Biblical Cosmology, The Myth of The Big Bang, Outer Space, and Evolution

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First of all, for 1500 years, every culture in the world knew that The Earth was a flat plane with a Firmament, until the Jesuit Vatican, in conjunction with Jesuit agenteurs Nikolai Copernicus, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Alchemical Occult Master Mason Sir Issac Newton, changed the model into an easily disproven Heliocentric Model. The reason every culture for 1500 years knew the Earth is flat is because all scientific observations and sense-based data and experiences confirm this fact.

The Bible begins with God creating the Heaven and the Earth, and then later on the fourth day, God creates The Sun, Moon, and Stars, followed by every living creature that moves, and finally human beings, in God’s own image (Gen. 1:1, 16, 21, 26). Biblical Cosmology examines the structure of the Earth and Heavens, as well as Sheol, the realm below the Earth. Sheol, in the Hebrew Bible, is a place of darkness to which the dead go. When the Hebrew scriptures were translated into Koine Greek in ancient Alexandria around 200 BC, the word Hades (the Greek underworld) was substituted for Sheol.

More Flat Earth Scriptures Than You Can Shake a Stick At:

The Flat Earth is End Times Truth:

Luke 12:56 Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the Earth ; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?

Rom 13:11 And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.

The “Space Globe” is a false idol and an abomination.

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the water under the Earth .

Deu 5:8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Hab 2:18 What profiteth the graven image that the maker thereof hath graven it; the molten image, and a teacher of lies, that the maker of his work trusteth therein, to make dumb idols?

1Ki 14:9 But hast done evil above all that were before thee: for thou hast gone and made thee other gods, and molten images, to provoke me to anger, and hast cast me behind thy back:

Nobody has ever been in “space.” The lunar missions never happened.

John 3:13 And No man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven.

Pro 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended?

Psa 24:3 Who shall ascend into the hill of the LORD? or who shall stand in his holy place?

The “Flat Earth “ phrase occurs in the Bible and is recorded in the William Tyndale Bible from 1530 and Matthews Bible from 1537.

2Sa 11:11 And Urias said unto David: the ark and Israel and Juda dwell in pavilions: and my lord Joab and the servants of my lord lie in tents upon the [flat Earth ]: and should I then go into mine house, to eat and to drink and to lie with my wife? By thy life and as sure as thy soul liveth I will not do that thing.

The “big bang” is a lie. The world was created by God.

Gen 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the Earth .

Gen 2:4 These are the generations of the heavens and of the Earth when they were created, in the day that the LORD God made the Earth and the heavens.

Isa 44:24 Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things; that stretcheth forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the Earth by myself.

Jer 51:15 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heaven by his understanding.

Jer 10:12 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heavens by his discretion.

Heb 1:10 And, Thou, Lord, in the beginning hast laid the foundation of the Earth ; and the heavens are the works of thine hands.

Isa 45:12 I have made the Earth , and created man upon it: I, even my hands, have stretched out the heavens, and all their host have I commanded.

Jer 27:5 I have made the Earth , the man and the beast that are upon the ground, by my great power and by my outstretched arm, and have given it unto whom it seemed meet unto me.

Jer 32:17 Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the Earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.

Psa 121:2 My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and Earth .

Col 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in Earth , visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him.

Col 1:17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.

Psa 115:15 Ye are blessed of the LORD which made heaven and Earth .

Joh 1:10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

Darwinian evolution is a Lie. We were created by God.

Gen 2:7 And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.

Gen 2:8 And the LORD God planted a garden eastward in Eden; and there he put the man whom he had formed.

Gen 2:19 And out of the ground the LORD God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to see what he would call them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that was the name thereof.

Gen 2:22 And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man.

Gen 1:25 And God made the beast of the Earth after his kind, and cattle after their kind, and everything that creepeth upon the Earth after his kind: and God saw that it was good.

Gen 2:2 And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.

Gen 2:9 And out of the ground made the LORD God to grow every tree that is pleasant to the sight, and good for food; the tree of life also in the midst of the garden, and the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

Gen 9:6 Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made HE Man.

Isa 44:24 Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things; that stretcheth forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the Earth by myself.

Isa 45:12 I have made the Earth , and created man upon it: I, even my hands, have stretched out the heavens, and all their host have I commanded.

Jer 27:5 I have made the Earth , the man and the beast that are upon the ground, by my great power and by my outstretched arm, and have given it unto whom it seemed meet unto me.

The heliocentric model is a lie.

Gen 19:23 The sun was risen upon the Earth when Lot entered into Zoar.

Gen 1:14 And God said, Let there be lights in the Firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night.

Zec 1:11 ...and, behold, all the Earth sitteth still, and is at rest.

Gravity is a lie.

Job 26:7 He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the Earth upon nothing.

2Pe 3:5 For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the Earth standing out of the water and in the water.

God created light before the sun. God is light.

Gen 1:3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

Gen 1:4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.

1Jn 1:5 This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.

Job 37:15 Dost thou know when God disposed them, and caused the light of his cloud to shine? 1Ti 6:16 Who only hath immortality, dwelling in the light which no man can approach unto; whom no man hath seen, nor can see: to whom be honour and power everlasting. Amen.

Psa 104:2 Who coverest thyself with light as with a garment: who stretchest out the heavens like a curtain.

Dan 2:22 He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him.

Psa 18:28 For thou wilt light my candle: the LORD my God will enlighten my darkness.

Psa 104:2 Who coverest thyself with light as with a garment: who stretchest out the heavens like a curtain.

Isa 60:19 The sun shall be no more thy light by day; neither for brightness shall the moon give light unto thee: but the LORD shall be unto thee an everlasting light, and thy God thy glory.

Mat 3:16 And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him.

Rev 21:11 Having the glory of God: and her light was like unto a stone most precious, even like a jasper stone, clear as crystal.

Rev 21:23 And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof. Rev 22:5 And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.

1Co 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the

Hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.

Joh 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.

Eze 1:4 And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it, and out of the midst thereof as the colour of amber, out of the midst of the fire.

Eze 1:27 And I saw as the colour of amber, as the appearance of fire round about within it, from the appearance of his loins even upward, and from the appearance of his loins even downward, I saw as it were the appearance of fire, and it had brightness round about.

Eze 1:28 As the appearance of the bow that is in the cloud in the day of rain, so was the appearance of the brightness round about. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD. And when I saw it, I fell upon my face, and I heard a voice of one that spake.

Man has no dominion in the heavens.

Psa 115:16 The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD’S: but the Earth hath he given to the children of men.

Job 38:33 Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the Earth ? Gen 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the Earth , and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the Earth .

Gen 9:2 And the fear of you and the dread of you shall be upon every beast of the Earth , and upon every fowl of the air, upon all that moveth upon the Earth , and upon all the fishes of the sea; into your hand are they delivered.

Psa 8:6 Thou madest him to have dominion over the works of thy hands; thou hast put all things under his feet.

Heb 2:8 Thou hast put all things in subjection under his feet. For in that he put all in subjection under him, he left nothing that is not put under him. But now we see not yet all things put under him.

Job 38:34 Canst thou lift up thy voice to the clouds, that abundance of waters may cover thee?

Job 38:35 Canst thou send lightnings, that they may go, and say unto thee, Here we are?

God’s Work is Complete. Space is finite and not ever-expanding.

Gen 2:1 Thus the heavens and the Earth were finished, and all the host of them.

Gen 2:2 And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. Heb 4:3 ...if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world.

Gen 1:31 And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.

The Foundations are built onto the Chief Cornerstone Jesus Christ, structurally sound, on a flat plane.

Act 4:11 This is the stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the head of the corner.

Job 38:6 Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened? or who laid the cornerstone thereof; Isa 28:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD,

Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious cornerstone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.

Eph 2:20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone.

1Pe 2:6 Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone, elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded.

The foundations of the Earth are a reality.

Psa 82:5 They know not, neither will they understand; they walk on in darkness: all the foundations of the Earth are out of course.

Isa 24:18 ... and the foundations of the Earth do shake.

Jer 31:37 Thus saith the Lord; If heaven above can be measured, and the foundations of the Earth searched out beneath.

Psa 18:15 Then the channels of waters were seen, and the foundations of the world were discovered at thy rebuke, O LORD, at the blast of the breath of thy nostrils.

2Sa 22:16 And the channels of the sea appeared, the foundations of the world were discovered, at the rebuking of the LORD, at the blast of the breath of his nostrils.

Pro 8:29 ...that the waters should not pass his commandment: when he appointed the foundations of the Earth .

Mic 6:2 Hear ye, O mountains, the LORD’S controversy, and ye strong foundations of the Earth for the LORD hath a controversy with his people, and he will plead with Israel.

Pro 8:29 When he gave to the sea his decree, that the waters should not pass his commandment: when he appointed the foundations of the Earth .

Zec 12:1 ...which stretcheth forth the heavens, and layeth the foundation of the Earth , and formeth the spirit of man within him.

Isa 48:13 Mine hand also hath laid the foundation of the Earth , and my right hand hath spanned the heavens.

Isa 51:13 ...that hath stretched forth the heavens, and laid the foundations of the Earth .

Isa 51:16 ... and lay the foundations of the Earth and say unto Zion, Thou art my people.

Psa 102:25 Of old hast thou laid the foundation of the Earth : and the heavens are the work of thy hands. Job 38:4 Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the Earth ? Declare, if thou hast understanding.

Job 38:6 Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened or who laid the corner stone thereof.

Heb 1:10 And, Thou, Lord, in the beginning hast laid the foundation of the Earth ; and the heavens are the works of thine hands.

Psa 104:5 Who laid the foundations of the Earth , that it should not be removed forever.

Isa 40:21 ... have ye not understood from the foundations of the Earth ?

1Pe 1:20 Who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you.

Eph 1:4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world.

Heb 4:3 ...if they shall enter into my rest: although the works were finished from the foundation of the world.

Heb 9:26 For then must he often have suffered since the foundation of the world.

Joh 17:24 ...that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.

Luke 11:50 That the blood of all the prophets, which was shed from the foundation of the world, may be required of this generation.

Mat 13:35 ...I will open my mouth in parables; I will utter things which have been kept secret from the foundation of the world.

Mat 25:34 ...Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.

Rev 13:8 ...all that dwell upon the Earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

Rev 17:8 ...and they that dwell on the Earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world.

Psa 18:7 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations also of the hills moved and were shaken, because he was wroth.

John 17:24 Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.

The Earth is set on pillars.

1Sa 2:8 ...for the pillars of the Earth are the LORD’S, and he hath set the world upon them.

Job 9:6 Which shaketh the Earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble.

Psa 75:3 The Earth and all the inhabitants thereof are dissolved: I bear up the pillars of it.

Job 26:7 He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the Earth upon nothing.

Circle is a two dimensional object, like a coin. A sphere is a three dimensional object, like a ball. Isaiah uses both words, in two separate places.

Isa 22:18 He will surely violently turn and toss thee like a ball into a large country: there shalt thou die, and there the chariots of thy glory shall be the shame of thy lord’s house.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in.

The Earth is circular in shape, like a compass.

Pro 8:27 When he prepared the heavens, I was there: when he set a compass upon the face of the depth.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain.

Job 38:14 The Earth is changed as clay is by a seal; its hills stand out like the folds of a garment.

Job 26:10 He hath compassed the waters with bounds, until the day and night come to an end. Psa 88:17 They came round about me daily like water; they compassed me about together.

Isa 44:13 The carpenter stretcheth out his rule; he marketh it out with a line; he fitteth it with planes, and he marketh it out with the compass, and maketh it after the figure of a man, according to the beauty of a man; that it may remain in the house.

The Earth has borders. Antarctica is an ice wall surrounding us.

Gen 1:10 And God called the dry land Earth ; and the gathering together of the waters called the Seas: and God saw that it was good.

Psa 33:7 He gathereth the waters of the sea together as an heap: he layeth up the depth in storehouses.

Pro 8:27 When he prepared the heavens, I was there: when he set a compass upon the face of the depth.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in.

Job 26:10 He hath compassed the waters with bounds, until the day and night come to an end.

Job 38:8 Or who shut up the sea with doors, when it brake forth, as if it had issued out of the womb?

Job 38:11 And said, Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further: and here shall thy proud waves be stayed? Psa 74:17 Thou hast set all the borders of the Earth : thou hast made summer and winter.

Psa 104:9 Thou hast set a bound that they may not pass over; that they turn not again to cover the Earth . Act 17:26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the Earth , and

hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.

Pro 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the Earth ? what is his name, and what is his son’s name, if thou canst tell?

Psa 88:17 They came round about me daily like water; they compassed me about together.

Isa 44:13 The carpenter stretcheth out his rule; he marketh it out with a line; he fitteth it with planes, and he marketh it out with the compass, and maketh it after the figure of a man, according to the beauty of a man; that it may remain in the house.

Stretched lines are geometrically straight from end to end, not wrapped around a ball.

Psa 19:4 Their line is gone out through all the Earth , and their words to the end of the world.

Zec 1:16 Therefore thus saith the LORD; I am returned to Jerusalem with mercies: my house shall be built in it, saith the LORD of hosts, and a line shall be stretched forth upon Jerusalem.

2Ki 21:13 And I will stretch over Jerusalem the line of Samaria, and the plummet of the house of Ahab: and I will wipe Jerusalem as a man wipeth a dish, wiping it, and turning it upside down.

Lam 2:8 The LORD hath purposed to destroy the wall of the daughter of Zion: he hath stretched out a line, he hath not withdrawn his hand from destroying: therefore he made the rampart and the wall to lament; they languished together.

Job 38:5 Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it?

Isa 44:13 The carpenter stretcheth out his rule; he marketh it out with a line; he fitteth it with planes, and he marketh it out with the compass, and maketh it after the figure of a man, according to the beauty of a man; that it may remain in the house.

Isa 34:11 But the cormorant and the bittern shall possess it; the owl also and the raven shall dwell in it:

And he shall stretch out upon it the line of confusion, and the stones of emptiness

The whole Earth is visible from singular high altitude perspectives, without refraction.

Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the Earth , and seeth under the whole heaven.

Joh 12:32 And I, if I be lifted up from the Earth , will draw all men unto me.

Dan 4:11 The tree grew, and was strong, and the height thereof reached unto heaven, and the sight thereof to the end of all the Earth .

Dan 4:20 The tree that thou sawest, which grew, and was strong, whose height reached unto the heaven, and the sight thereof to all the Earth .

Mat 4:8 Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them.

Luk 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

Rev 1:7 Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the Earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.

Isa 40:5 And the glory of the LORD shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it.

Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the Earth , and seeth under the whole heaven.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain.

Rev 6:15 And the kings of the Earth , and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains.

Isa 52:10 The LORD hath made bare his holy arm in the eyes of all the nations; and all the ends of the Earth shall see the salvation of our God.

Mat 24:30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the Earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.

Act 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.

Rev 11:12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.

Being “above all nations” is not possible on a ball, but only on a plane.

Psa 113:4 The LORD is high above all nations, and his glory above the heavens.

Deu 28:1 And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the Earth .

God’s glory and light cover the whole Earth .

Isa 60:19 The sun shall be no more thy light by day; neither for brightness shall the moon give light unto thee: but the LORD shall be unto thee an everlasting light, and thy God thy glory.

Isa 60:20 Thy sun shall no more go down; neither shall thy moon withdraw itself: for the LORD shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.

Psa 57:5 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens; let thy glory be above all the Earth .

Psa 108:5 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens: and thy glory above all the Earth

Psa 148:13 Let them praise the name of the LORD: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the Earth and heaven.

Rev 18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the Earth was lightened with his glory.

God stopped the tower of babel as it reached up into heaven.

Gen 11:4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole Earth .

Gen 11:5 And the LORD came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men builded. Gen 11:6 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.

Gen 11:7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.

Gen 11:8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the Earth : and they left off to build the city.

Gen 11:9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the Earth : and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the Earth .

There are four corners of the world.

Act 10:11 And saw heaven opened, and a certain vessel descending unto him, as it had been a great sheet knit at the four corners, and let down to the Earth .

Act 11:5 I was in the city of Joppa praying: and in a trance I saw a vision, A certain vessel descend, as it had been a great sheet, let down from heaven by four corners; and it came even to me.

Jer 49:36 And upon Elam will I bring the four winds from the four quarters of heaven, and will scatter them toward all those winds; and there shall be no nation whither the outcasts of Elam shall not come. Isa 11:12 And he shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the Earth .

Rev 7:1 And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the Earth , holding the four winds of the Earth , that the wind should not blow on the Earth , nor on the sea, nor on any tree. Eze 7:2 ...An end, the end is come upon the four corners of the land.

Isa 11:12 ...and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the Earth .

Rev 20:8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the Earth , Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

The dimensions of the Earth are unknown.

Job 38:18 Hast thou perceived the breadth of the Earth ? Declare if thou knowest it all. Pro 25:3 The heaven for height, and the Earth for depth, and the heart of kings is unsearchable.

Job 38:5 Who fixed its dimensions? Certainly you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it?

Jer 31:37 Thus saith the LORD; If heaven above can be measured, and the foundations of the Earth searched out beneath, I will also cast off all the seed of Israel for all that they have done, saith the LORD.

Earth has length and breadth, as in a two dimensional planar object.

Gen 13:17 Arise, walk through the land in the length of it and in the breadth of it; for I will give it unto thee.

Isa 8:8 And he shall pass through Judah; he shall overflow and go over, he shall reach even to the

Neck; and the stretching out of his wings shall fill the breadth of thy land, O Immanuel.

Rev 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the Earth , and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.

The Earth has sides, unlike a ball.

Jer 6:22 Thus saith the LORD, Behold, a people cometh from the north country, and a great nation shall be raised from the sides of the Earth .

Jer 25:32 Thus saith the LORD of hosts, Behold, evil shall go forth from nation to nation, and a great whirlwind shall be raised up from the coasts of the Earth

Jer 31:8 Behold, I will bring them from the north country, and gather them from the coasts of the Earth ,

Jer 50:41 Behold, a people shall come from the north, and a great nation, and many kings shall be raised up from the coasts of the Earth

There is a downward “bottomless pit.” This is not possible on a sphere.

Rev 9:1 And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the Earth : and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.

Rev 9:2 And he opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit.

Rev 9:11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.

Rev 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.

Rev 17:8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go

into perdition: and they that dwell on the Earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.

Rev 20:1 And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.

Rev 20:3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.

There are fountains in the deep.

Gen 7:11 In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.

Gen 8:2 The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained;

Pro 8:28 When he established the clouds above: when he strengthened the fountains of the deep: Rev 8:10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters

The seas have an edge.

Jos 13:27 ..Jordan and his border, even unto the edge of the sea of Chinnereth on the other side Jordan eastward

Man cannot go beyond the sea.

Deu 30:13 Neither is it beyond the sea, that thou shouldest say, Who shall go over the sea for us, and bring it unto us, that we may hear it, and do it?

The Earth is Framed.

Heb 11:3 Through faith we understand that the Earth is framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.

Turning, or being upside-down, is seen as an evil act. Showing people upside down on a ball, indicates they are inherently evil (e.g. the southern continents.)

Job 12:15 Behold, he withholdeth the waters, and they dry up: also he sendeth them out, and they overturn the Earth .

