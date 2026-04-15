ARTEMIS: One Giant iPhone Ad for Mankind...
ARTEMIS: One Giant iPhone Ad for Mankind...:
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ARTEMIS: One Giant iPhone Ad for Mankind...:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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They completely exposed themselves as ACTORS, they screwed up the supposed 9 second delay several times, exposing themselves as fraudsters and the lunatic ACTOR in the White House played his part and is in on this hoax. Thx for sharing.