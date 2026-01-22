The concept of “anti-Christian and mindlessly spontaneous trance dance” in New Age cults typically refers to free-form, ecstatic, or trance-like dancing practices promoted within certain spiritual movements that blend Eastern mysticism, pagan rituals, and self-help philosophies. These dances are often described as “mindless” because they encourage participants to abandon rational thought, inhibitions, and structured movement in favor of intuitive, body-driven expression—aiming to achieve altered states of consciousness, emotional release, or supposed spiritual enlightenment. From a critical perspective, particularly one rooted in traditional Christian viewpoints, these practices are seen as anti-Christian because they draw from non-biblical sources like shamanism, Haitian and African Voodoo, Tantra, or neo-paganism, rejecting core Christian doctrines such as salvation through Christ alone, the authority of scripture, and warnings against idolatry or spirit contact.

While not all New Age groups are cults, some exhibit high-control dynamics where such dances become tools for manipulation. Below, I’ll outline key dangers associated with these practices, drawing from historical, psychological, and theological analyses. These risks are substantiated by reports on specific movements like Osho’s Rajneesh Puram or broader critiques of New Age spirituality.

DANGERS of the New Age movement EXPOSED:

1. Spiritual Deception and Demonic Influence

1. Many Christian critics argue that mindless spontaneous dance opens participants to spiritual forces incompatible with Christianity, such as channeling entities or “devas” (nature spirits) from pagan traditions. For instance, in New Age contexts, dancing is used alongside meditation or chanting to induce trance states, which some equate to biblical prohibitions against consulting spirits (e.g., Deuteronomy 18:10-12). This is viewed as idolatrous, prioritizing “inner divinity” or universal energy over God, leading to a false sense of enlightenment that distances people from Christian salvation.

2. Historical parallels, like medieval “dancing mania” epidemics, show how uncontrolled group dancing can lead to mass hysteria, perceived possessions, or violent behaviors, with some participants claiming demonic influence or requiring exorcisms. In modern New Age cults, this “letting go” can blur lines between psychological highs and alleged supernatural encounters, potentially inviting harmful entities as warned in critiques of channeling.

2. Psychological Manipulation and Loss of Autonomy

1. In high-control groups (often labeled cults), spontaneous dance serves as a gateway to breaking down personal boundaries. Practices like those in Osho’s communes involved trance dancing combined with nudity, shouting, or hyperventilation, designed to exhaust the mind and foster dependency on the group or leader. This “mindlessness” can erode critical thinking, making individuals more susceptible to indoctrination, where anti-Christian ideas (e.g., rejecting sin or organized religion as oppressive) are normalized.

2. Experts on cults note that such activities mimic brainwashing techniques: repetitive movement and emotional frenzy create vulnerability, leading to confessions, loyalty oaths, or exploitation. In groups like Kosmic Fusion or Adi Da’s community, what starts as liberating dance evolves into psychological abuse, isolation from family, or coercive control, with ex-members reporting trauma similar to other abusive cults. Signs of high-control include disproportionate punishments for non-participation, amplifying the danger.

3. Promotion of Promiscuity and Moral Erosion

1. Anti-Christian elements often manifest in viewing dance as a path to “tantric” or sexual liberation, opposing Christian teachings on chastity and marriage. In Osho’s movement, spontaneous dance sessions escalated to group nudity and promiscuity, framed as spiritual growth but allegedly used to enforce loyalty and suppress dissent. This led to reports of sexual exploitation, STD outbreaks, and even criminal acts like bioterrorism in the Rajneesh Puram scandal.

2. From a broader view, these practices erode traditional morals by equating “mindless” release with divinity, potentially normalizing harmful behaviors. Christian analyses highlight how New Age’s self-obsession (e.g., “you are god”) infiltrates churches, blending with prosperity gospel or feel-good spirituality, diluting biblical truths, and leading to ethical relativism.

4. Physical and Social Harm

1. Physically, uncontrolled dancing can cause exhaustion, dehydration, or injury, especially in prolonged sessions under duress. Historical dancing plagues resulted in deaths from overexertion or violence against non-joiners. In cults, this is compounded by sleep deprivation or drug use to enhance trances, increasing health risks.

2. Socially, participation can alienate individuals from mainstream society or family, as anti-Christian rhetoric frames outsiders as unenlightened. Cargo cults in the Pacific, involving ecstatic dancing for “cargo” (wealth), disrupted communities and led to economic ruin when prophecies failed. Broader New Age influences have sparked moral panics, but real harms include fractured relationships and financial exploitation through mandatory retreats or donations.

3. Critics from secular and religious angles emphasize that while dance itself isn’t inherently dangerous, its weaponization in cults amplifies risks. Public awareness and education on cult dynamics are key to prevention, as these groups often start with appealing ideals like unity or healing before revealing coercive elements. When exploring such practices, approaching with skepticism and boundaries is advised to avoid unintended consequences.

