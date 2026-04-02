Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
4d

They need better actors, the dupers delight smile is apparent on every single one of the characters.

Reply
Share
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
3d

It’s really difficult to believe people believe this is real.

N a s a CGI with a 24 billion dollar budget they ought to make a great movie.

Well distraction from a losing war and Epstein releases.

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture