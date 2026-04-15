When God created Mankind, he put us in a special position where we would have dominion over all the creatures of the Earth. We were the only thing God made in His own image and we therefore had an important role to play.

God did not give us dominion over the Heavens. In fact, in the story of the Tower of Babel, the Bible presents a clear example of what happens when Mankind’s pride starts to dominate their motives and they try to conquer the Heavens:

And they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, and a tower whose top is in the Heavens; let us make a name for ourselves, lest we be scattered abroad over the face of the whole Earth.” – Genesis 11:4

This was unacceptable, and God’s response to this action was to confuse the language of the people and scatter them over the face of the whole Earth (Genesis 11:5-8). God has not become lenient in this area, for His Word never changes.

Claims that we have dominated the moon, have satellites in orbit at the very edge of our ‘Heavens’, or that we are excelling in space exploration with probes, rockets, rovers and other man-made technologies directly conflicts with scripture. The world tries to convince you all these things are real, but this is a deception. Even if outer space were real, God would never permit us to conquer it.

The Bible contains the truth. It always has and it always will. Our place is here on Earth, and this Earth is all that God created for us. We cannot leave this specially designed and enclosed realm.

The Heaven, even the Heavens, are the Lord’s; but the Earth He has given to the children of men. – Psalm 115:16

Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the Earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the Earth.” – Genesis 1:28