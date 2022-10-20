Aether exists as the substrate, or foundation, to all Physics. Aether is a tenable and substantiated concept, whereas Atomism is an untenable and unsubstantiated claim.

Mathematics is a religion based upon Atheistic Atomism, where everything is a particle and submits to quantization. If you cannot count it, Atomistic mathematicians will reject its realty. They will reject the field of Aether that unites all dimensional attributes, substrates, properties, and events because they cannot readily quantize it. You can't quantize a field.

Globebusters | What is the Aether? | 09/04/2022:

1) Light can only travel at its luminal velocity as defined by the dielectric medium and its dimensional relationship to certain terminal limitations.

2) The “speed of light” is a fictional idea, and not a constant. It is medium dependent and changes “velocity” depending upon the density of the medium in which it passes via field perturbation.

3) Likewise, Electromagnetic or Magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Hence, Light, Magnetism, and Sound are all Aetheric field perturbation dependent in their transmission, and not the result of particles or waves in motion.

4) There is no speed of light or speed of sound since neither move. They are merely the result of induction through the Aetheric medium, which is singular and not dualistic in nature.

5) Light is not a material construct, but rather the epiphenomenal perturbation of The Aether via field induction.

6) Light is a compound co-axial circuit.

7) It’s an Aether perturbation modality.

8) All fields are Aether perturbation modalities.

9) There is no energy in matter, other than what is conferred to it by virtue of its existence within The Aetheric field, as Nikola Tesla clearly pointed out.

10) Space cannot bend or warp since, by definition, it possesses no salient or measurable properties, and therefore, is not malleable.

11) Time does not exist other than as a mental construct. Time is measurement not a real thing.

12) Wireless technology is evidence of The Aetheric field, and not of an Atomistic, particle-based world.

13) The frequency and wavelength of Light is a function of Aetheric pulse perturbation.

14) Everything is Light.

15) Hydrostatic equilibrium suggests a model for understanding perturbations in The Aetheric field, culminating in what are called, “Photons”, which possess non-material field induction properties.

16) Light is a sound wave in The Aether.

17) Photons do not travel in The Aether. Rather, nothing is moving from point “A” to point “B”. Light is merely the rate of disturbance in The Aether, which is measured as wave propagation.

18) The conjugation between the magnetic and the dielectric are real.

19) Everywhere you see Light, that is a construct of magnetism.

20) Everywhere you see Darkness, this is a construct of the dielectric. (i.e. electrically insulative).

21) Magnetism is a dielectric field.

22) Gravity, misnamed, is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the electromagnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric field.

23) Light is the result of constructive and destructive interference in The Aetheric field.

24) Light is the result of the interrelationship between the magnetic and the dielectric, resulting in a hyper-trochoidal pattern.

25) The reason The Earth’s Aetheric field exhibits Trochoidal patterns is because it is electromagnetically oriented.

26) The curve described by a fixed point on the radius or extended radius of a circle as the circle rolls along a straight line creates a Trochoidal pattern.

27) The Earth exits in the Toroidal Vortex created by the interplay between magnetic and dielectric fields.

28) Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Field Theory, and General and Special Relativity are pseudo-sciences created to mask the existence of Aether.

29) Most ancient architecture was created to tap into The Aetheric Field and extract, conduct, and channel electromagnetic energy from the Ionosphere, which is not actually a sphere, but rather, a layer of electromagnetic field induction. Electromagnetic or magnetic induction is the production of an electromotive force across an electrical conductor in a changing magnetic field. Michael Faraday is generally credited with the discovery of induction in 1831, and James Clerk Maxwell mathematically described it as Faraday's Law of Induction. Ancient towers, cathedrals, castles, pyramids, obelisks, etc… were all created, in part, for this purpose.

30) Atomism is a religion. It's the cult of bumping particles.

31) The electron's discoverer, J.J. Thomson, called it one unit of dielectric induction During the 1880s and '90s scientists searched cathode rays for the carrier of the electrical properties in matter. Their work culminated in the discovery by English physicist J.J. Thomson of the electron in 1897. He found a green glow on the wall of his glass tube and attributed it to rays emanating from the cathode via induction, not particles.

