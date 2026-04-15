Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Psalm 12:6-7 KJV - 6 The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

7 Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.

Psalm 118:8 KJV - 8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.

Psalm 89:34 KJV - 34 My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips.

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Proverbs 8:4-10 KJV - .

5 O ye simple, understand wisdom: and, ye fools, be ye of an understanding heart.

6 Hear; for I will speak of excellent things; and the opening of my lips shall be right things.

7 For my mouth shall speak truth; and wickedness is an abomination to my lips.

8 All the words of my mouth are in righteousness; there is nothing froward or perverse in them.

9 They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge.

10 Receive my instruction, and not silver; and knowledge rather than choice gold.

Thx for sharing.

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