An admonishment is a firm but gentle warning, counsel, or reprimand intended to correct behavior or advise against a course of action. It serves as constructive feedback rather than harsh punishment, often aiming to guide, educate, or warn someone of dangers or obligations. The term originates from the Latin admonēre (to warn/advise).

That said, Heliocentrists, be careful not to conflate raw observational data with imaginary curvature assumptions. The Earth, in all apparent observations, measures level with various topographical aberrations, which is simply an empirical observation, not an assumption. However, the assumption that even though no evidence of curvature exists, we must superimpose the hypothesis of curvature upon this observation, as a matter of epistemological necessity, is a secondary leap into theoretical abstraction. That’s the leap Enclosed Cosmologists refuse to make because it goes beyond the parameters of empirical observation. Theories are not valid unless they can be verified using convincing raw observational data, data that The Heliocentric Model has never had with respect to the shape of The Earth. It only has a mental construct built upon mathematical gymnastics and wishful thinking. That’s not science. It’s pseudoscience.