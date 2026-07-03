Many Atheists from Nietzsche to Russell to Sartre, have recognized that in the absence of God to serve as a transcendent anchor for meaning and value in life, everything becomes relative and subjective. So by pretending that your life has meaning, certainly you can attempt to enjoy life, help others, decrease the suffering of others, ascribe meaning to episodic events and experiences that you may have along the way, etc., but since there is no objective or inherent value to anything in a Godless world created from Darwinistic chance and mere biological accidents, that doesn’t actually impart genuine meaning and value to your life. It’s all a pretense. All of life is reduced to mere chance and ricocheting molecules in a vast sea of endless purposelessness.

Additionally, since all of life is struggling, moment to moment, to survive, there is a loathsome cosmic absurdity that the result is eternal death, dust to dust. Why would this infinitely exhausting and ubiquitous struggle to survive even exist in each of us if the result is always eternal death? Hence, ultimately, life makes very little sense from the Atheistic pretension and perspective.

And if your destiny is to become worm food from your grave, merely perpetuating the life cycle, what kind of meaning is that really? Even if you attempt to call such an existence meaningful because you ultimately help to perpetuate the life cycle as your body decomposes, is that really profound meaning or just a mundane observation of the biological mechanism at play? It is the kind of meaning that we might assign to a bag of fertilizer but not to a human being.

And Atheists know this. They say there is no God, but they consistently behave as though there is a God who has supplied a universal conscience, a morality of “common sense”, and an ethical standard for all people. They lead a very duplicitous life, wrought and shaped by deceitful, disingenuous, dishonest, and two-faced hypocrisy.

Lastly, it is not merely a question of “Can I be of service to help others in the universal struggle to survive and feel happy while I am here?” Nor is it better to resign oneself to the position of “I simply give things meaning and value as I go.” If there is no objective and absolute transcendent anchor for meaning and value in life, none of the aforementioned positions hold any significance. They are merely justifications and rationalizations to mitigate the existential anxiety and duress of a meaningless life with no reason to live other than to mate, eat, enjoy a good movie, or “improve the human condition”, a condition that is destined to be swallowed up by the jaws of death. Alas, it is all entangled and enmeshed in the pre-determined finality of death. How profound.

The Christian Solution to the Atheistic Plight:

There is a famous line from the Bible, specifically 1 Corinthians 15:55 in the New Testament. Written by the Apostle Paul, the passage celebrates the idea that through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, death has lost its power to permanently harm or defeat believers.

“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?”

Christ’s victory over death is the foundational tenet of Christianity, achieved through his crucifixion and subsequent resurrection. By voluntarily sacrificing himself as the sinless payment for humanity’s sins, Christ broke the ultimate power of the grave. His resurrection serves as proof of this triumph and offers believers the promise of eternal life. This is where the Atheists fail miserably. In their rejection of eternal life, they have relegated themselves to the scrap heap of meaningless, temporal, existential chance and purposelessness.

Is There Meaning to Life?

The Godless Lapse Into Nihilism

The objective and absolute transcendent anchor which provides meaning needs to be beyond the scope of impermanence and temporal mortal existence. Otherwise, everything becomes mired in the hopeless muck of subjective moral and existential relativism, with no act, deed, or thought with any other value or significance than any other act, deed, or thought. Everything is of equal transient value and without any value at the same time. Without an objective and absolute transcendent anchor, which of course would be The Creator, meaning, value, morality, and even the fleeting experiences and events of life are reduced to mere epiphenomenal white noise. You live. You have some experiences. You die. There is nothing profound in that equation at all.

Subsequently, many philosophers have noted that Atheism eventually leads to Nihilism, the philosophical belief that life lacks inherent meaning, purpose, or intrinsic value, which in turn can easily lead to a complete disregard for the sanctity of life itself in its rudderless and meaningless race to the eternal grave, punctuated by fleeting experiences of pleasure and pain along the way.

Key Branches of Nihilism:

· Existential Nihilism: The most widespread form; asserts that life has no intrinsic value or meaning, and that humanity is insignificant in the grand scale of the universe.

· Moral Nihilism: Rejects the concepts of objective right and wrong, claiming that morality is merely a human construct rather than a fundamental truth.

· Epistemological Nihilism: Argues that knowledge is impossible to obtain or communicate, and that true certainty does not exist.

· Political Nihilism: Historically associated with 19th-century Russia, this branch advocates the destruction of existing political, social, and religious institutions to pave the way for a new society.

Friedrich Nietzsche and Nihilism:

The concept of Nihilism is heavily intertwined with the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. Rather than endorsing it as a lifestyle, Nietzsche predicted that the decline of religion and the rise of scientific rationality would strip away traditional values. He warned that this “Death of God” would leave humanity in a crisis of meaning, though he also believed that acknowledging this void (Active Nihilism) could empower individuals to create their own values and live authentically. But, as I have illustrated, this last view holds very little credence in the context of a world created by chance, the brute force of nature, and a teleological end goal, purpose, and design of life being nothing more than to die forever and decompose into life cycle food.

Ultimately, to further address Nietzsche’s second point, if people are simply creating their own values along the way, this opens up the floodgates to just about any type of behavior possible, sometimes benign, but too often vile, sadistic, and egregiously self-serving at the cost of others, as the history of Kings, Queens, Monarchs, Oligarchs, and top Corporate CEOs has clearly shown. Human Nature is indeed fallen, as Christianity has shown time and again, and so, without a God based, objective and absolute transcendent anchor to provide meaning (i.e., The Bible), there is no reason or incentive for anyone in power to ever want to do anything but keep power or increase power, even if it means genocide, mass oppression, unimaginable taxation, or murder, including artificially manufactured wars.

Further, how is any of this “authentic”, as Nietzsche suggests? Living authentically means aligning your daily actions, choices, and relationships with your core values and inner truth. What if your “daily actions, choices, and relationships with your core values and inner truth” involve human trafficking, drug smuggling. and gun running? Is that an authentic life? In Nietzsche’s estimation, it would have to be. The absurdity that underpins Nihilism swiftly becomes apparent.

Nihilism vs. Related Philosophies:

Nihilism is often confused or grouped with other 20th-century movements that deal with the meaning of life:

· Existentialism: While sharing the premise that life has no inherent meaning, existentialism takes a step further to argue that individuals possess the absolute freedom to create their own meaning and purpose.

· Absurdism: Popularized by thinkers like Albert Camus, absurdism focuses on the conflict between the human tendency to seek inherent meaning and the silent, indifferent universe. Absurdists argue that one should embrace this irrational conflict rather than despair over it or invent false meanings

Dr. William Lane Craig on Atheism and Eternal Life

Dr. William Lane Craig argues that without God and eternal life, human existence is ultimately meaningless. He contends that only an infinite, transcendent Creator can provide lasting significance. Without it, he says our lives and the universe will eventually perish, making all our choices ultimately pointless.

The Core of Dr. Craig’s Argument:

Craig breaks this concept down into two main ideas: Value and Purpose.

1. The Problem of Value:

Think of value like the worth of a painting. If a painting is made by a master artist, it has great value.

· With Eternal Life: Your life matters because it is tied to an eternal, all-good God who designed you. Your actions have long-lasting, cosmic significance.

· Without Eternal Life: You are just an accidental collection of matter in a vast universe. Craig argues that if you die and the universe eventually dies too, nothing you do matters in the grand scheme of things.

2. The Problem of Purpose

Think of purpose like a screwdriver. If you try to use a screwdriver to hammer a nail, it will not work well. It fails its purpose.

· With Eternal Life: Humans were created by God with a specific goal in mind—to know Him and enjoy Him forever.

· Without Eternal Life: We are just here by chance. Craig argues that if there is no God, we have no inherent reason for being. We just exist by chance occurrence, which affords no living creature any special significance or merit in the long scheme of things.

The Counter-Argument: Subjective vs. Objective Meaning:

Many philosophers and thinkers disagree with Craig. They argue that meaning does not have to be handed down from a higher power to be real.

They often define two types of meaning:

· Objective Meaning: Meaning that exists outside of us, given by God.

· Subjective Meaning: Meaning that you create for yourself.

Think of This Like a Sandcastle:

· Craig argues that because the tide comes in and washes the castle away, building it is ultimately meaningless.

· Critics argue that the act of building the castle, spending time with your family, and enjoying the process is what gives life its beauty. In this view, finite things can still be precious.

The Absurdity of Life:

Ultimately, Craig believes that without eternal life, human life is “absurd”. He argues that humans have a natural desire for immortality. Still, without God, we are trapped in a meaningless, transient existence, underpinned by impermanence, fleeting pleasures and pains, and chance events with no reason for any of it existing in the first place. He uses this argument as a building block for his belief that the Christian worldview is necessary for humans to live truly fulfilling and consistent lives.

Question From Owen to Dr. William Lane Craig:

“If life exists forever, doesn’t that mean that someday we will do everything possible? (have every possible conversation, play every possible game, meet every possible person, etc)? What then? Will we just start over? What would be the point?”

Dr. William Lane Craig’s Response:

“In Atheism, our finite existence is meaningless because there is no ultimate significance to what we do; there is no ultimate standard of good and evil; there is no ultimate purpose for which we and the universe exist. Theism rectifies these deficits by contextualizing our lives in God’s plan for human history, by supplying an absolute standard of moral values, and by making the purpose for which we exist to glorify God and enjoy him forever.

Now you are concerned that the infinity of the future would render our lives meaningless. “If there is an infinite amount of seconds after this, how can this current second matter or be special?” The current second matters because it contributes to the realization of God’s plan for creation and is infused with moral value as a result of God’s goodness. The reason you (or someone else) will be in Heaven or Hell in 3.675 trillion years might depend on what you do at this very second! Getting married or having kids or getting a job are objectively valuable in themselves and matter tremendously because of the part they play in God’s providential plan. Who knows how such events help to determine the course of history to realize God’s ends? Who knows how many people will be in Heaven (or Hell!) because of your begetting children or getting a certain job? While people’s eternal destiny is ultimately the most important thing, that does not imply that “only moments relating to belief or repentance” are important. For there are myriads of events that are related to these as subsidiary goods that we may bring about.

I think your vision of the afterlife is also defective, Owen. Human fulfillment will come through the personal knowledge of God, the supreme Good, whom to know is an incommensurable good and the fulfillment of human existence. It is what we were made for. We should not think of eternal life as playing games and having conversations, but as enjoying the infinite depths of God who can never be exhausted.”

--Dr. William Lane Craig