Isa 24:1 Behold, the LORD maketh the Earth empty, and maketh it waste, and turneth it upside down, and scattereth abroad the inhabitants thereof.

2Ki 21:13 And I will stretch over Jerusalem the line of Samaria, and the plummet of the house of Ahab: and I will wipe Jerusalem as a man wipeth a dish, wiping it, and turning it upside down.

Psa 146:9 ... but the way of the wicked he turneth upside down.

Isa 29:16 Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter’s clay.

There are four winds of the world and heaven.

Jer 49:36 And upon Elam will I bring the four winds from the four quarters of heaven, and will scatter them toward all those winds; and there shall be no nation whither the outcasts of Elam shall not come. Dan 8:8 Therefore the he goat waxed very great: and when he was strong, the great horn was broken; and for it came up four notable ones toward the four winds of heaven.

Dan 11:4 And when he shall stand up, his kingdom shall be broken, and shall be divided toward the four winds of heaven; and not to his posterity, nor

according to his dominion which he ruled: for his kingdom shall be plucked up, even for others beside those.

Zec 2:6 Ho, ho, come forth, and flee from the land of the north, saith the LORD: for I have spread you abroad as the four winds of the heaven, saith the LORD.

Eze 12:14 And I will scatter toward every wind all that are about him to help him, and all his bands; and I will draw out the sword after them.

Eze 17:21 And all his fugitives with all his bands shall fall by the sword, and they that remain shall be scattered toward all winds: and ye shall know that I the LORD have spoken it.

The Earth is not moving.

1Ch 16:30 Fear before him, all the Earth : the world also shall be stable, that it be not moved.

Psa 93:1 The LORD reigneth, he is clothed with majesty; the LORD is clothed with strength, wherewith he hath girded himself: the world also is stablished, that it cannot be moved.

Psa 96:10 Say among the heathen that the LORD reigneth: the world also shall be established that it shall not be moved: he shall judge the people righteously.

Psa 104:5 Who laid the foundations of the Earth , that it should not be removed forever.

2Pe 3:5 For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the Earth standing out of the water and in the water.

1Co 8:13 Wherefore, if meat make my brother to offend, I will eat no flesh while the world standeth, lest I make my brother to offend.

Psa 33:8 Let all the Earth fear the LORD: let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of him.

Psa 119:90 Thy faithfulness is unto all generations: thou hast established the Earth , and it abideth.

Ecc 1:4 One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the Earth abideth forever. Psa 78:69 And he built his sanctuary like high palaces, like the Earth which he hath established forever.

Pro 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the Earth ? what is his name, and what is his son’s name, if thou canst tell?

Isa 45:18 For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; God himself that formed the Earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else.

Jer 10:12 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heavens by his discretion.

Jer 51:15 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heaven by his understanding.

Isa 14:7 The whole Earth is at rest, and is quiet: they break forth into singing.

Zec 1:11 ...and, behold, all the Earth sitteth still, and is at rest.

1Co 8:13 Wherefore, if meat make my brother to offend, I will eat no flesh while the world standeth, lest I make my brother to offend.

Psa 33:9 For he spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast.

Psa 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the Earth .

Psa 76:8 Thou didst cause judgment to be heard from heaven; the Earth feared, and was still.

1Sa 2:8 ...for the pillars of the Earth are the LORD’S, and he hath set the world upon them.

Pro 3:19 The LORD by wisdom hath founded the Earth ; by understanding hath he established the heavens.

Psa 89:11 The heavens are thine, the Earth also is thine: as for the world and the fulness thereof, thou hast founded them.

The Earth is at rest. When it is moved, it is a catastrophic event.

Job 9:6 Which shaketh the Earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble.

Isa 13:13 Therefore I will shake the heavens, and the Earth shall remove out of her place, in the wrath of the LORD of hosts, and in the day of his fierce anger.

Psa 18:7 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations also of the hills moved and were shaken, because he was wroth.

Psa 46:2 Therefore will not we fear, though the Earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.

Psa 99:1 The LORD reigneth; let the people tremble: he sitteth between the Cherubims; let the Earth be moved.

Isa 24:19 The Earth is utterly broken down, the Earth is clean dissolved, the Earth is moved exceedingly.

Isa 24:20 The Earth shall reel to and fro like a drunkard, and shall be removed like a cottage; and the transgression thereof shall be heavy upon it; and it shall fall, and not rise again.

Jer 49:21 The Earth is moved at the noise of their fall, at the cry the noise thereof was heard in the Red sea.

Jer 50:46 At the noise of the taking of Babylon the Earth is moved, and the cry is heard among the nations.

Job 9:6 Which shaketh the Earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble.

Psa 18:7 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations also of the hills moved and were shaken, because he was wroth.

Isa 13:13 Therefore I will shake the heavens, and the Earth shall remove out of her place, in the wrath of the LORD of hosts, and in the day of his fierce anger.

Isa 2:19 And they shall go into the holes of the rocks, and into the caves of the Earth , for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the Earth .

Isa 2:21 To go into the clefts of the rocks, and into the tops of the ragged rocks, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the Earth .

Psa 60:2 Thou hast made the Earth to tremble; thou hast broken it: heal the breaches thereof; for it shaketh.

Psa 68:8 The Earth shook, the heavens also dropped at the presence of God: even Sinai itself was moved at the presence of God, the God of Israel.

2Sa 22:8 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations of heaven moved and shook, because he was wroth.

Rev 6:12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great Earth quake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood.

Rev 6:13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the Earth , even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.

The “Ends of the World” are a tangible place.

1Co 10:11 ...and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come.

1Sa 2:10 ...the LORD shall judge the ends of the Earth ; and he shall give strength unto his king, and exalt the horn of his anointed.

Act 13:47 that thou shouldest be for salvation unto the ends of the Earth .

Dan 4:22 It is thou, O king, that art grown and become strong: for thy greatness is grown, and reacheth unto heaven, and thy dominion to the end of the Earth .

Deu 28:49 The LORD shall bring a nation against thee from far, from the end of the Earth , as swift as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand.

Deu 28:64 And the LORD shall scatter thee among all people, from the one end of the Earth even unto the other.

Deu 33:17 ...with them he shall push the people together to the ends of the Earth .

Eph 3:21 Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.

Eze 7:2 ...An end, the end is come upon the four corners of the land.

Isa 11:12 ...and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the Earth .

Isa 24:16 From the uttermost part of the Earth have we heard songs.

Isa 26:15 ...thou art glorified: thou hadst removed it far unto all the ends of the Earth .

Isa 40:28 ...the everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the Earth , fainteth not, neither is weary? there is no searching of his understanding. Isa 41:5 The isles saw it, and feared; the ends of the Earth were afraid, drew near, and came.

Isa 41:9 Thou whom I have taken from the ends of the Earth , and called thee from the chief men thereof, and said unto thee, Thou art my servant; I have chosen thee, and not cast thee away.

Isa 42:10 Sing unto the LORD a new song, and his praise from the end of the Earth .

Isa 43:6 bring my sons from far, and my daughters from the ends of the Earth .

Isa 45:22 Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the Earth : for I am God, and there is none else.

Isa 48:20 Go ye forth of Babylon, flee ye from the Chaldeans, with a voice of singing declare ye, tell this, utter it even to the end of the Earth ; say ye, The LORD hath redeemed his servant Jacob.

Isa 49:06 ...that thou mayest be my salvation unto the end of the Earth .

Isa 49:6 And he said, It is a light thing that thou shouldest be my servant to raise up the tribes of Jacob, and to restore the preserved of Israel: I will also give thee for a light to the Gentiles, that thou mayest be my salvation unto the end of the Earth . Isa 5:26 and will hiss unto them from the end of the Earth .

Isa 52:10 The LORD hath made bare his holy arm in the eyes of all the nations; and all ends of the Earth shall see the salvation of our God.

Isa 62:11 Behold, the LORD hath proclaimed unto the end of the world.

Jer 10:13 and he causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth .

Jer 16:19 O LORD, my strength, and my fortress, and my refuge in the day of affliction, the Gentiles shall come unto thee from the ends of the Earth , and shall say, Surely our fathers have inherited lies, vanity, and things wherein there is no profit.

Jer 25:31 A noise shall come even to the ends of the Earth .

Jer 25:33 from one end of the Earth even unto the other end of the Earth .

Jer 51:16 and he causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth .

John 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.

Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the Earth , and seeth under the whole heaven.

Job 37:3 He directeth it under the whole heaven, and his lightning unto the ends of the Earth .

Job 38:13 That it might take hold of the ends of the Earth , that the wicked might be shaken out of it?

Joh 13:1 ...having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.

Luk 11:31 for she came from the utmost parts of the Earth .

Mat 12:42 The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: for she came from the uttermost parts of the Earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here.

Mic 5:4 ...for now shall he be great unto ends of the Earth .

Pro 17:24 Wisdom is before him that hath understanding; but the eyes of a fool are in the ends of the Earth .

Pro 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the Earth ? what is his name, and what is his son’s name, if thou canst tell?

Psa 135:7 He causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth .

Psa 19:4 Their line is gone out through all the Earth , and their words to the end of the world.

Psa 2:8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the Earth for thy possession.

Psa 22:27 All the ends of the world shall remember and turn unto the LORD: and all the kindreds of the nations shall worship before thee.

Psa 46:09 He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the Earth .

Psa 48:10 ...O God, so is thy praise unto the ends of the Earth : thy right hand is full of righteousness.

Psa 59:13 ...and let them know that God ruleth in Jacob unto the ends of the Earth . Selah.

Psa 61:2 From the end of the Earth will I cry unto thee.

Psa 65:5 ...O God of our salvation; who art the confidence of all the ends of the Earth .

Psa 67:7 God shall bless us; and all the ends of the Earth shall fear him.

Psa 72:8 He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the Earth .

Psa 98:3 He hath remembered his mercy and his truth toward the house of Israel: all the ends of the Earth have seen the salvation of our God.

Rom 10:18 But I say, Have they not heard? Yes verily, their sound went into all the Earth , and their words unto the ends of the world.

Zec 9:10 ...and his dominion shall be from sea even to sea, and from the river even to the ends of the Earth .

God looks down from above and sees the face of the Earth at whole Earth at once.

Luk 12:56 Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the Earth ; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?

Gen 1:29 And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the Earth , and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.

Gen 41:56 And the famine was over all the face of the Earth : And Joseph opened all the storehouses, and sold unto the Egyptians; and the famine waxed sore in the land of Egypt.

Psa 104:30 Thou sendest forth thy spirit, they are created: and thou renewest the face of the Earth . Gen 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the Earth , and daughters were born unto them.

Exo 33:16 For wherein shall it be known here that I and thy people have found grace in thy sight? is it not in that thou goest with us? so shall we be separated, I and thy people, from all the people that are upon the face of the Earth .

Jer 28:16 Therefore thus saith the LORD; Behold, I will cast thee from off the face of the Earth : this year thou shalt die, because thou hast taught rebellion against the LORD.

Gen 4:14 Behold, thou hast driven me out this day from the face of the Earth ; and from thy face shall I be hid; and I shall be a fugitive and a vagabond in the Earth ; and it shall come to pass, that every one that findeth me shall slay me.

Exo 32:12 Wherefore should the Egyptians speak, and say, For mischief did he bring them out, to slay them in the mountains, and to consume them from the face of the Earth ? Turn from thy fierce wrath, and repent of this evil against thy people.

Jer 25:26 And all the kings of the north, far and near, one with another, and all the kingdoms of the world, which are upon the face of the Earth : and the king of Sheshach shall drink after them.

Gen 11:4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole Earth .

Gen 11:8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the Earth : and they left off to build the city.

Gen 11:9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the Earth : and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the Earth .

1Ki 13:34 And this thing became sin unto the house of Jeroboam, even to cut it off, and to destroy it from off the face of the Earth .

Amo 9:8 Behold, the eyes of the Lord GOD are upon the sinful kingdom, and I will destroy it from off the face of the Earth ; saving that I will not utterly destroy the house of Jacob, saith the LORD.

Gen 6:7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the Earth ; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. Gen 7:3 Of fowls also of the air by sevens, the male and the female; to keep seed alive upon the face of all the Earth .

Num 12:3 (Now the man Moses was very meek, above all the men which were upon the face of the Earth .)

Eze 34:6 My sheep wandered through all the mountains, and upon every high hill: yea, my flock was scattered upon all the face of the Earth , and none did search or seek after them.

Gen 7:3 Of fowls also of the air by sevens, the male and the female; to keep seed alive upon the face of all the Earth .

Deu 6:15 (For the LORD thy God is a jealous God among you) lest the anger of the LORD thy God be kindled against thee, and destroy thee from off the face of the Earth .

Eze 38:20 So that the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the heaven, and the beasts of the field, and all creeping things that creep upon the Earth , and all the men that are upon the face of the Earth , shall shake at my presence, and the mountains shall be thrown down, and the steep places shall fall, and every wall shall fall to the ground.

Gen 7:4 For yet seven days, and I will cause it to rain upon the Earth forty days and forty nights; and every living substance that I have made will I destroy from off the face of the Earth .

Deu 7:6 For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the Earth .

Eze 39:14 And they shall sever out men of continual employment, passing through the land to bury with the passengers those that remain upon the face of the Earth , to cleanse it: after the end of seven months shall they search.

Gen 8:9 But the dove found no rest for the sole of her foot, and she returned unto him into the ark, for the waters were on the face of the whole Earth : then he put forth his hand, and took her, and pulled her in unto him into the ark.

1Sa 20:15 But also thou shalt not cut off thy kindness from my house for ever: no, not when the LORD hath cut off the enemies of David everyone from the face of the Earth .

Amo 9:6 It is he that buildeth his stories in the heaven, and hath founded his troop in the Earth ; he that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the Earth : The LORD is his name.

Job 37:12 And it is turned round about by his counsels: that they may do whatsoever he commandeth them upon the face of the world in the Earth

Gen 8:8 Also he sent forth a dove from him, to see if the waters were abated from off the face of the ground.

Gen 8:13 And it came to pass in the six hundredth and first year, in the first month, the first day of the month, the waters were dried up from off the Earth : and Noah removed the covering of the ark, and looked, and, behold, the face of the ground was dry. Gen 6:7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the Earth ; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. Luk 21:35 For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole Earth .

Act 17:26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the Earth , and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.

Zec 5:3 Then said he unto me, This is the curse that goeth forth over the face of the whole Earth : for every one that stealeth shall be cut off as on this side

according to it; and every one that sweareth shall be cut off as on that side according to it.

Amo 5:8 Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the Earth : The LORD is his name.

The Earth is spread out, not curved over.

Isa 42:5 Thus saith God the LORD, he that created the heavens, and stretched them out; he that spread forth the Earth , and that which cometh out of it; he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein.

Isa 44:24 Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things; that stretcheth forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the Earth by myself.

Psa 136:6 To him that stretched out the Earth above the waters: for his mercy endureth forever.

Job 26:7 He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the Earth upon nothing.

Being “spread abroad” indicates two dimensional movement - not spread over, around, and down.

Gen 28:14 And thy seed shall be as the dust of the Earth , and thou shalt spread abroad to the west, and to the east, and to the north, and to the south: and in thee and in thy seed shall all the families of the Earth be blessed.

Gen 9:19 These are the three sons of Noah: and of them was the whole Earth overspread.

Gen 10:18 And the Arvadite, and the Zemarite, and the Hamathite: and afterward were the families of the Canaanites spread abroad.

2Ch 26:15 And he made in Jerusalem engines, invented by cunning men, to be on the towers and upon the bulwarks, to shoot arrows and great stones withal. And his name spread far abroad; for he was marvellously helped, till he was strong.

2Sa22:43 Then did I beat them as small as the dust of the Earth , I did stamp them as the mire of the street, and did spread them abroad.

1Sa30:16 And when he had brought him down, behold, they were spread abroad upon all the Earth , eating and drinking, and dancing, because of all the great spoil that they had taken out of the land of the Philistines, and out of the land of Judah.

Num 24:6 As the valleys are they spread forth, as gardens by the river’s side, as the trees of lign aloes which the LORD hath planted, and as cedar trees beside the waters.

2Ch 26:8 And the Ammonites gave gifts to Uzziah: and his name spread abroad even to the entering in of Egypt; for he strengthened himself exceedingly. Job 9:8 Which alone spreadeth out the heavens, and treadeth upon the waves of the sea.

Job 41:30 Sharp stones are under him: he spreadeth sharp pointed things upon the mire.

Isa25:7 And he will destroy in this mountain the face of the covering cast over all people, and the vail that is spread over all nations.

Isa 40:19 The workman melteth a graven image, and the goldsmith spreadeth it over with gold, and casteth silver chains.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in.

Isa 42:5 Thus saith God the LORD, he that created the heavens, and stretched them out; he that spread forth the Earth , and that which cometh out of it; he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein.

Isa 44:24 Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things; that stretcheth forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the Earth by myself.

Jer 8:2 And they shall spread them before the sun, and the moon, and all the host of heaven, whom they have loved, and whom they have served, and after whom they have walked, and whom they have sought, and whom they have worshipped: they shall not be gathered, nor be buried; they shall be for dung upon the face of the Earth .

Lam 1:10 The adversary hath spread out his hand upon all her pleasant things: for she hath seen that the heathen entered into her sanctuary, whom thou didst command that they should not enter into thy congregation.

Eze 16:8 Now when I passed by thee, and looked upon thee, behold, thy time was the time of love; and I spread my skirt over thee, and covered thy nakedness: yea, I sware unto thee, and entered into a covenant with thee, saith the Lord GOD, and thou becamest mine.

Eze 19:8 Then the nations set against him on every side from the provinces, and spread their net over him: he was taken in their pit.

Eze 26:5 It shall be a place for the spreading of nets in the midst of the sea: for I have spoken it, saith the Lord GOD: and it shall become a spoil to the nations.

Eze 26:14 And I will make thee like the top of a rock: thou shalt be a place to spread nets upon; thou shalt be built no more: for I the LORD have spoken it, saith the Lord GOD.

Eze 32:3 Thus saith the Lord GOD; I will therefore spread out my net over thee with a company of many people; and they shall bring thee up in my net. Dan 9:27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

Hos 5:1 Hear ye this, O priests; and hearken, ye house of Israel; and give ye ear, O house of the king; for judgment is toward you, because ye have been a snare on Mizpah, and a net spread upon Tabor.

Hos 7:12 When they shall go, I will spread my net upon them; I will bring them down as the fowls of

the heaven; I will chastise them, as their congregation hath heard.

Zec 1:17 Cry yet, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts; My cities through prosperity shall yet be spread abroad; and the LORD shall yet comfort Zion, and shall yet choose Jerusalem.

Zec 2:6 Ho, ho, come forth, and flee from the land of the north, saith the LORD: for I have spread you abroad as the four winds of the heaven, saith the LORD.

Mat 9:31 But they, when they were departed, spread abroad his fame in all that country.

Mar 1:28 And immediately his fame spread abroad throughout all the region round about Galilee.

Mar 6:14 And king Herod heard of him; (for his name was spread abroad:) and he said, That John the Baptist was risen from the dead, and therefore mighty works do shew forth themselves in him.

