“Seeing is believing”, which is to say that when something is witnessed, the truth of its occurrence or existence can no longer be doubted. When you see The Moon, The Sun, and The Stars move above you, devoid of the filter of Heliocentric hypnosis, this occurrence can no longer be doubted or mistaken for sensory deception or sense trickery.”

--Gregory L. Garrett

All of Empirical Science is Fundamentally Anchored in Direct Perception, and the Evidence of a Flat Earth is the Best Example of Trusting Empirically Evident Direct Perception Over Imaginary Mathematical Constructs in History.

Heliocentrists love to make the claim that Enclosed Cosmologists trust their senses over science, and yet, all of science is actually based upon trusting sensory data of the environment over imagined mental or mathematical constructs and inferences. Empirically evident direct perception refers to the cognitive phenomenon that organisms perceive environmental information through sense data, including matter, object behavior, and even unexplained phenomena, considering such fundamentally anchored sense data and perceptions as axiomatic to reality and truth.

Constructing Meaning, Purpose, and Intentions:

Additionally, and historically, meaning, purpose, and intentions have typically been derived directly from sensory input, rather than being constructed through mental or mathematical constructs, presuppositions, or inferences, a fact which may be attributed to a self-preservation survival strategy, where historically, surveillance and scanning of the immediate environment enabled one to detect predators and environmental threats to stay alive. This innate trust of sense data reigns supreme in each person and is the cornerstone of empirical science, regardless of any mathematical constructs and inferences that may be superimposed upon our sense-based experience, constructs that come and go with each new hypothesis that arises from the fertile imagination of theoretical science.

To wit, theoretical science develops models, frameworks, and abstract principles to explain why phenomena might occur, often using mathematical constructs, modeling, and presuppositions, but sensory-based empirical science gathers, observes, and measures directly perceivable and concrete data to determine what is happening. Regrettably, these two domains are not always complementary because, while empirical data tests and validates theories based upon real sense-based perception, too often theoretical science runs wild with the data and deviates into fabricated and unfounded claims that have no real bearing upon the real sensoric world from which they were initially derived.

Subsequently, by nature, we trust our senses over any mathematical constructs, presuppositions, or inferences. If a lion jumps in front of you and roars, opening its mouth wide, ready to bite you, you instinctively trust that you are in danger, purely based upon direct sense data, and not from any mathematical probability derivation or theoretical construct about how a lion might behave in such a situation. Sense data is always King of the Jungle…just like the lion. The lion always trusts sense data, and that is how it survives. It sees what is and not what should or could be, mathematically.

Similarly, when we see The Moon, The Sun, or The Stars move across the sky, we instinctively trust that we are stationary and that these celestial objects are, indeed, moving. There is no reason to be suspicious and think our senses are deceptive or “tricking us” unless someone teaches us that our senses cannot be trusted, which unfortunately begins at a very early age when it comes to the structure of The Cosmos. As such, our sense informs us quite well of the validity of what we see and its actual motion, apart from various environmental factors such as distortion, refraction, magnification, etc, but on the whole, what we perceive is very close to the truth of how the Cosmos operates. Never do we assume, though sense data that we are spinning and that the celestial bodies are expanding out into trillions of light-years of imaginary Outer Space. It just never comes to mind unless someone teaches you such a story. Subsequently, it is only later, after an agenda to redefine what we have sensed as real and true is set in motion, employing mathematical constructs, modelling techniques, presuppositions, and inferences to alter the realty that our senses detect, when we find ourselves succumbing to mental and mathematical constructs of The Cosmos that are completely alien and anathema to what our senses inform of as true.

Theoretical Science Creates Realities That Our Senses Never Detect:

And so, without perception, no observational conclusion or measurements can ever be made about anything. The statement “Without perception, no observational conclusion or measurements can ever be made about anything” highlights a fundamental principle in epistemology and the philosophy of science: that knowledge of the external world is fundamentally mediated by and contingent upon sensory input and sensory-operated instrumental detection. Furthermore, it may be said that perception reveals rather than creates reality. We discover reality through our senses, while theoretical science creates realities that our senses never detect.

This perspective, rooted in scientific empiricism, is supported by several key concepts:

· Epistemic Dependence on Senses: All empirical knowledge is grounded in perception—seeing, hearing, touching, smelling, and tasting the world. Without these inputs, there is no direct experience upon which to base a conclusion.

· The Role of Measurement: Scientific measurement serves as an extension of human perception, allowing us to quantify properties (e.g., in physics) that exist objectively. Even these measurements, however, require a “perceiver” or a recording apparatus that converts physical stimuli into data.

· Idealism and “Esse est Percipi”: Philosopher George Berkeley famously argued that “to be is to be perceived” (esse est percipi), suggesting that the existence of material objects depends entirely on their being perceived by a mind.

· The Observer Effect in Science: In quantum mechanics, the observer effect suggests that the properties of particles (like position or momentum) do not take on definite values until they are perceived and subsequently measured.

In summary, while the existence of The Cosmos may not depend on human observation, the ability to make conclusions or measurements about it is entirely dependent upon sense-based perception and the instruments that we invent to augment and enhance such perceptual faculties.

The Role of Descriptive Syntax in Creating Reality: Relative Motion

Descriptive syntax literally creates reality. If you cannot perceive and describe something, it literally does not exist. In fact, all of science is predicated upon the ongoing struggle to accurately and clearly describe and define what it observes in order to bring the event or object into reality. Descriptive syntax and language structure do not merely describe reality, but actively construct the social, physical, and conceptual world individuals inhabit by shaping perception, categorization, and meaning. If you encounter something but cannot describe the encounter, you simply have no idea what happened or even if it did happen. At the very minimum, you might say, “It was painful or scary.”, and this is a description of feeling which starts the journey to understand the reality of something.

Relative Motion and Occam’s Razor:

Through naming and framing, words define observed phenomena, influencing how reality is understood, such as distinguishing between the relative motion of celestial bodies juxtapose our stationary frame of reference, versus the relative motion of a spinning Earth with an ever-expanding universe above us. Relative motion is the calculation of an object’s velocity or position from the perspective of a specific frame of reference, which may itself be moving. It highlights that motion is not absolute.

For instance, a passenger walking on a train is moving relative to the ground, but stationary relative to the seats. Likewise, The Moon, The Sun, and The Stars are in motion relative to you standing on a motionless Earth, and concurrently, you are motionless relative to The Moon, The Sun, and The Stars in transit above you. They are moving, not you, as your senses clearly inform you every day. It’s Occam’s Razor doing its finest and closest shave. Occam’s Razor, or the Principle of Parsimony, is a problem-solving heuristic suggesting that among competing hypotheses, the simplest one, requiring the fewest assumptions, is usually correct. When you observe something through sense data, that requires the fewest assumptions. Anything beyond that is a convoluted and assumptive exercise in theoretical gymnastics, not empirical science.

The Foundation of Empirical Evidence:

Empirical science, by definition, is the branch of scientific inquiry that relies on empirical evidence—data gathered through observation, measurement, and experimentation—to formulate, test, and refine hypotheses and theories. At its core, this process is fundamentally anchored in direct perception, meaning the immediate sensory experience of the world through our senses (sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell). Below, I’ll explain step by step how this dependency unfolds, illustrating why no empirical scientific claim can escape its roots in human perception.

· Empirical science distinguishes itself from purely rational or theoretical pursuits (like certain areas of mathematics or philosophy) by demanding verifiable evidence from the physical world. This evidence must be observable and repeatable.

· All such evidence begins with direct perception: Scientists (or observers) must see, hear, feel, or otherwise sense phenomena. For example, in biology, identifying a new species starts with visually examining its physical characteristics under a microscope. In physics, measuring the speed of light involves perceiving readings on instruments like clocks or detectors.

· Without perception, there is no data. Even automated systems (e.g., sensors in a particle accelerator) ultimately output results that humans perceive—via screens, printouts, or auditory signals.

Observation as the Starting Point:

· The scientific method typically begins with observation: Noticing patterns or anomalies in the natural world.

· These observations are perceptual acts. Consider Galileo’s use of the telescope to observe Jupiter’s moons—this was direct visual perception extended by a tool, but still reliant on his eyesight to interpret the images.

· In modern contexts, like climate science, data from balloon-suspended satellites is perceived through graphs, maps, or numerical displays on computers. The data isn’t abstract. It’s rendered in a form accessible to human senses.

Experimentation and Measurement:

· Experiments test hypotheses by manipulating variables and recording outcomes.

· Every measurement involves perception: Reading a thermometer (visual), listening to a Geiger Counter’s clicks (auditory), or feeling the texture of a chemical precipitate (tactile).

· Instruments amplify or quantify perception but don’t replace it. A mass spectrometer, for instance, detects molecular ions, but scientists perceive the results as spectra on a screen or printout. The chain always ends with human sensory input.

Data Collection and Interpretation:

· Data in empirical science is collected through sensory means, often logged in ways that allow repeated perception (e.g., photographs, recordings, or written notes).

· Interpretation of data is perceptual too: Analyzing a graph requires seeing patterns; statistical analysis involves perceiving numbers and trends on a display.

· Even in fields like theoretical quantum mechanics, where phenomena are indirect (e.g., electron diffraction patterns), the evidence is perceived via interference fringes on a photographic plate or digital image.

Replication and Peer Review…When it is Non-Biased:

· To ensure reliability, empirical findings must be replicable by others, meaning independent observers must perceive similar results under the same conditions.

· Peer review involves scrutinizing methods and data, again through perception—reading papers, viewing figures, or replicating experiments.

· This communal aspect reinforces that science isn’t solipsistic; it’s built on shared perceptual experiences, mitigated by controls to account for perceptual biases (e.g., double-blind studies to reduce observer expectancy).

Limitations and Philosophical Underpinnings:

· While empirical science is powerful, its reliance on direct perception introduces potential flaws: Senses can be deceived (illusions), limited (e.g., humans can’t see ultraviolet light without aids), or subjective (e.g., color perception varies).

· To counter this, science employs tools, standardization, and consensus, but these are extensions of perception, not alternatives. Philosophers like David Hume and Immanuel Kant have argued that all knowledge of the external world stems from sensory impressions, underscoring that empirical science can’t and should never transcend this sensory baseline.

· In essence, empirical science assumes a perceptible reality. Without it, we’d revert to pure speculation, which is exactly what The Heliocentric Model and most of theoretical science amounts to.

This perceptual foundation makes empirical science inherently human-centered and practical, allowing it to describe and predict the world we experience. However, it also means science doesn’t access “absolute” truth beyond what our senses (aided or unaided) can grasp—it’s a method built on the interface between mind and matter.