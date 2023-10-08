The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage by Arthur Koestler is an internationally respected, consummate masterwork of legitimate genetic and anthropological research, and is hated by those mesmerized by The Khazarian Mafia’s spell of misidentification, including their clarion call of “antisemitism” at any who challenge them.

The book has been vilified by Zionists with the “antisemitic” bromide, but the information has been verified in the past ten years by multiple, authentic genetic DNA studies. And it was this Khazarian Mafia who eventually evolved into what we know as The Synagogue of Satan.

There’s nothing to dislike about the caliber of research in Koestler’s book, arguably Koestler's most controversial and most seminal work. It gives the reader and history enthusiast a general detailed window into the violently chaotic medieval world of the Steppe Nomads, where the “Jewish” Khazars stood proud along with the other two superpowers of the day, the Roman-Byzantine Empire and the Abbasid Muslim Empire. The most interesting and main theme of the book is the ethno-biological origins of the Eastern European Ashkenazic Jew. Are they semites or not? Koestler, in his authoritative and masterfully researched analysis, demonstrates that they are not.

And that is the controversy. That’s why the call for antisemitism is so strong…because Koestler’s high acumen cannot be refuted, and they hate losing.

Additionally, Koestler’s seminal book elucidates why The Serpent Seed Doctrine is so terrifying to many people. They are deathly afraid of being labeled anti-Semitic, and thereby, marginalized, ostracized, and even targeted by the Kazazian Mafia created Anti-Defamation League, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, a Draconian international Jewish, non-governmental organization based in the United States, specializing in blocking civil rights law and censoring free speech. The ADL is one of the many gatekeepers whom The Khazarian Mafia employ in their total onslaught against Christianity.

The Khazarians are proselytes...converts, not of the bloodline of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. They stole the identity of the true “Jews” and hijacked the Hebrew language which was the language of the Canaanites. Hebrew is an AFRO-ASIATIC language close to Ugaritic. When they were in Europe, they spoke Yiddish and whatever language of the country they were from.

But also, Koestler makes some speculations based on historical time periods regarding the origin of the Sephardim in the Diaspora, which was many centuries after the Khazar empire's decline. The Khazars moved into Poland from Ukraine and Russia, and in the Diaspora, many Jews moved east to the areas once inhabited by the Khazars, bringing a different Jewish culture with them (expulsion from Spain and Portugal in the late 1400s). This leads to the conclusion that the Ashkenazim are descended from the Khazars, and the Sephardim are a completely different genetic strain of Jews descended from those who lived in the Iberian peninsula, occasionally intermarrying with Catholics and Muslims in Spain during a period that some describe as "convivencia" (conflict free), and others describe as a period of continual conflict between Catholics, Muslims, and Jews.

Traditional historical accounts reveal this 700 year period of Catholics, Muslims, and Jews living peacefully together, yet Koestler describes the period as one of agitation and conflict. This could account for the expulsion of the Moors and Jews in 1492 by Queen Isabella, the main force behind the Inquisition. One has to wonder if, in fact, since she was a known Sadist who enjoyed torture machinery, if she used her arsenal non-Catholics to get them to convert to Catholicism, or die. Nevertheless, so-called "conversos" were always suspected of practicing their original religions, and the language of the Jews, “Ladino”, a mix of Spanish and Hebrew, totally different from the Yiddish of the Khazars, survives today, is still studied by linguists, and spoken by some Sephardim.

The Jewish and Hebrew Identity Problem

Arthur Koestler, being one of the world’s top researchers on the antisemitic topic, went on to examine if the ancient Khazarians had highjacked The Judaic Faith (Authentic Hebrews) in order to advance their Imperialistic causes under the radar into world politics, governmental positions of power, banking, and infiltration into all aspects of human activity and endeavor. One outcome from his research revealed that, whether they were calling themselves Jews, Hebrews, Judaic, or even Gentiles at that ancient time or even now, is largely irrelevant to the fact that they had subverted the authentic Hebrew religion in order to proceed, relatively unnoticed, into all cultures. Concurrently, modern bloodline testing reveals that they are of a distinctive bloodline, which has nothing to do with race, religion, nation, creed, gender, or group affiliation.

