FREEDOM GATE! TRUMP NOW BEING CALLED THE NEW MOSES!: (You Tube as a downloaded video in case the You Tube Channel associated with the video gets banned…which it will soon for exposing child trafficking):

Trump was bailed out by Rothschilds’ Executive Director, Wilbur Ross, concerning his failing Taj Mahal Casino investment in New Jersey and Resorts Las Vegas, and then he chose Wilbur Ross as The Secretary of Commerce. Trump is beholden to The Rothschilds Dynasty. He is under their control.

A Staged Arrest With a Staged Mug Shot For a Staged Civil War Because All The World’s a Stage

Press Release August, 2023:

“Donald Trump has been formally booked by authorities in Georgia over accusations he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. The 77-year-old had his mugshot taken - a historic first for a former US president - and was booked in as inmate P01135809 as he was presented with 13 charges at Fulton County jail on Thursday afternoon local time”.

Not The Religious Jews, But The Khazarian Mafia Ashkenazi “Jews”…Who Are The “Jews Who Are Not Jews”, The Synagogue of Satan:

The Khazarian “Crypto Jews” and The Meaningless Accusation of “Antisemitism”: Using The Judaic Faith as Trojan Horse For Christian Infiltration:

One book about this portion of history, The Jews of Khazaria, explores the history and culture of Khazaria, a large empire in Eastern Europe (located in present-day Ukraine and Russia) in the early Middle Ages, noted for its adoption of the Jewish religion. The book provides archaeological findings, genetic evidence, and information about the migration of the Khazars. Since they were not from any Semitic region, but rather from Georgia, Russia, located in present-day Ukraine and Russia, the term “antisemitic” loses all meaning, of course, in relationship to these Crypto-Jews. Crypto-Judaism is the secret adherence to Judaism while publicly professing to be of another faith; practitioners are referred to as "crypto-Jews" (origin from Greek kryptos: ‘hidden’). Also, the word, “cryptic”, which means hidden, is associated with this term, “Crypto”.

The term is especially applied historically to Spanish Jews who outwardly professed Catholicism, also known as Conversos, Marranos, or the Anusim. The phenomenon is especially associated with Renaissance Spain, following the Massacre of 1391 and the expulsion of the Jews in 1492. Though little-known today, Khazaria was one of the largest political formations of its time—an economic and cultural power connected to several important trade routes and known for its religious tolerance. After the royal family converted to Judaism in the ninth century, many nobles and common people did likewise.

The Khazars were ruled by a succession of Jewish kings and adopted many hallmarks of Jewish civilization, including study of the Torah and Talmud, Hebrew script, and the observance of Jewish holidays, and though some leaned toward authentic Judaism, as matter of course, there was a bloodline within the Khazarian Empire that adhered to using the Judaic religion as a smokescreen in order to hide their wicked deeds.

This is what is meant by “The Serpent Seed”, or “The Synagogue of Satan”, that Christ spoke of in The Book of Revelation. He explicitly said that these people are the “Jews who are not Jews”, which clearly tells us that the term “antisemitism” has no meaning in the way it is being used to condemn anyone who mentions this aspect of Biblical history.