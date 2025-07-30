Eric Dubay:

Ancient Buddhist, Vedic and Jain standard cosmologies mention that at the North Pole magnetic center of the Planet is a hill of magnetite called Mount Meru. The Puranic as well as Sumerian traditions additionally mentioned this "Mount Sumeru." In Old Iran they mentioned Mount Hara Berezaiti with a celestial springtime on its greatest optimal in the world of the celebrities. In ancient Chinese works there is Mount Khun-Lun with a bronze Column of Heaven up where the immortals dwell. The Turkmen people of Southern Turkestan mention a copper column that notes the "marine of the Earth."

The Mongols created of Mount Sumber or Sumer with the Zambu tree on its top. The Buryats of Siberia talk of Mount Sumur with the North post celebrity fastened to its summit. The Egyptians composed of the "Pile of the First Time" which was the first land to show up from the Waters and also is the house location of the High God, the source of light. The Muslims compose of Qaf and Zoroastrians of Sogdiana created of Girnagar the globe enclosing hills. The Navajos mentioned "encircled hill" which was bordered by 4 directional mountains. The Dogon tribe of Nigeria spoke of a planetary column reaching 14 globes which is the "roof-post of your home of the high god Amma."

The old Greek folklore informs us of Mount Olympus, the Residence of the gods. The old German told of "Irminsul," a universal column which sustains every little thing. The Norse Edda spoke of Asgard, the burgh of the gods, rising in the facility of Midgard, the round planet. The 14th century writings Inventio Fortunata by Nicholas de Linna, as well as The Itinerarium of Jacobus Cnoyen, discuss the magnetic mountain being so powerful that it pulled the nails right from explorer's boats! The enclosing whirlpool and four directional rivers bordering the mountain were said to change every 6 hrs. creating the tides, comparing them to the "breath of God" at the "marine of the Planet," breathing in and exhaling the terrific seas.

Even Gerhard Mercator, of the Mercator forecast map we still utilize today, back in 1569 made a topographic map of the North Pole demonstrating to an Iron Mountain at the center called "Mount Rupes Nigra" at the North Pole with 4 rivers extending outwards at appropriate angles. Are we being lied to about what truly exists at the magnetic North Pole?

*** Gerardus Mercator (March 5, 1512 – December 2, 1594), was a Flemish Geographer, Cosmographer, and Cartographer. He is most renowned for creating the 1569 world map based on a new projection which represented sailing courses of constant bearing (rhumb lines) as straight lines—an innovation that is still employed in nautical charts.

Mount Meru Magnetic Mountain at the North Pole:

Early Polar Maps and Exploration:

Polar Astronomy and Anthropology:

Why the North Pole looked like this on Old Maps:

Flat Earth and Hyperborea:

Modern Flat Earth adherents have stumbled upon the theory that The Arctic region houses the mythical realm of Hyperborea. This connection stems from some historical depictions, like those by the 16th-century cartographer Gerard Mercator, who mapped the Arctic and included references to Hyperborea. Some modern Flat Earth advocates interpret these historical maps and mythological accounts as additional evidence supporting The Flat Earth Model, despite the fact that Hyperborea was traditionally seen as a mythical place and not a literal geographical location.

Hyperborea: A Lost Arctic Land on Ancient Maps? | Ancient Architects:

There is an image presenting an historical map, likely a polar projection, overlaid with text describing a Flat Earth theory related to the North Pole and tides. The text claims that at the center of the North Pole, there is a whirlpool where four rivers breathe in and out every 6 hours, causing the tides, and that a compass points to a “Giant Magnetic Mountain” at this location. There is also the great magnetic Mt. Meru there, as well, which not only helps us navigate across The Earth with compasses, but works together with The Sun nd The Moon to produce a toroidal field over the stationary plain of The Flat Earth.

The Second Ring Beyond the ice walls: Map introduction and analysis (1):

Along with Thule, Hyperborea was one of several terrae incognitae to the Greeks and Romans, where Pliny, Pindar and Herodotus, as well as Virgil and Cicero, reported that people lived to the age of one thousand and enjoyed lives of complete happiness. Hecataeus of Abdera collated all the stories about the Hyperboreans current in the 4th century BC and published a lengthy, now-lost treatise on them that was noted by Diodorus Siculus. Legend told that The Sun was supposed to rise and set only once a year in Hyperborea, which would place it above or upon the Arctic Circle, or, more generally, in the arctic polar regions.

On this 1570 map, Hyperborea is shown as an Arctic continent and described as Terra Septemtrionalis Incognita (transl. Unknown Northern Land):

The North Pole According to Map Maker, Mercator:

Hyperborea, Flat Earth's Arctic Homeland & A Trip to the North Pole:

Hyperborea | The Arctic Homeland | Sacred Wisdom Podcast:

Eskymo Welzl In The Far North For 30 Years, Finds Mt Meru Magnetic Mountain at the North Pole:

This is the North Pole. It shows Mt. Meru in the center, with 4 rivers flowing in each direction. And then, there is Google Earth…it’s not there! Who is telling the truth?

Mt. Meru at the center of The Flat Earth:

Mount Meru: The Golden Mountain of Heven and Hell | Myth and Fact:

Mt. Meru, Magnetic North:

The North Pole Eden?

Many cultures mention and depict a sacred land in The North Pole in a similar manner. The Rupes Nigra, was believed to be a 33 miles wide black rock located at The North Pole with a massive whirlpool separating into four Rivers. It’s existence and mention can be found throughout many old maps and legends, and was universally accepted as real, and considered responsible for why all compasses point to this location. Within Hindu and Buddhist traditions, they speak of this land as Shamballah. In Buddhist mythology, Mt. Meru has its roots in Hell and it’s summit in Heaven…the bridge between realms.

The Vedics called this land Paradesha (literally in the sense of The World at The North Pole). In Norse Cosmology, it is The World Tree, Yggdrasil. In the Bible it is the Garden of Eden. The list is extensively long. One can find in depth details and accounts from many voyagers and cartographers that sound almost straight out of mythology, starting at 4th BC up until the 17th Century, with a few controversial modern accounts. Then, of course, we have 33rd-degree Freemason, Admiral Byrd, with his accounts at The North Pole, which seems to be used as half-truth to propagate Hollow Earth disinformation, perhaps. Contemporary historians would have you believe they were all incorrect, and that even their most famous and prized cartographers, whose maps we still use today (e.g., The Mercator Projection) had it all wrong.

There’s such an undeviating pattern among all cultures and races presenting The North as an origin of humanity, which includes these aforementioned qualities, subterranean realms, accounts of giants, and so much more, a holy imperishable land only to be penetrated by those who have strong will of the heart and mind.

What seems more plausible—that cultures had nearly identical accounts for millennia that were pure fantasy? Or that today, we are being deceived far beyond what most could comprehend.

Mt. Meru:

Mt. Meru, Historically:

1. Japanese and Chinese Mythologies describe the Palaces of their Gods directly below the Pole Star and at the same time in the middle of the Earth (just like Meru). They talk of Meru as SHUMISEN and believe it connects the three realms of Heaven, Earth and Hell.

2. Norse myths place their 'Land of Immortality' at the North Pole and their legends talk about a World Tree called YGGDRASIL that connects Heaven, Earth and Hell just like Meru.

3. Greeks believed in a fabled perfect land which they called HYPERBOREA (above the North-wind), where the sun shines twenty-four hours a day, indicating a location within the Arctic Circle.

4. Lettish tales describe many dawns in their Heaven, a phenomenon observed only at the Poles.

5. Celtic Mythology talks of a Heaven with more than 6 months of continuous winter again suggesting a polar location.

Temperate climate of The North Pole before the “Ice Age”:

Hyperborea: Exploring the Mysteries of an Ancient Arctic Civilization: