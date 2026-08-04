If you are sitting in a boat 10 miles from the shore, because extended masses of Earth surface appear to rise, converge and compress in the distance to meet your surface viewpoint, in accordance with The Laws of Perspective, where railroad tracks similarly appear to rise, converge, and compress in the distance when viewed from the ground, it is common for the lower sections of buildings to be obscured by a perceived “wall of water”. Though this effect is sometimes attributed to Earth curvature, in reality this optical effect can be attributed to the Laws of Perspective, where our eyes perceive a funneling of perception into a distant vanishing point, again, as is observed with the parallel lines of railroad tracks appearing to converge in the distance, when they are actually still parallel.

The Laws of Perspective on an Extended Plane:

In this model, you can see farther the higher you are in altitude. Raising the observer’s eye height extends the horizon roughly with the square root of height. On any extended plane, as you ascend in altitude, this plane will appear to rise to meet your eye level. This happens because the Laws of Perspective dictate that all distant points converge and compress into a vanishing point the farther they are from us. As such, the ground will always appear to rise, while the sky appears to descend to meet it in a distant vanishing point. The result is that no matter how high you ascend, an extended plane will still appear to converge in the distance and to meet your eye level. Mind you, these are optical effects, and the ground and sky are not literally ascending and descending into a distant vanishing point to meet your eye level.

The Earth Curve Calculation:

According to The Earth Curve Calculator, the Earth is said to begin curving at 2.73 miles from a ground position at 6 feet high. This means we are expected to see a drop-off of visibility at approximately 2.73 miles from our 6-foot-high ground position.

The Geometrical Horizon:

The Geometrical Horizon is the intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth’s surface.

In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

For a six-foot (182.88 centimeters) tall person, the horizon is a little more than 2.73 miles away. Geometry tells us that the distance of the horizon (i.e., the farthest point the eye can see before Earth curves out beneath our view) depends simply on the height of the observer.

The Heliocentric Viewpoint: Geometric Horizon and Curvature Drop:

On a sphere with a radius “R” (approximately 3959 miles), the geometric horizon distance for an observer height is approximately the square root of 2 times the Earth radius times the height of the observer. For an observer height of 6 feet, this yields roughly 2.73 miles. Beyond that distance, the surface of the Earth is claimed to curve away, and so a line of sight tangent to the surface leaves an increasing “hidden height” behind the horizon.

The common approximation “8 inches per mile squared” describes the sagitta (drop relative to a tangent) over short distances. At 10 miles, the geometric drop is on the order of 66–67 feet, relative to the tangent at the observer. The actual amount of a distant object that is hidden depends on both observer height and target height. Calculators that account for these (and for the arc versus chord distinction) give the obscured portion.

The Heliocentric Refutation Style

From Such Calculation, Heliocentrists Claim That:

1. Ships disappear hull-first, which must be due to Earth curvature.

2. Lower stories of coastal buildings become obscured while upper stories remain visible, which must be due to Earth curvature.

3. On a truly flat surface, the horizon would be at infinity (or limited only by atmospheric extinction/haze) and would not rise with observer height in the observed square root manner.

4. Objects would shrink uniformly rather than being progressively occulted from the bottom.

5. The same bottom-up disappearance occurs from elevated vantage points where nearby waves or “perspective walls” cannot reach the line of sight.

6. Large-scale surveys, GPS, satellite imagery, and circumnavigation data are consistent with a sphere of the measured radius; they are inconsistent with a flat plane of planetary size.

7. Refraction modulates the numbers but does not replace the underlying spherical geometry of The Earth.

In short, Heliocentrism will always insist, regardless of any contrary data, that the only explanation for any observed obscurations of distant events must be attributed to a geometric drop due to Earth curvature, which they see as the dominant cause of any obscurations at 10 miles. They will concede that Perspective governs angular size and the apparent convergence of parallels, but it does not produce a rising “wall of water” that occults the base of distant objects while the tops remain visible, even though it is well documented that the ground “rises” to meet our eye level when viewed from a ground position, which would definitely create a perceived “wall of water” between a ground position observer and a building on the shore 10 miles away.

The Heliocentric Problem with Optical Occlusion

If any observation misaligns with a Heliocentric conclusion, refraction is often invoked to explain away any possibility that the Laws of Perspective are responsible for distant object occlusion. It must always be the result of Earth curvature, and never the result of natural optical effects. Optical occlusion refers to a visual blocking effect, most commonly defined as a foreground object hiding part of a background surface or object in an image. When the distance rises, converges, and compresses our perception into a vanishing point, foreground events are occulted. They are not hidden by Earth curvature. They are simply “squashed” into the vanishing point, resulting in the apparent obstruction or obscuration of angular resolution. This effect can be called optical occlusion.

How Occlusion Works:

· Blocking View: A near object hides parts of a far object.\

· Depth Order: The brain knows the hidden object is further back.

