While aiming a laser straight upwards you encounter very little atmospheric obstruction, when you shoot it across The Earth from the summit of Mount Everest, you encounter tremendous atmospheric distortion, dust, smoke, aerosols, *beam attenuation, pollution, *refraction, cloud density, *beam diffusion, issues with The Inverse Square Law of Light, and vanishing point convergence and compression issues at the apparent horizon due to The Laws of Perspective. These variables preclude any beam endurance. Moreover, the optics fail very swiftly with light travelling in a denser medium, in that the conventional, simplified rules of geometrical optics (like assuming light travels in straight lines or that lenses behave identically in all environments) break down quickly when light moves through a medium with a higher refractive index (e.g., air, clouds, water, vapor, etc…). This happens because an optically denser medium slows down light more significantly, causing substantial, often non-linear changes in its path and behavior that simple lens calculations cannot predict. Denser media have more particles, which increases the interaction between light and matter (absorption or scattering), leading to a loss of laser light signal intensity that basic ray-tracing optics do not account for.

1. *Beam Attenuation refers to the reduction in intensity (amplitude, energy, or photon count) of a wave or particle beam (X-ray, light, sound) as it traverses a medium, caused by absorption and scattering. It follows an exponential decay law, determined by the medium’s density, atomic number, and thickness.

2. *Refraction in light is the bending of light as it passes from one transparent substance (medium) to another, like from air to water, because its speed changes. This change in speed causes light to bend either towards the normal (when slowing down in a denser medium) or away from the normal (when speeding up in a rarer medium). Refraction explains phenomena like lenses working, mirages, the bending of laser light through the atmosphere, rainbows, and why a straw in water looks bent, as our brain interprets the bent light as if it traveled straight.

3. *Beam Diffusion refers to the gradual, random, or chaotic spread of particles (usually in high-intensity hadron accelerators) away from the beam core, causing emittance growth, halo formation, and beam loss over time.

Mount Everest:

A laser beam shot straight upwards with very little atmospheric distortion to impede its intensity:

Laser beam attenuation: light scattering images of pure water and air. A blue laser and a red laser are used simultaneously. (a) the light scattered by pure water, and (b) the light scattered by air:

Laser beam attenuation from scattering: from a less dense to a more dense medium:

Light attenuation from sunlight into water:

Laser beam refraction through the denser medium of water:

Laser beam refraction:

Laser beam diffusion:

Laser beam loss of integrity traveling through smoke: