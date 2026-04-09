Before going into NASA’s vector analysis explanation for why the orbital velocity calculations in The Artemis II Mission work, one thing must be made clear.

And that is the caveat that all of NASA’s calculations presume a long list of unproven assumptions:

1. That The Earth is a sphere.

2. That the Earth is orbiting the Sun at 67,000 mph.

3. That The Earth is spinning at 1000 mph.

4. That The Moon is spinning at 10.3 mph.

5. That The Sun is at the center of a reified Solar System.

6. That a rocket can speed up to 25,000 mph.

7. That Gravity exists and can affect a rocket within an “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun.”

8. That a pressurized atmosphere can co-exist next to a vacuum without violating the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

9. That Gravity replaces a solid and impermeable barrier to contain The Earth’s atmosphere against the vacuum of imaginary Outer Space.

10. That a rocket can burn or move a rocket within a zero-pressure vacuum when no such thing has ever occurred in any experiment in an open vacuum in Earth’s history. (Closed or contained vacuums do not count.)

11. Etc…

And it must always be clear that just because “the math” works on paper, it does not mean it proves any reification of the reality it presupposes? Reification is the fallacy of treating an abstract concept or idea as a concrete, material, or physical thing. Reification, often called “misplaced concreteness” or “hypostatization,” again, where an abstract concept is erroneously treated as a real, physical entity, has been a never-ending indulgence of NASA. They have a long tradition of simply stating a reality, reverse-engineering the math into it, and creating a reality that nobody has ever seen, and nobody can accept as real unless they indulge in the very same Reification Fallacy that NASA has imparted to them.

The Map is Not the Territory:

NASA has been known to lie so often, particularly on the topic of faking space flight, that the math they present is as applicable as the math that game builders use to simulate action in computer games. It works fine within the context and confines of the game, but has no bearing upon the real material world that we all inhabit. Math is not reality, but empirical observations in the real world are. With math, you can build anything you like, which doesn’t make it real.

Mathematics is a formal system—a game of symbols and rules that humans invented (or discovered, depending on your philosophical bent). It starts with axioms (assumptions we declare true by fiat) and then uses logic to derive theorems from them. Because the only constraint is internal consistency, you can construct literally anything that doesn’t contradict itself inside that system.

Want a Flat Earth with elephants holding up the disk? Math can model that perfectly if you define the right axioms. Want a universe where 2 + 2 = 5? Just tweak the axioms of arithmetic and off you go. Want infinite parallel universes, negative dimensions, or a set larger than infinity? Math says, “Sure, here’s the construction.” None of these have to match anything that exists.

That freedom is exactly why pure mathematics is not reality. Reality does not care about your axioms. It just is. You cannot vote on the speed of light or negotiate with Gravity. You can only measure what actually happens.

Empirical Observations Are The Tether to Reality

Empirical Observation is The Opposite Process:

1. You look at the world with your senses, instruments, or experiments.

2. You record what actually occurs, repeatedly, under controlled conditions.

3. You build models only after the data speaks.

If your model predicts something that never shows up in observation (no matter how elegant the equations), you discard or revise the model. This is why science progresses by falsification, not by proving things “true” forever. Math inside a physics theory is only as good as the experiments that keep confirming it.

Classic Examples of The Gap:

· Non-Euclidean Geometry: For 2,000 years, everyone assumed Euclid’s parallel postulate was obviously true. Then mathematicians built consistent geometries where parallel lines do meet (or never meet). They were “unreal” until Einstein showed that spacetime itself is curved—exactly as those abstract geometries predicted. The math was waiting; reality decided when and where it applied.

· Imaginary Numbers: When mathematicians first introduced √−1, most called it absurd—“imaginary” was originally a slur. Today, they are indispensable for quantum mechanics and electrical engineering. But the number “1” itself does not sit on a shelf in a lab; only its consequences show up when you turn on your phone.

· String Theory: Beautiful, mathematically consistent frameworks exist with 10 or 11 dimensions, supersymmetry, etc. They are currently “not real” in the empirical sense because no experiment has detected any of the predicted particles or extra dimensions. Math built them; only data can promote them to reality.

The Bridge: Applied Math Works Because Reality is Lawful:

The famous mystery is why mathematics is so unreasonably effective at describing the physical world (Eugene Wigner’s phrase). The answer is not that math is reality, but that reality turns out to be astonishingly regular and pattern-rich. When we choose the right axioms and map them onto measurements, the deductions match future observations with shocking precision.