1Th 1:8 For from you sounded out the word of the Lord not only in Macedonia and Achaia, but also in every place your faith to God-ward is spread abroad; so that we need not to speak anything.

The Firmament (dome or vault) is a physical covering over the Earth .

Gen 1:6 And God said, Let there be a Firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.

Gen 1:7 And God made the Firmament , and divided the waters which were under the Firmament from the waters which were above the Firmament .

Gen 1:8 And God called the Firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.

Gen 1:14 And God said, Let there be lights in the Firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.

Gen 1:15 And let them be for lights in the Firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth : and it was so.

Gen 1:17 And God set them in the Firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth .

Gen 1:20 ... and fowl that may fly above the Earth in the open Firmament of heaven.

Eze 10:1 Then I looked, and, behold, in the Firmament that was above the head of the Cherubims there appeared over them as it were a sapphire stone, as the appearance of the likeness of a throne.

Job 37:18 Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?

Deu 33:26 There is none like unto the God of Jeshurun, who rideth upon the heaven in thy help, and in his excellency on the sky.

Psa 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the Firmament sheweth his handywork.

Psa 150:1 Praise ye the LORD. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the Firmament of his power. Eze 1:22 And the likeness of the Firmament upon the heads of the living creature was as the colour of the terrible crystal, stretched forth over their heads above.

Eze 1:23 And under the Firmament were their wings straight, the one toward the other: everyone had two, which covered on this side, and every one had two, which covered on that side, their bodies.

Eze 1:25 And there was a voice from the Firmament that was over their heads, when they stood, and had let down their wings.

Eze 1:26 And above the Firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone: and upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above upon it.

Dan 12:3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the Firmament ; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.

Rev 6:14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.

Gen 7:11 ...and the windows of heaven were opened.

Gen 8:2 The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained.

Gen 1:1-2 In the beginning God created the heaven and the Earth . And the Earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.

Gen 1:18-19 ...to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness. And the evening and the morning were the fourth day. Gen 1:16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.

Luk 12:56 Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the Earth ; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?

Mat 16:3 O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times? Heb 1:10 And, Thou, Lord, in the beginning hast laid the foundation of the Earth ; and the heavens are the works of thine hands.

The Firmament is stretched, spanned, and spread out like a curtain or a tent to dwell in.

Job 9:8 Which alone spreadeth out the heavens, and treadeth upon the waves of the sea.

Job 37:18 Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?

Psa 104:2 Who coverest thyself with light as with a garment: who stretchest out the heavens like a curtain.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in.

Isa 42:5 Thus saith God the LORD, he that created the heavens, and stretched them out; he that spread forth the Earth , and that which cometh out of it; he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein.

Isa 44:24 Thus saith the LORD, thy redeemer, and he that formed thee from the womb, I am the LORD that maketh all things; that stretcheth forth the heavens alone; that spreadeth abroad the Earth by myself.

Isa 48:13 Mine hand also hath laid the foundation of the Earth , and my right hand hath spanned the heavens.

Isa 51:13 And forgettest the LORD thy maker, that hath stretched forth the heavens.

Eze 1:22 And the likeness of the Firmament upon the heads of the living creature was as the colour of the terrible crystal, stretched forth over their heads above.

Zec 12:1 The burden of the word of the LORD for Israel, saith the LORD, which stretcheth forth the heavens, and layeth the foundation of the Earth , and formeth the spirit of man within him.

Jer 51:15 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heaven by his understanding.

Isa 42:5 Thus saith God the LORD, he that created the heavens, and stretched them out; he that spread forth the Earth , and that which cometh out of it; he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein.

Isa 45:12 I have made the Earth , and created man upon it: I, even my hands, have stretched out the heavens, and all their host have I commanded.

Isa 51:13 And forgettest the LORD thy maker, that hath stretched forth the heavens, and laid the foundations of the Earth ; and hast feared continually every day because of the fury of the oppressor, as if he were ready to destroy? and where is the fury of the oppressor?

Jer 10:12 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heavens by his discretion.

The Firmament has ends. Heaven has boundaries.

Psa 19:6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.

Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the Earth , and seeth under the whole heaven.

Psa 102:25 Of old hast thou laid the foundation of the Earth : and the heavens are the work of thy hands. Jer 31:37 Thus saith the LORD; If heaven above can be measured, and the foundations of the Earth searched out beneath, I will also cast off all the seed of Israel for all that they have done, saith the LORD. Isa 40:12 Who hath measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, and meted out heaven with the span, and comprehended the dust of the Earth in a measure, and weighed the mountains in scales, and the hills in a balance?

1Ki 8:27 But will God indeed dwell on the Earth ? behold, the heaven and heaven of heavens cannot contain thee; how much less this house that I have builded?

The windows of heaven in the Firmament are not allegorical.

Gen 7:11 In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.

Gen 8:2 The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained.

2Ki 7:2 ... Behold, if the LORD would make windows in heaven, might this thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof.

2Ki 7:19 ... behold, if the LORD should make windows in heaven, might such a thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof.

Psa 78:23 Though he had commanded the clouds from above, and opened the doors of heaven.

Isa 24:18 ... and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare: for the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the Earth do shake.

Mal 3:10 ... if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

Mat 3:16 And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him.

God’s throne sits above the sea of sapphire crystal that is the Firmament .

Eze 1:26 And above the Firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone: and upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above upon it.

Rev 4:6 And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal: and in the midst of the throne, and round about the throne, were four beasts full of eyes before and behind.

Job 37:18 Hast thou with him spread out the sky, which is strong, and as a molten looking glass?

Exo 24:10 And they saw the God of Israel: and there was under his feet as it were a paved work of a sapphire stone, and as it were the body of heaven in his clearness.

Eze 10:1 Then I looked, and, behold, in the Firmament that was above the head of the Cherubims there appeared over them as it were a sapphire stone, as the appearance of the likeness of a throne.

Eze 1:22 And the likeness of the Firmament upon the heads of the living creature was as the colour of the terrible crystal, stretched forth over their heads above.

Rev 21:19 ...The first foundation was jasper; the second, sapphire.

Rev 6:13-16 The sky vanished like a scroll that is being rolled up.

The foundations of Earth and heaven are the works of God’s hands.

2Ti 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.

2Sa 22:8 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations of heaven moved and shook, because he was wroth.

Psa 102:25 Of old hast thou laid the foundation of the Earth : and the heavens are the work of thy hands.

Earth is God’s Footstool.

1Ch 28:2 Then David the king stood up upon his feet, and said, Hear me, my brethren, and my people: As for me, I had in mine heart to build an house of rest for the ark of the covenant of the LORD, and for the footstool of our God, and had made ready for the building.

Isa 66:1 Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the Earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?

Lam 2:1 How hath the Lord covered the daughter of Zion with a cloud in his anger, and cast down from heaven unto the Earth the beauty of Israel, and remembered not his footstool in the day of his anger! Mat 5:35 Nor by the Earth ; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King.

Act 7:49 Heaven is my throne, and Earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest?

Isa 2:19 And they shall go into the holes of the rocks, and into the caves of the Earth , for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the Earth .

Isa 2:21 To go into the clefts of the rocks, and into the tops of the ragged rocks, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the Earth .

The sun, moon, and stars are lights inside of the Firmament .

Gen 1:14 And God said, Let there be lights in the Firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.

Gen 1:15 And let them be for lights in the Firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth : and it was so.

Gen 1:16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.

Gen 1:17 And God set them in the Firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth .

The moon has its own light.

Gen 1:16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.

Isa 30:26 Moreover the light of the moon shall be as the light of the sun, and the light of the sun shall be sevenfold, as the light of seven days, in the day that the LORD bindeth up the breach of his people, and healeth the stroke of their wound.

Jer 31:35 Thus saith the LORD, which giveth the sun for a light by day, and the ordinances of the moon and of the stars for a light by night, which divideth the sea when the waves thereof roar; The LORD of hosts is his name.

Mar 13:24 But in those days, after that tribulation, the sun shall be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light.

Isa 13:10 For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Isa 60:19 The sun shall be no more thy light by day; neither for brightness shall the moon give light unto thee: but the LORD shall be unto thee an everlasting light, and thy God thy glory.

Isa 60:20 Thy sun shall no more go down; neither shall thy moon withdraw itself: for the LORD shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.

Mat 24:29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken.

Eze 32:7 And when I shall put thee out, I will cover the heaven, and make the stars thereof dark; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon shall not give her light.

Rev 21:23 And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof. 1Co 15:41 There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars: for one star differeth from another star in glory. Rev 21:23 And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.

The sky has a face, a flat surface.

Luk 12:56 Ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky and of the Earth ; but how is it that ye do not discern this time?

Mat 16:3 O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?

The sun is the largest luminary. Stars are not suns.

1Co 15:41 There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars: for one star differeth from another star in glory.

The New Jerusalem is one massive object with a flat base.

Rev 21:15-17 And he that talked with me had a golden reed to measure the city, and the gates thereof, and the wall thereof. 16 And the city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth: and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and

the height of it are equal. 17 And he measured the wall thereof, an hundred and forty and four cubits, according to the measure of a man, that is, of the angel.

The voice of creation goes out in a “line.”

Psa 19:4 Their line is gone out through all the Earth , and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun.

The waters on Earth are not curved.

Job 37:10 By the breath of God frost is given: and the breadth of the waters is straitened.

Psa 136:6 To him that stretched out the Earth above the waters: for his mercy endureth forever.

The heavens will pass away.

Isa 34:4 And all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down, as the leaf falleth off from the vine, and as a falling fig from the fig tree.

2Pe 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the Earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Rev 6:14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.

The stars will fall from heaven, be sealed up and darkened.

Mat 24:29 after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken.

Mar 13:25 And the stars of heaven shall fall, and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken.

Rev 6:13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the Earth , even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.

Rev 8:10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters.

Rev 9:1 And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the Earth : and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.

Rev 12:4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the Earth : and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.

Isa 34:4 And all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down, as the leaf falleth off from the vine, and as a falling fig from the fig tree.

Eze 32:7 And when I shall put thee out, I will cover the heaven, and make the stars thereof dark; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon shall not give her light.

Isa 13:10 For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Joe 2:10 The Earth shall quake before them; the heavens shall tremble: the sun and the moon shall be dark, and the stars shall withdraw their shining.

Joe 3:15 The sun and the moon shall be darkened, and the stars shall withdraw their shining.

Rev 8:12 And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars; so as the third part of them was darkened, and the day shone not for a third part of it, and the night likewise.

Job 9:7 Which commandeth the sun, and it riseth not; and sealeth up the stars.

It is possible to see all the hosts of heaven with your bare eyes.

Deu 4:19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.

The stars are high and above.

Job 22:12 Is not God in the height of heaven? and behold the height of the stars, how high they are! Isa 14:13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north.

You cannot be upon, under, or over the Earth on a ball Earth , it must be flat.

Gen 6:12 And God looked upon the Earth , and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the Earth .

Gen 6:17 And, behold, I, even I, do bring a flood of waters upon the Earth , to destroy all flesh, wherein is the breath of life, from under heaven; and everything that is in the Earth shall die.

Gen 7:12 And the rain was upon the Earth forty days and forty nights.

Gen 7:21 And all flesh died that moved upon the Earth , both of fowl, and of cattle, and of beast, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the Earth , and every man:

Gen 7:24 And the waters prevailed upon the Earth an hundred and fifty days.

Gen 8:1 And God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark: and God made a wind to pass over the Earth , and the waters asswaged.

Gen 8:17 Bring forth with thee every living thing that is with thee, of all flesh, both of fowl, and of cattle, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the Earth ; that they may breed abundantly in the Earth , and be fruitful, and multiply upon the Earth .

Gen 9:2 And the fear of you and the dread of you shall be upon every beast of the Earth , and upon every fowl of the air, upon all that moveth upon the Earth , and upon all the fishes of the sea; into your hand are they delivered.

Gen 9:14 And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the Earth , that the bow shall be seen in the cloud.

Gen 9:16 And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the Earth .

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the water under the Earth .

Deu 4:18 The likeness of anything that creepeth on the ground, the likeness of any fish that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Deu 5:8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Job 38:24 By what way is the light parted, which scattereth the east wind upon the Earth ?

Ecc 11:2 Give a portion to seven, and also to eight; for thou knowest not what evil shall be upon the Earth .

Mat 23:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the Earth , from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.

Rom 9:28 For he will finish the work, and cut it short in righteousness: because a short work will the Lord make upon the Earth .

Rev 3:10 Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of

temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the Earth .

Rev 16:2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the Earth ; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.

Waters always have a face, they always seek their lowest, flatest surface.

Gen 1:2 And the Earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

Gen 7:18 And the waters prevailed, and were increased greatly upon the Earth ; and the ark went upon the face of the waters.

Job 38:30 The waters are hid as with a stone, and the face of the deep is frozen.

The sun has a circular path, a “circuit.”

Job 22:14 Thick clouds are a covering to him, that he seeth not; and he walketh in the circuit of heaven. Psa 19:6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.

The sun (in motion around the Earth ), occasionally stops.

Isa 60:20 Thy sun shall no more go down; neither shall thy moon withdraw itself: for the LORD shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.

Job 9:7 Which commandeth the sun, and it riseth not; and sealeth up the stars.

Jos 10:12 ... Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.

Jos 10:13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.

Hab 3:11 The sun and moon stood still in their habitation: at the light of thine arrows they went, and at the shining of thy glittering spear.

One day, the sun will go down at noon and the Earth will be darkened.

Amo 8:9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord GOD, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the Earth in the clear day.

Once, the sun moves backward along it’s circuit.

2Ki 20:8-118 And Hezekiah said unto Isaiah, What shall be the sign that the LORD will heal me, and that I shall go up into the house of the LORD the third day? 9 And Isaiah said, This sign shalt thou have of the LORD, that the LORD will do the thing that he hath spoken: shall the shadow go forward ten degrees, or go back ten degrees? 10 And Hezekiah answered, It is a light thing for the shadow to go down ten degrees: nay, but let the shadow return backward ten degrees. 11 And Isaiah the prophet cried unto the LORD: and he brought the shadow ten degrees backward, by which it had gone down in the dial of Ahaz.

The sun in within the clouds.

Eze 32:7 And when I shall put thee out, I will cover the heaven, and make the stars thereof dark; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon shall not give her light.

Job 36:32 With clouds he covereth the light; and commandeth it [not to shine] by [the cloud] that cometh betwixt.

Job 37:21 And now [men] see not the bright light which [is] in the clouds: but the wind passeth, and cleanseth them.

The Sun goes down. The Earth remains still.

Gen 15:12 And when the sun was going down, a deep sleep fell upon Abram; and, lo, an horror of great darkness fell upon him.

Gen 15:17 And it came to pass, that, when the sun went down, and it was dark, behold a smoking furnace, and a burning lamp that passed between those pieces.

Gen 19:23 The sun was risen upon the Earth when Lot entered into Zoar.

Gen 28:11 And he lighted upon a certain place, and tarried there all night, because the sun was set; and he took of the stones of that place, and put them for his pillows, and lay down in that place to sleep.

Gen 32:31 And as he passed over Penuel the sun rose upon him, and he halted upon his thigh.

Exo 17:12 ...and his hands were steady until the going down of the sun.

Exo 22:3 If the sun be risen upon him, there shall be blood shed for him; for he should make full restitution; if he have nothing, then he shall be sold for his theft.

Exo 22:26 If thou at all take thy neighbour’s raiment to pledge, thou shalt deliver it unto him by that the sun goeth down.

Lev 22:7 And when the sun is down, he shall be clean, and shall afterward eat of the holy things; because it is his food.

Num 2:3 And on the east side toward the rising of the sun shall they of the standard of the camp of Judah pitch throughout their armies: and Nahshon the son of Amminadab shall be captain of the children of Judah.

Num 21:11 And they journeyed from Oboth, and pitched at Ijeabarim, in the wilderness which is before Moab, toward the sunrising.

Num 34:15 The two tribes and the half tribe have received their inheritance on this side Jordan near Jericho eastward, toward the sunrising.

Deu 11:30 Are they not on the other side Jordan, by the way where the sun goeth down, in the land of the Canaanites, which dwell in the champaign over against Gilgal, beside the plains of Moreh?

Deu 16:6 But at the place which the LORD thy God shall choose to place his name in, there thou shalt sacrifice the passover at even, at the going down of the sun, at the season that thou camest forth out of Egypt.

Deu 23:11 But it shall be, when evening cometh on, he shall wash himself with water: and when the sun is down, he shall come into the camp again.

Deu 24:13 In any case thou shalt deliver him the pledge again when the sun goeth down, that he may sleep in his own raiment, and bless thee: and it shall be righteousness unto thee before the LORD thy God.

Deu 24:15 At his day thou shalt give him his hire, neither shall the sun go down upon it; for he is poor, and setteth his heart upon it: lest he cry against thee unto the LORD, and it be sin unto thee.

Jos 1:4 From the wilderness and this Lebanon even unto the great river, the river Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the great sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your coast.

Jos 1:15 ...then ye shall return unto the land of your possession, and enjoy it, which Moses the LORD’S servant gave you on this side Jordan toward the sunrising.

Jos 8:29 And the king of Ai he hanged on a tree until eventide: and as soon as the sun was down, Joshua commanded that they should take his carcase down from the tree, and cast it at the entering of the gate of the city, and raise thereon a great heap of stones, that remaineth unto this day.

Jos 10:12 Then spake Joshua to the LORD in the day when the LORD delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.

Jos 10:13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.

Jos 10:27 And it came to pass at the time of the going down of the sun, that Joshua commanded, and they took them down off the trees, and cast them into the cave wherein they had been hid, and laid great stones in the cave’s mouth, which remain until this very day.

Jos 12:1 Now these are the kings of the land, which the children of Israel smote, and possessed their land on the other side Jordan toward the rising of the sun, from the river Arnon unto mount Hermon, and all the plain on the east.

Jos 13:5 And the land of the Giblites, and all Lebanon, toward the sunrising, from Baalgad under mount Hermon unto the entering into Hamath.

Jos 19:12 And turned from Sarid eastward toward the sunrising unto the border of Chislothtabor, and then goeth out to Daberath, and goeth up to Japhia.

Jos 19:27 And turneth toward the sunrising to Bethdagon, and reacheth to Zebulun, and to the valley of Jiphthahel toward the north side of Bethemek, and Neiel, and goeth out to Cabul on the left hand,

Jos 19:34 And then the coast turneth westward to Aznothtabor, and goeth out from thence to Hukkok, and reacheth to Zebulun on the south side, and reacheth to Asher on the west side, and to Judah upon Jordan toward the sunrising.

Jdg 5:31 So let all thine enemies perish, O LORD: but let them that love him be as the sun when he goeth forth in his might. And the land had rest forty years.

Jdg 8:13 And Gideon the son of Joash returned from battle before the sun was up.

Jdg 9:33 And it shall be, that in the morning, as soon as the sun is up, thou shalt rise early, and set upon the city: and, behold, when he and the people that is with him come out against thee, then mayest thou do to them as thou shalt find occasion.

Jdg 14:18 And the men of the city said unto him on the seventh day before the sun went down, What is sweeter than honey? and what is stronger than a lion? And he said unto them, If ye had not plowed with my heifer, ye had not found out my riddle.

Jdg 19:14 And they passed on and went their way; and the sun went down upon them when they were by Gibeah, which belongeth to Benjamin.

Jdg 20:43 Thus they inclosed the Benjamites round about, and chased them, and trode them down with ease over against Gibeah toward the sunrising.

2Sa 2:24 Joab also and Abishai pursued after Abner: and the sun went down when they were come to the hill of Ammah, that lieth before Giah by the way of the wilderness of Gibeon.

2Sa 3:35 And when all the people came to cause David to eat meat while it was yet day, David sware, saying, So do God to me, and more also, if I taste bread, or ought else, till the sun be down.

2Sa 23:4 And he shall be as the light of the morning, when the sun riseth, even a morning without clouds; as the tender grass springing out of the Earth by clear shining after rain.

1Ki 22:36 And there went a proclamation throughout the host about the going down of the sun, saying, Every man to his city, and every man to his own country.

2Ch 18:34 And the battle increased that day: howbeit the king of Israel stayed himself up in his chariot against the Syrians until the event: and about the time of the sun going down he died.

Job 9:7 Which commandeth the sun, and it riseth not; and sealeth up the stars.

Ecc 1:5 The sun also ariseth, and the sun goeth down, and hasteth to his place where he arose.

Psa 19:4 Their line is gone out through all the Earth , and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun.

Psa 19:5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race. Psa 19:6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.

Psa 50:1 A Psalm of Asaph. The mighty God, even the LORD, hath spoken, and called the Earth from the rising of the sun unto the going down thereof. Psa 104:19 He appointed the moon for seasons: the sun knoweth his going down.

Psa 104:22 The sun ariseth, they gather themselves together, and lay them down in their dens.

Psa 113:3 From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD’S name is to be praised.

Isa 13:10 For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Isa 38:8 Behold, I will bring again the shadow of the degrees, which is gone down in the sun dial of Ahaz, ten degrees backward. So the sun returned ten degrees, by which degrees it was gone down.

Isa 41:25 I have raised up one from the north, and he shall come: from the rising of the sun shall he call upon my name: and he shall come upon princes as upon morter, and as the potter treadeth clay.

Isa 45:6 That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the LORD, and there is none else.

Isa 59:19 So shall they fear the name of the LORD from the west, and his glory from the rising of the sun. When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him.

Isa 60:20 Thy sun shall no more go down; neither shall thy moon withdraw itself: for the LORD shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.

Jer 15:9 She that hath borne seven languisheth: she hath given up the ghost; her sun is gone down while it was yet day: she hath been ashamed and confounded: and the residue of them will I deliver to the sword before their enemies, saith the LORD. Dan 6:14 Then the king, when he heard these words, was sore displeased with himself, and set his heart on Daniel to deliver him: and he laboured till the going down of the sun to deliver him.

Amo 8:9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord GOD, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the Earth in the clear day. Jon 4:8 And it came to pass, when the sun did arise, that God prepared a vehement east wind; and the sun beat upon the head of Jonah, that he fainted, and wished in himself to die, and said, It is better for me to die than to live.

Mic 3:6 Therefore night shall be unto you, that ye shall not have a vision; and it shall be dark unto you, that ye shall not divine; and the sun shall go down over the prophets, and the day shall be dark over them.

Nah 3:17 Thy crowned are as the locusts, and thy captains as the great grasshoppers, which camp in the hedges in the cold day, but when the sun ariseth they flee away, and their place is not known where they are.

Hab 3:11 The sun and moon stood still in their habitation: at the light of thine arrows they went, and at the shining of thy glittering spear

Mal 1:11 For from the rising of the sun even unto the going down of the same my name shall be great among the Gentiles; and in every place incense shall be offered unto my name, and a pure offering: for my name shall be great among the heathen, saith the LORD of hosts.

Mat 5:45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

Mat 13:6 And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away.

Mar 1:32 And at even, when the sun did set, they brought unto him all that were diseased, and them that were possessed with devils.

Mar 4:6 But when the sun was up, it was scorched; and because it had no root, it withered away.

Mar 16:2 And very early in the morning the first day of the week, they came unto the sepulchre at the rising of the sun.

Luk 4:40 Now when the sun was setting, all they that had any sick with divers diseases brought them

unto him; and he laid his hands on every one of them, and healed them.

Eph 4:26 Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath.

Jas 1:11 For the sun is no sooner risen with a burning heat, but it withereth the grass, and the flower thereof falleth, and the grace of the fashion of it perisheth: so also shall the rich man fade away in his ways.

Deu 4:41 Then Moses severed three cities on this side Jordan toward the sunrising.

Deu 4:47 And they possessed his land, and the land of Og king of Bashan, two kings of the Amorites, which were on this side Jordan toward the sunrising. 2Sa 23:4 And he shall be as the light of the morning, when the sun riseth, even a morning without clouds; as the tender grass springing out of the Earth by clear shining after rain.

Mal 1:11 For from the rising of the sun even unto the going down of the same my name shall be great among the Gentiles; and in every place incense shall be offered unto my name, and a pure offering: for my name shall be great among the heathen, saith the LORD of hosts.

Mal 4:2 But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.

Mar 16:2 And very early in the morning the first day of the week, they came unto the sepulchre at the rising of the sun.

One is always “under the sun” on Earth . It is always, at some point, above us.

Ecc 1:3 What profit hath a man of all his labour which he taketh under the sun?

Ecc 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

Ecc 1:14 I have seen all the works that are done under the sun; and, behold, all is vanity and vexation of spirit.

Ecc 2:11 Then I looked on all the works that my hands had wrought, and on the labour that I had laboured to do: and, behold, all was vanity and vexation of spirit, and there was no profit under the sun.

Ecc 2:17 Therefore I hated life; because the work that is wrought under the sun is grievous unto me: for all is vanity and vexation of spirit.

Ecc 2:18 Yea, I hated all my labour which I had taken under the sun: because I should leave it unto the man that shall be after me.

Ecc 2:19 And who knoweth whether he shall be a wise man or a fool? yet shall he have rule over all my labour wherein I have laboured, and wherein I have shewed myself wise under the sun. This is also vanity.

Ecc 2:20 Therefore I went about to cause my heart to despair of all the labour which I took under the sun.

Ecc 2:22 For what hath man of all his labour, and of the vexation of his heart, wherein he hath laboured under the sun?

Ecc 3:16 And moreover I saw under the sun the place of judgment, that wickedness was there; and the place of righteousness, that iniquity was there. Ecc 4:1 So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter.

Ecc 4:3 Yea, better is he than both they, which hath not yet been, who hath not seen the evil work that is done under the sun.

Ecc 4:7 Then I returned, and I saw vanity under the sun.

Ecc 4:15 I considered all the living which walk under the sun, with the second child that shall stand up in his stead.

Ecc 5:13 There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt.

Ecc 5:18 Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion.

Ecc 6:1 There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, and it is common among men:

Ecc 6:12 For who knoweth what is good for man in this life, all the days of his vain life which he spendeth as a shadow? for who can tell a man what shall be after him under the sun?

Ecc 8:9 All this have I seen, and applied my heart unto every work that is done under the sun: there is a time wherein one man ruleth over another to his own hurt.

Ecc 8:15 Then I commended mirth, because a man hath no better thing under the sun, than to eat, and to drink, and to be merry: for that shall abide with him of his labour the days of his life, which God giveth him under the sun.

Ecc 8:17 Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea further; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it. Ecc 9:3 This is an evil among all things that are done under the sun, that there is one event unto all: yea, also the heart of the sons of men is full of evil, and madness is in their heart while they live, and after that they go to the dead.

Ecc 9:6 Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished; neither have they any more a portion forever in anything that is done under the sun.

Ecc 9:9 Live joyfully with the wife whom thou lovest all the days of the life of thy vanity, which he hath given thee under the sun, all the days of thy vanity: for that is thy portion in this life, and in thy labour which thou takest under the sun.

Ecc 9:11 I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.

Ecc 9:13 This wisdom have I seen also under the sun, and it seemed great unto me.

Ecc 10:5 There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, as an error which proceedeth from the ruler.

The Pole: The Sides of the North, is the mountain of God, at the middle of the Earth .

Eze 28:14 Thou art the anointed cherub that covereth; and I have set thee so: thou wast upon the holy mountain of God; thou hast walked up and down in the midst of the stones of fire.

Eze 28:16 By the multitude of thy merchandise they have filled the midst of thee with violence, and thou hast sinned: therefore I will cast thee as profane out of the mountain of God: and I will destroy thee, O covering cherub, from the midst of the stones of fire. Psa 48:2 Beautiful for situation, the joy of the whole Earth , is mount Zion, on the sides of the north, the city of the great King.

Isa 14:13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north.

Psa 9:11 Sing praises to the LORD, which dwelleth in Zion: declare among the people his doings.

Psa 75:6 For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south.

Mat 4:8 Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them.

Luk 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

Isa 13:2 Lift ye up a banner upon the high mountain, exalt the voice unto them, shake the hand, that they may go into the gates of the nobles.

Isa 40:9 O Zion, that bringest good tidings, get thee up into the high mountain; O Jerusalem, that bringest good tidings, lift up thy voice with strength; lift it up, be not afraid; say unto the cities of Judah, Behold your God!

Rev 21:10 And he carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and shewed me that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God.

Isa 41:25 I have raised up one from the north, and he shall come: from the rising of the sun shall he call upon my name: and he shall come upon princes as upon morter, and as the potter treadeth clay.

Psa 2:6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

Psa 68:14 When the Almighty scattered kings in it, it was white as snow in Salmon.

Psa 68:15 The hill of God is as the hill of Bashan; an high hill as the hill of Bashan.

The Pole houses the Garden of Eden.

Eze 31:16 I made the nations to shake at the sound of his fall, when I cast him down to hell with them that descend into the pit: and all the trees of Eden, the choice and best of Lebanon, all that drink water, shall be comforted in the nether parts of the Earth . Eze 31:17 They also went down into hell with him unto them that be slain with the sword; and they that were his arm, that dwelt under his shadow in the midst of the heathen.

Eze 31:18 To whom art thou thus like in glory and in greatness among the trees of Eden? yet shalt thou be brought down with the trees of Eden unto the nether parts of the Earth : thou shalt lie in the midst of the uncircumcised with them that be slain by the sword. This is Pharaoh and all his multitude, saith the Lord GOD.

Sheol is Beneath the Pole.

Isa 14:9 Hell from beneath is moved for thee to meet thee at thy coming: it stirreth up the dead for thee, even all the chief ones of the Earth ; it hath raised up from their thrones all the kings of the nations.

Paradise is in the under the Earth .

Luk 23:43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.

Joh 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.

Eph 4:9 (Now that he ascended, what is it but that he also descended first into the lower parts of the Earth ?)

Eph 4:10 He that descended is the same also that ascended up far above all heavens, that he might fill all things.)

Mat 12:40 For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the Earth 1Pe 3:19 Christ...being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit: By which also he went and preached unto the spirits in prison

Rev 14:10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb Rev 2:7 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God.

From The Garden Of Eden, at the Pole, flow four rivers.

Gen 2:10 And a river went out of Eden to water the garden; and from thence it was parted, and became into four heads.

Gen 2:11 The name of the first is Pison: that is it which compasseth the whole land of Havilah, where there is gold;

Gen 2:13 And the name of the second river is Gihon: the same is it that compasseth the whole land of Ethiopia.

Gen 2:14 And the name of the third river is Hiddekel: that is it which goeth toward the east of Assyria. And the fourth river is Euphrates.

The Aurora Borealis is above the Pole, at the middle of the Earth .

Psa 2:6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

Eze 10:1 Then I looked, and, behold, in the Firmament that was above the head of the Cherubims there appeared over them as it were a sapphire stone, as the appearance of the likeness of a throne

Rev 4:2 And immediately I was in the spirit: and, behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne.

Rev 4:3 And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald.

Eze 1:3 The word of the LORD came expressly unto Ezekiel the priest, the son of Buzi, in the land of the Chaldeans by the river Chebar; and the hand of the LORD was there upon him.

Eze 1:4 And I looked, and, behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it, and out of the midst thereof as the colour of amber, out of the midst of the fire.

The phrase “In the World” denotes the Earth is an enclosed system.

Psa 73:12 Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

Mat 12:32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.

Mar 10:30 But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and

mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.

Luk 18:30 Who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting.

Joh 1:10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

Joh 9:5 As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.

Joh 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.

Joh 16:33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

Joh 17:11 And now I am no more in the world, but these are in the world, and I come to thee. Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom thou hast given me, that they may be one, as we are. Joh 17:12 While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.

Joh 17:13 And now come I to thee; and these things I speak in the world, that they might have my joy fulfilled in themselves.

Rom 5:13 For until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law.

1Co 8:4 As concerning therefore the eating of those things that are offered in sacrifice unto idols, we know that an idol is nothing in the world, and that there is none other God but one.

1Co 14:10 There are, it may be, so many kinds of voices in the world, and none of them is without signification.

2Co 1:12 For our rejoicing is this, the testimony of our conscience, that in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom, but by the grace of God, we have had our conversation in the world, and more abundantly to you-ward.

Eph 2:12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world.

Php 2:15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;

Col 2:20 Wherefore if ye be dead with Christ from the rudiments of the world, why, as though living in the world, are ye subject to ordinances,

1Ti 3:16 And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.

1Pe 5:9 Who resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.

2Pe 1:4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.

1Jn 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.

1Jn 2:16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

1Jn 4:3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.

1Jn 4:4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.

Job 37:12 And it is turned round about by his counsels: that they may do whatsoever he commandeth them upon the face of the world in the Earth (I think world and Earth are swapped)

“In this World” denotes that the Earth is an enclosed system.

Mat 12:32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.

Joh 12:25 He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal.

1Co 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.

Eph 1:21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:

1Ti 6:17 Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy;

1Jn 4:17 Herein is our love made perfect, that we may have boldness in the day of judgment: because as he is, so are we in this world

Only God can move things “out of the world.”

Job 18:18 He shall be driven from light into darkness, and chased out of the world.

Joh 15:19 If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you.

Joh 17:6 I have manifested thy name unto the men which thou gavest me out of the world: thine they were, and thou gavest them me; and they have kept thy word.

Joh 17:15 I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil.

1Co 5:10 Yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world.

Joh 13:1 Now before the feast of the passover, when Jesus knew that his hour was come that he should depart out of this world unto the Father, having loved his own which were in the world, he loved them unto the end.

Job 38:13 That it might take hold of the ends of the Earth , that the wicked might be shaken out of it?

All that is “in the world” was made by God.

Psa 24:1 A Psalm of David. The Earth is the LORD’S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.

Psa 98:7 Let the sea roar, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.

Isa 34:1 Come near, ye nations, to hear; and hearken, ye people: let the Earth hear, and all that is therein; the world, and all things that come forth of it.

Nah 1:5 The mountains quake at him, and the hills melt, and the Earth is burned at his presence, yea, the world, and all that dwell therein.

Act 17:24 God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and Earth , dwelleth not in temples made with hands;

2Pe 2:20 For if after they have escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, they are again entangled therein, and overcome, the latter end is worse with them than the beginning

Gen 9:7 And you, be ye fruitful, and multiply; bring forth abundantly in the Earth , and multiply therein. Deu 10:14 Behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens is the LORD’S thy God, the Earth also, with all that therein is.

Neh 9:6 Thou, even thou, art LORD alone; thou hast made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the Earth , and all things that are therein,

the seas, and all that is therein, and thou preservest them all; and the host of heaven worshippeth thee. Psa 24:1 A Psalm of David. The Earth is the LORD’S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.

Psa 69:34 Let the heaven and Earth praise him, the seas, and everything that moveth therein.

Psa 146:6 Which made heaven, and Earth , the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth forever: Isa 24:6 Therefore hath the curse devoured the Earth , and they that dwell therein are desolate: therefore the inhabitants of the Earth are burned, and few men left. Isa 34:1 Come near, ye nations, to hear; and hearken, ye people: let the Earth hear, and all that is therein; the world, and all things that come forth of it.

Isa 42:5 Thus saith God the LORD, he that created the heavens, and stretched them out; he that spread forth the Earth , and that which cometh out of it; he that giveth breath unto the people upon it, and spirit to them that walk therein:

Isa 51:6 Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look upon the Earth beneath: for the heavens shall vanish away like smoke, and the Earth shall wax old like a garment, and they that dwell therein shall die in like manner: but my salvation shall be forever, and my righteousness shall not be abolished.

Jer 51:48 Then the heaven and the Earth , and all that is therein, shall sing for Babylon: for the spoilers shall come unto her from the north, saith the LORD. Mic 1:2 Hear, all ye people; hearken, O Earth , and all that therein is: and let the Lord GOD be witness against you, the Lord from his holy temple.

Act 14:15 And saying, Sirs, why do ye these things? We also are men of like passions with you, and preach unto you that ye should turn from these vanities unto the living God, which made heaven, and Earth , and the sea, and all things that are therein 2Pe 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the Earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Rev 10:6 And sware by him that liveth for ever and ever, who created heaven, and the things that therein are, and the Earth , and the things that therein are, and the sea, and the things which are therein, that there should be time no longer:

Rev 13:12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the Earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.

“In all the Earth ” denotes the heavens, land, water of all the Earth .

Exo 9:14 For I will at this time send all my plagues upon thine heart, and upon thy servants, and upon thy people; that thou mayest know that there is none like me in all the Earth .

Exo 34:10 And he said, Behold, I make a covenant: before all thy people I will do marvels, such as have not been done in all the Earth , nor in any nation: and all the people among which thou art shall see the work of the LORD: for it is a terrible thing that I will do with thee.

2Ki 5:15 And he returned to the man of God, he and all his company, and came, and stood before him: and he said, Behold, now I know that there is no God in all the Earth , but in Israel: now therefore, I pray thee, take a blessing of thy servant.

1Ch 16:14 He is the LORD our God; his judgments are in all the Earth .

Psa 8:1 O LORD our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the Earth ! who hast set thy glory above the heavens

Psa 8:9 O LORD our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the Earth !

Psa 45:16 Instead of thy fathers shall be thy children, whom thou mayest make princes in all the Earth .

Psa 105:7 He is the LORD our God: his judgments are in all the Earth .

Isa 12:5 Sing unto the LORD; for he hath done excellent things: this is known in all the Earth .

Dan 4:1 Nebuchadnezzar the king, unto all people, nations, and languages, that dwell in all the Earth ; Peace be multiplied unto you.

Dan 6:25 Then king Darius wrote unto all people, nations, and languages, that dwell in all the Earth ;

Peace be multiplied unto you

“In the Earth ” denotes the land of the Earth .

Gen 1:22 And God blessed them, saying, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the Earth .

Gen 2:5 And every plant of the field before it was in the Earth , and every herb of the field before it grew: for the LORD God had not caused it to rain upon the Earth , and there was not a man to till the ground. Gen 4:12 When thou tillest the ground, it shall not henceforth yield unto thee her strength; a fugitive and a vagabond shalt thou be in the Earth .

