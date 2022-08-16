Exosomes are membrane-enclosed vesicles actively released into the extracellular space, whose content reflects the physiological/pathological state of the cells they originate from. These vesicles participate in cell-to-cell communication and the transfer of biologically active proteins, lipids, and RNAs. Exosomes are the detoxification mechanism by which our body heals itself.

Like the COVID-19 Hoax, we are always shown glossy animated cartoons of what these “expert scientists” have discovered is DNA. Nevertheless, there is a huge disconnect between what electron microscopy images show and the glossy animated images we are shown of viruses and DNA.

An electron microscope is a microscope that uses a beam of electrons as a source of illumination. They use electron optics that are analogous to the glass lenses of an optical light microscope to control the electron beam, for instance, focusing it to produce magnified images or electron diffraction patterns. As the wavelength of an electron can be up to 100,000 times smaller than that of visible light, electron microscopes have a much higher resolution of about 0.1 nm, which compares to about 200 nm for light microscopes.”

When you Google an electron microscopy image of a virus, you get this:

When you Google electron microscopy image of exosomes, you get this:

Notice how similar they are to the alleged Covid Virus?

***Exosomes are membrane-enclosed vesicles actively released into the extracellular space; whose content reflect the physiological/pathological state of the cells they originate from. These vesicles participate in cell-to-cell communication and transfer of biologically active proteins, lipids, and RNAs. Exosomes are the detoxification mechanism by which our body heals itself.

And this is what we are told the Covid Virus looks like:

Louis Pasteur was a pioneer in the field of immunology and extensively developed vaccines for several diseases. He is credited with creating the first vaccines for chicken cholera, anthrax, and rabies, and he helped popularize the term “vaccination”. He was a vaccine advocate. Louis Pasteur made a significant amount of money from his vaccines. He had much to gain financially from pushing Germ Theory and advocating for vaccinations.

Recent studies on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), human T-cell lymphotropic virus (HTLV), and Dengue Virus (DENV) have demonstrated that exosomes released from infected cells harbor and deliver many regulatory factors including viral RNA and proteins, viral and cellular miRNA, and other host functional genetic elements to neighboring cells, helping to establish productive infections and modulating cellular responses. Exosomes can either spread or limit an infection depending on the type of pathogen and target cells and can be exploited as candidates for development of antiviral or vaccine treatments. This review summarizes recent progress made in understanding the role of exosomes in RNA virus infections with an emphasis on their potential contribution to pathogenesis.

1. Introduction

Exosomes are lipid bilayer membrane-enclosed nano-sized (30–100 nm) vesicles with a density of 1.13–1.19 g/mL, secreted by virtually all cell types, and formed during the maturation of endosomes upon invagination and budding of the limiting membrane of late endosomes as intraluminal vesicles (ILVs) of multivesicular bodies (MVBs).

Exosomes as Carriers of Virus and Host RNA Species

It has been reported that exosomes carry various cellular regulatory RNAs, including miRNAs, sncRNAs, and siRNAs. Exosomes derived from virus-infected cells have been shown to carry viral components including viral mRNA, miRNA, and genomic RNA, as well as genetic regulatory elements. Among the RNA viruses, HIV-1 was the first one to be studied somewhat in detail in the context of modulation of exosome formation. Exosomes derived from HIV-1 infected cells or patients with HIV infection incorporate the viral transactivating response (TAR) element transcribed from the integrated provirus, which has been suggested to enhance HIV replication in the recipient cells via downregulation of apoptotis . Unspliced HIV-1 RNA species are recruited to exosomes and the presence of a stretch of sequences within the 5' end of the Gag p17 open reading frame is sufficient for this recruitment, while single- or double-spliced HIV-1 RNA is not incorporated into exosomes. The incorporation of genomic HIV-1 RNA in exosomes is further increased if the producer cells express HIV-1 defective for viral genome packaging.

Exosomes as Viral Protein Carriers

Exosomal protein composition varies depending on cell type and disease state. Several RNA viruses have been shown to modulate not only host cell protein composition of exosomes but also to recruit their own proteins into exosomes. Exosomes from HIV-1-infected cells have been shown to incorporate both Gag and Nef proteins [109,110]. The latter is incorporated into exosomes upon anchoring into lipid raft microdomains through its N-terminal myristoylation and a stretch of basic amino acids residing in its alpha-helix-1, as well as upon interaction with the host cell protein Mortalin.

Role of Exosomes in Pathogenesis

Immature dendritic cells capture HIV-1 and can transfer these captured HIV-1 particles to T cells. Wiley and Gummuluru, back in 2006, reported that exosomes derived from HIV-1 containing immature dendritic cells can transfer HIV-1 to T cells without de novo infection. Exosomes isolated with HLA-DR-1-conjugated magnetic beads from the supernatant of DCs exposed to HIV-luc reporter viruses incubated with Jurkat T cells resulted in productive infection of cells. They also reported that endocytosed virus particles were the main contributors to exocytosed virus fraction, as treatment of virus-exposed DCs with trypsin had no or a negligible effect on the amount of virus particles precipitated by HLA-DR-1-conjugated magnetic beads.

Although the role of exosomes in HIV infection has not yet been fully understood, increasing evidence suggests that exosomes facilitate both enhancement and inhibition of infection and replication, depending upon the cells of origin. For instance, exosomes derived from HIV-infected cells have been shown to contain the HIV coreceptors CCR5 and CXCR4, and transfer of these coreceptors to uninfected, non-permissive cells may enhance susceptibility to HIV infection. In a recent study, Kadiu et al. reported that a portion of HIV virions shed from monocyte-derived macrophages is associated with exosomal aggregates and these entrapped virions demonstrate improved infectivity toward CD4+ target cells, compared to purified HIV-1 virus particles. HIV-infected and viremic individuals exhibit elevated levels of plasma cytokines. Many cytokines have been found to be markedly enriched in exosomes from HIV-positive individuals relative to negative controls and exposure of naïve peripheral blood mononuclear cells to exosomes purified from HIV-positive patients induces CD38 expression on naïve and central memory CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, probably contributing to inflammation and viral propagation via bystander cell activation.

Potential Applications in Viral Infections

Exosomes appear to be an important tool of intercellular communication, as discussed above. However, their further use in various other processes is also being evaluated. The exosomes can be used as a diagnostic marker, as vaccines, and as a drug delivery vehicle for targeted or systemic delivery. Since exosomes have been detected in all bodily fluids, can be easily purified, and have a composition that varies in normal and diseased conditions, they can be exploited as diagnostic markers of diseases. However, the use of exosomes as a diagnostic marker for viral infection has not yet been explored adequately.

Targeted delivery is another area where the potential of exosomes to carry therapeutic cargo to specific organs or tissues is being evaluated. Expression of receptor-specific ligand molecules on the exosome surface through genetic engineering can transform exosomes into potent delivery vehicles that can deliver a drug/siRNA/miRNA based therapeutic moiety to cells or tissues of choice. In fact, the ability of exosomes to deliver therapeutic moiety or genetic material can be further improved by incorporating selected viral proteins into exosomes as virus-encoded envelope proteins exhibiting superior binding and entry specificity (reviewed in.

Conclusions

Various studies have demonstrated that exosomes are crucial intercellular communication channels and highlighted their potential role in viral transmission and modulation of immune responses, as viruses exploit the exosomal pathway for their assembly/budding, transfer of viral RNAs, and suppression of immune activation. In addition, exosomes could be utilized as diagnostic markers in viral infections and for targeted drug delivery. Since exosome research related to viral infections is still in an early stage, more studies are required to decipher the interplay between exosome biology and viruses, as a comprehensive understanding of exosome biology and its involvement in viral infections would permit the development of new strategies to interfere with viral replication and disease development.

Acknowledgments

This project was supported by NIH grant R01 AI062885 and P01 AI07924602. The authors would like to thank Cynthia Tribble for manuscript editing and submission.