Because of this, the entire “antisemitic accusation” falls flat on its face as a meaningless and hollow threat. The Khazarian Mafia are skilled at concealing their true identity as they wander through various nations and cultures, always using the threat of labeling any as “antisemitic” who challenges them.

The Kabbalistic Spell Craft of The Khazarian Mafia

It became a constant play on names with The Khazarian Mafia, which underpinned and concealed The Biblical Seed War between Jew and Hebrew...who was who, who was pretending to be who, and who was hiding behind the name of someone pretending to be someone else, etc…with diabolical genius, they’ve deceived the entire Christian, Sephardic Jewish, and Hebrew world.

We are dealing with at least “33” Manifestations of Evil:

1. MatheMagicians

2. Word Necromancers

3. Etymological Sorcerers

4. Masonic Overlords

5. Epistemological Manipulators

6. Word Magick Masters

7. Hollywood Wand Wielders

8. Mind Control Warlocks

9. Kabbalistic Spell Craft Witches

10. Alchemical Symbologists

11. Jezebel Thought Enchantresses

12. Fable and Fairy Tale Conjurers

13. Spinners of Legends, Lore, and Whimsy

14. Talmudic Lexicon Wizards

15. Dark Enchanting Druids

16. Crystal Ball Seductresses

17. Soothsaying Tarot Astrologists

18. Occult Magus

19. Diviner Mediums

20. Thaumaturge Demons

21. Snake Charmers

22. Dark Genies

23. Wicked Illusionists

24. Necromancers

25. False Prophets

26. Satanists

27. Numerologists

28. Perverse Shaman

29. Seductive Sirens

30. Spellbinders

31. Incubus

32. Voodoo Tricksters

33. Luciferian Demons

...NOT “Jews”…

Shane KP O’Neill Elucidates

“They stole the Hebrew identity and everything that came with it, including declaring themselves “The Chosen People” when Isaiah 34:4-6 clearly promises destruction to Edom, as does Romans, Obadiah, Jeremiah, and Malachai...5 separate books in the Bible…6 if you include Genesis and the reference to the Amalekites, who were a tribe of Edomites.

People need to understand the difference between Hebrew and Jew. The Hebrews are the line of Adam through Seth to Noah to Shem to Abraham to Isaac to Jacob. Jacob is Israel (Genesis 35:10) and the Israelites are his 12 sons and their descendants. Their book is the Torah. The Jews are the Edomites descended from Esau and his Canaanite wives. Their book is the Babylonian Talmud, and also the Kabbalah and Zohar. To this day, they spit on the Torah, Orthodox Jewry anyway.

Genesis 25-38 clearly shows the difference between the two races:

25 Then Joseph commanded to fill their sacks with corn, and to restore every man's money into his sack, and to give them provision for the way: and thus did he unto them.

26 And they laded their asses with the corn, and departed thence.

27 And as one of them opened his sack to give his ass provender in the inn, he espied his money; for, behold, it was in his sack's mouth.

28 And he said unto his brethren, My money is restored; and, lo, it is even in my sack: and their heart failed them, and they were afraid, saying one to another, What is this that God hath done unto us?

29 And they came unto Jacob their father unto the land of Canaan, and told him all that befell unto them; saying,

30 The man, who is the lord of the land, spake roughly to us, and took us for spies of the country.

31 And we said unto him, We are true men; we are no spies:

32 We be twelve brethren, sons of our father; one is not, and the youngest is this day with our father in the land of Canaan.

33 And the man, the lord of the country, said unto us, Hereby shall I know that ye are true men; leave one of your brethren here with me, and take food for the famine of your households, and be gone:

34 And bring your youngest brother unto me: then shall I know that ye are no spies, but that ye are true men: so will I deliver you your brother, and ye shall traffic in the land.

35 And it came to pass as they emptied their sacks, that, behold, every man's bundle of money was in his sack: and when both they and their father saw the bundles of money, they were afraid.

36 And Jacob their father said unto them, Me have ye bereaved of my children: Joseph is not, and Simeon is not, and ye will take Benjamin away: all these things are against me.

37 And Reuben spake unto his father, saying, Slay my two sons, if I bring him not to thee: deliver him into my hand, and I will bring him to thee again.

38 And he said, My son shall not go down with you; for his brother is dead, and he is left alone: if mischief befall him by the way in the which ye go, then shall ye bring down my gray hairs with sorrow to the grave.

--Genesis 42:25-38

The Edomites/Jews only came to the throne in Judea in the 1st Century when Herod paid a bribe to Octavian Caesar and Mark Antony. The two remaining Israelite tribes in the south, of Judah and Benjamin, migrated on the whole after Yahushua was put to death. The Jews remained and revolted against Roman rule in AD68. When they were defeated and Jerusalem destroyed, they fled to Carthage and then became the Sephardic Jews of the Iberian peninsula.

What Koestler says about the Khazarians is correct. The Sephardic lines have infiltrated the royal houses of Europe, while the Ashkenazis control the UN, WHO, and the banking system, and Big Pharma, etc…”

--Shane KP O'Neill

Amazon Description of The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage:

“All original edition. Nothing added, nothing removed. This book traces the history of the ancient Khazar Empire, a major but almost forgotten power in Eastern Europe, which in the Dark Ages became converted to Judaism.

Khazaria was finally wiped out by the forces of Genghis Khan, but evidence indicates that the Khazars themselves migrated to Poland and formed the cradle of Western Jewry. To the general reader the Khazars, who flourished from the 7th to 11th century, may seem infinitely remote today. Yet they have a close and unexpected bearing on our world, which emerges as Koestler recounts the fascinating history of the ancient Khazar Empire. At about the time that Charlemagne was Emperor in the West. The Khazars' sway extended from the Black Sea to the Caspian, from the Caucasus to the Volga, and they were instrumental in stopping the Muslim onslaught against Byzantium, the eastern jaw of the gigantic pincer movement that in the West swept across northern Africa and into Spain.

Thereafter the Khazars found themselves in a precarious position between the two major world powers: the Eastern Roman Empire in Byzantium and the triumphant followers of Mohammed. As Koestler points out, the Khazars were the Third World of their day. They chose a surprising method of resisting both the Western pressure to become Christian and the Eastern to adopt Islam. Rejecting both, they converted to Judaism. Mr. Koestler speculates about the ultimate faith of the Khazars and their impact on the racial composition and social heritage of modern Jewry.”

He produces detailed research to support a theory which could make the term ‘anti-Semitism’ become void of meaning.

From The Introduction of the Book, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage

“This book traces the history of the ancient Khazar Empire, a major but almost forgotten power in Eastern Europe, which in the Dark Ages became converted to Judaism. Khazaria was finally wiped out by the forces of Genghis Khan, but evidence indicates that the Khazars themselves migrated to Poland and formed the cradle of Western Jewry.

The Khazars’ sway extended from the Black Sea to the Caspian, from the Caucasus to the Volga, and they were instrumental in stopping the Muslim onslaught against Byzantium, the eastern jaw of the gigantic pincer movement that in the West swept across northern Africa and into Spain.

In the second part of this book, “The Heritage,” Mr. Koestler speculates about the ultimate faith of the Khazars and their impact on the racial composition and social heritage of modern Jewry. He produces a large body of meticulously detailed research in support of a theory that sounds all the more convincing for the restraint with which it is advanced. Yet should this theory be confirmed, the term “anti-Semitism” would become void of meaning, since, as Mr. Koestler writes, it is based “on a misapprehension shared by both the killers and their victims. The story of the Khazar Empire, as it slowly emerges from the past, begins to look like the most cruel hoax which history has ever perpetrated.”

--From The Introduction of the Book, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage, Arthur Koestler

From “Some Implications - Israel And The Diaspora”, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage

“This book deals with past history, it unavoidably carries certain implications for the present and future. In the first place, I am aware of the danger that it may be maliciously misinterpreted as a denial of the State of Israel’s right to exist. But that right is not based on the hypothetical origins of the Jewish people, nor on the mythological covenant of Abraham with God; it is based on international law— i.e., on the United Nations’ decision in 1947 to partition Palestine, once a Turkish province, then a British Mandated Territory, into an Arab and a Jewish State.

Whatever the Israeli citizens’ racial origins, and whatever illusions they entertain about them, their State exists de jure and de facto, and cannot be undone, except by genocide. Without entering into controversial issues, one may add, as a matter of historical fact, that the partition of Palestine was the result of a century of peaceful Jewish immigration and pioneering effort, which provide the ethical justification for the State’s legal existence. Whether the chromosomes of its people contain genes of Khazar or Semitic, Roman or Spanish origin, is irrelevant, and cannot affect Israel’s right to exist— nor the moral obligation of any civilized person, Gentile or Jew, to defend that right. Even the geographical origin of the native Israeli’s parents or grandparents tends to be forgotten in the bubbling racial melting pot. The problem of the Khazar infusion a thousand years ago, however fascinating, is irrelevant to modern Israel. The Jews who inhabit it, regardless of their checkered origins, possess the essential requirements of a nation: a country of their own, a common language, government and army.

The Jews of the Diaspora have none of these requirements of nationhood. What sets them apart as a special category from the Gentiles amidst whom they live is their declared religion, whether they practice it or not. Here lies the basic difference between Israelis and Jews of the Diaspora. The former have acquired a national identity; the latter are labeled as Jews only by their religion— not by their nationality, not by their race. This, however, creates a tragic paradox, because the Jewish religion— unlike Christianity, Buddhism, or Islam— implies membership of a historical nation, a chosen race. All Jewish festivals commemorate events in national history: the exodus from Egypt, the Maccabean revolt, the death of the oppressor Haman, the destruction of the Temple.

The Old Testament is first and foremost the narrative of a nation’s history; it gave monotheism to the world, yet its credo is tribal rather than universal. Every prayer and ritual observance proclaims membership of an ancient race, which automatically separates the Jew from the racial and historic past of the people in whose midst he lives. The Jewish faith, as shown by 2000 years of tragic history, is nationally and socially self-segregating. It sets the Jew apart and invites his being set apart. It automatically creates physical and cultural ghettoes. It transformed the Jews of the Diaspora into a pseudo-nation without any of the attributes and privileges of nationhood, held together loosely by a system of traditional beliefs based on racial and historical premises which turn out to be illusory. Orthodox Jewry is a vanishing minority. Its stronghold was Eastern Europe where the Nazi fury reached its peak and wiped them almost completely off the face of the Earth.

Its scattered survivors in the Western world no longer carry much influence, while the bulk of the orthodox communities of North Africa, the Yemen, Syria and Iraq emigrated to Israel. Thus orthodox Judaism in the Diaspora is dying out, and it is the vast majority of enlightened or agnostic Jews who perpetuate the paradox by loyally clinging to their pseudo-national status in the belief that it is their duty to preserve the Jewish tradition. It is, however, not easy to define what the term “Jewish tradition” signifies in the eyes of this enlightened majority, who reject the Chosen-Race doctrine of orthodoxy.

That doctrine apart, the universal messages of the Old Testament— the enthronement of the one and invisible God, the Ten Commandments, the ethos of the Hebrew prophets, the Proverbs and Psalms— have entered into the mainstream of the Judeo-Hellenic-Christian tradition and become the common property of Jew and Gentile alike. After the destruction of Jerusalem, the Jews ceased to have a language and secular culture of their own. Hebrew as a vernacular yielded to Aramaic before the beginning of the Christian era; the Jewish scholars and poets in Spain wrote in Arabic, others later in German, Polish, Russian, English and French. Certain Jewish communities developed dialects of their own, such as Yiddish and Ladino, but none of these produced works comparable to the impressive Jewish contribution to German, Austro-Hungarian or American literature.

The main, specifically Jewish literary activity of the Diaspora was theological. Yet Talmud, Kabbala, and the bulky tomes of biblical exegesis are practically unknown to the contemporary Jewish public, although they are, to repeat it once more, the only relics of a specifically Jewish tradition— if that term is to have a concrete meaning— during the last two millennia. In other words, whatever came out of the Diaspora is either not specifically Jewish, or not part of a living tradition. The philosophical, scientific and artistic achievements of individual Jews consist in contributions to the culture of their host nations; they do not represent a common cultural inheritance or autonomous body of traditions. To sum up, the Jews of our day have no cultural tradition in common, merely certain habits and behavior-patterns, derived by social inheritance from the traumatic experience of the ghetto, and from a religion which the majority does not practice or believe in, but which nevertheless confers on them a pseudo-national status. Obviously— as I have The Thirteenth Tribe: Some Implications — Israel and the Diaspora their host nations. Before the holocaust, this process was in full swing; and in 1975 Time Magazine reported2 that American Jews “tend to marry outside their faith at a high rate; almost one-third of all marriages are mixed”. Nevertheless the lingering influence of Judaism’s racial and historical message, though based on illusion, acts as a powerful emotional break by appealing to tribal loyalty. It is in this context that the part played by the thirteenth tribe in ancestral history becomes relevant to the Jews of the Diaspora.

Yet, as already said, it is irrelevant to modern Israel, which has acquired a genuine national identity. It is perhaps symbolic that Abraham Poliak, a professor of history at Tel Aviv University and no doubt an Israeli patriot, made a major contribution to our knowledge of Jewry’s Khazar ancestry, undermining the legend of the Chosen Race. It may also be significant that the native Israeli “Sabra” represents, physically and mentally, the complete opposite of the “typical Jew”, bred in the ghetto.”

--From “Some Implications - Israel And The Diaspora”, The Thirteenth Tribe: The Khazar Empire and its Heritage, Arthur Koestler

The Khazars of Ukraine

All are saved through Christ, but there are those who have waged a war against Christ. Such people are not merely exercising their Free Will to reject Christ, On th contrary, they are absolutely dedicated to the cause of worshipping Lucifer, human sacrifice, and destroying all Christianity. The Freemasons and Illuminati are good examples of this.

The Bible is supernatural, and so, we can easily understand that a seed-line emerged from The Garden of Eden which included the child of the “Father of All Lies”, who was Cain, and who’s lineage later through the ages became the top Illuminati bloodlines, including Astor, Bundy, Collins, DuPont, Freeman, Kennedy, Li, Onassis, Rockefeller, Rothschild, Russell, Van Duyn, Merovingian, Disney, Reynolds, McDonald, and Krupps, and who later called themselves Warburg, Schiff, Bush, Clinton, Turner, Vandenberg, Gates, Kissinger, Soros, Musk, Trump (Drumpf), etc…

This divergence in the bloodlines of Mankind has nothing to do with race, creed, nation, group, gender, or culture. It is a bloodline issue. Nation has nothing to do with any of this. And so, any accusation against the land of Israel is meaningless. Additionally, any accusation against the Hebrews is meaningless. It has nothing to with antisemitism or anything of the like, in that the term, “Semitic” to a subfamily of the Afro-Asiatic language family that includes Hebrew, Aramaic, Arabic, and Amharic, sometimes called “Jewish”. The Khazarian Mafia, who hijacked the Semitic culture long ago by infiltrating the Judaic religion and culture, thereby enabling them to advance relatively unnoticed beneath the banner of “good Hebrews” as they committed nefarious acts of infiltration and evil.

The Khazarian “Crypto Jews” and The Meaningless Accusation of “Antisemitism”: Using The Judaic Faith as Trojan Horse For Christian Infiltration

One book about this portion of history, The Jews of Khazaria explores the history and culture of Khazaria, a large empire in Eastern Europe (located in present-day Ukraine and Russia) in the early Middle Ages noted for its adoption of the Jewish religion. The book provides archaeological findings, genetic evidence, and information about the migration of The Khazars. Since they were not from any Semitic region, but rather from Georgia Russia, located in present-day Ukraine and Russia, the term “antisemitic” loses all meaning, of course, in relationship to these Crypto-Jews. Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as "crypto-Jews" (origin from Greek kryptos: ‘hidden’). Also, the word, “cryptic”, which means hidden, is associated with this term, “Crypto”.

The term is especially applied historically to Spanish Jews who outwardly professed Catholicism, also known as Conversos, Marranos, or the Anusim. The phenomenon is especially associated with Renaissance Spain, following the Massacre of 1391 and the expulsion of the Jews in 1492. Though little-known today, Khazaria was one of the largest political formations of its time—an economic and cultural power connected to several important trade routes and known for its religious tolerance. After the royal family converted to Judaism in the ninth century, many nobles and common people did likewise.

The Khazars were ruled by a succession of Jewish kings and adopted many hallmarks of Jewish civilization, including study of the Torah and Talmud, Hebrew script, and the observance of Jewish holidays, and though some leaned toward authentic Judaism, as matter of course, there was a bloodline within the Khazarian Empire that adhered to using the Judaic religion as a smokescreen in order to hide their wicked deeds.

This is what is meant by “The Serpent Seed”, or “The Synagogue of Satan”, that Christ spoke of in The Book of Revelation. He explicitly said that these people are the “Jews who are not Jews”, which clearly tells us that the term, “antisemitism” has no meaning in the way it being used to condemn anyone who mentions this aspect of Biblical history.

The Illuminati Crypto-Jew

“Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Satanic, Talmudic Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as "Crypto-Jews"

--Wikipedia

For example, Donald Trump is a Crypto Jew. Outwardly, he professes to be Christian and goes through all of the Christian motions to play the part. However, his allegiance is, in his owns words, “1000%” to Israel and Kabbalistic Judaism.

This is why he moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem, and named Jerusalem the Capital of Israel, even though the Ashkenazi Jews committed Crimes Against Humanity by stealing Palestine from the Palestinian people through a prolonged genocide of the Palestinians. He ignores all of this and supports Israel first and America Second. This is why The Illuminati Crypto-Jews, or as Christ called them, “Jew who are not Jews” are so Hell bent on suppressing any exposure of their true identity, or criticism of their nefarious deeds

America only exits to serve Israel, since The Ashkenazi Jewish Rothschilds stole the Palestinian Homeland via The Balfour Declaration. The Satanic Hexagram Star that Zionism and Israel uses is actually the star from the crest of The Rothschilds’ official family seal. It has nothing to do with the Star of David in The Bible. There is no reference to the Star (or shield) of David in the Bible. There are several rabbinical tales as to the origin of the Star of David. These range from the star being the shape of King David's shield to being the symbol on King Solomon's signet (seal) ring, to being an invention of Bar Kokhba, the Jewish leader who led what is known as the Bar Kokhba Revolt against the Roman Empire in A.D. 132. Mekubbalim (followers of Kabbala) claim that the symbol has magical powers. Naturally, there is no explicit historical or archaeological support for any of those claims.

Henry Makow Ph.D. reveals more:

“A lot of people, who should know better, like the two Kevins, Barrett, and MacDonald, think Donald Trump is some kind of savior. Barrett even thinks Trump will bring the perpetrators of 9-11 to trial. An article reveals Donald Trump is a longstanding member of the Satanic Masonic Jewish conspiracy that afflicts society: Donald Trump is nothing less than a sideshow and a counterfeit medieval medicine man offering cheap miracle and illusionary fixes for America's problems here and abroad.”

And any Jewish opposition to Trump is designed to give Trump credibility, as in the banker coup ruse of 1932.

Ashkenazi Jewish Illuminati Credo:

“A Jew was not created as a means for some other purpose; he himself IS the purpose since the substance of all divine emanations was created ONLY to serve the Jews.”

--Chabad Lubavitch leader, "The Great Rebbe" Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson

Khazarian Gematria Witchcraft:

The Khazarians use Gematria to further confuse the issue. Gematria is the practice of assigning a numerical value to a name, word or phrase according to an alphanumerical cipher. A single word can yield several values depending on the cipher which is used. Hebrew alphanumeric ciphers were used in Biblical times, and were later adopted by other cultures. And so, The Khazarian became highly skilled at manipulating alphanumerical ciphers, words, language, and any facsimiles thereof, in order to conceal who they actually are.

The Khazarian Trojan Horse of Crypto Judaism Rides Into Every Nation:

The term, “Trojan Horse”, refers to a wooden horse said to have been used by the Greeks, during the Trojan War, to enter the city of Troy and win the war. There is no Trojan Horse in Homer's Iliad, with the poem ending before the war is concluded, and it is only briefly mentioned in the Odyssey. But in the Aeneid by Virgil, after a fruitless 10-year siege, the Greeks at the behest of Odysseus constructed a huge wooden horse and hid a select force of men inside, including Odysseus himself. The Greeks pretended to sail away, and the Trojans pulled the horse into their city as a victory trophy. That night the Greek force crept out of the horse and opened the gates for the rest of the Greek army, which had sailed back under cover of night. The Greeks entered and destroyed the city of Troy, ending the war.

The Khazarian Self-Appointed “Illuminated Ones”:

Subsequently, The Khazars are not Semitic in any way. They merely adopted the Judaic religion in order to use the Judaic good name as a Trojan Horse to infiltrate other nations and empires, and thereby, subvert them from within. Beneath the veil of a unsuspecting Christian somnolence, The Khazarian bloodlines crept out of Trojan Horse of Crypto Judaism and opened the gates for the rest of The Khazarian army, resulting in the infiltration of virtually all governments, businesses, media channels, and educational institutions. This fact exposes the "Illuminated Ones," a secret society known as “The Illuminati” thought to have been eradicated two-hundred years ago, and reveals how they infiltrated every high governmental position in the world. We currently have enough evidence to prove that this secretive occult called The Illuminati are still in power today.

The Khazars of Ukraine, Once Again, Rise Against The World:

Are The Khazars Jewish? No.

Are The Khazars Hebrew? No.

Are The Khazars Gentile?. No.

Are The Khazars pretending to be all three? Yes.

And isn’t it interesting to witness all of the new conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since the culture of Khazaria was a large empire in Eastern Europe, located in present-day Ukraine and Russia? It is last as though Th Khazarian Illuminati Mafia is signaling to the rest of the world that they are rising again to establish their empire using WW III, just as Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike said they would in his Masonic Handbook, Morals and Dogma:

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.”

--Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike

The Khazar Hypothesis of Ashkenazi Ancestry

The Khazar Hypothesis of Ashkenazi ancestry, often called “The Khazar Myth” by its critics is a largely abandoned historical hypothesis, except by those who study The Serpent Seed Doctrine. The hypothesis postulated that Ashkenazi Jews were primarily, or to a large extent, descended from Khazars, a multi-ethnic conglomerate of mostly Turkic peoples who formed a semi-nomadic khanate in and around the northern and central Caucasus and the Pontic–Caspian steppe. The hypothesis also postulated that after collapse of the Khazar empire, the Khazars fled to Eastern Europe and made up a large part of the Jews there. The hypothesis draws on some medieval sources such as the Khazar Correspondence, according to which at some point in the 8th–9th centuries, a small number of Khazars were said by Judah Halevi and Abraham ibn Daud to have converted to Rabbinic Judaism. The scope of the conversion within the Khazar Khanate remains uncertain, but the evidence used to tie the Ashkenazi communities to the Khazars is subject to conflicting interpretations.

Genetic studies on Jews have found substantive evidence of a Khazar origin among Ashkenazi Jews.

Although the majority of contemporary geneticists who have published on the topic dismiss it, primarily for fear of being labeled antisemitic, one still finds occasional defenders of its plausibility. In the late 19th century, Ernest Renan and other scholars speculated that the Ashkenazi Jews of Europe originated among Turkic refugees who had migrated from the collapsed Khazarian Khanate westward into Europe, and exchanged their native Khazar language for Yiddish while continuing to practice Judaism. Though intermittently evoked by several scholars since that time, the Khazar-Ashkenazi hypothesis came to the attention of a much wider public with the publication of Arthur Koestler's The Thirteenth Tribe in 1976. It has been revived recently by geneticist Eran Elhaik, who in 2012 conducted a study aiming to vindicate it.

The hypothesis has been abused at times by anti-Zionists to challenge the idea that Jews have ties to ancient Israel, and it has also played some role in antisemitic theories propounded by fringe groups of American Racists, Russian Nationalists, and the Christian Identity Movement followers.

Proxy Wars and Rumors of Proxy Wars

Matthew 24:6

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”

Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Admiral Albert Pike’s revelation about WW III was not a prophecy. It was a battleplan reveal. He was revealing The Khazarian Illuminati’s battleplans to start WW III. Is this not what we see at least beginning to happen right now, worldwide, with a hotbed of conflict between various Middle Eastern Islamic forces and the divided Israeli-Palestinian “Homeland”, with The Ukrainian War acting as the bellicose spearhead and flashpoint for all of these geographies in a WW III Final Conflict. In other words, all these wars are being fought as proxy wars between Russia, The United States, China, and Western Europe’s NATO.

For example, the current Ukrainian War is not about Russia and Ukraine. That’s just a surface cover story. It is about drawing The United States, Russia, and NATO into a WW III level conflict, just as Albert Pike revealed they would. These ongoing wars are not accidental. They were planned, just as Pike said in Morals and Dogma.