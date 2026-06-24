If the Earth were curved, we would have a geometric horizon begin blocking the Sun after 2.73 miles, at an observer’s height of 6 feet, according to The Heliocentric Model, with the Earth’s circumference at approximately 24,901.461 miles. Geometry tells us that the distance of the horizon (i.e., the farthest point the eye can see before Earth curves out beneath our view) depends simply on the height of the observer.

Thus, the absence of easily perceptible left-to-right curvature on the ocean is direct evidence that no curvature exists in any direction, including the near-to-far drop that would begin to hide distant objects such as the Sun.

Wow, that’s a tiny Earth in The Heliocentric Model’s calculations!!!

Geometric Horizon Distance:

According to basic spherical geometry, using a curved surface with the given circumference (24,901 miles), the horizon distance for an observer at eye height of 6 feet is calculated via the Pythagorean relation for the tangent point:

· Distance to horizon ≈ √(2 × R × h), where R is Earth’s radius and h is observer height (with h << R).

· This yields roughly 2.73–3 miles.

· Beyond that, the surface curves away, and the line of sight to the Sun, or any distant object, would be blocked by the “bulge” of the curve.

· If the surface curves, geometry dictates a cutoff distance where things disappear from bottom up.

No Observable Left-to-Right Curvature Implies No Curvature at All

On a large body of water like the ocean, when you stand at sea level or a low height and scan the horizon left to right:

· It appears as a straight, flat line separating sea and sky, with no measurable upward bulge or droop at the edges within the normal human field of view.

· There is no visible curve from left to right that one would expect if the surface were bending away in every direction.

The argument concludes:

Curvature must be uniform in all directions on a sphere. If it doesn’t show up horizontally, left-right across your view, it cannot exist radially, near-to-far, hiding the Sun or ships.

The geometry must be consistent:

If one direction shows no effect, the model of curvature fails. Observable reality (a level horizon all around) matches a flat plane, not a ball, where the drop should be symmetric and detectable.

This is framed as pure geometry and direct observation:

No visible horizontal curvature = the premise of curvature, in any orientation, is unsupported by evidence at human scales. Distant Sun visibility or ship hulls remaining in view beyond the calculated distance would further align with no blocking curve existing. However, in the famous The Black Swan situation with two oil rigs, the geometric horizon appears at nearly 10 miles away, therefore debunking the claim that The Earth curves away from the observer at 8 inches per mile squared from the observer, which means we would have a geometric horizon begin blocking the Sun after 2.73 miles, at an observer’s height of 6 feet, not 10 miles.