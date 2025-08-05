In a Flat Earth Model, the hulls of ships are expected to disappear first due to perspective, angular resolution limitations, and compression effects as the water meets the sky. This is a widely known fact in science and perspective. But they can easily be brought back into view using the Nikon P-1000 camera, thereby, proving The Earth is Flat, which has been done thousands of times. A ships “sinking” over the apparent horizon bottom first is merely a trick of perspective, a “vanishing point” effect where distant objects appear to disappear bottom-up as they get farther away. Using a camera like the Nikon P-1000, you can zoom in on a ship that appears to have disappeared, bringing it back into view. This proves the ship was never hidden by a curve, as Heliocentrists like to assert.

One of The Best Video Examinations of Angular Resolution and the Limitations of The Human Eye Ever Made

One factor, of several, that must be considered when viewing the Sun’s recession away from the observer is The Rayleigh Criterion. Among the many others factors include refraction, atmospheric distortion, and the apparent compression of objects on the horizon as they recede into the distance from the observer. The latter factor is revealed in the Laws of Perspective.

The human eye can only resolve objects as they move into the distance to a prescribed limit. Resolution limit describes how objects can appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance, which is calculated using The Rayleigh Criterion. This is of particular importance when considering the apparent “setting” of The Sun over an imaginary curve, for The Rayleigh Criterion points out that before considering this apparent “setting” of the Sun, which is a Heliocentric claim, one must consider the role of the limitations of angular resolution, as they pertain to the naked human eye, as objects appear to disappear and/or “blur out” into the distance.

