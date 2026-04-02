Artemis 2, The First Truly Faked AI Cinematography in History; “Go Artemis Two!”
Artemis II Launches Astronauts to the Moon (Official NASA Recap):
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They need better actors, the dupers delight smile is apparent on every single one of the characters.
It’s really difficult to believe people believe this is real.
N a s a CGI with a 24 billion dollar budget they ought to make a great movie.
Well distraction from a losing war and Epstein releases.