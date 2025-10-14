Also, No Tilt Means No Curve...Gregory Lessing GarrettOct 14, 202519272ShareGregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe19272SharePreviousNext
There is a vanishing point in the depth of the photo, but where’s the left to right curve? This photograph shows zero curve whatsoever. Aren’t we told it’s a spinning ball? Wouldn’t the curve be more than one direction?
What i find interesting is most people who are trying to show the curve are just really showing the vanishing point. If the globe were real, then wouldn’t there also be some curve from left to right as seen from the front view, not just in the depth of the picture? I have seen extremely wide angle lenses that when zoomed out show miles and miles of ocean, and they all look the exact same from left to right… sea is level.