· No Exact Distance: It shows what is in front, but not the exact gap in space.

And so, Heliocentrists typically use a refutation style that, ad hoc, denies any possibility for any explanation that does not concur with their pre-established conclusions. They deny any possibility for observed optical effects to be solely the result of the Laws of Perspective if the conclusion suggests the Earth is not curved. This refutation style is known as ad hoc rescue, moving the goalposts, or immunizing a belief. It works by inventing new excuses or changing rules on the spot to protect a fixed idea.

Key Features:

Ad Hoc Assumptions: Adding instant, unproven excuses when a claim faces a strong test.

Closed Mind: Refusing any new facts that do not fit the original idea.

No Proof Needed: Accepting weak excuses for the favored view while demanding impossible proof from other views.

Why It Fails:

· Not Testable: A claim that can never be proven wrong is empty and has no real meaning.

· Unfair Rules: It treats different ideas with double standards to keep the favorite safe.

The Debate:

The debate that exists between Flat Earthers and Heliocentrists is whether the “wall of water” obscuring the bottom of buildings from our surface position in a boat 10 miles from the shore is caused primarily by the Laws of Perspective and the way distant events rise, converge, and compress into a vanishing point, or is caused by the calculated geometric drop due to the Earth’s curvature, which amounts to approximately 66.7 feet, or 800 inches.

In the middle of this debate, some say that it is a combination of both effects.

The debate is amplified when hundreds of videos reveal that the “wall of water” obscuring the bottom of buildings from a surface vantage position in a boat 10 miles from the shore significantly exceeds the predicted and expected 66.7 feet of drop, but rather, often hundreds of feet, and on clear days with a refraction index of zero, thereby eliminating the cause being the result of refraction.

This supports the idea that the distant ground appears to rise to meet our ground position, in accordance with The Laws of Perspective, which would create the optical effect of a “wall of water” blocking the bottoms of distant buildings, and not Earth curvature at 10 miles away.

The Criticisms That Heliocentrists Generate to Counter The Flat Earth Observations of Hundreds of Feet of Obscured Lower Building Structure at 10 Miles Away from an Ocean Ground Position:

They claim that videos that appear to show “hundreds of feet” of obscuration often involve:

· Imprecise distance or height measurements

· Unaccounted-for refraction or ducting

· Camera height near water level (exaggerating the visual “wall”)

· Selective framing/zoom that ignores the angular geometry.

Again, we see that Heliocentrists will typically deny any possibility for any explanation that does not concur with their pre-established conclusions. They deny any possibility for observed optical effects to be solely the result of the Laws of Perspective if the conclusion is anathema to their pre-ordained conclusion that the Earth is curved.

How The Earth Curve Calculators Hijack Perspective

The geometry of perspective (angular size) is the imaginary curve. The Earth Curve Calculator highjacks the geometry of perspective in order to insinuate into it an artificially derived spherical Earth.

Do not ever debate a Heliocentrist over The Earth Curve Calculator because it assumes a spherical Earth, to begin with, so you have lost before you began by willingly conceding to the globe model.

The Earth Curve Calculator:

How The Earth Curve Calculators Hijack Perspective:

Flat Earth Debate 1944 LIVE:

Beyond Infinite Plains States:

Parallel lines “convergence” is the primary perspective across The Earth. Yes, parallel lines never converge, and they’re not supposed to, and yet, due to perspective, they appear to. Observing a beach ball, 6 feet in circumference, several miles away, will appear to shrink in size and appear smaller. Due to perspective, its angular size changes. Thus, which are you observing if the beach ball was a mile or two from your vantage point: its actual size at 6 feet in circumference, or its apparent size (appearing smaller) a mile or two away from your vantage point? You’re observing the apparent size (appearing smaller) in the distance, but it’s still the same size, and you can’t observe the actual size a mile or two away from you. That’s why it’s a perspective issue.

So, this concept applies to parallel lines converging also. Twin bridges and train tracks are examples of parallel lines converging. These two will appear to converge, if you’re observing them from extreme distances. But in reality they remain apart, which is why objects appear smaller in the distance, and are used for similar perspective references. You can’t see the actual size of the beach ball, just like you can’t see the actual space or separation of the parallel lines. They only appear to converge, just like the beach ball only appears to become smaller. The beach ball didn’t physically shrink. It appeared to do so because of its distance (a mile or two) from your vantage point. Again, parallel lines aren’t literally converging; they only appear to do so from afar. Because the space/width between the two lines will shrink, when this occurs, the two lines will appear closer (converge). Once the parallel lines appear to converge from afar, you’ll no longer be observing straight lines, and that’s due to perspective.

Importantly, it is your ground position that limits the angle that you have to observe a distant object in front of you. If you were viewing an object above you in the sky, you would have much more angular resolution to play with because there would be no “deck” of bottom convergence to limit the angle that you have in your observation. There would just be the natural angular resolution limitations allotted to you by an object in free space, where when things recede, they naturally appear to shrink in size due to convergence, but in reality, they are not shrinking.

But more importantly, once the parallel lines appear to converge, you’re now observing the converging angles. For example, top parallel lines from the sky will appear to angle down, while bottom parallel lines from the ground will appear to rise, which is the point at which the two lines only “APPEAR” to converge, known as The Horizon. Now envision objects interacting with the parallel lines in their converging state (downwards/upwards), and with respect to the sky/ground, respectively. Remember, the parallel lines (sky/ground) are actually straight/parallel, and only appear to converge visually. Or better yet, envision two lights on a ceiling in a very long hallway, one at the entrance and the other at the exit. Both lights are at the same elevation from the entrance/exit on the actual image in which the parallel lines are literally separated. But once the ceiling/floor appears to converge, the light at the exit will appear inches above the floor. And the light at the entrance will be observed at its normal elevation. The light will appear to descend as if it were moving (perspective of convergence).

On a Globe, they will attribute this to “physical” curvature, but it is not. It is a perceptive illusion created once the ceiling/floor appears to converge. How can you see the bottom or more floor beyond the point at which the height of the floor (eye level) appears to rise to conjoin with the ceiling? You can’t. They dissolve into something that lacks all angular resolution. It reaches a vanishing point. Let’s say this hall is 1,000 feet. How can you see the bottom of an object at 550 ft., 600 ft., 1,000 ft., etc., if the floor in the hallway is at eye level? You see, this as well will be attributed to curvature instead of perspective by Heliocentrists, and they have hijacked this perspective in their Earth Curve Calculations. The floor will appear to rise just like the ocean, and then you can’t see any more ocean surface beyond the point of convergence. The bottom of objects on the ocean is now below eye level, and the outward expanse of flat ocean surface is at eye level.

Another example of this phenomenon is the situation where a fence is 100 yards in front of you at eye level, and a building exists a mile or two behind the fence. How can you see the bottom of the building? You can’t. Similarly, the ocean creates a wall of opaqueness as the sky meets the ocean in convergence, thereby precluding you from seeing anything beyond that convergence point. Heliocentrists call this Earth curvature, when it is merely perspective.

Dip Correction Problems With The Heliocentric Model:

Dip of the Horizon is the angular depression of the horizon below the horizontal plane. If we were taking sights on a stable land site, we could measure altitudes using a theodolite with its horizontal established using a bubble level. At sea, however, nothing is stable except the horizon. We use a sextant at sea to measure the altitude of a celestial object with respect to the horizon and then use our dip calculation to change the altitude reference from the horizon to the horizontal.

Whereas, in the Flat Earth Model, you simply subtract the height of the observer at the line of sight in your calculations for where the ACTUAL Horizon is, in the Heliocentric Model, you are supposed to be literally looking downwards at all times in order to see the ACTUAL Horizon due to the fact that a sphere is continually turning away and down from you. This being the case, and since The Earth is actually flat, in Heliocentric Model Dip Corrections Calculations, you will always be overcorrecting to the degree that it does not match up with any empirical observations, whereas, in The Flat Earth Model, your Dip Corrections Calculations will naturally reflect the real world you live in. You will only be adjusting for the height of the observer, with no extra constant downward angle to account for.

The real dip is based on your eye height above The Earth, and not a curving Earth, as Heliocentrists calculate it with depression angles. The angle of depression is formed when the observer is higher than the object he/she is looking at. When an observer looks at an object that is situated at a distance lower than the observer, an angle is formed below the horizontal line drawn with the level of the eye of the observer and the line joining the object with the observer’s eye.

Dip over 6 R Correction:

Dip Correction + Refracted Horizon = NO:

We Have at Least Four Horizon Line Versions Being Discussed in The Flat Earth Versus Globe Debate

1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth’s surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high-powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane due to the principles of perspective, which also affects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

What is the Horizon?:

The Geometrical Horizon According to Encyclopedia Britannica as Related to the Black Swan

The Geometrical Horizon From Encyclopedia Britannica:

“The intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth’s surface.”

The Heliocentrists claim that because the Earth’s circumference is approximately 24,901.461 miles, the geometric horizon is 2.73 miles from the observer, as derived from spherical geometry using trigonometric math. Hence, the Geometric Horizon is the calculated and expected visible horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles.

However, in the famous Black Swan situation with two oil rigs, the geometric horizon appears at nearly 10 miles away, therefore debunking the claim that The Earth curves away from the observer at 8 inches per mile squared from the observer.

The thing you need to remember here is that maximum visibility is not about calculating where the horizon is. Instead, it refers to the ability to see and identify a prominent dark object against the sky at the horizon during the day. This is all related to the opacity of the atmosphere. So if it’s a hazy day, a smoggy day, or a rainy day, the visibility will decrease. The horizon is irrelevant in this case.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method by which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed: