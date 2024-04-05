Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Apr 5, 2024

Greetings, a most excellent , as usual, post, your a treasure!

About the moon.....if I may....

Let's say it's an artificial satilite, explains the non deviance of orbit ,unlike any other Celestial body.

Maybe an observation platform, for the all seeing eye types....good place for antigrav aircraft and secret societies to go, when they pull the plug, so to speak....

Now to hide this "death star" they'd need to shroud it with a holographic projection, showing the obviously not a sphere shaped but a flat disk shape of a 2 D hologram of "the moon". No shadow curvature explains why it is not a sphere, but a halodisk does.

Why it has a different light property than the sun.....it's holographic light.

At a guess...The hologram would most likely need maintenance and down time or regeneration time, hence the eclipses.....

The sun is behind the space station and the hologram, why you can see the curved edge of the space station silhouetted out , when the hologram is in mid eclipse mode.

Transparency of the hologram may show lights from the monitor station through it, observed as stars.

As Pink Floyd sang "I'll see you on the dark side of the moon."

Not the holographic moon we see, but what's behind it.

A bit like the one in my vid! 😂

Probably the price of admission as Pink Floyds "contract" would have ....

The 26,000 year cycle would be the program cycle of the "monitor" or the moon as we call it now.

I understand the good beings are clearing it out right now and working on a new program, so it doesn't all go pear shaped!

Thanks for you time and understanding, giving what I suspect, not what I know.

God bless and protect those on this channel.

I suggest not watching it on any medium, and take the day off and relax.👍

No channelling at this time!

I'll see you at milliways, your round🍻

Cheers.

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Timothy J. Lochhead's avatar
Timothy J. Lochhead
Apr 5, 2024Edited

Excellent compilation and notes! I've commented before about being a big Vibes of Cosmos fan, and those are great highlights above. Crow (of Crrow777 radio) was the first to film the lunar wave and call it as such. His original vids are a bit crisper, and got censored from the youtubes 12 years ago or so, shortly after they were getting mega-views. That is the lunar wave - because Crow filmed a few times and there is always a second wave shortly after the first one. (The initial vid repeats the same loop a few times).

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