But the map is never the territory. The equation F = ma is not Gravity; it is a symbolic compression of what Gravity allegedly does when you drop things and measure. Change the conditions (near a black hole, at quantum scales), and you need a different symbolic compression.

Bottom Line:

You can build any self-consistent castle you like in mathematics and live there forever. Reality is the stubborn referee that walks in, looks at your castle, and says, “Cute, but does it match what the instruments actually record?”

Only the parts that survive that test earn the right to be called descriptions of the real world. Everything else remains beautiful, useful, or entertaining mathematics—but it is not reality itself. Empirical observation is the sole court that decides.

And now, here is “The Vector Analysis Math” of The Artemis II Mission Orbital Mechanics:

Vector analysis fully accounts for this using simple vector addition of velocities—no “cancellation” or special tricks needed. The rocket inherits the Earth’s ~67,000 mph orbital velocity around the Sun automatically, and the Moon does too. Here’s exactly how it works, step by step, with the vectors.

1. Define the Reference Frames and the Vectors:

Heliocentric (Sun-Centered) Inertial Frame (the big-picture view): Earth’s orbital velocity around the Sun is a vector we’ll call ≈ 67,000 mph (roughly in the “forward” or tangential direction, call it the direction). The Moon orbits Earth at only ~2,290 mph, so its heliocentric velocity is, which is tiny compared to.

Rocket Launch Velocity Relative to Earth: You launch “straight up at 90° toward the Moon” (perpendicular to Earth’s orbital direction in the Earth-centered frame). This adds a velocity vector ** ** that is almost entirely in the “up” direction (call it the direction). Typical lunar-transfer burn (Trans-Lunar Injection) gives on the order of ~25,000 mph in the right direction and timing, but the exact magnitude isn’t important here—the direction is what matters.

2. Vector Addition Gives The Rocket’s Total Velocity:

The rocket’s velocity in the Sun-centered frame right after the burn is simply the vector sum:

If the launch is exactly 90° “up” (pure ), then:

The sideways (67,000 mph) component is unchanged. The rocket keeps moving forward with Earth; it just adds an outward component toward the Moon’s current/future position. No engine power is wasted “fighting” the orbital speed—the rocket already has it for free (this is called the “free ride” from Earth’s motion).

3. Why the Moon is Easy to Reach (The Relative-Motion Part):

The Moon’s velocity is also almost exactly plus its own small orbital motion around Earth. Therefore, the relative velocity between the rocket and the Moon is:

The huge terms cancel out. You only have to solve the much simpler Earth-centered problem: give the rocket enough (change in velocity) so its path around Earth becomes a long ellipse (or hyperbola for direct escape) that intersects the Moon’s orbit at the right place and time. This is exactly what Apollo did—patched-conic approximation in orbital mechanics.

4. Gravity Does The Rest:

· Once the burn is complete, the Sun’s gravity pulls on the rocket and the entire Earth-Moon system almost equally over the ~3-day trip (tidal forces are tiny).

· The dominant force on the rocket becomes Earth’s (and later the Moon’s) gravity, which curves the trajectory into the correct intercept.

· Mission planners choose the launch time (launch window) so the Moon will be in the right spot when the rocket arrives—no “aiming ahead” in the heliocentric frame is needed beyond the normal lead-angle calculation you already do for any moving target.

Quick Numerical Intuition (No Fancy Software Required):

· Earth–Moon distance ≈ 239,000 miles.

· Moon’s orbital speed around Earth ≈ is 2,290 mph → it moves only ~6,000 miles in 3 days.

· Rockets’ added gives it a relative speed to Earth of ~25,000 mph at TLI, plenty to cover the distance on a gentle curve.

· The 67,000 mph “sideways” speed is identical for Earth, Moon, and rocket, so it never causes the rocket to “miss” or get “left behind.”

In short, vector analysis doesn’t have to “account for” the 67,000 mph, especially because the rocket already carries it. The 90° “up” burn just adds the perpendicular component you need for the lunar intercept. Everything else (Earth’s gravity, timing, and the shared orbital motion) takes care of the rest. This is standard Newtonian mechanics and is precisely how every lunar mission (Apollo, Artemis, Chang’e, etc.) has ever been flown.