Gen 4:14 Behold, thou hast driven me out this day from the face of the Earth ; and from thy face shall I be hid; and I shall be a fugitive and a vagabond in the Earth ; and it shall come to pass, that every one that findeth me shall slay me.

Gen 6:4 There were giants in the Earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.

Gen 6:5 And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the Earth , and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. Gen 6:17 And, behold, I, even I, do bring a flood of waters upon the Earth , to destroy all flesh, wherein is the breath of life, from under heaven; and everything that is in the Earth shall die.

Gen 8:17 Bring forth with thee every living thing that is with thee, of all flesh, both of fowl, and of cattle, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the Earth ; that they may breed abundantly in the Earth , and be fruitful, and multiply upon the Earth .

Gen 9:7 And you, be ye fruitful, and multiply; bring forth abundantly in the Earth , and multiply therein. Gen 10:8 And Cush begat Nimrod: he began to be a mighty one in the Earth .

Gen 10:32 These are the families of the sons of Noah, after their generations, in their nations: and by these were the nations divided in the Earth after the flood.

Gen 19:31 And the firstborn said unto the younger, Our father is old, and there is not a man in the Earth to come in unto us after the manner of all the Earth . Gen 45:7 And God sent me before you to preserve you a posterity in the Earth , and to save your lives by a great deliverance.

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the water under the Earth .

Deu 5:8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Jos 7:21 When I saw among the spoils a goodly Babylonish garment, and two hundred shekels of silver, and a wedge of gold of fifty shekels weight, then I coveted them, and took them; and, behold, they are hid in the Earth in the midst of my tent, and the silver under it.

Jdg 18:10 When ye go, ye shall come unto a people secure, and to a large land: for God hath given it into your hands; a place where there is no want of anything that is in the Earth .

2Sa 7:9 And I was with thee whithersoever thou wentest, and have cut off all thine enemies out of thy sight, and have made thee a great name, like unto the name of the great men that are in the Earth .

2Sa 7:23 And what one nation in the Earth is like thy people, even like Israel, whom God went to redeem for a people to himself, and to make him a name, and to do for you great things and terrible, for thy land, before thy people, which thou redeemedst to thee from Egypt, from the nations and their gods?

2Sa 14:20 To fetch about this form of speech hath thy servant Joab done this thing: and my lord is wise,

according to the wisdom of an angel of God, to know all things that are in the Earth .

1Ch 17:8 And I have been with thee whithersoever thou hast walked, and have cut off all thine enemies from before thee, and have made thee a name like the name of the great men that are in the Earth .

1Ch 17:21 And what one nation in the Earth is like thy people Israel, whom God went to redeem to be his own people, to make thee a name of greatness and terribleness, by driving out nations from before thy people, whom thou hast redeemed out of Egypt? 1Ch 29:11 Thine, O LORD, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the Earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all.

2Ch 6:14 And said, O LORD God of Israel, there is no God like thee in the heaven, nor in the Earth ; which keepest covenant, and shewest mercy unto thy servants, that walk before thee with all their hearts.

Job 1:7 And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the Earth , and from walking up and down in it.

Job 1:8 And the LORD said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the Earth , a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil?

Job 2:2 And the LORD said unto Satan, From whence comest thou? And Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the Earth , and from walking up and down in it.

Job 2:3 And the LORD said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the Earth , a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil? and still he holdeth fast his integrity, although thou movedst me against him, to destroy him without cause.

Job 14:8 Though the root thereof wax old in the Earth , and the stock thereof die in the ground.

Job 24:18 He is swift as the waters; their portion is cursed in the Earth : he beholdeth not the way of the vineyards.

Job 37:12 And it is turned round about by his counsels: that they may do whatsoever he commandeth them upon the face of the world in the Earth .

Job 38:33 Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the Earth ? Job 39:14 Which leaveth her eggs in the Earth , and warmeth them in dust.

Psa 16:3 But to the saints that are in the Earth , and to the excellent, in whom is all my delight.

Psa 46:8 Come, behold the works of the LORD, what desolations he hath made in the Earth .

Psa 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the Earth .

Psa 58:2 Yea, in heart ye work wickedness; ye weigh the violence of your hands in the Earth .

Psa 58:11 So that a man shall say, Verily there is a reward for the righteous: verily he is a God that judgeth in the Earth .

Psa 72:16 There shall be an handful of corn in the Earth upon the top of the mountains; the fruit thereof shall shake like Lebanon: and they of the city shall flourish like grass of the Earth .

Psa 113:6 Who humbleth himself to behold the things that are in heaven, and in the Earth !

Psa 119:19 I am a stranger in the Earth : hide not thy commandments from me.

Psa 140:11 Let not an evil speaker be established in the Earth : evil shall hunt the violent man to overthrow him.

Pro 11:31 Behold, the righteous shall be recompensed in the Earth : much more the wicked and the sinner.

Isa 26:9 With my soul have I desired thee in the night; yea, with my spirit within me will I seek thee early: for when thy judgments are in the Earth , the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.

Isa 26:18 We have been with child, we have been in pain, we have as it were brought forth wind; we have not wrought any deliverance in the Earth ; neither have the inhabitants of the world fallen.

Isa 40:24 Yea, they shall not be planted; yea, they shall not be sown: yea, their stock shall not take root

in the Earth : and he shall also blow upon them, and they shall wither, and the whirlwind shall take them away as stubble.

Isa42:4 He shall not fail nor be discouraged, till he have set judgment in the Earth : and the isles shall wait for his law.

Isa 62:7 And give him no rest, till he establish, and till he make Jerusalem a praise in the Earth .

Isa 65:16 That he who blesseth himself in the Earth shall bless himself in the God of truth; and he that sweareth in the Earth shall swear by the God of truth; because the former troubles are forgotten, and because they are hid from mine eyes.

Jer 9:24 But let him that glorieth glory in this, that he understandeth and knoweth me, that I am the LORD which exercise lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness, in the Earth : for in these things I delight, saith the LORD.

Jer 14:4 Because the ground is chapt, for there was no rain in the Earth , the plowmen were ashamed, they covered their heads.

Jer 17:13 O LORD, the hope of Israel, all that forsake thee shall be ashamed, and they that depart from me shall be written in the Earth , because they have forsaken the LORD, the fountain of living waters.

Jer 23:5 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the Earth .

Jer 31:22 How long wilt thou go about, O thou backsliding daughter? for the LORD hath created a new thing in the Earth , A woman shall compass a man.

Dan 4:15 Nevertheless leave the stump of his roots in the Earth , even with a band of iron and brass, in the tender grass of the field; and let it be wet with the dew of heaven, and let his portion be with the beasts in the grass of the Earth .

Dan 4:23 And whereas the king saw a watcher and an holy one coming down from heaven, and saying, Hew the tree down, and destroy it; yet leave the stump of the roots thereof in the Earth , even with a band of iron and brass, in the tender grass of the

field; and let it be wet with the dew of heaven, and let his portion be with the beasts of the field, till seven times pass over him.

Hos 2:23 And I will sow her unto me in the Earth ; and I will have mercy upon her that had not obtained mercy; and I will say to them which were not my people, Thou art my people; and they shall say, Thou art my God.

Joe 2:30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the Earth , blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.

Amo 5:7 Ye who turn judgment to wormwood, and leave off righteousness in the Earth .

Amo 9:6 It is he that buildeth his stories in the heaven, and hath founded his troop in the Earth ; he that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the Earth : The LORD is his name.

Mar 4:31 It is like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the Earth , is less than all the seeds that be in the Earth :

Act 2:19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the Earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke.

God’s outstretched arm goes forth… It does not bend around a ball.

Exo 3:20 And I will stretch out my hand, and smite Egypt with all my wonders which I will do in the midst thereof: and after that he will let you go.

Exo 6:6 ...I am the LORD, and I will bring you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians, and I will rid you out of their bondage, and I will redeem you with a stretched out arm, and with great judgments: Exo 7:5 And the Egyptians shall know that I am the LORD, when I stretch forth mine hand upon Egypt, and bring out the children of Israel from among them.

Exo 9:15 For now I will stretch out my hand, that I may smite thee and thy people with pestilence; and thou shalt be cut off from the Earth .

Exo 15:12 Thou stretchedst out thy right hand, the Earth swallowed them.

Deu 4:34 Or hath God assayed to go and take him a nation from the midst of another nation, by temptations, by signs, and by wonders, and by war, and by a mighty hand, and by a stretched out arm, and by great terrors, according to all that the LORD your God did for you in Egypt before your eyes?

Deu 5:15 And remember that thou wast a servant in the land of Egypt, and that the LORD thy God brought thee out thence through a mighty hand and by a stretched out arm: therefore the LORD thy God commanded thee to keep the sabbath day.

Deu 7:19 The great temptations which thine eyes saw, and the signs, and the wonders, and the mighty hand, and the stretched out arm, whereby the LORD thy God brought thee out: so shall the LORD thy God do unto all the people of whom thou art afraid.

Deu 9:29 Yet they are thy people and thine inheritance, which thou broughtest out by thy mighty power and by thy stretched out arm.

Deu 11:2 And know ye this day: for I speak not with your children which have not known, and which have not seen the chastisement of the LORD your God, his greatness, his mighty hand, and his stretched out arm.

Deu 26:8 And the LORD brought us forth out of Egypt with a mighty hand, and with an outstretched arm, and with great terribleness, and with signs, and with wonders.

1Ki 8:42 (For they shall hear of thy great name, and of thy strong hand, and of thy stretched out arm;) when he shall come and pray toward this house.

2Ki 17:36 But the LORD, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt with great power and a stretched out arm, him shall ye fear, and him shall ye worship, and to him shall ye do sacrifice.

2Ch 6:32 Moreover concerning the stranger, which is not of thy people Israel, but is come from a far country for thy great name’s sake, and thy mighty hand, and thy stretched out arm; if they come and pray in this house.

Psa 136:12 With a strong hand, and with a stretched out arm: for his mercy endureth forever.

Psa 138:7 Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me.

Pro 1:24 Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded. Isa 5:25 Therefore is the anger of the LORD kindled against his people, and he hath stretched forth his hand against them, and hath smitten them: and the hills did tremble, and their carcases were torn in the midst of the streets. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

Isa 9:12 The Syrians before, and the Philistines behind; and they shall devour Israel with open mouth. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

Isa 9:17 ... for every one is an hypocrite and an evildoer, and every mouth speaketh folly. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

Isa 9:21 Manasseh, Ephraim; and Ephraim, Manasseh: and they together shall be against Judah. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

Isa 10:4 Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

Isa 14:26 This is the purpose that is purposed upon the whole Earth : and this is the hand that is stretched out upon all the nations.

Isa 14:27 For the LORD of hosts hath purposed, and who shall disannul it? and his hand is stretched out, and who shall turn it back?

Isa 23:11 He stretched out his hand over the sea, he shook the kingdoms: the LORD hath given a commandment against the merchant city, to destroy the strong holds thereof.

Isa 31:3 Now the Egyptians are men, and not God; and their horses flesh, and not spirit. When the LORD shall stretch out his hand, both he that helpeth shall fall, and he that is holpen shall fall down, and they all shall fail together.

Jer 6:12 And their houses shall be turned unto others, with their fields and wives together: for I will stretch out my hand upon the inhabitants of the land, saith the LORD.

Jer 15:6 Thou hast forsaken me, saith the LORD, thou art gone backward: therefore will I stretch out my hand against thee, and destroy thee; I am weary with repenting.

Jer 21:5 And I myself will fight against you with an outstretched hand and with a strong arm, even in anger, and in fury, and in great wrath.

Jer 27:5 I have made the Earth , the man and the beast that are upon the ground, by my great power and by my outstretched arm, and have given it unto whom it seemed meet unto me.

Jer 32:17 Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the Earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee.

Jer 32:21 And hast brought forth thy people Israel out of the land of Egypt with signs, and with wonders, and with a strong hand, and with a stretched out arm, and with great terror.

Jer 51:25 Behold, I am against thee, O destroying mountain, saith the LORD, which destroyest all the Earth : and I will stretch out mine hand upon thee, and roll thee down from the rocks, and will make thee a burnt mountain.

Eze 6:14 So will I stretch out my hand upon them, and make the land desolate, yea, more desolate than the wilderness toward Diblath, in all their habitations: and they shall know that I am the LORD.

Eze 14:9 And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the LORD have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel.

Eze 14:13 Son of man, when the land sinneth against me by trespassing grievously, then will I stretch out mine hand upon it, and will break the staff of the bread thereof, and will send famine upon it, and will cut off man and beast from it.

Eze 16:27 Behold, therefore I have stretched out my hand over thee, and have diminished thine ordinary food, and delivered thee unto the will of them that hate thee, the daughters of the Philistines, which are ashamed of thy lewd way.

Eze 20:33 As I live, saith the Lord GOD, surely with a mighty hand, and with a stretched out arm, and with fury poured out, will I rule over you.

Eze 20:34 And I will bring you out from the people, and will gather you out of the countries wherein ye are scattered, with a mighty hand, and with a stretched out arm, and with fury poured out.

Eze 25:7 Behold, therefore I will stretch out mine hand upon thee, and will deliver thee for a spoil to the heathen; and I will cut thee off from the people, and I will cause thee to perish out of the countries: I will destroy thee; and thou shalt know that I am the LORD.

Eze 25:13 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD; I will also stretch out mine hand upon Edom, and will cut off man and beast from it; and I will make it desolate from Teman; and they of Dedan shall fall by the sword.

Eze 25:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, I will stretch out mine hand upon the Philistines, and I will cut off the Cherethims, and destroy the remnant of the seacoast.

Eze 35:3 And say unto it, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Behold, O mount Seir, I am against thee, and I will stretch out mine hand against thee, and I will make thee most desolate.

Dan 11:42 He shall stretch forth his hand also upon the countries: and the land of Egypt shall not escape. Hos 7:5 In the day of our king the princes have made him sick with bottles of wine; he stretched out his hand with scorners.

Zep 1:4 I will also stretch out mine hand upon Judah, and upon all the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and I will cut off the remnant of Baal from this place, and the name of the Chemarims with the priests.

Zep 2:13 And he will stretch out his hand against the north, and destroy Assyria; and will make Nineveh a desolation, and dry like a wilderness.

Luk 22:53 When I was daily with you in the temple, ye stretched forth no hands against me: but this is your hour, and the power of darkness.

Act 4:30 By stretching forth thine hand to heal; and that signs and wonders may be done by the name of thy holy child Jesus.

Rom 10:21 But to Israel he saith, All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people.

The direction of Heaven is always up from Earth . The ascension to it is always up.

Gen 49:25 Even by the God of thy father, who shall help thee; and by the Almighty, who shall bless thee with blessings of heaven above, blessings of the deep that lieth under, blessings of the breasts, and of the womb.

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the water under the Earth .

Deu 4:39 Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is God in heaven above, and upon the Earth beneath: there is none else.

Deu 5:8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Jos 2:11 And as soon as we had heard these things, our hearts did melt, neither did there remain any more courage in any man, because of you: for the LORD your God, he is God in heaven above, and in Earth beneath.

1Ki 8:23 And he said, LORD God of Israel, there is no God like thee, in heaven above, or on Earth beneath, who keepest covenant and mercy with thy servants that walk before thee with all their heart.

Jer 31:37 Thus saith the LORD; If heaven above can be measured, and the foundations of the Earth

searched out beneath, I will also cast off all the seed of Israel for all that they have done, saith the LORD. Act 2:19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the Earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke.

Deu 1:28 Whither shall we go up? our brethren have discouraged our heart, saying, The people is greater and taller than we; the cities are great and walled up to heaven; and moreover we have seen the sons of the Anakims there.

Deu 9:1 Hear, O Israel: Thou art to pass over Jordan this day, to go in to possess nations greater and mightier than thyself, cities great and fenced up to heaven,

Jos 8:20 And when the men of Ai looked behind them, they saw, and, behold, the smoke of the city ascended up to heaven, and they had no power to flee this way or that way: and the people that fled to the wilderness turned back upon the pursuers.

Jdg 20:40 But when the flame began to arise up out of the city with a pillar of smoke, the Benjamites looked behind them, and, behold, the flame of the city ascended up to heaven.

1Sa 5:12 And the men that died not were smitten with the emerods: and the cry of the city went up to heaven.

1Ki 8:54 And it was so, that when Solomon had made an end of praying all this prayer and supplication unto the LORD, he arose from before the altar of the LORD, from kneeling on his knees with his hands spread up to heaven.

Jer 51:53 Though Babylon should mount up to heaven, and though she should fortify the height of her strength, yet from me shall spoilers come unto her, saith the LORD.

Amo 9:2 Though they dig into hell, thence shall mine hand take them; though they climb up to heaven, thence will I bring them down:

Mat 14:19 And he commanded the multitude to sit down on the grass, and took the five loaves, and the two fishes, and looking up to heaven, he blessed, and brake, and gave the loaves to his disciples, and the disciples to the multitude.

Mar 6:41 And when he had taken the five loaves and the two fishes, he looked up to heaven, and blessed, and brake the loaves, and gave them to his disciples to set before them; and the two fishes divided he among them all.

Mar 7:34 And looking up to heaven, he sighed, and saith unto him, Ephphatha, that is, Be opened.

Luk 9:16 Then he took the five loaves and the two fishes, and looking up to heaven, he blessed them, and brake, and gave to the disciples to set before the multitude.

Joh 3:13 And no man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven.

Rev 11:12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.

Gen 28:12 And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the Earth , and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.

Deu 30:12 It is not in heaven, that thou shouldest say, Who shall go up for us to heaven, and bring it unto us, that we may hear it, and do it?

Jdg 13:20 For it came to pass, when the flame went up toward heaven from off the altar, that the angel of the LORD ascended in the flame of the altar. And Manoah and his wife looked on it, and fell on their faces to the ground.

2Ki 2:1 And it came to pass, when the LORD would take up Elijah into heaven by a whirlwind, that Elijah went with Elisha from Gilgal.

2Ki 2:11 And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked, that, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire, and horses of fire, and parted them both asunder; and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven.

1Ch 21:26 And David built there an altar unto the LORD, and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings, and called upon the LORD; and he answered him from heaven by fire upon the altar of burnt offering.

2Ch 36:23 Thus saith Cyrus king of Persia, All the kingdoms of the Earth hath the LORD God of heaven given me; and he hath charged me to build him an house in Jerusalem, which is in Judah. Who is there among you of all his people? The LORD his God be with him, and let him go up.

Job 20:6 Though his excellency mount up to the heavens, and his head reach unto the clouds;

Psa 107:26 They mount up to the heaven, they go down again to the depths: their soul is melted because of trouble.

Pro 30:4 Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the Earth ? what is his name, and what is his son’s name, if thou canst tell?

Isa 14:13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:

Isa 65:17 For, behold, I create new heavens and a new Earth : and the former shall not be remembered, nor come into mind.

Jer 10:13 When he uttereth his voice, there is a multitude of waters in the heavens, and he causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth ; he maketh lightnings with rain, and bringeth forth the wind out of his treasures.

Jer 51:16 When he uttereth his voice, there is a multitude of waters in the heavens; and he causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth : he maketh lightnings with rain, and bringeth forth the wind out of his treasures.

