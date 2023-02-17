So most of us knew this was going to happen sooner or later. The fake alien invasion, also known as 'Project Blue Beam', may have started. Over the past few days, various unidentified objects are appearing in the airspace of different countries, as official news reports are saying. It’s mostly all lies, hype, smoke and mirrors, granted. Nevertheless, this is all happening very shortly after a Chinese surveillance balloon is shot down in U.S airspace and NASA and The Pentagon’s disclosure on national news of UAP craft (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). Perhaps the events are linked, perhaps not. Seems strange that this is all happening at the same time though, especially since the “surveillance balloon” was seen in Western Canada and Alaska, as well, and where have the UFO's been shot down? That's right: Canada and Alaska. Another thing that is fascinating is the idea that we are in The Days of Noah and the return of the demonic Nephilim. And so, how much of Project Bluebeam will be the military staging fake alien encounters versus the very real presence of demonic entities who are bleeding through interdimensionally into our realm and being cloaked as alien contact?

"We have 50 to 100-ish new reports each month," said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), part of the US Defence Department. A Pentagon report in 2021 said that of 144 sightings by military pilots were made since 2004. Officials did not rule out the possibility that the objects are extra-terrestrial and non-human. NASA just set up a new investigation panel to study and examine around 800 mysterious reports of unidentified flying objects collected over decades, classified as UAPs. In other words, the alien contact mythos and propaganda is ramping up quickly suddenly.

MY GOD !!!!! LITTLE GREEN ALIENS REVEALED IN MEXICO!!!!! GET READY FOR A MASSIVE WORLDWIDE EVENT!!!:

The UFO / Alien Hearings Are a SCAM! - Invoking the Beyond - Collins Bros. (Partial):

Veeto Roman adds this:

“Also I would like to add, a good tactic would be to have the projected “aliens” claim they created Christ, and possibly claim that his miracles were due to “their” DNA, and that they had modified humans and their “ancestors” to try and push evolution at the same time, probably then claiming that merging with technology would be the next “logical” step in our evolution. These puppets of The WEF don’t make anything more creative than Hollywood already has tried to condition into our belief systems. Guaranteed they got LA writers scripting this.”

Project Bluebeam drone and holographic technology…and this is the low-level stuff:

2023 새해맞이 드론쇼 (부산 광안리해변):

Phish - Waves, Whale & Dolphins… Happy New Year 2022… 04/22/22 - MSG, NYC

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

UFO / Alien Disclosure & "Crashed Physical Evidence" Plus UAP Clips - Jay Dyer:

The UFO ALIEN Deception in FILM! Jay Dyer:

UFO / Alien PsyOp Rolls Out As We Predicted!Vindicated! - Jay Dyer:

UFO / Alien PSYOP Origins - CIA / Pentagon - Jay / Tristan:

Prometheus & Alien Covenant: The Nietzschean Deicide & UFO Symbolism - Jay & Tristan:

THE AI Transhuman ALIEN Invasion UPON US (2023):

KILLER ALIENS?! UFO Whistleblower: Humans Have Been MURDERED By 'Non-Human Intelligences':

This Just In: We Don't Know What UFOs Are:

Brief rundown of recent events:

1. Jan. 28th, a Chinese-operated, large white high-altitude balloon was seen in North American airspace, including Alaska, western Canada, and the contiguous United States.

2. Feb. 4th, it is eventually shot down in US airspace.

3. Feb. 10th, US shoots down "unidentified object" over Alaska.

4. Feb. 11th, NORAD shoots down a 2nd "unidentified object" over Canada.

Predictive Programming from the 2012 Movie, Prometheus:

Prometheus is a 2012 science fiction horror film co-produced and directed by Ridley Scott, written by Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof, and starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron. It is set in the late 21st century and centers on the crew of the spaceship Prometheus as it follows a star map discovered among the artifacts of several ancient Earth cultures. Seeking the origins of humanity, the crew arrives on a distant world and discovers a threat that could cause the extinction of the human species.

The movie begins in 2089, with a group of archeologists discovering a prehistoric cave painting where a huge man is pointing towards a constellation of stars while being worshipped by many smaller beings. Similar images have been found at many places where civilizations had begun. The archeologist-scientists couple Elizabeth Shaw and Charlie Holloway interpret this as beginning of mankind’s evolution and denote this huge man as ‘Engineer’.

Skip to 2023 in Turkey:

On February 6th, 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated large areas of central Turkey and Northwest Syria. The death toll has surpassed 33,000 and continues to climb. The earthquake is the worst to strike Turkey this century. Later that day, the region experienced a second magnitude 7.7 quake.

Now Look at Stage One of Project Bluebeam Where Earthquakes Happen

Stage One of Project Bluebeam: The Breakdown of All Archaeological Knowledge:

Stage One of Project Bluebeam requires the breakdown of all archaeological knowledge. This will apparently be accomplished by faking earthquakes at precise locations around the world. Fake "new discoveries" at these locations "will finally explain to all people the error of all fundamental religious doctrines", specifically Christian and Muslim doctrines.

This makes some degree of sense — if you want to usurp a current way of thinking you need to completely destroy it before putting forward your own. However, religious belief is notoriously resilient to things like facts. The Shroud of Turin is a famous example that is still believed by many to be a genuine shroud of Jesus as opposed to the medieval forgery that it has been conclusively shown to be. Prayer studies, too, show how difficult it is to shift religious conviction with mere observational fact — indeed, many theologians avoid making falsifiable claims or place belief somewhere specifically beyond observation to aid this. So what finds could possibly fundamentally destroy both Christianity and Islam, almost overnight, and universally all over the globe? Probably nothing. Yet, this is only step one of an increasingly ludicrous set of events that Project Blue Beam predicts will occur.

The Final Card: