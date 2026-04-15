Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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They completely exposed themselves as ACTORS, they screwed up the supposed 9 second delay several times, exposing themselves as fraudsters and the lunatic ACTOR in the White House played his part and is in on this hoax. Thx for sharing.

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