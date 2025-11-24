This is the Official Heliocentric Explanation of How a Rocket Can Use an Oxidizer in Conjunction With Rocket Fuel to Create Burn in The Infinite Vacuum of Imaginary Outer Space:

In The Heliocentric Model, a rocket works in the vacuum of Outer Space because it carries its own oxidizer (a source of oxygen) onboard to mix with the fuel, enabling combustion in a self-contained environment. Space rockets use various fuels, but common types include liquid oxygen (LOX) combined with either liquid hydrogen or a refined kerosene called RP-1. Other fuels include hypergolic propellants, which ignite on contact, and solid fuels, which are a mixture of fuel and oxidizer in a solid paste. The choice of fuel depends on the specific needs of the mission, such as efficiency or storage requirements.

Liquid-Fueled Rockets:

· Self-Contained Combustion: Combustion requires fuel, heat, and an oxidizer. Since space lacks atmospheric oxygen, rockets must be entirely self-sufficient, carrying both the fuel (like kerosene or liquid hydrogen) and the oxidizer (typically liquid oxygen) in separate tanks.

· Mixing and Ignition: The fuel and oxidizer are pumped into a combustion chamber, mixed, and ignited under high pressure.

· Thrust Generation: The resulting chemical reaction produces extremely hot, expanding gases. These high-pressure gases are forcefully expelled at high speed through a shaped nozzle called a de Laval Nozzle.

· The de Laval Nozzle: A de Laval Nozzle is a tube that converts a high-pressure, low-velocity fluid into a high-velocity, low-pressure jet, typically to accelerate a fluid to supersonic speeds. It has a unique convergent-divergent shape, with a narrow “throat” in the middle where the flow reaches the speed of sound, and an expanding diverging section that further accelerates the flow beyond Mach 1. This design is widely used in applications like rocket engines and jet engines to create thrust, and also in other systems such as gas cooling and nasal spray devices.

· Newton’s Third Law: This expulsion of mass in one direction (the “action”) creates an equal and opposite reaction force, known as thrust, which propels the rocket forward, according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion. The process does not require anything external to push against.

And Here is The Problem With The Heliocentric Explanation of Rocket Burn in The Infinite Vacuum of Imaginary Outer Space:

First of all, yes, an oxidizer only burns in a vacuum if it is interacting with some kind of fuel, resulting in creating its own oxygen. But this only works in a contained closed system vacuum, where the vacuum suddenly does not become a vacuum anymore through this interaction. As such, a closed system vacuum can sustain a certain amount of oxygen-based burn by being contained because the oxygen does not dissipate outwards and become consumed by the surrounding vacuum environment as long as the fuel and the oxidizer are in contact and sufficient heat is maintained to overcome heat loss through radiation.

But an oxidizer is useless to burn with fuel in the infinite vacuum of imaginary Outer Space because the pressure in this imaginary Outer Space vacuum is zero everywhere at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, with it also being an uncontained open system, thereby resulting in the absolute and immediate dissipation and extermination of oxygen and pressure, resulting in zero burn. Without containment, you can have no pressure in Outer Space. In other words, any oxygen gas pressure in the hypothetical vacuum of Outer Space would instantaneously evacuate and expand outwards to fill any available volume in this infinite and imaginary Outer Space vacuum, resulting in zero ignition or burn.

This is a basic principle of Thermodynamics. Fluids, liquids, and gases, like the air in pressure systems, naturally flow from an area of higher pressure to an area of lower pressure. This principle is fundamental to fluid dynamics and is rooted in The Second Law of Thermodynamics, which states that systems tend toward equilibrium and increased entropy. All high pressure systems evacuate out into lower pressure systems, and the mythical vacuum of Outer Space is the ultimate low pressure system. Thus, the infinite vacuum of imaginary Outer Space would devour and extinguish any chance of burn rate immediately.

Newton’s Third Law of Motion and Rocket Propulsion

Newton’s Third Law of Motion, often stated as “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” means that if an object A exerts a force on an object B, then object B simultaneously exerts a force on object A that is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. These forces always act on different objects and therefore do not cancel each other out.

For example, a rocket expels hot gases downward, and in reaction, the gases push the rocket upward, or forward, whatever the case may be.

Heliocentrists don’t understand Newton’s Third Law. The thrust coming from a rocket (Force A) must push off of something else (Force B) in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction for forward momentum to occur. In the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved. The fact that this has to be explained is indicative of just how brainwashed and indoctrinated Heliocentrists have become by Scientism.

Planes and rockets work fine within The Earth’s atmosphere because there is atmospheric pressure for the rocket thrusters to push against. In Outer Space there is no atmospheric pressure to push against. It’s a 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa vacuum. Newton’s Third Law requires 2 forces in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction, not just 1 force.

In other words, Newton’s Third Law inherently requires two forces because it describes a fundamental interaction between two objects, where each object exerts an equal and opposite force on the other. These forces form an “action-reaction pair,” meaning one force (the action) produces a corresponding equal and opposite force (the reaction) on a different object.

Again, in the case of rockets in the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved.

Don’t Trust ChatGPT

ChatGPT often responds with plausible-sounding, but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Essentially, it is not thinking in any rational way. It is merely regurgitating and parroting what it scrapes off of pre-existing texts across The Internet, frequently giving cookie cutter, party line, and mainstream nonsense, based upon pattern recognition rather than Truth.

When you type in, “ChatGPT gives wrong answers.,” the OpenAI generator even confesses it’s fallibility.

ChatGPT:

“It’s true that ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) can sometimes provide inaccurate or incorrect answers, a phenomenon often referred to as “hallucination”. This is because these models are trained on vast amounts of data and learn to generate statistically plausible responses based on patterns, rather than having a true understanding or accessing real-time, verified information.”

And so, I asked ChatGPT: “Can a rocket push against zero pressure?” It absurdly and erroneously said, “Yes”???

ChatGPT:

“Great question! To answer it directly: yes, a rocket can still push against “zero pressure” — but the way it does so is a bit different from what we might intuitively expect.

How does a rocket work in space?

Rockets rely on Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” This means that a rocket pushes exhaust gases out of its engines, and in turn, the rocket itself is pushed forward (in the opposite direction of the exhaust).

Even in the vacuum of space — where there is essentially zero external pressure — the rocket engine still works because it doesn’t need an external medium (like air or water) to push against. Instead, the rocket expels gas at high velocity, and the reaction force is what propels the rocket forward.

Key points to understand:

Exhaust : The rocket engine expels high-speed gases (exhaust) into space, and the force from this exhaust pushes the rocket in the opposite direction.

No need for air : Unlike airplanes, which rely on air pressure to generate lift through their wings, rockets don’t need to “push against” something external. They operate purely through the expulsion of mass (the exhaust), which creates the necessary reaction force to propel the rocket forward.

Vacuum isn’t an issue: A vacuum means no air resistance, but that’s actually advantageous for the rocket. It doesn’t need to overcome air drag, so its engines can operate more efficiently in space than in the atmosphere.

So, to sum up:

A rocket doesn’t “push against” zero pressure in the way we might think of with, say, pushing on a wall. Instead, it expels exhaust gas at high velocity, and the absence of external pressure (like air resistance) in space actually makes the rocket more efficient at moving through the vacuum.

Does that help clarify how rockets work in space?”

No, it does not, ChatGPT. Hahahahaha!

Now For The Correct Answer…

Rocket Thrust is Impossible in an Outer Space Vacuum

Newton’s First Law states that every object will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless compelled to change its state by the action of an EXTERNAL force. Rockets require EXTERNAL resistance, like an atmosphere to push off of. The rocket does not give its exhaust momentum, the momentum is given by PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE. Conservation of Momentum is a fundamental law of physics which states that the momentum of a system is constant if there are no external forces acting on the system. It is embodied in Newton’s first law (the law of inertia). The external force is the pressure gradient force, not the rocket, itself. Atmospheric pressure is an EXTERNAL FORCE. Internal combustion does not satisfy the requirements of being an external force.

The rocket propellant is part of the rocket and is not a secondary external force acting upon the rocket. Recall, Newtons’ First Law of Motion requires an EXTERNAL force. There is no scientific confirmation of a rocket being able to thrust in a vacuum.