Dan 8:8 Therefore the he goat waxed very great: and when he was strong, the great horn was broken; and for it came up four notable ones toward the four winds of heaven.

Mat 3:16 And Jesus, when he was baptized, went up straightway out of the water: and, lo, the heavens were opened unto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove, and lighting upon him:

Mar 1:10 And straightway coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens opened, and the Spirit like a dove descending upon him:

Mar 4:32 But when it is sown, it groweth up, and becometh greater than all herbs, and shooteth out great branches; so that the fowls of the air may lodge under the shadow of it.

Joh 1:51 And he saith unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Hereafter ye shall see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man.

Act 2:34 For David is not ascended into the heavens: but he saith himself, The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand,

Rom 10:6 But the righteousness which is of faith speaketh on this wise, Say not in thine heart, Who shall ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above:)

Eph 4:10 He that descended is the same also that ascended up far above all heavens, that he might fill all things.)

Rev 4:1 After this I looked, and, behold, a door was opened in heaven: and the first voice which I heard was as it were of a trumpet talking with me; which said, Come up hither, and I will shew thee things which must be hereafter.

Rev 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the Earth , and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.

To ascend means to go upwards.

Num 13:22 And they ascended by the south, and came unto Hebron; where Ahiman, Sheshai, and Talmai, the children of Anak, were. (Now Hebron was built seven years before Zoan in Egypt.)

Jos 6:5 And it shall come to pass, that when they make a long blast with the ram’s horn, and when ye hear the sound of the trumpet, all the people shall shout with a great shout; and the wall of the city shall fall down flat, and the people shall ascend up every man straight before him.

Jos 8:21 And when Joshua and all Israel saw that the ambush had taken the city, and that the smoke of the city ascended, then they turned again, and slew the men of Ai.

Jos 10:7 So Joshua ascended from Gilgal, he, and all the people of war with him, and all the mighty men of valour.

Jos 15:3 And it went out to the south side to Maalehacrabbim, and passed along to Zin, and ascended up on the south side unto Kadeshbarnea, and passed along to Hezron, and went up to Adar, and fetched a compass to Karkaa:

1Sa 28:13 And the king said unto her, Be not afraid: for what sawest thou? And the woman said unto Saul, I saw gods ascending out of the Earth .

Psa 24:3 Who shall ascend into the hill of the LORD? or who shall stand in his holy place?

Psa 68:18 Thou hast ascended on high, thou hast led captivity captive: thou hast received gifts for men; yea, for the rebellious also, that the LORD God might dwell among them.

Psa 135:7 He causeth the vapours to ascend from the ends of the Earth ; he maketh lightnings for the rain; he bringeth the wind out of his treasuries.

Psa 139:8 If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there.

Isa 14:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.

Joh 6:62 What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before?

Joh 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father: but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.

Eph 4:8 Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.

Eph 4:9 Now that he ascended, what is it but that he also descended first into the lower parts of the Earth ? Rev 8:4 And the smoke of the incense, which came with the prayers of the saints, ascended up before God out of the angel’s hand.

Rev 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.

Rev 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

Rev 17:8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the Earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.

Reaching up (to heaven), is an unchanging static direction.

Gen 11:4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole Earth .

Gen 28:12 And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the Earth , and the top of it reached to heaven: and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.

2Ch 28:9 But a prophet of the LORD was there, whose name was Oded: and he went out before the host that came to Samaria, and said unto them, Behold, because the LORD God of your fathers was wroth with Judah, he hath delivered them into your hand, and ye have slain them in a rage that reacheth up unto heaven.

Job 20:6 Though his excellency mount up to the heavens, and his head reach unto the clouds;

Jer 51:9 We would have healed Babylon, but she is not healed: forsake her, and let us go every one into his own country: for her judgment reacheth unto heaven, and is lifted up even to the skies.

Dan 4:11 The tree grew, and was strong, and the height thereof reached unto heaven, and the sight thereof to the end of all the Earth :

Dan 4:20 The tree that thou sawest, which grew, and was strong, whose height reached unto the heaven, and the sight thereof to all the Earth ; Dan 4:22 It is thou, O king, that art grown and become strong: for thy greatness is grown, and

reacheth unto heaven, and thy dominion to the end of the Earth .

Mat 4:17 From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Mat 10:7 And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand.

Act 14:15 And saying, Sirs, why do ye these things? We also are men of like passions with you, and preach unto you that ye should turn from these vanities unto the living God, which made heaven, and Earth , and the sea, and all things that are therein: Gal 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

Col 1:23 If ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister;

1Pe 1:12 Unto whom it was revealed, that not unto themselves, but unto us they did minister the things, which are now reported unto you by them that have preached the gospel unto you with the Holy Ghost sent down from heaven; which things the angels desire to look into.

Rev 14:6 And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the Earth , and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people,

Rev 18:5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

The Earth is always beneath the heavens above.

Exo 20:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the water under the Earth .

Deu 4:39 Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is God in heaven

above, and upon the Earth beneath: there is none else.

Deu 5:8 Thou shalt not make thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the Earth beneath, or that is in the waters beneath the Earth .

Jos 2:11 And as soon as we had heard these things, our hearts did melt, neither did there remain any more courage in any man, because of you: for the LORD your God, he is God in heaven above, and in Earth beneath.

1Ki 8:23 And he said, LORD God of Israel, there is no God like thee, in heaven above, or on Earth beneath, who keepest covenant and mercy with thy servants that walk before thee with all their heart.

Isa 51:6 Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look upon the Earth beneath: for the heavens shall vanish away like smoke, and the Earth shall wax old like a garment, and they that dwell therein shall die in like manner: but my salvation shall be forever, and my righteousness shall not be abolished.

Act 2:19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the Earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke.

Things that fall down always come down from the direction of up.

Gen 19:24 Then the LORD rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the LORD out of heaven;

Gen 21:17 And God heard the voice of the lad; and the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said unto her, What aileth thee, Hagar? fear not; for God hath heard the voice of the lad where he is.

Gen 22:11 And the angel of the LORD called unto him out of heaven, and said, Abraham, Abraham: and he said, Here am I.

Gen 22:15 And the angel of the LORD called unto Abraham out of heaven the second time,

Deu 4:36 Out of heaven he made thee to hear his voice, that he might instruct thee: and upon Earth he

shewed thee his great fire; and thou heardest his words out of the midst of the fire.

1Sa 2:10 The adversaries of the LORD shall be broken to pieces; out of heaven shall he thunder upon them: the LORD shall judge the ends of the Earth ; and he shall give strength unto his king, and exalt the horn of his anointed.

2Sa 21:10 And Rizpah the daughter of Aiah took sackcloth, and spread it for her upon the rock, from the beginning of harvest until water dropped upon them out of heaven, and suffered neither the birds of the air to rest on them by day, nor the beasts of the field by night.

Rev 3:12 ...and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.

Rev 16:21 And there fell upon men a great hail out of heaven, every stone about the weight of a talent: and men blasphemed God because of the plague of the hail; for the plague thereof was exceeding great. Rev 20:9 And they went up on the breadth of the Earth , and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.

Rev 21:2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

Rev 21:3 And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.

Rev 21:10 And he carried me away in the spirit to a great and high mountain, and shewed me that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God.

When God descends from Heaven, it is downwards, from upwards.

Exo 19:18 And mount Sinai was altogether on a smoke, because the LORD descended upon it in fire: and the smoke thereof ascended as the smoke of a furnace, and the whole mount quaked greatly.

“Above and below” are recurring themes that are again and again, in scripture.

1Ch 21:16 And David lifted up his eyes, and saw the angel of the LORD stand between the Earth and the heaven, having a drawn sword in his hand stretched out over Jerusalem. Then David and the elders of Israel, who were clothed in sackcloth, fell upon their faces.

Job 28:24 For he looketh to the ends of the Earth , and seeth under the whole heaven;

1Ch 29:11 for all that is in the heaven and in the Earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD, and thou art exalted as head above all.

1Co 15:47 The first man is of the Earth , Earth y: the second man is the Lord from heaven.

1Ki 18:45 And it came to pass in the meanwhile, that the heaven was black with clouds and wind, and there was a great rain. And Ahab rode, and went to Jezreel.

1Ki 22:19 And he said, Hear thou therefore the word of the LORD: I saw the LORD sitting on his throne, and all the host of heaven standing by him on his right hand and on his left.

1Ki 8:22 And Solomon stood before the altar of the LORD in the presence of all the congregation of Israel, and spread forth his hands toward heaven.

1Ki 8:27 But will God indeed dwell on the Earth ? behold, the heaven and heaven of heavens cannot contain thee; how much less this house that I have builded?

1Ki 8:30 And hearken thou to the supplication of thy servant, and of thy people Israel, when they shall pray toward this place: and hear thou in heaven thy dwelling place: and when thou hearest, forgive.

1Ki 8:32 Then hear thou in heaven, and do, and judge thy servants, condemning the wicked, to bring

his way upon his head; and justifying the righteous, to give him according to his righteousness.

1Ki 8:34 Then hear thou in heaven, and forgive the sin of thy people Israel, and bring them again unto the land which thou gavest unto their fathers.

1Ki 8:35 When heaven is shut up, and there is no rain, because they have sinned against thee; if they pray toward this place, and confess thy name, and turn from their sin, when thou afflictest them: 1Ki 8:39 Then hear thou in heaven thy dwelling place, and forgive, and do, and give to every man according to his ways, whose heart thou knowest;

(for thou, even thou only, knowest the hearts of all the children of men.)

1Ki 8:43 Hear thou in heaven thy dwelling place, and do according to all that the stranger calleth to thee for: that all people of the Earth may know thy name, to fear thee, as do thy people Israel; and that they may know that this house, which I have builded, is called by thy name.

1Ki 8:45 Then hear thou in heaven their prayer and their supplication, and maintain their cause.

1Ki 8:49 Then hear thou their prayer and their supplication in heaven thy dwelling place, and maintain their cause.

1Pe 3:22 Who is gone into heaven, and is on the right hand of God; angels and authorities and powers being made subject unto him.

1Th 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

2Ch 18:18 Again he said, Therefore hear the word of the LORD; I saw the LORD sitting upon his throne, and all the host of heaven standing on his right hand and on his left.

2Ch 30:27 Then the priests the Levites arose and blessed the people: and their voice was heard, and their prayer came up to his holy dwelling place, even unto heaven.

2Ch 32:20 And for this cause Hezekiah the king, and the prophet Isaiah the son of Amoz, prayed and cried to heaven.

2Ch 6:13 For Solomon had made a brasen scaffold, of five cubits long, and five cubits broad, and three cubits high, and had set it in the midst of the court: and upon it he stood, and kneeled down upon his knees before all the congregation of Israel, and spread forth his hands toward heaven,

2Ch 6:21 Hearken therefore unto the supplications of thy servant, and of thy people Israel, which they shall make toward this place: hear thou from thy dwelling place, even from heaven; and when thou hearest, forgive.

2Ch 6:23 Then hear thou from heaven, and do, and judge thy servants, by requiting the wicked, by recompensing his way upon his own head; and by justifying the righteous, by giving him according to his righteousness.

2Ch 6:26 When the heaven is shut up, and there is no rain, because they have sinned against thee; yet if they pray toward this place, and confess thy name, and turn from their sin, when thou dost afflict them. 2Ch 6:27 Then hear thou from heaven, and forgive the sin of thy servants, and of thy people Israel, when thou hast taught them the good way, wherein they should walk; and send rain upon thy land, which thou hast given unto thy people for an inheritance. 2Ch 6:30 Then hear thou from heaven thy dwelling place, and forgive, and render unto every man according unto all his ways, whose heart thou knowest; (for thou only knowest the hearts of the children of men.)

2Ch 6:33 Then hear thou from the heavens, even from thy dwelling place, and do according to all that the stranger calleth to thee for; that all people of the Earth may know thy name, and fear thee, as doth thy people Israel, and may know that this house which I have built is called by thy name.

2Ch 6:39 Then hear thou from the heavens, even from thy dwelling place, their prayer and their supplications, and maintain their cause, and forgive thy people which have sinned against thee.

2Ch 7:1 Now when Solomon had made an end of praying, the fire came down from heaven, and consumed the burnt offering and the sacrifices; and the glory of the LORD filled the house.

2Ch 7:13 If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people.

2Ch 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

2Ch 7:18 Then will I stablish the throne of thy kingdom, according as I have covenanted with David thy father, saying, There shall not fail thee a man to be ruler in Israel.

2Co 12:2 such an one caught upG726 to the third heaven.

2Ki 1:10 And Elijah answered and said to the captain of fifty, If I be a man of God, then let fire come down from heaven, and consume thee and thy fifty. And there came down fire from heaven, and consumed him and his fifty.

2Ki 1:12 And Elijah answered and said unto them, If I be a man of God, let fire come down from heaven, and consume thee and thy fifty. And the fire of God came down from heaven, and consumed him and his fifty.

2Ki 1:14 Behold, there came fire down from heaven, and burnt up the two captains of the former fifties with their fifties: therefore let my life now be precious in thy sight.

2Ki 14:27 And the LORD said not that he would blot out the name of Israel from under heaven: but he saved them by the hand of Jeroboam the son of Joash.

2Ki 7:19 And that lord answered the man of God, and said, Now, behold, if the LORD should make windows in heaven, might such a thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof.

2Ki 7:2 Then a lord on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God, and said, Behold, if the LORD would make windows in heaven, might this thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof.

2Pe 1:18 And this voice which came from heaven we heard, when we were with him in the holy mount.

2Sa 18:9 And Absalom met the servants of David. And Absalom rode upon a mule, and the mule went under the thick boughs of a great oak, and his head caught hold of the oak, and he was taken up between the heaven and the Earth ; and the mule that was under him went away.

2Sa 22:14 The LORD thundered from heaven, and the most High uttered his voice.

2Sa 22:8 Then the Earth shook and trembled; the foundations of heaven moved and shook, because he was wroth.

2Th 1:7 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels,

2Th 2:4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

Act 1:10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel;

Act 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.

Act 10:11 And saw heaven opened, and a certain vessel descending unto him, as it had been a great sheet knit at the four corners, and let down to the Earth :

Act 10:16 This was done thrice: and the vessel was received up again into heaven.

Act 11:10 And this was done three times: and all were drawn up again into heaven.

Act 11:5 I was in the city of Joppa praying: and in a trance I saw a vision, A certain vessel descend, as it had been a great sheet, let down from heaven by four corners; and it came even to me:

Act 11:9 But the voice answered me again from heaven, What God hath cleansed, that call not thou common.

Act 14:17 Nevertheless he left not himself without witness, in that he did good, and gave us rain from heaven, and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness.

Act 2:2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting.

Act 2:5 And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven.

Act 22:6 And it came to pass, that, as I made my journey, and was come nigh unto Damascus about noon, suddenly there shone from heaven a great light round about me.

Act 26:13 At midday, O king, I saw in the way a light from heaven, above the brightness of the sun, shining round about me and them which journeyed with me.

Act 4:12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.

Act 7:49 Heaven is my throne, and Earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest?

Act 7:55 But he, being full of the Holy Ghost, looked up stedfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing on the right hand of God, Amo 9:6 It is he that buildeth his stories in the heaven, and hath founded his troop in the Earth ; he that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the Earth : The LORD is his name.

Col 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in Earth , visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:

Col 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

Col 3:2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the Earth .

Dan 12:7 And I heard the man clothed in linen, which was upon the waters of the river, when he held up his right hand and his left hand unto heaven,

and sware by him that liveth for ever that it shall be for a time, times, and an half; and when he shall have accomplished to scatter the power of the holy people, all these things shall be finished.

Dan 4:13 I saw in the visions of my head upon my bed, and, behold, a watcher and an holy one came down from heaven;

Dan 4:23 And whereas the king saw a watcher and an holy one coming down from heaven, and saying, Hew the tree down, and destroy it; yet leave the stump of the roots thereof in the Earth , even with a band of iron and brass, in the tender grass of the field; and let it be wet with the dew of heaven, and let his portion be with the beasts of the field, till seven times pass over him;

Dan 4:31 While the word was in the king’s mouth, there fell a voice from heaven, saying, O king Nebuchadnezzar, to thee it is spoken; The kingdom is departed from thee.

Dan 4:34 And at the end of the days I Nebuchadnezzar lifted up mine eyes unto heaven, and mine understanding returned unto me, and I blessed the most High, and I praised and honoured him that liveth forever, whose dominion is an everlasting dominion, and his kingdom is from generation to generation:

Dan 6:27 He delivereth and rescueth, and he worketh signs and wonders in heaven and in Earth , who hath delivered Daniel from the power of the lions.

Dan 7:13 I saw in the night visions, and, behold, one like the Son of man came with the clouds of heaven, and came to the Ancient of days, and they brought him near before him.

Dan 7:27 And the kingdom and dominion, and the greatness of the kingdom under the whole heaven, shall be given to the people of the saints of the most High, whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and all dominions shall serve and obey him.

Dan 8:10 And it waxed great, even to the host of heaven; and it cast down some of the host and of the stars to the ground, and stamped upon them.

Dan 9:12 And he hath confirmed his words, which he spake against us, and against our judges that

judged us, by bringing upon us a great evil: for under the whole heaven hath not been done as hath been done upon Jerusalem.

Deu 10:14 Behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens is the LORD’S thy God, the Earth also, with all that therein is.

Deu 11:11 But the land, whither ye go to possess it, is a land of hills and valleys, and drinketh water of the rain of heaven:

Deu 11:17 And then the LORD’S wrath be kindled against you, and he shut up the heaven, that there be no rain, and that the land yield not her fruit; and lest ye perish quickly from off the good land which the LORD giveth you.

Deu 17:3 And hath gone and served other gods, and worshipped them, either the sun, or moon, or any of the host of heaven, which I have not commanded; Deu 2:25 This day will I begin to put the dread of thee and the fear of thee upon the nations that are under the whole heaven, who shall hear report of thee, and shall tremble, and be in anguish because of thee.

Deu 25:19 Therefore it shall be, when the LORD thy God hath given thee rest from all thine enemies round about, in the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee for an inheritance to possess it, that thou shalt blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven; thou shalt not forget it.

Deu 26:15 Look down from thy holy habitation, from heaven, and bless thy people Israel, and the land which thou hast given us, as thou swarest unto our fathers, a land that floweth with milk and honey.

Deu 28:23 And thy heaven that is over thy head shall be brass, and the Earth that is under thee shall be iron.

Deu 28:24 The LORD shall make the rain of thy land powder and dust: from heaven shall it come down upon thee, until thou be destroyed.

Deu 29:20 The LORD will not spare him, but then the anger of the LORD and his jealousy shall smoke against that man, and all the curses that are written in this book shall lie upon him, and the LORD shall blot out his name from under heaven.

Deu 30:4 If any of thine be driven out unto the outmost parts of heaven, from thence will the LORD thy God gather thee, and from thence will he fetch thee:

Deu 32:40 For I lift up my hand to heaven, and say, I live forever.

Deu 33:26 There is none like unto the God of Jeshurun, who rideth upon the heaven in thy help, and in his excellency on the sky.

Deu 4:11 And ye came near and stood under the mountain; and the mountain burned with fire unto the midst of heaven, with darkness, clouds, and thick darkness.

