quickly. But contrarily and counterintuitively, Gravity apparently increases in attractive power the farther you are away from its field source as long as you can inject a huge mass size into the equation. Thus, mass size is the magical attribute that grants Gravity its capricious nature.

As such, why is Gravity counterintuitive to all other attractive fields in science (e.g., the magnetic and electromagnetic fields) by allowing weak little butterflies to evade it simply by flapping tiny wings, regardless of their mass, and yet the Moon, with its 237,000-mile distance away from the Earth’s gravitational field, remains locked in the clutches of the Earth’s gravitational field, which is its weakest from that incredible distance?

To be sure, Gravity is said to be the weakest of the four fundamental forces in nature, roughly 10⁴⁰ times weaker than electromagnetism, and yet again, contrary to that, is claimed to hold the Moon in orbit at 237,000 miles away.

Electromagnetic Fields and The Inverse-Square Law:

Do you think that electromagnetic fields care about the density and mass of an object that is closest to its field source? Of course not. The Inverse-Square Law states that the strength or intensity of a field decreases in proportion to the square of the distance from its source. Hence, the attractive power of an electromagnetic field gets much stronger the closer you get, following mathematical rules like the Inverse-Square Law. Electromagnetic fields do not care about mass or size for attraction. The force depends only on electric charge and distance, not on how heavy or large an object is.

And yet, with Gravity, we see the opposite. Field source distance appears to be overlooked, again and again, in preference to mass size. In other words, mass is always injected into the equation to achieve an intended outcome that explains any capricious behavior by Gravity.

And so, how is this contradiction between the tiny butterfly’s defiance of Gravity versus the Moon’s slavish obedience to it from a great distance reconciled? As you might have guessed, the usual suspect is always mass, the clarion battle call of Gravity to act capriciously, and however it wants.

Ultimately, the contradiction may be stated like this:

1. Small Mass (The Butterfly) + Strong Gravitational Field = Butterfly Flight

2. Huge Mass (The Moon) + Far Weaker Gravitational Field = Orbital Binding at 237,000 Miles Away

In other words, the specialized effects, privileges, and powers of Gravity are indeed contradictory, counterintuitive, and allowed to be whatever they want to be depending upon the narrative being driven. Hence, capricious Gravity is a one-size-fits-all, hodgepodge mathematical concoction of mystical effects and contradictory statements all woven together with the magic of mass size.

Gravity: The Universal Psyop

Gravity: The Universal Psyop:

Exposition on Gravity by Ross Thatcher and Myself

To put it even more succinctly, there is no Gravity, without Gravity. Without pressure, every molecule seeks to expand into the void. In a glass of water, every molecule seeks to fill every available space of the glass, but stops at its own surface, because it’s under pressure. If you put this same glass into a vacuum chamber and extracted all the air, creating zero-pressure, the water instantly begins to boil, and return to its gaseous nature, or state of existence. It can only remain liquid water because there’s pressure. We cannot assume any fluctuations are attributed to Gravity because the vacuum chamber is still in the exact same “Gravity” as before. Let’s say you held a ball-bearing on the roof of the chamber with a strong magnet, and after the water had all boiled and the gas was sucked out by the force of a vacuum pump, if you remove the magnet, the ball-bearing simply drops, thereby demonstrating that there is no change in Gravity, only pressure.

Therefore, we can clearly see that imaginary Gravity is powerless to act against a force of any vacuum, even where Gravity is supposed to be strongest. Liquid water is immune to imaginary Gravity and will react violently towards any outward drop in pressure, regardless of temperature. Hence, Gravity must be a myth. It’s powerless against tiny molecules where it’s allegedly strongest, yet magically strongest against them where it’s weakest. Unless this assumed Gravity has already accumulated mass, it can’t exist. Yet, it can’t exist, until it’s accumulated mass. It is all a paradoxical and nonsensical, self-recursive feedback loop of illogical illusion.

In other words, in this gravitational model, Gravity is literally conferred to mass by virtue of its presence, while mass is literally imbued with gravitational attraction by virtue of its specific Gravity. As I have mentioned, it is a classic dog-chasing-its-tail, chicken-or-the-egg, self-recursive feedback loop of nonsensical paradox. In this model, there is no way to isolate nor determine which comes first, mass, or gravitational attraction. Together, they are not mutually exclusive variables, meaning that they are two events that happen simultaneously, and by extension, independently, with neither dependent upon the other, which completely contradicts Newton’s gravitational model, and therefore, nullifies both as mutually derivative events, thereby resulting in logical absurdities.

The Myth of Gravity and Newton’s Fictional Downward Force Vector in Terms of Gravity Versus Weightlessness: Newton’s Gravitational Model Refutes Itself

Often Heliocentrists confuse weightlessness with Gravity. They sometimes say, with respect to objects in orbit, “They are in free fall and therefore Gravity is cancelled.”, which illustrates their lack of understanding of Newtonian Mechanics, for the concept of Gravity does not get cancelled in this model.

Heliocentrists are conflating two different situations:

1. Gravity, which is a derivation of acceleration, spherical symmetry, and static mass.

2. Weightlessness, which is a derivation of hypothetical acceleration, directional vectors, and falling mass.

According to The Heliocentric Model, there is a shared gravitational property to all matter, which accounts for what we call “the gravitational force”. Gravity is thought to be the result of an invisible, unconfirmed, theoretical particle known as The Quantum Graviton. When we consider the homogeneous summation of these collective molecular vectors, resulting in the spherical symmetry of Earth, all the horizontal components cancel out, resulting in an amalgamated downward force towards the center of The Earth. This is the erroneous model that we have been presented with by modern science.

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In this erroneous model, the overall Spherical Symmetry of The Earth is an assumption that Heliocentrists operate beneath in order to derive various mathematical models concerning the way in which upward and side-to-side gravitational vectors cancel out in a spherical model, resulting in the downward force called gravitational acceleration.

Flat Earthers Don’t Understand Gravity?:

In other words, in this gravitational model, Gravity is literally conferred to mass by virtue of its presence, while mass is literally imbued with gravitational attraction by virtue of its specific Gravity. It’s a classic dog-chasing-its-tail, chicken-or-the-egg, self-recursive feedback loop of nonsensical paradox. In this model, there is no way to isolate or determine which comes first, mass or gravitational attraction. Together, they are not mutually exclusive variables, meaning that they are two events that happen simultaneously, and by extension, independently, with neither dependent upon the other, which completely contradicts Newton’s gravitational model, and therefore, nullifies both as mutually derivative events, thereby resulting in logical absurdities.

Quantum Gravity and the Quantum Graviton

In order to escape the logical absurdities inherent within the “mass needs Gravity to exists/Gravity needs mass to exist” contingency paradox, Scientism Priests invented the idea of the Quantum Graviton in the hopes of imbuing within matter some modicum of gravitational attraction, independent of the independent of mass.

Since this idea of the Quantum Graviton does not mathematically correlate with the Cartesian world of Newtonian Gravitational Mechanics, with its necessity of mass-to-mass equivalence, they were forced to define their new gravitational explanation as an invisible, unquantifiable, unverifiable, non-material property, intrinsic to only an unseen quantum level. In this way, they could simply attribute gravitational properties to matter, independent of the size of the mass involved, which is how they were able to abandon Newton’s physical world of observable bodies and events.

In theories of quantum gravity, the graviton is the hypothetical quantum of gravity, an elementary particle that mediates the force of gravitational interaction. There is no complete quantum field theory of gravitons due to an outstanding mathematical problem with renormalization in general relativity. In string theory, believed by some to be a consistent theory of quantum gravity, the graviton is a massless state of a fundamental string.

In theories of Quantum Gravity, the Graviton is supposed to be a hypothetical quantum of gravity, which is an elementary particle that mediates the force of gravitational interaction between events. There is no complete quantum field theory of Gravitons due to an outstanding mathematical problem with renormalization in General Relativity. In string theory, believed by some to be a consistent Theory of Quantum Gravity, the Graviton is a massless state of a fundamental string.

The three other known forces of nature are mediated by elementary particles: electromagnetism by the photon, the strong interaction by gluons, and the weak interaction by the W and Z bosons. All three of these forces appear to be accurately described by the Standard Model of particle physics.

In the classical limit, a successful theory of Gravitons would reduce to General Relativity, which itself reduces to Newton’s Law of Gravitation in the weak-field limit, thereby demonstrating a kind of succession of gravitational models that Scientism Priests are forever trying to reconcile, but fail to do so. Ultimately, everything these Scientism Priests postulate is filled with so much conjecture, assumption, hypothesis, paradox, contradiction, and mathematical sleight -of-hand as to be intolerably obsolescent and sufficiently impractical for the task of predicting physical behaviors or explaining real events.

Lastly, even if the Graviton did exist, it would be expected to be massless because the gravitational force that they are attributing it to has a very long range, and appears to propagate at the speed of light. And so, in their insanely paradoxical model, a massless quantum entity is said to confer gravitational effects to mass, such that mass can arise as an epiphenomenal effect of gravitational attraction.

Got that?

Yeah, neither do they.

Meanwhile, Back in Newton’s Observable World:

The acceleration of a falling object on Earth is 9.8 m/s/s. This value, known as “the acceleration of Gravity”, is the same for all falling objects regardless of how long they have been falling, or whether they were initially dropped from rest or thrown up into the air. Nevertheless, this variable, 9.8 m/s/s, does not literally or actually describe gravitational acceleration, but rather, it merely describes the rate at which objects fall. Extrapolating that this descriptive variable is connected to Gravity is the signature of those intoxicated with The Copernican Principle, and it is not anchored in empirical observation nor the scientific method.

Subsequently, although Newton’s mathematical descriptions do apply to falling bodies because the math “works”, this does not imply that the causal force behind Newton’s mathematics is necessarily Gravity. In other words, Newton’s math is descriptive, but not necessarily epistemologically antecedent to any directional causal vectors.

In fact, more empirically speaking, objects fall or rise due to the relationship, ratio, and dynamism between:

1. Object Density

2. The Index of Buoyancy of an Object

3. Dielectric Forces

4. Electrostatic Attraction

5. Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Magnetism

6. Electromagnetic Forces

7. Aerodynamic Resistance

8. Thermodynamic Exchange

9. The Result of an Object in a Particular Atmospheric Medium

10. The “Aetheric Wind” ( Luminiferous Aether)

At no point is Gravity necessary, advantageous, causal, or mechanically derivable in order to calculate and describe physical bodies in motion. Newton’s math describes physical behavior, not causal forces. All of Newton’s Laws of Motion, including the math behind them, work perfectly fine without complicating matters with the idea of a fictional force pulling objects towards the center of the Earth.

And so, Heliocentrists are confused concerning what Gravity is supposed to be versus what weightlessness is, which is a classic Heliocentric blunder.

My advice to Heliocentrists is to be a little less arrogant until they actually understand what they are talking about, and have a better grasp on physics, and in particular, vector, mass, and acceleration equations.

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