Common Imaginary Secondary Force Error:

Advocates of the effectiveness of rocket propulsion in the near perfect vacuum of alleged Outer Space often assert, and quite vehemently, that rocket thrust is pushing against the rocket’s thrust chamber, and then out the de Laval nozzle of the rocket, and hence, the resultant posterior exhaust from combustion then becomes the SECONDARY FORCE acting upon the rocket in order to achieve forward propulsion. In other words, what they are proposing is that the rocket is one force and the rocket’s exhaust acts as the secondary force necessary to not violate Newton’s Third Law of Motion.

Heliocentrist often start with a faulty claim to build another faulty claim.

They claim:

“The key to rocket thrust in an Outer Space vacuum is the oxidizer present, and the momentum generated by fumes expelled via the burn rate.”

Nevertheless, there is no “burn rate”, nor combustion in an oxygen free vacuum. They are imagining combustion to make their secondary erroneous claim of forward momentum. But the vacuum of Outer Space is 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, and therefore, recoil propulsion is not possible in this environment since no combustion can expand outwards to agitate the surrounding system and create an equal and opposite reaction.

This rocket moves because it is operating within an environment of atmospheric pressure around it:

This rocket cannot move because it is surrounded by zero atmospheric pressure and zero oxygen to assist in its burn rate:

People will often make You Tube videos where they think they are proving that combustion can occur in a vacuum, but they are using grossly inferior vacuums than the Outer Space vacuum which clocks in at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. In this way, they mislead people into believing that combustion is possible in an Outer Space vacuum, and that rocket thrust is possible in Outer Space.

You literally need oxygen and atmospheric pressure for rocket thrust to work. You need something for the burn rate to push off of in order to satisfy Newton’s Laws of Motion. The vacuum of Outer Space has none of these components.

“The Mick” Explains the Folly of Rocket Thrust in an Outer Space Vacuum

“The Mick” on Substack:

The exhaust “force” is moving in the same direction and speed as the “thrust”, but since there is no friction to slow the exhaust fumes down, there is no stationary or opposing force to create momentum. The “thrust fumes” are your legs moving (“jumping”) in mid-air, but there is no opposing kinetic force (ground) to provide momentum. It’s amazing how many “astrophysicists and scientists” do not understanding this basic principle. If there is no ground (atmosphere), you cannot jump. (i.e., move using thrust). The fumes in a vacuum dissipate across any enclosed container enclosing the vacuum, instantly. Although the combustion would require oxygen or a Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose (N2H4) to ignite, the rockets in You Tube videos are pushing off the oxidizer induced pressure within the container acting as an opposing force (ground or atmosphere), and they are not using even close to perfect vacuums, and certainly nothing close to NASA’s alleged Outer Space vacuum at a vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. Unless we live in a relatively small “space bubble”, the universe is not both infinite and contained. Nevertheless, unsupported opinions do not change The Laws of Physics and Thermodynamics

“The computer said so, so it must be right, since it’s smarter than you.” is an excuse that holds little weight…see how dangerous relying on computers can be?

If a spacecraft are operating in space, then one of the statements has to be true:

a. Space has an atmosphere.

b. A different type of propulsion is used.

c. NASA is lying.

d. NASA is scientifically illiterate.

Hmmm, I wonder which one?”

HINT: c. NASA is lying.

My Note:

Even when using Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose, (N2H4), gases would disperse too rapidly to burn. In the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space, the burn rate would be nanoseconds, as the vacuum void immediately consumes any exothermic reaction between a combustible substance and an oxidizer that forms an oxidized product. Hence, no there can be no burn, per se, in the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. There can only be a localized exothermic reaction, but no actual “burn” or combustion reaction.

In various You Tube Videos, any attempt to create rocket movement through fuel burn results in zero movement until the expelled oxidizer exhaust creates a “mini-atmospheric pressure” within the tiny, enclosed vacuum to push off of. In Outer Space, there would be no ability to accumulate such atmospheric pressure since no solid and impermeable barrier would exists to facilitate this. In demonstration videos, with tiny rocket engines in vacuum tubes, you can see that the rocket doesn’t start moving until it spews out enough exhaust to build up enough atmosphere to push off.

You were brainwashed. Just admit it!