References

1. Johnstone, R.M.; Adam, M.; Hammond, J.R.; Orr, L.; Turbide, C. Vesicle formation during reticulocyte maturation. Association of plasma membrane activities with released vesicles (exosomes). J. Biol. Chem. 1987, 262, 9412–9420. [Google Scholar]

2. Harding, C.; Heuser, J.; Stahl, P. Receptor-mediated endocytosis of transferrin and recycling of the transferrin receptor in rat reticulocytes. J. Cell Biol. 1983, 97, 329–339. [Google Scholar]

3. Harding, C.; Heuser, J.; Stahl, P. Endocytosis and intracellular processing of transferrin and colloidal gold-transferrin in rat reticulocytes: Demonstration of a pathway for receptor shedding. Eur. J. Cell Biol. 1984, 35, 256–263. [Google Scholar]

4. Zech, D.; Rana, S.; Buchler, M.W.; Zoller, M. Tumor-exosomes and leukocyte activation: An ambivalent crosstalk. Cell Commun. Signal. 2012, 10, e37. [Google Scholar]

5. Thery, C.; Regnault, A.; Garin, J.; Wolfers, J.; Zitvogel, L.; Ricciardi-Castagnoli, P.; Raposo, G.; Amigorena, S. Molecular characterization of dendritic cell-derived exosomes. Selective accumulation of the heat shock protein hsc73. J. Cell Biol. 1999, 147, 599–610. [Google Scholar] [CrossRef] [PubMed]

6. Lai, R.C.; Arslan, F.; Lee, M.M.; Sze, N.S.; Choo, A.; Chen, T.S.; Salto-Tellez, M.; Timmers, L.; Lee, C.N.; El Oakley, R.M.; et al. Exosome secreted by MSC reduces myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury. Stem Cell Res. 2010, 4, 214–222. [Google Scholar]

7. Van, N.G.; Mallegol, J.; Bevilacqua, C.; Candalh, C.; Brugiere, S.; Tomaskovic-Crook, E.; Heath, J.K.; Cerf-Bensussan, N.; Heyman, M. Intestinal epithelial exosomes carry MHC class II/peptides able to inform the immune system in mice. Gut 2003, 52, 1690–1697. [Google Scholar]

8. Zhan, R.; Leng, X.; Liu, X.; Wang, X.; Gong, J.; Yan, L.; Wang, L.; Wang, Y.; Wang, X.; Qian, L.J. Heat shock protein 70 is secreted from endothelial cells by a non-classical pathway involving exosomes. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 2009, 387, 229–233. [Google Scholar]

9. Taylor, D.D.; Gercel-Taylor, C. MicroRNA signatures of tumor-derived exosomes as diagnostic biomarkers of ovarian cancer. Gynecol. Oncol. 2008, 110, 13–21. [Google Scholar]

10. Keryer-Bibens, C.; Pioche-Durieu, C.; Villemant, C.; Souquere, S.; Nishi, N.; Hirashima, M.; Middeldorp, J.; Busson, P. Exosomes released by EBV-infected nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells convey the viral latent membrane protein 1 and the immunomodulatory protein galectin 9. BMC Cancer 2006, 6, e283. [Google Scholar] [CrossRef] [PubMed]

11. Wolfers, J.; Lozier, A.; Raposo, G.; Regnault, A.; Thery, C.; Masurier, C.; Flament, C.; Pouzieux, S.; Faure, F.; Tursz, T.; et al. Tumor-derived exosomes are a source of shared tumor rejection antigens for CTL cross-priming. Nat. Med. 2001, 7, 297–303. [Google Scholar]

12. Li, Q.L.; Bu, N.; Yu, Y.C.; Hua, W.; Xin, X.Y. Exvivo experiments of human ovarian cancer ascites-derived exosomes presented by dendritic cells derived from umbilical cord blood for immunotherapy treatment. Clin. Med. Oncol. 2008, 2, 461–467. [Google Scholar]

13. Almqvist, N.; Lonnqvist, A.; Hultkrantz, S.; Rask, C.; Telemo, E. Serum-derived exosomes from antigen-fed mice prevent allergic sensitization in a model of allergic asthma. Immunology 2008, 125, 21–27. [Google Scholar]

--https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/7/6/2770/htm