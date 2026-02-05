An automobile gas tank is a good example of a quasi-pressurized system, managed by the EVAP system and a locking gas cap to keep the system pressurized. On the bottom part of the tank lies gasoline, and above it is the pressure gradient of vapor. A modern gas tank is considered part of a pressurized system and is fundamentally integrated into the EVAP (Evaporative Emission Control) system. The EVAP system seals the tank to prevent fuel vapors from escaping, maintaining a slight pressure or vacuum seal, while a pressure sensor monitors the system for leaks.

You can’t have pressure gradients unless you have an enclosed pressurized system. In an open, non-pressurized system, pressure escapes out of any available leak, preventing gradients from accumulating. This, in itself, illustrates how The Earth is an enclosed cosmological system sealed by a Firmament. If The Earth’s atmosphere were contiguous to an Outer Space vacuum, no pressure gradients could accumulate, but rather, they would immediately evacuate to occupy any available volume in the imaginary Outer Space vacuum. What Heliocentrists have done is invoke magical Gravity as the reason for The Earth’s atmosphere to cling to a spinning space ball to create pressure gradients. Without the magic of Gravity, their entire model crumbles.

A Sealed and Enclosed System Allowing Pressure Gradients:

The Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law, also called The General Gas Equation, is the equation state of a hypothetical ideal gas. It is a good approximation of the behavior of many gases under many conditions, although it has several limitations. It was first stated by Benoît Paul Émile Clapeyron in 1834 as a combination of the empirical Boyle’s law, Charles’s law, Avogadro’s law, and Gay-Lussac’s law. The state of an amount of gas is determined by its pressure, volume, and temperature. The modern form of the equation relates these simply in two main forms. The temperature used in the equation of state is an absolute temperature: the appropriate SI unit is the kelvin.

Containment is the Necessary Antecedent For Atmospheric Pressure Gradients: Why is This Such a Vicious Debate?

For gas pressure gradients to form and remain intact contiguous to a vacuum, the necessary antecedent of a container is required, according to The Second Law of Thermodynamics. In other words, without solid and impermeable containment, there could be no atmospheric pressure gradients at all, again according to Thermodynamic Law. The Second Law of Thermodynamics is a physical law based on universal empirical observation concerning heat and energy interconversions. A simple statement of the law is that heat always flows spontaneously from hotter to colder regions of matter (or “downhill” in terms of the temperature gradient).

Additionally, Gravity is no longer defined as mass attracting mass as described by Newtonian rhetoric, and was superseded by Einstein in 1915 in his publication, “General Theory of Relativity”. Einstein had overthrown the idea of the Newtonian mass attracts mass claim with his fantastical, nonsensical, and imaginary 4th dimensional pseudo Riemannian bending of space and time. From this Einsteinian reimagining of Gravity, we know that fictional Newtonian gravitational attraction has no power to hold singular atoms, regardless of how sparse or densely stratified, nor The Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients from being immediately “pushed upwards” in a homogenous confluence out into the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. Further, by no means can gravitational attraction serve or behave as a barrier between The Earth and the alleged vacuum of Outer Space. Fictional Gravity is not a container.

This being the case, and since The Earth, indeed, possess a pressurized atmosphere with atmospheric pressure gradients, the claim that The Earth is surrounded by an Outer Space vacuum is null and void, and the container is rightly and logically inferred to be The Firmament.

Now, if one wants to propose Gravity as a form of containment, this is a violation, as has been pointed out, of The Second Law of Thermodynamics. One certainly can propose a gravitational theory of containment, but according to The Second Law of Thermodynamics and the established Laws of Gas Pressure that engineers and scientists use every day, such a proposition still retains its place as an order of Thermodynamic Law violation. It appears that the real battle being waged here between Heliocentrists and Enclosed Cosmologists is the type of atmospheric containment being proposed, either gravitational in nature or by virtue of a Firmament. What’s more fascinating is the degree of viciousness that BOTH sides employ in framing and stating their arguments. It’s merely a scientific question, but some people approach it as if it were a blood sport, with high emotions, volatility, and sometimes, couched in vulgar ad hominem personal attacks.

When this particular question concerning atmospheric containment de-evolves into an attack on an opponent’s character, rather than an opportunity to address the scientific claims being made, this is when we can see what the true agenda is in the attacker. It’s not scientific Truth. Rather, it’s a quest for some kind of emotional compensation for having been challenged on a worldview, a retaliation against anyone who might have challenged a worldview, and/or a simple primal defense mechanism to protect a cultish group identification with a worldview.

Thermodynamic Equilibrium: Gas Pressure Expands Out To Fill Any Void Unless Quarantined by a Container

Thermodynamic Equilibrium is an axiomatic concept of Thermodynamics. It is an internal state of a single thermodynamic system, or a relation between several thermodynamic systems connected by more or less permeable or impermeable WALLS. In Thermodynamic Equilibrium, there are no net macroscopic flows of matter or of energy, within a system or between systems. In a system that is in its own state of internal Thermodynamic Equilibrium, no macroscopic change occurs.

Gravity, Thermodynamic Equilibrium, The Earth’s Atmosphere, and Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation:

Now, with respect to Thermodynamic Equilibrium and The Earth’s Atmosphere, Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object’s mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation, the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality, they are related but quite different things. What we commonly call weight, in Newtonian terms, is really just the “gravitational” force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth.

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nanoseconds, as the layers of atmospheric pressure seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space.

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works is a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force, in itself, that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function of ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Each successive higher-pressure layer of The Earth’s layers of atmosphere, which exist at a low altitudes, will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards The Earth’s upper atmospheric pressure layers, which exist at the higher altitudes, to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way up to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space.

From there, the vacuum of Outer Space is continuous with the high to low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes. It is a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics for these layers of continuous and contiguous atmosphere to remain stuck to a spinning ball against the vacuum of Outer Space.

Hence, The Heliocentric Model fails based upon its own internal inconsistencies, unscientific underpinnings, Thermodynamic violations, and blatant contradictions.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true, and that is why we still have an atmosphere.

Hence, the Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

There is zero barrier between Earth and the vacuum void…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.

I am not sure yet if it the Heliocentrist’s lack of formal education in science that is preventing them from understanding the relationship between Newton’s gravitational attraction equations and the successive molecular density of The Earth’s atmospheric layers, or just some reading comprehension problem that they have, but nevertheless, Gravity requires mass to work, and at the higher altitudes the mass quotient approaches zero, therefore, rendering Gravity totally ineffective.