32) Light is neither a wave nor a particle. These are just conceptual abstractions. They are not what things are. These conceptual abstractions describe are what things do…how things behave as The Aether experiences perturbation.

33) Physicist, Robert B. Laughlin, wrote: “It is ironic that Einstein's most creative work, the general theory of relativity, should boil down to conceptualizing space as a medium when his original premise [in Special Relativity] was that no such medium existed. The word ‘Aether’ has extremely negative connotations in theoretical physics because of its past association with opposition to Relativity. This is unfortunate because, stripped of these connotations, it rather nicely captures the way most physicists actually think about the hypothetical Quantum Vacuum. Relativity actually says nothing about the existence or nonexistence of matter pervading the universe, only that any such matter must have relativistic symmetry. It turns out that such matter exists. About the time Relativity was becoming accepted, studies of radioactivity began showing that the empty vacuum of space had spectroscopic structure similar to that of ordinary quantum solids and fluids. Subsequent studies with large particle accelerators have now led us to understand that space is more like a piece of window glass than ideal Newtonian emptiness. It is filled with ‘stuff’ that is normally transparent but can be made visible by hitting it sufficiently hard to knock out a part. The modern concept of the vacuum of space, confirmed every day by experiment, is a Relativistic Aether. But we do not call it this because it is taboo.”

34) Objects in the world react with Piezoelectricity, as in the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins—in response to applied mechanical stress. The word Piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek word, piezein, which means to squeeze or press, and ēlektron, which means amber, an ancient source of electric charge.

Luminiferous Aether

Luminiferous Aether ("luminiferous", meaning "light-bearing") was the postulated medium for the propagation of light. It was invoked to explain the ability of the apparently wave-based light to propagate through empty space (a vacuum), something that waves should not be able to do. The assumption of a spatial plenum of luminiferous Aether, rather than a spatial vacuum, provided the theoretical medium that was required by wave theories of light.

The Aether hypothesis was the topic of considerable debate throughout its history, as it required the existence of an invisible and infinite material with no interaction with physical objects. As the nature of light was explored, especially in the 19th century, the physical qualities required of an Aether became increasingly contradictory. By the late 1800s, the existence of the Aether was being questioned, although there was no physical theory to replace it.

Isaac Newton suggests the existence of an Aether in the Third Book of Opticks (1st ed. 1704; 2nd ed. 1718):

“Doth not this Aethereal medium in passing out of water, glass, crystal, and other compact and dense bodies in empty spaces, grow denser and denser by degrees, and by that means refract the rays of light not in a point, but by bending them gradually in curve lines? Is not this medium much rarer within the dense bodies of the Sun, stars, planets, and comets, than in the empty celestial space between them? And in passing from them to great distances, doth it not grow denser and denser perpetually, and thereby cause the gravity of those great bodies towards one another, and of their parts towards the bodies; everybody endeavoring to go from the denser parts of the medium towards the rarer?”

In the 19th century, luminiferous Aether (or ether), meaning light-bearing Aether, was a theorized medium for the propagation of light. James Clerk Maxwell developed a model to explain electric and magnetic phenomena using the Aether, a model that led to what are now called Maxwell's equations and the understanding that light is an electromagnetic wave. However, a series of increasingly complex experiments had been carried out in the late 1800s like the Michelson–Morley experiment in an attempt to detect the motion of Earth through the Aether, and had failed to do so. A range of proposed Aether-dragging theories could explain the null result but these were more complex, and tended to use arbitrary-looking coefficients and physical assumptions. Joseph Larmor discussed the Aether in terms of a moving magnetic field caused by the acceleration of electrons.

Hendrik Lorentz and George Francis FitzGerald offered within the framework of Lorentz ether theory an explanation of how the Michelson–Morley experiment could have failed to detect motion through the Aether. However, the initial Lorentz theory predicted that motion through the Aether would create a birefringence effect, which Rayleigh and Brace tested and failed to find (Experiments of Rayleigh and Brace). All of those results required the full application of the Lorentz transformation by Lorentz and Joseph Larmor in 1904.

Summarizing the results of Michelson, Rayleigh and others, Hermann Weyl would later write that the Aether had "betaken itself to the land of the shades in a final effort to elude the inquisitive search of the physicist". In addition to possessing more conceptual clarity, Albert Einstein's 1905 special theory of relativity could explain all of the experimental results without referring to an Aether at all. This eventually led most physicists to conclude that the earlier notion of a Luminiferous Aether was not a useful concept.

Atomism

A number of important theorists in ancient Greek natural philosophy held that the universe is composed of physical ‘atoms’, literally ‘uncuttables’. Some of these figures are treated in more depth in other articles in this encyclopedia: the reader is encouraged to consult individual entries on Leucippus, Democritus, Epicurus and Lucretius. These philosophers developed a systematic and comprehensive natural philosophy accounting for the origins of everything from the interaction of indivisible bodies, as these atoms—which have only a few intrinsic properties like size and shape—strike against one another, rebound and interlock in an infinite void. This atomist natural philosophy eschewed teleological explanation and denied divine intervention or design, regarding every composite of atoms as produced purely by material interactions of bodies, and accounting for the perceived properties of macroscopic bodies as produced by these same atomic interactions. Atomists formulated views on ethics, theology, political philosophy and epistemology consistent with this physical system. This powerful and consistent materialism, somewhat modified from its original form by Epicurus, was regarded by Aristotle as a chief competitor to teleological natural philosophy.

Since the Greek adjective atomos means, literally, ‘uncuttable,’ the history of ancient atomism is not only the history of a theory about the nature of matter, but also the history of the idea that there are indivisible parts in any kind of magnitude—geometrical extension, time, etc. Although the term ‘atomism’ is most often identified with the systems of natural philosophy mentioned above, scholars have also identified commitments to indivisibles in a number of lesser known figures. Often these are formulated in response to paradoxes like those of Zeno of Elea (early 5th c. BCE) about infinite divisibility of magnitudes. Some of these identifications of other kinds of atomism outside the main tradition are controversial and based on slight evidence.

-- https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/atomism-ancient/

More on Atomism

Atomism [a privative and temnein to cut, i.e. indivisible] is the system of those who hold that all bodies are composed of minute, indivisible particles of matter called atoms.

We must distinguish between:

1) Atomism as a philosophy

2) Atomism as a theory of science

Atomism as a philosophy originated with Leucippus. Democritus (b. 460 B.C.), his disciple, generally considered the father of atomism, as practically nothing is known of Leucippus. The theory of Democritus may be summed up in the following propositions:

All bodies were thought to be composed of atoms and spaces between the atoms.

In the philosophy of Atomism, Atoms are eternal, indivisible, infinite in number, and homogeneous in nature; all differences in bodies are due to a difference in the size, shape or location of the atoms.

There is no purpose or design in nature, and in this sense all is ruled by chance.

All activity is reduced to local motion.

The formation of the universe is due to the fact that the larger atoms fall faster, and by striking against the smaller ones combine with them; thus the whole universe is the result of the fortuitous concourse of atoms. Countless worlds are formed simultaneously and successively. Epicurus (342-270 B. C.) adopted the theory of Democritus, but corrected the blunder, pointed out by Aristotle, that larger atoms fall faster than smaller ones in vacuo. He substituted a power in the atoms to decline a little from the line of fall. Atomism is defended by Lucretius Carus (95-51 B.C.) in his poem, "De Rerum Naturâ."

With the exception of a few alchemists in the Middle Ages, we find no representatives of atomism until Gassendi (1592-1655) renewed the atomism of Epicurus. Gassendi tried to harmonize atomism with Christian teaching by postulating atoms finite in number and created by God. With the application of atomism to the sciences, philosophic atomism also revived, and became for a time the most popular philosophy. Present-day philosophic atomism regards matter as homogeneous and explains all physical and chemical properties of bodies by a difference in mass of matter and local motion. The atom itself is inert and devoid of all activity. The molecule, taken over from the sciences, is but an edifice of unchangeable atoms. Philosophic atomism stands entirely on the basis of materialism, and, though it invokes the necessary laws of matter, its exclusion of final causes makes it in the last analysis a philosophy of chance.

The atomic theory was first applied to chemistry by Dalton (1808), but with him it meant little more than an expression of proportions in chemical composition. The theory supplied a simple explanation of the facts observed before him: that elements combine in definite and multiple proportions. The discovery in the same year by Gay-Lussac of the law that gases under the same pressure and temperature have equal volumes was at the same time a confirmation and an aid in determining atomic weights. Avogadro's law (1811) that gases under the same conditions of pressure and temperature have an equal number of molecules, and the law of Petit and Dulong that the product of the specific heat and atomic weight of an element gives a constant number were further confirmations and aids. The atomic theory was soon applied to physics, and is today the basis of most of the sciences. Its main outlines are: Matter is not continuous but atomically constituted. An atom is the smallest particle of matter that can enter a chemical reaction. Atoms of like nature constitute elements, those of unlike nature constitute compounds. The elements known today are about 76 in number and differ from one another in weight and physical and chemical properties. Atoms combine to form molecules, which are the smallest quantities of matter that can exist in a free state, whether of an element or a compound. Some believe that the atom retains its individuality in the molecule, whilst others consider the molecule homogeneous throughout. The theoretic formulas of structure of Frankland suppose them to remain. The spaces between the atoms are filled with an imponderable matter called ether. Upon the nature of ether the greatest differences of opinion exist. The adoption by scientists of Maxwell's theory of light seems to render the ether-hypothesis with its many contradictions superfluous. At all events it is quite independent of the atomic theory.

The results obtained by the Hungarian Lenard, the English physicist J.J. Thomson, and many others, by means of electric discharges in rarified gases, the discovery of Hertzian waves, a better understanding of electrolysis and the discovery of radium by Madame Curie have made necessary a modification of the atomic theory of matter. The atom, hitherto considered solid and indivisible, is now believed to break up into ions or electrons. This new theory, however, must not be considered as opposed to the atomic theory; it comes rather as an extension of it. In chemistry, the principal field of the atomic theory, the atom will still remain as the chemically indivisible unit. The hypothesis of subatoms is, moreover, not entirely new; it was proposed by Spencer as early as 1872 ("Contemporary Rev.", June 1872) and defended by Crookes in 1886.

The physico-chemical theory of atomism, though not a demonstrated truth, offers a satisfactory explanation of a great number of phenomena, and will, no doubt, remain essentially the same, no matter how it may be modified in its details. In chemistry, it does not stop arbitrarily in the division of matter, but stops at chemical division. If another science demands further division, or if philosophy must postulate a division of the atom into essential principles, that is not the concern of chemistry. Science has no interest in defending the indivisible atom of Democritus.

Scholastic philosophy finds nothing in the scientific theory of atomism which it cannot harmonize with its principles, though it must reject the mechanical explanation, often proposed in the name of science, which looks upon the atom as an absolutely inert mass, devoid of all activities and properties. Scholastic philosophers find in the different physical and chemical properties of the elements an indication of specifically different natures. Chemical changes are for them substantial changes, and chemical formulas indicate the mode in which the elements react on one another in the production of the compound. They are not a representation of the molecular edifice built up of unchangeable atoms. Some would accept even this latter view and admit that there are no substantial changes in inanimate nature (Gutberlet). This view can also be harmonized more easily with the facts of stereo-chemistry. As regards the phenomena observed in radio-activity, a generalization, either in the materialistic sense, that all matter is homogeneous, or in the scholastic sense, that all elements can be changed into one another, is in the present state of science premature.

-- https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/02053a.htm

Dielectric

In electromagnetism, a dielectric (or dielectric material or dielectric medium) is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material as they do in an electrical conductor, because they have no loosely bound, or free, electrons that may drift through the material, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization. Because of dielectric polarization, positive charges are displaced in the direction of the field and negative charges shift in the direction opposite to the field (for example, if the field is moving parallel to the positive x axis, the negative charges will shift in the negative x direction). This creates an internal electric field that reduces the overall field within the dielectric itself. If a dielectric is composed of weakly bonded molecules, those molecules not only become polarized, but also reorient so that their symmetry axes align to the field.

Piezoelectricity

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials—such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA, and various proteins—in response to applied mechanical stress. The word, Piezoelectricity, means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat. It is derived from the Greek word, piezein, which means to squeeze or press, and ēlektron, which means amber, an ancient source of electric charge.

The Piezoelectric effect results from the linear electromechanical interaction between the mechanical and electrical states in crystalline materials with no inversion symmetry. The Piezoelectric effect is a reversible process: materials exhibiting the Piezoelectric effect also exhibit the reverse Piezoelectric effect: the internal generation of a mechanical strain resulting from an applied electrical field. For example, lead zirconate titanate crystals will generate measurable Piezoelectricity when their static structure is deformed by about 0.1% of the original dimension. Conversely, those same crystals will change about 0.1% of their static dimension when an external electric field is applied. The inverse Piezoelectric effect is used in the production of ultrasound waves.

French physicists Jacques and Pierre Curie discovered Piezoelectricity in 1880. The Piezoelectric effect has been exploited in many useful applications, including the production and detection of sound, Piezoelectric inkjet printing, generation of high voltage electricity, as a clock generator in electronic devices, in microbalances, to drive an ultrasonic nozzle, and in ultrafine focusing of optical assemblies. It forms the basis for scanning probe microscopes that resolve images at the scale of atoms. It is used in the pickups of some electronically amplified guitars and as triggers in most modern electronic drums. The Piezoelectric effect also finds everyday uses, such as generating sparks to ignite gas cooking and heating devices, torches, and cigarette lighters.

--https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piezoelectricity

Nikola Tesla Quotes on Aether

"There manifests itself in the fully developed being , Man, a desire mysterious, inscrutable and irresistible: to imitate nature, to create, to work himself the wonders he perceives.... Long ago he recognized that all perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the Akasha or luminiferous Aether, which is acted upon by the life giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never ending cycles all things and phenomena. The primary substance, thrown into infinitesimal whirls of prodigious velocity, becomes gross matter; the force subsiding, the motion ceases and matter disappears, reverting to the primary substance."

--Nikola Tesla

This conceptualization of Aether matches Maxwell’s statements about Aether behaving as “Wheels and pulleys” and furthermore supports the Thompson (Lord Kelvin) vortex ring model of the atom which is now being re-investigated through inviscid fluid dynamics.

--See Ross Anderson and Robert Brady of Cambridge

Excerpt from Tesla’s prepared statement for his 81st birthday (July 10, 1937):

“Only the existence of a field of force can account for the motions of the bodies as observed, and its assumption dispenses with space curvature. All literature on this subject is futile and destined to oblivion. So are all attempts to explain the workings of the universe without recognizing the existence of the ether and the indispensable function it plays in the phenomena. My second discovery was of a physical truth of the greatest importance. As I have searched the entire scientific records in more than a half dozen languages for a long time

without finding the least anticipation, I consider myself the original discoverer of this truth, which can be expressed by the statement: There is no energy in matter other than that received from the environment.”

– Nikola Tesla

Once again this indicates a vortex model of matter in which the energy of an atom is like the energy of a tornado: a localization of the energy of a larger system.

Various other quotes attributed to Tesla (of less-reliable/unknown source):

"A good example for such an interaction becomes apparent in gravitation, which should rather be named, universal compression. I think the material bodies do not gravitate between each other but it is the ether that makes one material body to press to another."

"We wrongly call this phenomenon gravitation."

"We can also feel ether's reaction when sudden acceleration or braking."

"The stars, planets and all the universe appeared from the ether when some part of it, due to certain reasons, became less dense."

"It can be compared with formation of blebs [air bubbles] in boiling water although such a comparison is only rough. The Aether tries to return itself to its initial state by compressing our world, but intrinsic electric charge within material the world substance obstructs this. It is similar to that when the water compresses blebs [air bubbles] filled with hot water steam. Until the steam does get cold the water is unable to compress the bleb. With time, having lost the intrinsic electric charge, our world will be compressed with the ether and is going to turn into Aether."

"Having come out of the Aether once - so it will go back into the Aether."

– Nikola Tesla