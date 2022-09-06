Facebook has lately been threatening to terminate my Facebook account if I post any links to my books being sold at Barnes and Noble or Lulu Publishing. And so, simply go to the Barnes and Noble or Lulu Publishing website and find any book of mine by scrolling through the results after writing the name of the book you are seeking in the search box and/or searching for my name.

Click on These Links to Access Barnes and Noble and Lulu Publishing:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Gregory%20Lessing%20Garrett

https://www.lulu.com/shop

Additional Note:

As most people are at this point noticing, I am posting most of my controversial stuff at SUBSTACK these days to avoid being banned again by FB. You can subscribe to my newsletter there for free, and see most of my work. The option to be a paid subscriber is there just in case you would like to support my work, but it is not mandatory to be a paid subscriber in order to read the totality of my archive.

More and more of us are adopting this approach so that we can say anything we want without Big Tech censorship. The current way we researchers are interfacing with our audience is through reader-supported media instead of Big Tech supported media. Most of us are breaking away from the Big Tech giants, little by little, at this stage of the game.



And again, subscribing to my SUBSTACK newsletter is free to access my writings.

I’ve Decided to Create a GoFundMe Page in Order to Keep Creating Books on Flat Earth, Scientism, Gnostic Luciferianism, and The Vatican Jesuits.

NOTE:

With Each $100 Donation, I Will Mail You an Autographed Copy of Any of My Books of Your Choosing.

GoFundMe Page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-silenced-truth?utm_source=copy_link&utm_medium=customer&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&attribution_id=sl:ef4cb9bf-aced-4b82-ad45-e7fdb495ed41

I have been posting links on Twitter to my own Barnes and Noble books, which include discussions, examinations, and in depth analysis of Flat Earth, Scientism, Gnostic Luciferianism, and The Vatican Jesuits, and now, Twitter is desperately trying to limit my reach. First Amazon KDP Books banned me for discussing aspects of Flat Earth, Scientism, Gnostic Luciferianism, and The Vatican Jesuits, and then Lulu Publishing banned me for the same reasons.

Nevertheless, I am determined to get The Truth out there, regardless of social media censorship. And so, I am creating a GoFundMe Page so that I can keep researching and publishing on these topics, as well as various other crucial topics, without being completely derailed by needing to generate money from incidental jobs that take all my time away from this endeavor, which I deeply consider valuable and significant Christian work.

Do I really care about my being censored? At this stage, I can’t imagine caring less.

No matter what I do, I am banned wherever I go.

And yet, I am still going to continue publishing until they take me away in handcuffs.

Those who you are forbidden to speak of are in control.