Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Rose's avatar
Rose
4d

Any adult who still believes it must be extremely naive & stupid. I’ve shown photos of the ‘lunar module’ (😉) to my grandchildren and told them that it was a spacecraft and they laughed out loud.

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Lookatit
4d

Well said.

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