Additional Information:

Anti-Christian Perspective on Trance States: Some viewpoints argue that trance dances, which may involve “mindless” or spontaneous, ecstatic movements, are anti-Christian because they constitute a “trance state of abdication” that violates the Christian principle to “test all spirits”. Such practices are sometimes seen as creating “in-group/out-group” dynamics that promote a, perhaps dangerous, “cult” mentality rather than community-based, traditional Christian worship. “Mindless” Spontaneity as Ecstatic Dance: Trance dance is often described as a form of “ecstatic dance” designed to release the dancer from their egocentric self, undo self-consciousness, and connect to a, possibly, different kind of absolute. This is sometimes viewed as “moving meditation” that can be used for healing and to achieve a, possibly euphoric state of altered consciousness.

Anti-Christian Perspective on Trance States: Some viewpoints argue that trance dances, which may involve "mindless" or spontaneous, ecstatic movements, are anti-Christian because they constitute a "trance state of abdication" that violates the Christian principle to "test all spirits". Such practices are sometimes seen as creating "in-group/out-group" dynamics that promote a dangerous "cult" mentality rather than community-based, traditional Christian worship. "Mindless" Spontaneity as Ecstatic Dance: Trance dance is often described as a form of "ecstatic dance" designed to release the dancer from their egocentric self, undo self-consciousness, and connect to a different kind of absolute. This is sometimes viewed as "moving meditation" that can be used for healing and to achieve a euphoric state of altered consciousness.

Contrasting Religious Views: While some Christians view such practices as potentially harmful or even witchcraft, others have noted that dancing itself is not inherently forbidden in the Bible. The "no dancing" rule is sometimes seen as a man-made tradition. However, some Christian groups are wary of modern trance, psytrance, and Goa, which are perceived to be of an "unclean spirit". "Dance Epidemic" and Historical Context: The 1374 "dance plague" in Europe saw people dancing in churches and streets in a frantic manner that was, at the time, seen as demonic by authorities. These involuntary, "mindless" movements are sometimes seen as a "trance" state, but are also sometimes thought to be a rebellious religious symptom or a symptom of illness. The Spiritual Risk: Some religious perspectives advise caution regarding any dance that "detracts from spiritual growth". New Age-inspired dance forms, which often incorporate elements of "mindless" movement, are often seen as problematic from a traditional Christian standpoint. Trance and Mental Health: Some scholars have argued that such "mindless" dancing is a form of mental or physical illness, known as "dance mania". Others, however, see it as a valid form of "sacred madness" that connects to the divine.

The Spiritual and Theological Dangers of Crystal Healing in The New Age

From a Christian Perspective, Crystal Healing Poses Many Dangers:

Idolatry and False Power: From a Christian standpoint, placing faith in the power of crystals for healing or protection is viewed as idolatry, directing focus away from God.

Occult and Demonic Influence: Many critics, including religious leaders, argue that using crystals as tools for divination, energy manipulation, or “channeling” is a form of sorcery and occultism that can open users to spiritual dangers or demonic influence.

Misleading Spiritual Guidance: New Age practices, such as seeking guidance from crystals, are seen as a deceptive way to gain a false sense of control over one’s life rather than trusting in spiritual, divine, or rational, evidence-based methods.

In the contemporary spiritual landscape, the New Age movement has popularized practices like crystal healing, positioning them as tools for personal empowerment, energy balancing, and holistic well-being. Proponents claim that crystals, such as quartz, amethyst, or obsidian, possess inherent vibrational energies that can align chakras, heal ailments, and foster spiritual growth. However, from a traditional theological perspective, particularly within Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, these practices pose significant spiritual and theological risks. This essay explores these dangers, arguing that crystal healing often veers into idolatry, occultism, and a dilution of divine sovereignty, potentially leading practitioners astray from authentic faith and exposing them to deceptive spiritual influences. By examining scriptural warnings, historical precedents, and modern critiques, we can discern how such practices undermine core theological principles.

The Idolatrous Nature of Crystal Healing:

One primary theological danger lies in the idolatrous implications of attributing supernatural powers to inanimate objects. In crystal healing, stones are revered as conduits of universal energy or divine essence, often placed on the body or used in rituals to invoke healing or protection. This echoes ancient pagan practices where amulets and talismans were believed to harness spiritual forces, a concept condemned in monotheistic traditions. For instance, the Bible explicitly warns against idolatry in Exodus 20:3-5, commanding, “You shall have no other gods before me... You shall not bow down to them or worship them.” Critics argue that treating crystals as mediators of healing elevates them to a god-like status, diverting reliance from God to material items.

Theologically, this fosters a form of animism or pantheism, where divine power is diffused into creation rather than centered in a transcendent Creator. New Age

philosophy often blends Eastern mysticism with Western esotericism, suggesting

that “everything is energy” and crystals amplify personal intentions.

Yet, this worldview contradicts the Judeo-Christian doctrine of God’s

omnipotence, where healing comes solely through divine will, as seen in James

5:14-15, which advocates prayer and anointing with oil by elders rather than

self-directed crystal rituals. By empowering crystals, practitioners risk

engaging in a subtle form of self-worship, prioritizing human agency over

submission to God, which theologians like John Piper describe as a

“counterfeit spirituality” that mimics true faith but lacks its substance.

Occult Influences and Demonic Deception

Beyond idolatry, crystal healing’s ties to occult practices present profound spiritual perils. Many New Age healers incorporate crystals into divination, meditation, or energy work influenced by shamanism, Wicca, or Reiki, which can open doors to deceptive spiritual entities. Theologically, this aligns with warnings against sorcery and spiritism in Deuteronomy 18:10-12, which lists practices like divination and consulting mediums as “detestable to the Lord.” Historical accounts, such as those from early Church fathers like Tertullian, highlight how pagan rituals involving stones or gems were seen as invitations for demonic influence, masquerading as benevolent forces.

In modern contexts, testimonies from former New Age practitioners, including those who converted to Christianity, recount experiences of heightened intuition or visions during crystal sessions that later revealed themselves as oppressive or misleading. For example, authors like Doreen Virtue, a former New Age leader, have renounced crystal healing, claiming it led to encounters with deceptive spirits posing as angels or guides. Theologically, this deception undermines the Holy Spirit’s role as the sole guide and comforter (John 14:26), replacing divine revelation with subjective, potentially malevolent experiences. Critics from Islamic perspectives similarly view such practices as shirk (associating partners with Allah) or sihr (magic), which can invite jinn (spirits) and lead to spiritual bondage.

Furthermore, the commercialization of crystal healing exacerbates these risks. The

multibillion-dollar industry promotes crystals as quick fixes for anxiety,

relationships, or prosperity, often without disclosing their occult roots. This

consumerist spirituality dilutes theological depth, turning faith into a

marketplace of vibes and intentions, as critiqued in sociological studies of

New Age commodification. Practitioners may unwittingly engage in syncretism,

blending incompatible beliefs, which erodes doctrinal purity and exposes them

to spiritual confusion.

Dilution of Divine Sovereignty and False Hope

A third danger is the theological erosion of God’s sovereignty through the promotion of self-healing paradigms. Crystal healing emphasizes personal empowerment and the law of attraction, where one’s thoughts and crystals manifest reality. This anthropocentric view contrasts sharply with theistic doctrines that affirm God’s ultimate control over health and destiny (Proverbs 16:9). By relying on crystals, individuals may foster a false sense of security, attributing healings to stones rather than providence, which can lead to disillusionment when expectations fail.

Theologically, this mirrors the prosperity gospel’s pitfalls but in a secular guise, promising wellness without repentance or moral accountability. In New Age circles, crystals are often linked to chakra systems derived from Hinduism, which posit energy centers in the body that need balancing— a concept absent from Abrahamic scriptures. This importation of foreign cosmologies risks theological relativism, where all paths are equally valid, undermining the exclusivity of salvation through Christ (John 14:6) or adherence to the Torah and Quran. Moreover, scientific scrutiny reveals that crystal healing’s benefits are largely placebo-driven, lacking empirical evidence, which further highlights its deceptive nature from a rational theological standpoint.

Conclusion

Crystal healing in the New Age movement, while appealing in its promise of empowerment and harmony, harbors great spiritual and theological dangers. It risks idolatry by elevating objects over the divine, invites occult deception through its

ritualistic elements, and dilutes God’s sovereignty by promoting self-reliant

spirituality. These perils are not merely theoretical but have real-world

implications, as evidenced by scriptural admonitions and personal testimonies.

For those grounded in monotheistic faiths, discernment is crucial: true healing

and spiritual growth stems from a relationship with the Creator, not

manipulation of creation. Ultimately, engaging with crystal healing may offer

temporary solace but at the potential cost of eternal truth, urging a return to

orthodox practices that honor divine authority above all.

The Pineal Gland Deception, Pharmakeia, and Sorcery in The New Age

The Bible Warns About Pharmakeia and Sorcery

Most people ensnared by The New Age offer some justification for Pharmakeia, whether it be to allegedly reunite them with a “Oneness with The Earth”, (GAIA), which is the Pagan justification for Shamanism, or to access states of ascension ecstasy that promise to bring Luciferian Gnosis.

Satanists and Luciferians, alike, practice this form of entheogenic psychoactive intoxication to access demonic power, though in their minds, it is a form of Light Magick and a path to harmonize with Nature that they seek, which is the hallmark of certain brands of Right Hand Path Wiccan Spell Casting. In Western esotericism, the Left-Hand Path and Right-Hand Path are the dichotomy between two opposing approaches to magic. This terminology is used in various groups involved in the occult and ceremonial magic. In some definitions, the Left-Hand Path is equated with malicious black magic or black shamanism, while the Right-Hand Path is equated with benevolent white magic. Other occultists have criticized this definition, believing that the Left–Right dichotomy refers merely to different kinds of working and does not necessarily connote good or bad magical actions. Other practitioners state the difference between the two is that the desired outcome of the right is to be beside “God” and to serve him, while the left believe in self-deification and bows to no one. Regardless, both paths are Luciferian and thus lead to Lucifer.

The Cure For Wellness - A Pharmakeia Prison Cell The Documentary:

The True Manifestation of Evil:

Nevertheless, Pharmakeia is certainly not anything new, and it forms the basis for most Shamanic Paganism. Many lives have been destroyed by such indulgences in entheogenic Pharmakeia, and many more shall, no doubt.

We still see entheogenic practices happening in today’s New Age EDM Tomorrow Concerts, amongst the disillusioned and disenchanted working class, and in many institutions of “higher learning”. The lust for immediate expanded consciousness without working for it by supplanting the use of plant ingestion for effort, are very ancient Shamanistic approaches to pseudo-enlightenment, and these practices had a revival in the Hippie movements of the 1960s, where Timothy Leary instructed millions of collage drop-outs to “Turn On, Tune In, and Drop Out” of life to pursue Psilocybin, Mescaline, Peyote, and LSD ecstasies, resulting in the destruction of thousands of lives. “Turn on, tune in, drop out” literally became a counterculture-era phrase popularized by Timothy Leary in 1966. In 1967, Leary spoke at the Human Be-In, a gathering of 30,000 hippies in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, and phrased the famous words, “Turn on, tune in, drop out”. It was also the title of his spoken word album recorded in 1966. On this lengthy album, Leary can be heard speaking in a monotone soft voice on his views about the world and humanity, describing nature, Indian symbols, “the meaning of inner life”, the LSD experience, peace, and many other issues.

In his book, Storming Heaven: LSD and the American Dream, Jay Stevens goes into great detail about how the CIA helped to manufacture and administer Psilocybin, LSD, and other psychedelics to the colleges in order to make the population docile and lost in psychoactive reveries for purposes of mind control.

From Jay Stevens’ Amazon book description:

“For Aldous Huxley, it was the next step in human evolution; for the CIA it was a potential tool for mind control; for Timothy Leary it was the liberator of humankind (a belief that led to his being branded “the most dangerous man in America”); for Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters it fueled the notorious Acid Tests; and it was the improbable common denominator that united such disparate figures as Allen Ginsberg, Cary Grant, G. Gordon Liddy, and Charles Manson. In this brilliant, riveting, and exhaustively researched book, Jay Stevens relates the history of that “curious molecule,” LSD. He unearths a story of Pynchonesque complexity, tells it with novelistic flair, and irrefutably demonstrates LSD’s pivotal role in the cultural upheavals that shook America in the 1960s and changed the country forever.”

Terrance McKenna has also written extensively about the uses of entheogens in order to create a revival of Shamanistic psychoactive practices in this New Age of Lucifer.

In McKenna’s book, Food of the Gods: The Search for the Original Tree of Knowledge A Radical History of Plants, Drugs, and Human Evolution, we learn in its book description:

“Why, as a species, are humans so fascinated by altered states of consciousness? Can altered states reveal something to us about our origins and our place in nature? In Food of the Gods, ethnobotanist Terence McKenna’s research on man’s ancient relationship with chemicals opens a doorway to the divine, and perhaps a solution for saving our troubled world. McKenna provides a revisionist look at the historical role of drugs in the East and the West, from ancient spice, sugar, and rum trades to marijuana, cocaine, synthetics, and even television—illustrating the human desire for the “food of the gods” and the powerful potential to replace abuse of illegal drugs with a shamanic understanding, insistence on community, reverence for nature, and increased self-awareness.”

Obviously, I am not saying that The Penial Gland is intrinsically evil, but rather, that to prematurely and artificially attempt access to its visionary power via Luciferian plant technologies and for Luciferian purposes oriented around the search for secret occult knowledge is strictly forbidden by The Bible for good reason. In fact, such a quest to attain and experience such Luciferian secret occult knowledge is exactly what had occurred in The Fall in The Garden of Eden by partaking of The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil. Accessing Luciferian knowledge via access of The Penial Gland is a direct route to the seductions of Lucifer’s promise to make each Man a God, without God, as many who have partaken of entheogenic practices have clearly pointed out, with even Satanic entheogenic expert, Terrance McKenna, having declared in his book, Food of the Gods: The Search for the Original Tree of Knowledge A Radical History of Plants, Drugs, and Human Evolution.