Deu 4:19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.

Deu 4:32 For ask now of the days that are past, which were before thee, since the day that God created man upon the Earth , and ask from the one side of heaven unto the other, whether there hath been any such thing as this great thing is, or hath been heard like it?

Deu 9:14 Let me alone, that I may destroy them, and blot out their name from under heaven: and I will make of thee a nation mightier and greater than they. Ecc 1:13 And I gave my heart to seek and search out by wisdom concerning all things that are done under heaven: this sore travail hath God given to the sons of man to be exercised therewith.

Ecc 2:3 I sought in mine heart to give myself unto wine, yet acquainting mine heart with wisdom; and to lay hold on folly, till I might see what was that good for the sons of men, which they should do under the heaven all the days of their life.

Ecc 3:1 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

Ecc 5:2 Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter anything before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon Earth : therefore let thy words be few.

Eph 1:21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:

Eph 2:22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.

Eph 4:6 One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.

Exo 10:21 And the LORD said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt.

Exo 10:22 And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days:

Exo 16:4 Then said the LORD unto Moses, Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you; and the people shall go out and gather a certain rate every day, that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no.

Exo 17:4 And Moses cried unto the LORD, saying, What shall I do unto this people? they be almost ready to stone me.

Exo 20:11 For in six days the LORD made heaven and Earth , the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.

Exo 20:22 And the LORD said unto Moses, Thus thou shalt say unto the children of Israel, Ye have seen that I have talked with you from heaven.

Exo 24:10 And they saw the God of Israel: and there was under his feet as it were a paved work of a sapphire stone, and as it were the body of heaven in his clearness.

Exo 9:10 And they took ashes of the furnace, and stood before Pharaoh; and Moses sprinkled it up toward heaven; and it became a boil breaking forth with blains upon man, and upon beast.

Exo 9:22 And the LORD said unto Moses, Stretch forth thine hand toward heaven, that there may be hail in all the land of Egypt, upon man, and upon beast, and upon every herb of the field, throughout the land of Egypt.

Exo 9:23 And Moses stretched forth his rod toward heaven: and the LORD sent thunder and hail, and the fire ran along upon the ground; and the LORD rained hail upon the land of Egypt.

Exo 9:8 And the LORD said unto Moses and unto Aaron, Take to you handfuls of ashes of the furnace, and let Moses sprinkle it toward the heaven in the sight of Pharaoh.

Eze 1:22 And the likeness of the Firmament upon the heads of the living creature was as the colour of the terrible crystal, stretched forth over their heads above.

Eze 1:26 And above the Firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone: and upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above upon it.

Eze 10:1 Then I looked, and, behold, in the Firmament that was above the head of the Cherubims there appeared over them as it were a sapphire stone, as the appearance of the likeness of a throne. H8064 H4605

Eze 10:19 And the Cherubims lifted up their wings, and mounted up from the Earth in my sight: when they went out, the wheels also were beside them, and every one stood at the door of the east gate of the LORD’S house; and the glory of the God of Israel was over them above.

Eze 11:22 Then did the Cherubims lift up their wings, and the wheels beside them; and the glory of the God of Israel was over them above.

Eze 32:7 And when I shall put thee out, I will cover the heaven, and make the stars thereof dark; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon shall not give her light.

Eze 32:8 All the bright lights of heaven will I make dark over thee, and set darkness upon thy land, saith the Lord GOD.

Eze 43:7 And he said unto me, Son of man, the place of my throne, and the place of the soles of my feet, where I will dwell in the midst of the children of Israel forever, and my holy name, shall the house of Israel no more defile, neither they, nor their kings,

by their whoredom, nor by the carcases of their kings in their high places.

Eze 8:3 And he put forth the form of an hand, and took me by a lock of mine head; and the spirit lifted me up between the Earth and the heaven, and brought me in the visions of God to Jerusalem, to the door of the inner gate that looketh toward the north; where was the seat of the image of jealousy, which provoketh to jealousy.

Gen 1:17 And God set them in the Firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth ,

Gen 1:20 ...and fowl that may fly above the Earth in the open Firmament of heaven.H8064

Gen 1:7 And God made the Firmament , and divided the waters which were under the Firmament from the waters which were above the Firmament : and it was so.

Gen 1:8 And God called the Firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.

Gen 14:19 And he blessed him, and said, Blessed be Abram of the most high God, possessor of heaven and Earth :

Gen 14:22 And Abram said to the king of Sodom, I have lift up mine hand unto the LORD, the most high God, the possessor of heaven and Earth ,

Gen 15:5 And he brought him forth abroad, and said, Look now toward heaven, and tell the stars, if thou be able to number them: and he said unto him, So shall thy seed be.

Gen 24:7 The LORD God of heaven, which took me from my father’s house, and from the land of my kindred, and which spake unto me, and that sware unto me, saying, Unto thy seed will I give this land; he shall send his angel before thee, and thou shalt take a wife unto my son from thence.

Gen 27:39 ...thy dwelling shall be the fatness of the Earth , and of the dew of heaven from above

Gen 6:17 And, behold, I, even I, do bring a flood of waters upon the Earth , to destroy all flesh, wherein is the breath of life, from under heaven; and everything that is in the Earth shall die.

Gen 7:11 In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the

great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.

Gen 7:17 And the flood was forty days upon the Earth ; and the waters increased, and bare up the ark, and it was lift up above the Earth .

Gen 7:19 And the waters prevailed exceedingly upon the Earth ; and all the high hills, that were under the whole heaven, were covered.

Gen 7:23 And every living substance was destroyed which was upon the face of the ground, both man, and cattle, and the creeping things, and the fowl of the heaven; and they were destroyed from the Earth : and Noah only remained alive, and they that were with him in the ark.

Gen 8:2 The fountains also of the deep and the windows of heaven were stopped, and the rain from heaven was restrained;

Hab 3:11 The sun and moon stood still in their habitation: at the light of thine arrows they went, and at the shining of thy glittering spear.

Hag 1:10 Therefore the heaven over you is stayed from dew, and the Earth is stayed from her fruit. Heb 12:25 See that ye refuse not him that speaketh. For if they escaped not who refused him that spake on Earth , much more shall not we escape, if we turn away from him that speaketh from heaven:

Heb 12:26 Whose voice then shook the Earth : but now he hath promised, saying, Yet once more I shake not the Earth only, but also heaven.

Heb 8:1 Now of the things which we have spoken this is the sum: We have such an high priest, who is set on the right hand of the throne of the Majesty in the heavens;

Isa 1:26 And I will restore thy judges as at the first, and thy counsellors as at the beginning: afterward thou shalt be called, The city of righteousness, the faithful city.

Isa 13:10 For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.

Isa 13:5 They come from a far country, from the end of heaven, even the LORD, and the weapons of his indignation, to destroy the whole land.

Isa 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

Isa 14:9 Hell from beneath is moved for thee to meet thee at thy coming: it stirreth up the dead for thee, even all the chief ones of the Earth ; it hath raised up from their thrones all the kings of the nations.

Isa 34:4 And all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down, as the leaf falleth off from the vine, and as a falling fig from the fig tree.

Isa 40:22 It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the Earth , and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain...

Isa 45:8 Drop down, ye heavens, from above.

Isa 55:10 For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the Earth , and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater. Isa 6:1 In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple.

Isa 63:15 Look down from heaven, and behold from the habitation of thy holiness and of thy glory: where is thy zeal and thy strength, the sounding of thy bowels and of thy mercies toward me? are they restrained?

Isa 66:1 Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the Earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest?

Jas 1:17 Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.

Jas 3:17 But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy.

Jas 5:18 And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the Earth brought forth her fruit.

Jdg 5:20 They fought from heaven; the stars in their courses fought against Sisera.

Jer 10:2 Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

Jer 25:26 And all the kings of the north, far and near, one with another, and all the kingdoms of the world, which are upon the face of the Earth : and the king of Sheshach shall drink after them.

Jer 25:30 Therefore prophesy thou against them all these words, and say unto them, The LORD shall roar from on high, and utter his voice from his holy habitation; he shall mightily roar upon his habitation; he shall give a shout, as they that tread the grapes, against all the inhabitants of the Earth .

Jer 51:15 He hath made the Earth by his power, he hath established the world by his wisdom, and hath stretched out the heaven by his understanding.

Jhn 1:32 And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him.

Jhn 1:51 And he saith unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Hereafter ye shall see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man.

Jhn 12:28 Father, glorify thy name. Then came there a voice from heaven, saying, I have both glorified it, and will glorify it again.

Jhn 17:1 These words spake Jesus, and lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said, Father, the hour is come; glorify thy Son, that thy Son also may glorify thee: Jhn 19:11 Jesus answered, Thou couldest have no power at all against me, except it were given thee from above: therefore he that delivered me unto thee hath the greater sin.

Jhn 3:13 And no man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven.

Jhn 3:27 John answered and said, A man can receive nothing, except it be given him from heaven.

Jhn 3:31 He that cometh from above is above all: he that is of the Earth is Earth ly, and speaketh of the Earth : he that cometh from heaven is above all.

Jhn 6:31 Our fathers did eat manna in the desert; as it is written, He gave them bread from heaven to eat.

Jhn 6:33 For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world. Jhn 6:38 For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me. Jhn 6:41 The Jews then murmured at him, because he said, I am the bread which came down from heaven.

Jhn 6:42 And they said, Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? how is it then that he saith, I came down from heaven?

Jhn 6:50 This is the bread which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.

Jhn 6:51 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world. Jhn 6:58 This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live forever.

Jhn 8:23 And he said unto them, Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world.

Job 1:16 While he was yet speaking, there came also another, and said, The fire of God is fallen from heaven, and hath burned up the sheep, and the servants, and consumed them; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee.

Job 11:8 It is as high as heaven; what canst thou do? deeper than hell; what canst thou know?

Job 16:19 Also now, behold, my witness is in heaven, and my record is on high.

Job 2:12 And when they lifted up their eyes afar off, and knew him not, they lifted up their voice, and wept; and they rent everyone his mantle, and sprinkled dust upon their heads toward heaven.

Job 22:12 Is not God in the height of heaven? and behold the height of the stars, how high they are! Job 22:14 Thick clouds are a covering to him, that he seeth not; and he walketh in the circuit of heaven. Job 26:11 The pillars of heaven tremble and are astonished at his reproof.

Job 26:9 He holdeth back the face of his throne, and spreadeth his cloud upon it.

Job 3:4 Let that day be darkness; let not God regard it from above, neither let the light shine upon it.

Job 31:2 For what portion of God is there from above? and what inheritance of the Almighty from on high?

Job 31:28 This also were an iniquity to be punished by the judge: for I should have denied the God that is above.

Job 35:11 Who teacheth us more than the beasts of the Earth , and maketh us wiser than the fowls of heaven?

Job 37:12 And it is turned round about by his counsels: that they may do whatsoever he commandeth them upon the face of the world in the Earth .

Job 37:3 He directeth it under the whole heaven, and his lightning unto the ends of the Earth .

Job 41:11 Who hath prevented me, that I should repay him? whatsoever is under the whole heaven is mine.

Joh 3:31 He that cometh from above is above all: he that cometh from heaven is above all.

Jos 10:11 And it came to pass, as they fled from before Israel, and were in the going down to Bethhoron, that the LORD cast down great stones from heaven upon them unto Azekah, and they died: they were more which died with hailstones than they whom the children of Israel slew with the sword.

Jos 10:13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.

Jos 3:13 And it shall come to pass, as soon as the soles of the feet of the priests that bear the ark of the LORD, the Lord of all the Earth , shall rest in the waters of Jordan, that the waters of Jordan shall be cut off from the waters that come down from above; and they shall stand upon an heap.

Lam 2:1 How hath the Lord covered the daughter of Zion with a cloud in his anger, and cast down from heaven unto the Earth the beauty of Israel, and remembered not his footstool in the day of his anger!

Lam 3:50 Till the LORD look down, and behold from heaven.

Luk 10:15 And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted to heaven, shalt be thrust down to hell.

Luk 10:18 And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.

Luk 11:16 And others, tempting him, sought of him a sign from heaven.

Luk 17:24 For as the lightning, that lighteneth out of the one part under heaven, shineth unto the other part under heaven; so shall also the Son of man be in his day.

Luk 17:29 But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.

Luk 18:13 And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner.

Luk 2:15 And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.

Luk 21:11 And great Earth quakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

Luk 21:33 Heaven and Earth shall pass away: but my words shall not pass away.

Luk 22:43 And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him.

Luk 24:49 And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.

Luk 24:51 And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.

Luk 3:21 Now when all the people were baptized, it came to pass, that Jesus also being baptized, and praying, the heaven was opened.

Luk 3:22 And the Holy Ghost descended in a bodily shape like a dove upon him, and a voice came from

heaven, which said, Thou art my beloved Son; in thee I am well pleased.

Luk 9:54 And when his disciples James and John saw this, they said, Lord, wilt thou that we command fire to come down from heaven, and consume them, even as Elias did?

Mal 3:10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

Mar 1:11 And there came a voice from heaven, saying, Thou art my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.

Mar 13:27 And then shall he send his angels, and shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the Earth to the uttermost part of heaven.

Mar 14:62 And Jesus said, I am: and ye shall see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.

Mar 16:19 So then after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God.

Mar 8:11 And the Pharisees came forth, and began to question with him, seeking of him a sign from heaven, tempting him.

Mat 16:1 The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven.

Mat 20:30 And, behold, two blind men sitting by the way side, when they heard that Jesus passed by, cried out, saying, Have mercy on us, O Lord, thou Son of David.

Mat 21:25 The baptism of John, whence was it? from heaven, or of men? And they reasoned with themselves, saying, If we shall say, From heaven; he will say unto us, Why did ye not then believe him? Mat 23:22 And he that shall swear by heaven, sweareth by the throne of God, and by him that sitteth thereon.

Mat 24:29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall

not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:

Mat 24:30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the Earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.

Mat 24:31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.

Mat 26:64 Jesus saith unto him, Thou hast said: nevertheless I say unto you, Hereafter shall ye see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.

Mat 28:2 And, behold, there was a great Earth quake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.

Mat 3:17 And lo a voice from heaven, saying, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.

Mat 5:34 But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God’s throne.

Nah 3:16 Thou hast multiplied thy merchants above the stars of heaven: the cankerworm spoileth, and flieth away.

Neh 9:13 Thou camest down also upon mount Sinai, and spakest with them from heaven, and gavest them right judgments, and true laws, good statutes and commandments.

Neh 9:15 And gavest them bread from heaven for their hunger, and broughtest forth water for them out of the rock for their thirst, and promisedst them that they should go in to possess the land which thou hadst sworn to give them.

Neh 9:27 Therefore thou deliveredst them into the hand of their enemies, who vexed them: and in the time of their trouble, when they cried unto thee, thou heardest them from heaven; and according to thy manifold mercies thou gavest them saviours, who saved them out of the hand of their enemies.

Neh 9:28 But after they had rest, they did evil again before thee: therefore leftest thou them in the hand of their enemies, so that they had the dominion over

them: yet when they returned, and cried unto thee, thou heardest them from heaven; and many times didst thou deliver them according to thy mercies. Neh 9:6 Thou, even thou, art LORD alone; thou hast made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the Earth , and all things that are therein, the seas, and all that is therein, and thou preservest them all; and the host of heaven worshippeth thee. Pro 23:5 Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.

Pro 25:3 The heaven for height, and the Earth for depth, and the heart of kings is unsearchable.

Psa 102:19 For he hath looked down from the height of his sanctuary; from heaven did the LORD behold the Earth .

Psa 103:11 For as the heaven is high above the Earth , so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.

Psa 103:19 The LORD hath prepared his throne in the heavens; and his kingdom ruleth over all.

Psa 108:5 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens: and thy glory above all the Earth .

Psa 11:4 The LORD is in his holy temple, the LORD’S throne is in heaven: his eyes behold, his eyelids try, the children of men.

Psa 113:4 The LORD is high above all nations, and his glory above the heavens.

Psa 115:16 The heaven, even the heavens, are the LORD’S: but the Earth hath he given to the children of men.

Psa 132:13 For the LORD hath chosen Zion; he hath desired it for his habitation.

Psa 135:6 Whatsoever the LORD pleased, that did he in heaven, and in Earth , in the seas, and all deep places.

Psa 14:2 The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God.

Psa 144:7 Send thine hand from above; rid me, and deliver me out of great waters, from the hand of strange children.

Psa 147:8 Who covereth the heaven with clouds, who prepareth rain for the Earth , who maketh grass to grow upon the mountains.

Psa 148:13 Let them praise the name of the LORD: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the Earth and heaven.

Psa 148:4 Praise him, ye heavens of heavens, and ye waters that be above the heavens.

Psa 18:16 He sent from above, he took me, he drew me out of many waters.

Psa 19:6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.

Psa 20:6 Now know I that the LORD saveth his anointed; he will hear him from his holy heaven with the saving strength of his right hand.

Psa 33:13 The LORD looketh from heaven; he beholdeth all the sons of men.

Psa 33:14 From the place of his habitation he looketh upon all the inhabitants of the Earth .

Psa 45:6 Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: the sceptre of thy kingdom is a right sceptre.

Psa 47:8 God reigneth over the heathen: God sitteth upon the throne of his holiness.

Psa 50:4 He shall call to the heavens from above, and to the Earth , that he may judge his people.

Psa 54:2 Hear my prayer, O God; give ear to the words of my mouth.

Psa 57:3 He shall send from heaven, and save me from the reproach of him that would swallow me up. Selah. God shall send forth his mercy and his truth. Psa 57:5 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens; let thy glory be above all the Earth .

Psa 57:11 Be thou exalted, O God, above the heavens; let thy glory be above all the Earth .

Psa 68:5 A father of the fatherless, and a judge of the widows, is God in his holy habitation.

Psa 76:8 Thou didst cause judgment to be heard from heaven; the Earth feared, and was still.

Psa 77:18 The voice of thy thunder was in the heaven: the lightnings lightened the world: the Earth trembled and shook.

Psa 78:23 Though he had commanded the clouds from above, and opened the doors of heaven.

Psa 78:24 And had rained down manna upon them to eat, and had given them of the corn of heaven.

Psa 78:26 He caused an east wind to blow in the heaven: and by his power he brought in the south wind.

Psa 8:1 To the chief Musician upon Gittith, A Psalm of David. O LORD our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the Earth ! who hast set thy glory above the heavens.

Psa 80:14 Return, we beseech thee, O God of hosts: look down from heaven, and behold, and visit this vine.

Psa 97:2 Clouds and darkness are round about him: righteousness and judgment are the habitation of his throne.

Psa 97:9 For thou, LORD, art high above all the Earth : thou art exalted far above all gods.

Rev 10:1 And I saw another mighty angel come down from heaven, clothed with a cloud: and a rainbow was upon his head, and his face was as it were the sun, and his feet as pillars of fire.

Rev 10:4 And when the seven thunders had uttered their voices, I was about to write: and I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Seal up those things which the seven thunders uttered, and write them not.

Rev 10:5 And the angel which I saw stand upon the sea and upon the Earth lifted up his hand to heaven. Rev 10:8 And the voice which I heard from heaven spake unto me again, and said, Go and take the little book which is open in the hand of the angel which standeth upon the sea and upon the Earth .

Rev 11:13 And the same hour was there a great Earth quake, and the tenth part of the city fell, and in the Earth quake were slain of men seven thousand: and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.

Rev 11:15 And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.

Rev 11:19 And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament: and there were lightnings, and voices, and thunderings, and an Earth quake, and great hail.

Rev 11:6 These have power to shut heaven, that it rain not in the days of their prophecy: and have power over waters to turn them to blood, and to smite the Earth with all plagues, as often as they will. Rev 12:1 And there appeared a great wonder in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and upon her head a crown of twelve stars.

Rev 12:10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. Rev 12:3 And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.

Rev 12:4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the Earth : and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.

Rev 12:5 And she brought forth a man child, who was to rule all nations with a rod of iron: and her child was caught up unto God, and to his throne. Rev 13:13 And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the Earth in the sight of men.

Rev 14:12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.

Rev 14:13 And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.

Rev 14:17 And another angel came out of the temple which is in heaven, he also having a sharp sickle.

Rev 14:2 And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with their harps.

Rev 15:1 And I saw another sign in heaven, great and marvellous, seven angels having the seven last plagues; for in them is filled up the wrath of God. Rev 15:5 And after that I looked, and, behold, the temple of the tabernacle of the testimony in heaven was opened.

Rev 16:17 And the seventh angel poured out his vial into the air; and there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done. Rev 16:7 And I heard another out of the altar say, Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments.

Rev 18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the Earth was lightened with his glory.

Rev 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

Rev 19:1 And after these things I heard a great voice of much people in heaven, saying, Alleluia; Salvation, and glory, and honour, and power, unto the Lord our God.

Rev 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.

Rev 19:14 And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.

Rev 19:17 And I saw an angel standing in the sun; and he cried with a loud voice, saying to all the fowls that fly in the midst of heaven, Come and gather yourselves together unto the supper of the great God;

Rev 19:5 And a voice came out of the throne, saying, Praise our God, all ye his servants, and ye that fear him, both small and great.

Rev 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the Earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.

Rev 21:1 And I saw a new heaven and a new Earth : for the first heaven and the first Earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.

Rev 4:2 And immediately I was in the spirit: and, behold, a throne was set in heaven, and one sat on the throne.

Rev 4:3 And he that sat was to look upon like a jasper and a sardine stone: and there was a rainbow round about the throne, in sight like unto an emerald.

Rev 4:5 And out of the throne proceeded lightnings and thunderings and voices: and there were seven lamps of fire burning before the throne, which are the seven Spirits of God.

Rev 4:6 And before the throne there was a sea of glass like unto crystal: and in the midst of the throne, and round about the throne, were four beasts full of eyes before and behind.

Rev 5:13 And every creature which is in heaven, and on the Earth , and under the Earth , and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.

Rev 6:13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the Earth , even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.

Rev 6:14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.

Rev 8:10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters.

Rev 8:13 And I beheld, and heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, Woe, woe, woe, to the inhibiters of the Earth by reason of the other voices of the trumpet of the three angels, which are yet to sound!

Rev 9:1 And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the Earth : and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.

Rom 1:18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness.

Zec 5:9 Then lifted I up mine eyes, and looked, and, behold, there came out two women, and the wind was in their wings; for they had wings like the wings of a stork: and they lifted up the ephah between the Earth and the heaven.

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The Jesuits have manipulated the world into interpreting The Bible, and more specifically, The Book of Genesis as NOT a literal history, but rather as a symbolic, mythological, scientifically inaccurate, metaphorical, and/or allegorical rendition of Cosmology and The Earth’s Creation.

They have reduced The Lord’s Creation into a mere random event, a by-product of billions of years of Evolution and Natural Selection, where cosmic debris hurled through a vast vacuum cosmos with no reason or purpose for being, a mere epiphenomenon of Cartesian and quantum events.

Outer Space and Evolution as Myth

The lie of Outer Space, itself, is nothing more than an archetypal mechanism conjured up by occult epistemological cartels in order to perpetuate occult realms, principles and concepts to the world.

In his book, The Inner Reaches of Outer Space: Metaphor as Myth and as Religion, Joseph Campbell explores the Space Age and posits that a new mythology is implicit in the collective ideation of Outer Space. Campbell goes on to relate and demonstrate that within the conceptualization of Outer Space, there exists linguistic metaphors which have become deeply embedded within the psyches of today’s scientist, artists, and writers, which, in turn, bear the seeds of tomorrow’s mythologies.

Campbell writes in his introduction: “My desire and great pleasure in the preparation of this little volume has been as rendering a return gift to the Graces for the transforming insights of these recent years, which...we have been testing out in a broadly shared spiritual adventure.” In other words, Campbell is literally equating Outer Space and Space Exploration as a kind of religious adventure and pursuit. He is very close to the truth with this interpretation of Outer Space, though in the end, he is all for this mythological adventure, and hopes it is all very real in the end.

Origins of Creation

First of all, the entire idea of The Cosmos (Earth and Heavens) coming from some Outer Space origins is science fiction and not science. Science reveals zero evidence for the existence of Outer Space. All observations reveal a Firmament above The Earth, with no current data about anything above that, and NASA is a CGI Computer science fiction movie production company…so no evidence there.

When you look up at The Firmament with a telescope, you see shimmering bits of Sonoluminescence (Stars), which actually appear to be a few thousand miles away, not billions of light years, as I will show later in this book. Also, there is not one instance of Nothing creating Nothing in all of the physics, and yet infinite examples of design elements creating designs. At the timeless origins of The Earth and Heavens, an Eternal God Creator is the only true scientific explanation for Cosmological origins. The idea of God being inside or a by-product of Space Time defies all logic and reason. And yet, there is no evidence of a Big Bang or Big Bang expansion, in spite of the much trumped up Cosmic Background Radiation hype coming from modern Scientism Priests at Bell Laboratories.

Hence, God is the author of Space Time, reasoned from sufficient scientific aposterior logic (logic relating to or denoting reasoning or knowledge that proceeds from observations or experiences to the deduction of probable causes.) Such reasoning is the foundation of all scientific inquiry. Belief, Faith, and Theism are not needed whatsoever for such research and inquiry.

Further, extrapolating from the preceding, God has no prior Causal Antecedent, because without first having Space Time for the properties of temporal extension, nothing prior can be. This is pure scientific deductive reasoning, which is used in all aspects of mechanical and theoretical physics and science, in general. Stick close to scientific inquiry and logic and you will see very clearly how the idea of a Creator as the cause of The Creation is the only legitimate, bonafide scientific conclusion.

Ther is no Evolution, Outer Space, or Big Bang in The Bible

The Biblical worldview makes no provision for the idea of Evolution, Outer Space, or The Big Bang Theory. The Lord made Man in HIS image and there is no indication of Mankind evolving from the slime of the Earth and going through various protozoic stages as single-celled eukaryotes, either free-living or parasitic, feeding on organic matter such as other microorganisms or organic tissues and debris, to further transform into amphibians, animals, and eventually into Ardipithecus Ramidus bipedal hominid creatures as precursor to the current Homo Sapien Man.

Fabricating The Big Bang Theory to Justify Evolutionary Theory

Satanic, Anti-Biblical Evolutionary Theory was necessary to keep the Heliocentric Globe Model Lie going, as well as to later aid in Social Darwinian Eugenics (Genocide) programs, worldwide. Additionally, if the Universe came from a Big Bang, then it needed to evolve, which begs the unproven occult ideas of Gravity and Outer Space. The Kabbalistic occult basis of The Big Bang Theory and Evolutionary Theory go hand in hand, obviously, and they are both necessary for a mythical Universe to eventually evolve to a point where it is revealed that Man actually came from Alien life, which would lead to the idea of an Alien Messiah Anti-Christ. This long running thematic development was merely a wicked Knights Templar machination, all along, based upon The Knights Templar acquisition of Far Eastern Hermetic and Babylonian occult secret knowledge, prior to their formation of The Society of Jesus, which is the Jesuit Vatican Order.

The Society of Jesus, also known as The Jesuit Vatican Military Priest Order, is a religious order of the Vatican Catholic Church, headquartered in Rome. It was founded by Ignatius of Loyola and six companions with the approval of Pope Paul III in 1540. The society is allegedly said to be engaged in evangelization and apostolic ministry in 112 nations. Jesuits work in education, research, and cultural pursuits. Jesuits also give retreats, minister in hospitals and parishes, sponsor direct social ministries, and promote ecumenical dialogue.

Their exoteric (Outward) mask of is one of philanthropy and educations, and their esoteric (Hidden) agenda is one of One World Masonic Luciferian Reign. The Jesuits have been kicked out of over 82 countries for heinous and wicked deeds of assassination, government infiltration, and religious subversion. It was Jesuit Canonical Law Professor at Jesuit Ingolstadt University in Bavaria, Germany, Adam Weishaupt, who was given the task of drafting The Illuminati Treaties. Jesuit trained Johann Adam Weishaupt was a German philosopher, Professor of Civil Law and later Canon Law, and founder of the Illuminati.

Now, Evolution is said to be the outcome of the interaction amongst the following five processes:

1. Mutation

2. Genetic

3. Recombination

4. Chromosomal Abnormalities

5. Reproductive isolation

6. Natural Selection

The Alleged Six Stages in Human Evolution

1. Dryopithecus

These are deemed to be the ancestors of both man and apes. They lived in China, Africa, Europe and India. The genus Dryopithecus refers to the oak wood apes. When Dryopithecus was alive, the tropical lowlands which it inhabited were densely forested, so the members could have predominantly been herbivores.

2. Ramapithecus

Their first remains were discovered from the Shivalik range in Punjab and later in Africa and Saudi Arabia. They lived in open grasslands. Two pieces of evidence confirm their Hominid status:

1. Thickened tooth enamel, robust jaws and shorter canines.

2. Usage of hands for food and defense and extrapolations of upright posture.

3. Australopithecus

The fossil of this genus was first discovered in 1924 in South Africa. They lived on the ground, used stones as weapons and walked erect. They were 4 feet tall and weighed 60-80 pounds.

4. Homo Erectus

The first fossil of Homo Erectus was found in Java in 1891. These were named as Pithecanthropus Erectus. These were considered as the missing link between the man and apes. Another discovery made in China was the Peking man. This specimen had large cranial capacities and is believed to have lived in communities. Homo erectus used tools comprising quartz. Tools made of bones and wood were also discovered. There is evidence of collective huntings. There is also evidence of the use of fire. The Homo Erectus is believed to dwell in caves.

5. Homo Sapiens Neanderthalensis

The Homo Erectus evolved into Homo Sapiens. During evolution, two sub-species of Homo Sapiens were identified- Homo Sapien Neanderthal and Homo Sapiens. The cranial capacity of Neanderthal grew from 1200 to 1600 cc. Some small hand axes had also been discovered. This species of hominids could hunt big names such as mammoths.

6. Homo Sapiens

The remains of Homo Sapiens were first discovered in Europe and were named Cro-Magnon. In these, the jaws are quite reduced, the modern man’s chin appeared, and the skull was rounded. Their cranial capacity was about 1350 cc. They gathered food through hunting. Art first appeared during this time.

The Biblical View of Man

Regarding structure, The Lord is said to have stretched out The Firmament (Below Heaven) like a tent (Ps. 103:2), rather than a sphere or the unproven infinite vacuum expanse of later scientific religious beliefs. God’s intervention on behalf of the army of Joshua, when God commanded the sun to stand still ( Josh. 10:12–14), implies that the sun revolves above the Earth , rather than Earth rotating around the Sun. Inevitably, aspects of Biblical Cosmology written long ago now conflict with changing scientific belief.

Some History of Biblical Cosmology

Biblical Cosmology is the Biblical writers’ conception of the cosmos as an organized, structured entity, including its origin, order, meaning and destiny. The Bible was formed over many centuries, involving many authors, and reflects shifting patterns of religious belief; consequently, its Cosmology is not always consistent. Nor do the Biblical texts necessarily represent the beliefs of all Jews or Christians at the time they were put into writing: the majority of those making up Hebrew Bible or Old Testament in particular represent the beliefs of only a small segment of the ancient Israelite community, the members of a late Judean religious tradition centered in Jerusalem and devoted to the exclusive worship of Yahweh.

The ancient Israelites envisaged a universe made up of a flat disc-shaped Earth floating on water, heaven above, underworld below. Humans inhabited Earth during life and the underworld after death; there was no way that mortals could enter heaven, and the underworld was morally neutral; only in Hellenistic times (after c. 330 BCE) did Jews begin to adopt the Greek idea that it would be a place of punishment for misdeeds, and that the righteous would enjoy an afterlife in heaven. In this period, too, the older three-level Cosmology in large measure gave way to the Greek concept of a spherical Earth suspended in space at the center of a number of concentric heavens.

The opening words of the Genesis creation narrative (Genesis 1:1–26) sum up the Biblical editors’ view of how the cosmos originated: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth “; Yahweh, the God of Israel, was solely responsible for creation and had no rivals, implying Israel’s superiority over all other nations. Later Jewish thinkers, adopting ideas from Greek philosophy, concluded that God’s Wisdom, Word and Spirit penetrated all things and gave them unity. Christianity in turn adopted these ideas and identified Jesus with the Logos (Word): “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1).

Cosmography (Shape and Structure of The Cosmos)

Heavens, Earth , and Underworld

The Hebrew Bible depicted a three-part world, with the heavens (shamayim) above, Earth (eres) in the middle, and the underworld (Sheol) below. After the 4th century BCE this was gradually replaced by a Greek scientific cosmology of a spherical Earth surrounded by multiple concentric heavens.

The Cosmic Ocean

The three-part world of heavens, Earth and underworld floated in Tehom, the mythological cosmic ocean, which covered the Earth until God created the Firmament to divide it into upper and lower portions and reveal the dry land; the world has been protected from the cosmic ocean above ever since by the solid dome of the Firmament .

The Tehom is, or was, hostile to God: it confronted him at the beginning of the world (Psalm 104:6ff) but fled from the dry land at his rebuke; he has now set a boundary or bar for it which it can no longer pass (Jeremiah 5:22 and Job 38:8–10). The cosmic sea is the home of monsters which God conquers: “By his power he stilled the sea, by his understanding he smote Rahab!” (Job 26:12f).[27] (Rahab is an exclusively Hebrew sea-monster; others, including Leviathan and the tannin, or dragons, are found in Ugaritic texts; it is not entirely clear whether they are identical with Sea or are Sea’s helpers). The “bronze sea” which stood in the forecourt of the Temple in Jerusalem probably corresponds to the “sea” in Babylonian temples, representing the apsu, the cosmic ocean.

In the New Testament Jesus’ conquest of the stormy sea shows the conquering deity overwhelming the forces of chaos: a mere word of command from the Son of God stills the foe (Mark 4:35–41), who then tramples over his enemy, (Jesus walking on water - Mark 6:45, 47–51). In Revelation, where the Archangel Michael expels the dragon (Satan) from heaven (”And war broke out in heaven, with Michael and his angels attacking the dragon...” – Revelation 12:7), the motif can be traced back to Leviathan in Israel and to Tiamat, the chaos-ocean, in Babylonian myth, identified with Satan via an interpretation of the serpent in Eden.

The Heavens: Form and Structure

In the Old Testament the word shamayim represented both the sky/atmosphere, and the dwelling place of God. The Raqia or Firmament – the visible sky – was a solid inverted bowl over the Earth , colored blue from the heavenly ocean above it.[33] Rain, snow, wind and hail were kept in storehouses outside the Raqia, which had “windows” to allow them in – the waters for Noah’s flood entered when the “windows of heaven” were opened. Heaven extended down to and was coterminous with (i.e. it touched) the farthest edges of the Earth (e.g. Deuteronomy 4:32);[35] humans looking up from Earth saw the floor of heaven, which they saw also as God’s throne, as made of clear blue lapis-lazuli (Exodus 24:9–10), and (Ezekiel 1:26).[36] Below that was a layer of water, the source of rain, which was separated from us by an impenetrable barrier, the Firmament (Genesis 1:6–8). The rain may also be stored in heavenly cisterns (Job: 38:37) or storehouses (Deut 28:12) alongside the storehouses for wind, hail and snow.

Grammatically the word shamayim can be either dual (two) or plural (more than two), without ruling out the singular (one).[38] As a result, it is not clear whether there were one, two, or more heavens in the Old Testament,[39] but most likely there was only one, and phrases such as “heaven of heavens” were meant to stress the vastness of God’s realm.[35]

The Babylonians had a more complex idea of heaven, and during the Babylonian exile (6th century BCE) the influence of Babylonian cosmology led to the idea of a plurality of heavens among Jews.[40] This continued into the New Testament: Revelation apparently has only one heaven, but the Epistle to the Hebrews and the epistles to the Colossians and the Ephesians have more than one, although they don’t specify how many,[41] and the apostle Paul tells of his visit to the third heaven, the place, according to contemporary thought, where the garden of Paradise is to be found.[42] The reference to the “third heaven” may refer to one of two cosmological systems present in antiquity: one where the cosmos was divided into seven heavens, and the other where the cosmos was divided into three.[43]

God And The Heavenly Beings

The Archangel Michael, a member of the host of divine beings who attend God in heaven, defeating Satan, the dragon of chaos.

Israel and Judah, like other Canaanite kingdoms, originally had a full pantheon of gods.[44] The chief of the old Canaanite pantheon was the god El, but over time Yahweh replaced him as the national god and the two merged (”Yahweh-El, creator of heaven and Earth “ – Genesis 14:22).[44] The remaining gods were now subject to Yahweh: “Who in the sky is comparable to Yahweh, like Yahweh among the divine beings? A god dreaded in the Council of holy beings...?” (Psalm 89:6–9).[45] In the Book of Job the Council of Heaven, the Sons of God (bene elohim) meet in heaven to review events on Earth and decide the fate of Job.[46] One of their number is “the Satan”, literally “the accuser”, who travels over the Earth much like a Persian imperial spy, (Job dates from the period of the Persian empire), reporting on, and testing, the loyalty of men to God.[46]

The heavenly bodies (the heavenly host - Sun, Moon, and stars)[citation needed] were worshiped as deities, a practice which the bible disapproves and of which righteous Job protests his innocence: “If I have looked at the sun when it shone, or the moon ... and my mouth has kissed my hand, this also would be an iniquity...”[47] Belief in the divinity of the heavenly bodies explains a passage in Joshua 10:12, usually translated as Joshua asking the Sun and Moon to stand still, but in fact Joshua utters an incantation to ensure that the sun-god and moon-god, who supported his enemies, would not provide them with oracles.

In the earlier Old Testament texts The Bene Elohim were gods, but subsequently they became angels, the “messengers” (malakim), whom Jacob sees going up and down a “ladder” (actually a celestial mountain) between heaven and Earth . In earlier works the messengers were anonymous, but in the Second Temple period (539 BCE–100 CE) they began to be given names, and eventually became the vast angelic orders of Christianity and Judaism. Thus the gods and goddesses who had once been the superiors or equals of Yahweh were first made his peers, then subordinate gods, and finally ended as angels in his service.