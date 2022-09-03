Tricked by The Light...Don't Choose a Side.

Both Sides are False: The Satanic New World Order VERSUS The Gnostic Luciferian New Age.

The New World Order/Deep State Liberal Left Hand Path of Masonic Dark Magick VERSUS The Great Awakening Fascist MAGA Nationalism of The False Light Right Hand Path of Masonic White Magick

C J Wiley Chimes in:

“Satan is the master hustler.

He knows people need and want choices....so he gives them two choices.

It’s "heads he wins, tails we lose"…a classic con man strategy.

Satan set up two parts to his Kingdom on Earth:

1. The Light Luciferian Side

2. The Dark Satanic Side

…like a battery he wanted a positive and negative charge.

The Dark Side was allowed to flourish controlling the financial, political, educational and religious systems, and now it's time for Satan to allow this side to fall, and be replaced by the False Light of Christian Nationalism via “The Great Awakening New Age". This is the installation of The Beast System upon the entire Earth.

Lucifer’s promise of world peace, prosperity, liberty, love, and justice for all is a mockery of what these terms mean in the Christian context. And the Aleister Crowleyan Law of Thelema, "Do as Thou wilt" social contract will emerge as the New Age maxim. This Law of Thelema appears to be a license for freedom and self-government, but is actually a policy for Satanic immorality and carnal slavery.

Place the goals of Right Wing Christian Nationalism in their proper context of Luciferian deception and takeover and it all makes sense.

John 18:36

“Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.”

Our Home is NOT on This Earth:

This is all in preparation for the arrival of the False Light Savior Antichrist.

Satan is playing the role of God.

He's always wanted to deceive humanity and show their Father how useless, pitiful, and stupid they are, and so the gullible, Anti-Christian, Pagan masses, disheartened by the false Christianity they’ve been offered, will believe, worship, and swear to any "God" that will provide release from the horrors of the Dark Satanic Left Hand Path that they find themselves enveloped within.

In the moral vacuum of the destruction of the Satanic Dark, they will eagerly embrace The False Light of Lucifer, thereby allowing them to slake their carnal lusts and material pleasure.

Most of the world will never see it coming as Satan transforms into an Angel of Luciferic Light.

The Bible says 33% of the population will die a spiritual death, and most will bow their knee in worship to the False Messiah Alien Antichrist.