When you soberly consider the issue, if Luciferians wanted your Pineal Gland blocked through any means of Fluoride calcification, it is not because they are your friends trying to lead you to The Lord and Salvation, but rather, it is because they are under the Satanic mesmerism of Lucifer and literally think that Lucifer’s promise of Immortality and becoming a God through accessing secret occult knowledge through Entheogens is only for themselves, the self-appointed “Elite”, and not for you. The occult knowledge of Lucifer, as well as the divine knowledge of The Lord, is not intended for humans in mortal form, ensuing The Fall, as The Garden of Eden Story clearly relates, and hence, The Bible strictly forbids it as the seductions of Sorcery and Pharmakeia for a reason. After The Fall, humans became ill-equipped to manage such knowledge safely. It creates delusions of grandeur and false preconceptions about their own powers, while still being but mere mortals.

For example, DMT is yet another Luciferian given technology intended to prematurely enable mere mortals to attempt absurdly and arrogantly to “Storm The Gates Heaven”, riding delusionally upon Lucifer’s false promise of Eternal Life through occult knowledge, apart from The Lord. The concern here is one related to Salvation, not one of mere Psychedelia and Pineal Gland activation. Salvation comes from the acceptance of Christ’s Sacrifice for The Sins of The World, not through drug use or Pineal Gand activation. Though such understanding is relatively basic to most Christians, it has been lost in the resurgence of a Luciferian New Age Penial Gland activation frenzy, which many Psychologists and Theologians have pointed out in several prominent academic studies on the matter.

Entheogens also exist at the core of the New Age of Lucifer for their uses in absorbing people into the Pantheistic Monism of Ascension Theology, which is the opposite of authentic Christianity. Becoming ONE with Nature is the point of such Paganism.

Lucifer always comes as an Angel of Light, promising Eternal Life and cerebral ecstasy if you seek Gnosis through the conduits of his Pharmakeia.

The fruit, in the middle of The Garden, that Eve was tempted, then participated in, then shared, was, in part, activating and utilizing the pineal gland to communicate with the cerebral spirit of Lucifer, instead of “the heart” of The Lord, as originally intended.

Do you know why your pineal gland is called your “third eye”? There is a very scientific, and logical, reason for this nickname. It is based on the components of this gland that is located in the very center of your skull. Have you ever heard the description of one of the parts of your body as being designed as ‘rods and cones’? Rods and cones are the design of your eyes. They take light, and funnel it, and reflect it and, viola, you can see. What if I told you that the design of the pineal gland is rods and cones? My question is what kind of light is being seen in the middle of my skull? It seems obvious that it is for you to sense, or see, the unseen world around us. My current feeling is that it is better to use the pineal to sense, and NOT to see. It makes sense to me that the pineal could be the basis for what we call intuition, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Nevertheless, to activate the penial gland through the plant technologies of The Fallen Angels and Nephilim, in order to apprehend the Gnosis of Lucifer, is to “Storm Heaven’s Gates”. And this was exactly why Mankind was cut off from The Tree of Life by The Lord. The arrogance of seeking the Gnosis of Lucifer in order to attain Eternal Life, Apotheosis, and All-Powerful Knowledge is a core aspect of The Fall of Mankind. Such knowledge is reserved for The Lord, only.

Just look what Lucifer did with this Gnosis? He eventually became the most wicked entity in the hierarchy of The Cosmos. People like to think that Gnosis is harmless and just a form of “White Magick”, but it always leads to self-destruction and a contempt for The Lord. Hence, it was forbidden by The Lord. But Mankind, in his ignorance and arrogance, thinks he can manage such Gnosis, which is why he is fallen.

Here is what Christ said about using the pineal gland to communicate with spirit in Matthew 11:12:

“From the days of John the Baptist until now, The Kingdom of Heaven has been subjected to violence, and violent people have been raiding it.”

This was Christ’s allusion to what Jay Stephens called, “Storming Heaven”. However, those who actively tap into the unknown world of the third eye and harvest the Satanic Kundalini energy from the spinal column are in grave danger. I find it most interesting that the official title for what it is they are searching for is called Serpent Energy.

Really?

Personally, I’ll pass on The Serpent Energy of Lucifer.

Luciferian technologies for accessing God’s Creation (The Temple=The Human Body), such as Pineal Gland Meditation, Kundalini Yoga, DMT, etc... are nothing new. But it makes more sense that the Pineal Gland was intended for, as you said, Death. To use it for any other way is a Luciferian Apotheosis Deception. The Original Fall...eat of this apple and become God, etc... Usurping The Throne of God through Luciferian techniques is absolutely nothing new...The Secret Societies have been propagating these techniques and technologies for hundreds of years. Eastern Mysticism is nothing other than Hermetic Occult Doctrine=Satanism.

Often people say, “The Elite are hiding The Third Eye from us! They are trying to calcify it with Fluoride! They do not want us to access the power of opening out Third Eye! The Pineal Gland is The Seat of the Soul!” Well, all of this is untrue. The Elite love us to explore our Third Eye. All they do is teach us how to.

Look at all the techniques that The Elite are teaching modern culture for Pineal Gland access: Kundalini Meditation, DMT, Transcendental Meditation, etc... all they do is push Third Eye awakening because The Pineal Gland opens portals to the Demonic Realms. The Elite want you to open your Pineal Gland. For them, when you access your pineal gland, it is a form of The Revelation of Method, where you are made into what they are…Satanic Luciferians.

The Elite want you to open your Pineal Gland and access all that delicious secret knowledge that will keep you glued to your pursuit of Apotheosis...to become godlike from your access to Luciferian secrets.

The end result is service to Lucifer and all things Luciferian, sex magick being one ultimate destination.

The Pineal Gland is symbolized by the Satanic Catholic Church by a huge Pine Cone at The Vatican Courtyard, proving that The Vatican is founded upon Egyptian Babylonian Occultism

The New Age teaches that you should open your Third Eye. Access the Pineal Gland to become Enlightened. It is all a hoax. Nobody has ever become Enlightened, ever. We are all mere mortals, and we die that way.

The Bible Warns About Pharmakeia and Sorcery

Revelation chapter 18 gives a description of the fall of Babylon, and in verse 23 it gives us the reason why all nations were deceived. This may be shocking for many people. Let’s read what the Bible says. Referring to the fall of Babylon, Revelation 18:23 says, “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”

By the “sorceries” of Babylon, all nations were deceived. The Greek word for “sorceries” in verse 23 is “pharmakeia” [far-mak-i’-ah]. According to the Thayer Greek Dictionary, “pharmakeia” is “the use or administering of drugs; poisoning; and sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it.” If you put the original Greek word “pharmakeia” in place of the English word “sorceries,” the end of verse 23 would say, “For by thy pharmakeia were ALL nations deceived”! “Pharmakeia” is where we get our English word “pharmacy”! Pharmacy is a well-organized and professionalized system that administers poisonous drugs. The Bible reveals that Babylon will deceive all nations by the use of pharmacy that is in connection with “magical arts” and idolatry. “Magical arts” has its deep roots in witchcraft and the occult world. We don’t have to do a deep Bible study to know that Satan is directly behind the magical arts, and God’s people should have nothing to do with it. Professed deceived Christians today use “magical arts” under the disguise of contemplative prayer, “Christian” humanism, and spiritual formation. In general, those involved in sorcery, witchcraft, and magic are known to use “magic” potions to “heal”, deceive, poison, control, or kill someone.

Pharmacies mainly use a mixture of toxic chemicals, metals, and/or synthetic elements to produce “pharmaceuticals” that are designed to manipulate the biochemistry or metabolic functions of the body in an attempt to get a “desired” effect in the treatment of a disease or sickness. In other words, pharmacy mixes up different types of poison, package it, patent it, and claim that it can treat certain types of diseases. The main problem with that system is that poison is poison. Pharmaceutical drugs are poisonous. When poison is put into the body, it has negative effects on the entire body system from head to toe. These are not just “side effects” or “unintended” sicknesses or diseases that a person suffers as a result of using a drug. These are “direct effects” because the reality is that drugs have direct effects on the entire body system, including the brain. When you go back to Revelation 18:23, Jesus uses the Greek word “pharmakeia” to reveal to us the main thing that will be used to deceive ALL people in the last days is a well-organized system of administering poisonous drugs to billions of people that are not only toxic to the organs of body, but have direct negative effects on the brain. Many of these drugs, used for a variety of reasons, are known to cause problems with memory, mood, and contribute to negative personality changes.

Who is the main one behind the system of pharmacy and the administering of poisonous drugs that Babylon uses to deceive all nations? A logo or symbol reveals the values and the purpose of a business, organization, or professional occupation. They use a logo or symbol as an identifying “mark” to the world. In other words, that logo makes a direct link to a business or occupation. When a person thinks of the “swoosh,” they immediately think of the Nike corporation. The symbols and logos of modern medicine clearly reveal who is behind the scenes orchestrating the whole system of administering poisonous drugs that manipulate the bodies and minds of billions of people around the world. Let’s just look at three recognizable symbols and unmask the truth!

The international symbol for pharmacy is known as the “Bowl of Hygieia.” Who is Hygieia? Hygieia comes from Greek mythology. Mythology is the study of myths, or lies and pagan false gods. In other words, though it is not true, millions worship it as if it were true. Who is the father of lies? Satan. According to Greek pagan worship, Hygieia is the goddess of health and hygiene, the daughter of Aesculapius. He is the god of medicine, healing, and physicians.

Ettie Rosenberg, a doctor in pharmacology and attorney, describes the meaning of the Bowl of Hygieia. She says, “The ‘Bowl of Hygieia’ symbol is the most widely recognized international symbol of pharmacy. In Greek mythology, Hygieia was the daughter and assistant of Aesculapius, the God of Medicine and Healing. Hygieia’s classical symbol was a bowl containing a medicinal potion with the serpent of Wisdom (or guardianship) partaking it. This is the same serpent of Wisdom, which appears on the caduceus, the staff of Aesculapius, which is the symbol of medicine.” - Ettie Rosenberg, Pharm.D., Esq.

There is the statue of Hygieia. The serpent is drinking the magic potion from the “bowl of wisdom”. In Genesis 3:1-14, Satan, known as the serpent, used a serpent to deceive Eve. Verse 1 reveals that this serpent was “more subtle,” meaning that it was thin or very light, not dense or gross, but smooth and refined in order to accomplish its deceptive purpose.

In verse 6, Eve believed the serpent’s subtle lies. Thinking that she could become wise, Eve disobeyed God by eating from the tree that God said not to eat from. In verse 13, after eating the fruit from the forbidden tree, Eve acknowledged that the serpent deceived her. When a person is deceived, are they aware of it? According to Webster’s dictionary, to deceive means “to cause to believe what is false.” So when people are deceived, they really believe the lie. Notice Satan used the serpent to deceive Eve so she would believe the lie. This serpent drinking from the “bowl of wisdom” is from Satan. It represents the deceptive character of Satan that is still deceiving people today. Should God’s people have anything to do with this deception?

Then there is the Staff of Aesculapius. His rod represents the healing aspects of the art of medicine. Many Christians think that this symbol is the same as the serpent of brass that Moses put on a pole, but it is not. The serpent on the rod of Aesculapius is a counterfeit to Moses’ bronze serpent on the pole. This counterfeit symbol gives a false message that the serpent is wise and harmless.

Remember, the serpent on the rod of Aesculapius is the same serpent that is drinking from the Bowl of Hygieia. The message that the serpent of this Satanic symbol is also giving is that it is okay to take the poisonous “magic potent” from the bowl. These symbols that are used to represent the professions of pharmacy and medicine are giving a deceptive message from Satan that taking poisonous drugs is wise and has the power to heal and not kill. This is a lie! Those who submit to this poisonous counterfeit system will be swept away.

There is a statue of Aesculapius with his rod wrapped with the “Snake of Wisdom”. This “Snake of Wisdom” is seen throughout the symbolism of the modern medical profession. It is in the symbol of the American Medical Association, an association that sets the standards for physicians and the medical profession in America. It is found in the middle of the logo of the World Health Organization. It is also found on the logos of medical schools, doctors’ offices, and many other medical organizations.

Another symbol really sums up who is really behind the poisonous drugging system of Babylon. Another symbol recognized throughout the medical field, it is known as the “caduceus.” A caduceus has two serpents mating around a rod, topped by a pair of wings. The caduceus, also known as a magic wand, belongs to the Greek god Hermes or the Roman god Mercury. These gods are supposed to be the messengers of gods, inventors of magic, communicators to the “dead”, and one who protects business and thieves (drblayney.com/ Asclepius.html). Many in witchcraft and sorcery still use the caduceus for magic and to cast spells. Also, the caduceus in sorcery is known to “restrain and control” its victims.

In Greek mythology and the occult world, the caduceus had nothing to do with medicine, healing or health. So why has modern medicine adopted the caduceus as its symbol of medicine? Remember its original function and meaning. Who holds the caduceus? The false god of Mercury holds it. What is his claim? Inventor of magic, conductor of the dead, protector of merchants, thieves, and to restrain and control is his claim! Could it be that modern medicine has adopted the caduceus as their symbol of medicine and physicians to PROTECT the merchants of the earth that make billions of dollars poisoning people, and to protect the corporate thieves and to control and restrain the masses of people? This may shock you. Even though the caduceus had nothing to do with healing or medicine, an officer in the U.S. ARMY Medical Corps in 1902 insisted on adopting the caduceus as their symbol. Since then others in the medical profession began to adopt the caduceus as a symbol of medicine or physicians.

Let’s lift the veil of what the caduceus really means. In the occult world, Satan depicts himself as a goat known as Baphomet with two wings and a caduceus between his crossed legs! Yes, Baphomet has a caduceus between his legs. Look at the pictures in Figure F and compare. Here is the direct link between the poisonous practices of modern medicine through pharmakeia and Satan. Satan is behind this drugging system. A caduceus is actually an abbreviated version of Baphomet, Satan himself.

Do you think Jesus is a part of this system? NO. Should true Christians be a part of this drugging system? No. This systematic poisoning is of Babylon and God’s people need to get out. We need to learn nature’s way of healing that God approves of through lifestyle and plant-based eating, and herbs.

Did you know that the “father” of pharmacology was an occultist? He was a worshiper of Satan! Born as Philippus Aureolus Theophrastus Bombastus von Hohenheim in 1493, he called himself Paracelsus. He was well known as a Swiss-German physician, botanist, alchemist, astrologer, and general occultist. He founded the field of toxicology, better known as pharmacy. For hundreds of years, physicians used natural herbs and food for healing. Paracelsus defied this notion. From his studies on chemistry and metallurgy with the mix of occult worship and astrology, he theorized that metals such as mercury, lead, tin, copper, and gold could “purify” the body. He believed that the stars and planets were the main cause of human illness and disease. He believed that ALL diseases should be treated with metals, which are poisonous to the body. This was a very radical practice during his time. He treated many diseases with mercury better known as quicksilver. Many physicians who bought into Paracelsus’ method and used quicksilver (mercury), also known as Quack Salber, were known as “quacks”. This was a very rebellious way of treating the body at the time (Jethro Kloss, Back to Eden, 2nd ed., pp. 52, 53). Many died as a result of Paracelsus’s way of treatment. At 50 or 51 years old, the story is told that Paracelsus was thrown out the window by other physicians at the time, who believed him to be very dangerous in 1541. It is amazing today that Paracelsus is known as the father of modern pharmacy! Where did he get his inspiration? Baphomet, Satan!

This system of Paracelsus is the foundation on which modern medicine is built. It has killed and poisoned millions of people. Pharmaceutical drugs never cure disease – they only try to manage it by inhibiting or manipulating a function in the body that is supposed to happen naturally. In a June 2010 report in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, authors said that in looking over records that spanned from 1976 to 2006 they found that out of 62 million death certificates, 25 million deaths were coded as having occurred in a hospital setting due to medication errors. The total number of deaths due to the American modern medical system of drugging, unnecessary surgeries, infections, medical errors, etc., is nearly 800,000 people per year! This is more than people who die from heart disease, with over 600,000 deaths per year, and cancer, with over 500,000 deaths per year. - articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/ archive/2003/11/26/death-by-medicine-part-one.aspx

This system of administering poisonous drugs worldwide is a trillion-dollar industry, and the medical merchants of the earth profit greatly from it. They love the money it produces and ignore the many lives it destroys. Millions worship the system as an idol.

Poisonous drugs are NOT a cure for disease. Many who prescribe and administer pharmaceutical drugs will admit it. If drugs cured disease, why are many who are being treated for diseases prescribed to take drugs until the day they die? This does not sound like a cure but a money-making hoax.

“People need to be taught that drugs do not cure disease. It is true that they sometimes afford present relief, and the patient appears to recover as the result of their use; this is because nature has sufficient vital force to expel the poison and to correct the conditions that caused the disease. Health is recovered in spite of the drug. But in most cases, the drug only changes the form and location of the disease. Often, the effect of the poison seems to be overcome for a time, but the results remain in the system and work great harm at some later period. By the use of poisonous drugs, many bring upon themselves lifelong illness, and many lives are lost that might be saved by the use of natural methods of healing.” - Ellen White, Counsels on Health, p. 89

What message does the Bible give for those in pharmakeia – the poison of Babylon? Galatians 5:20-21 says:

20 Idolatry, witchcraft [pharmakeia], hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” The Greek word for “witchcraft” in verse 20 is pharmakeia. Those who are in this poisoning and drugging business need to repent and turn away from it. If they do not repent, they will not inherit the kingdom of God. This is confirmed in the book of Revelation. Revelation 21:8 says, “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers [pharmakeus =druggist/poisoner], and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.” The Greek word for sorcerers in verse 8 is “pharmakeus” defined as a druggist or poisoner. This is repeated in the last chapter of the Bible. Revelation 22:14, 15 says, 14“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city. 15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers [pharmakeus = druggist], and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.”

Pharmakeia is a part of Babylon. This is what the Bible predicts that Babylon would use to deceive all nations. You don’t have to be deceived. There is no way to be a part of God’s true people at the end of time and be connected with this system of administering poisonous drugs that manipulate and confuse the mind. This comes from Satan himself. You have seen the evidence. Babylon is fallen; get out before it is too late. It is a broken and poisonous system. “GET OUT” is God’s earnest plea.

