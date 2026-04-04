April Fool’s Day Launch? The Artemis 2 Footage Has People Questioning Everything
APRIL FOOLS DAY LAUNCH? Artemis 2 Footage Has People Questioning EVERYTHING:
Artemis 2 Just Created More FLAT EARTHERS:
NASA Fakes Going Back to the Moon?:
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Bread and circuses.. a distraction for the masses while the economic collapse continues to unfold. So many “smart” people I know are raving over how great it is that we are going back to the moon. Unable to grasp the reality that it is merely science fiction… sure in 1969 they just plopped onto the lunar surface using the computing power less than that of an iPhone 1,with a craft made of tin foil and “space blankets” and drove around on a dune buggy with a lawn chair strapped to it and then called Nixon on a landine to let him know they were there. But they have been unable to get back there for 57 years. Right…Hmmm. It’s almost as if they needed a distraction back in 69 for something.. oh yeah, it seemed that there was another war going on at the time that the US entered into under false pretence and print unlimited amounts of money and move from the gold standard to the almighty petrodollar. But this is probably just coincidental about the whole Iran thing right?
If nothing else it is humorous to see just how gullible the masses are. Humorous in a sad way.
Great catch on zipline “astronaut escape “ and NASA movie sets! Yes, it’s all a lie & so thankful for the number of people talking about/exposing NASA for what it ISN’T