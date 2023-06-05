An accurate model of how the “planets” orbit the Sun in The Heliocentric Model, which then moves through the galaxy in a different direction-of-motion. Note that the planets are all in the same plane and are not dragging behind the Sun or forming a wake of any type. The planets change position relative to one another, making them change their apparent positions and brightnesses in the sky as seen from Earth.



Do you see the impossibility of this model being realized in the real world?

When we soberly consider the FOUR vectors of contrary motion that The Earth and Sun experience as they fly though an expanding Universe, according to the wildly magical and imaginative Heliocentric Theory, we immediately see the hoax of The Expanding Universe Model. No amount of ridiculous 1950s Bell Laboratory “Background Radiation” fables can hide the raw data. And the entire model depends upon magic Gravity to hold it together, a mythical force that has never been demonstrated to exist.

1) First, the Earth is allegedly spinning at approximately 1000 mph. 2) Second, while the Earth spins, it is also allegedly moving 67,000 mph around the Sun 3) Third, while these two motions are occurring, the Sun is also allegedly, and in fact, our whole Solar System is allegedly orbiting around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy. We are supposedly moving at an average velocity of 828,000 km/hr. 4) Fourth, the entire Milky Way Galaxy is also allegedly going 670,000,000 mph on the membrane of an expanding Universe.

With all that contrary motion we should be seeing different Constellations or the change in shape and size of the current Constellations all the time, every year. But they remain fixed and constant, year after year. It does not matter how many light years of distance you inject into the Heliocentric Model. All the crazy angles, distances, and stellar magnitudes in the world cannot cover up the facts that The Constellations are fixed and constant, moving as a connected canopy above us, and reoccur as predictably as the seasons we see them in. And these facts could not be true if The Earth, Sun, and all The Stars were on a roller coaster ride of contrary motion out in Magical Mythical Outer Space.

Heliocentrism is a highly flawed occult fantasy, and nothing more. It was never proven, but rather only repeated endlessly until it brainwashed the small children who grew up to be religious Star Trek loving zealots for the Astro-Theological religion called Astrophysics. It makes no scientific sense, and it is in its last death throes, like a fish flapping on the rocks about to die of Helios Worship.

RIP Heliocentric Model.