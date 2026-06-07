A thing, in itself, cannot create itself. This is an axiomatic and self-evident principle of Physics, Biology, and formal logic. The Cosmos is a type of “thing”, and therefore, requires some kind of causal antecedent to bring it into existence. That would need to be a creative principle of unimaginable magnitude. Furthermore, since this creative principle gives rise to Time and Space, by definition, nothing can come before it since any temporal regressive extension that would insinuate itself as the creator of The Creator cannot occur unless Time is initiated, which, of course, it is not until Space is created, as well. Thus, there cannot be an infinite regression of creators creating successive creators, and so forth. Hence, this creative principle must be Eternal, without beginning or end. This Eternal Creative Principle we know as The Lord.

The Argument From Cosmic Contingency:

This leads to The Argument From Cosmic Contingency, which posits that because the universe is contingent, meaning it exists but could conceivably have not existed, or been otherwise, it requires an explanation for its existence. This leads to the philosophical conclusion that an uncaused, necessary being (a Creator) is the ultimate foundation of reality. Because every physical event is the effect of a preceding cause, there must ultimately be an initial, uncaused Cause that sets the chain of existence in motion without itself being caused by anything else.

The concept of causation, or causal principle, is a fundamental pillar of most cosmological arguments, especially in affirming the necessity for a First Cause. The latter is identified by philosophical analysis to be God as determined within classical or other specific conceptions of theism. Some formulations of the argument classify the universe as contingent in the metaphysical sense that it has the potential not to exist and lacks a reason for its existence within itself. Other variations expound its finitude in the impossibility of an infinite regress of causal interactions, kinetic interactions between objects in motion, or past events, to specify the existence of a First Cause or an unmoved mover, or the necessary ground of being.

The Cosmological Argument:

In the philosophy of religion, a cosmological argument is an argument for the existence of God based on observational statements concerning the universe and its contents, examined metaphysically through the lenses of causation or motion (change). The universe is determined to be contingent or finite in a manner that substantiates an external foundation for its existence. By referring to reason and observation alone for its premises—and precluding revelation—this category of argument falls within the domain of natural theology. A cosmological argument can also be referred to as an argument from universal causation, a First Cause argument, or a prime mover argument.

A Thing Cannot Create Itself:

This principle stands as one of the most fundamental axioms in rational inquiry. In physics, it aligns with conservation laws and causality: matter-energy does not spontaneously bootstrap its own existence from absolute non-being. In biology, no organism self-assembles without prior genetic, chemical, and environmental precursors. In formal logic, it is a variant of the principle of sufficient reason—every contingent thing requires an explanation outside itself. Self-creation would entail a logical contradiction: a thing would need to exist before it exists to bring itself into being.

The Cosmos as Contingent:

The observable universe—the Cosmos in its totality, including all matter, energy, laws, space, and time—is itself a “thing.” It is a vast, structured, intelligible system with specific parameters (fine-tuned physical constants, the arrow of time, entropy increase, etc.). As a contingent reality (one that could, in principle, have been otherwise or not at all), it demands a causal antecedent. This leads to the necessity of a creative principle of unimaginable magnitude—one capable of actualizing an entire cosmos governed by elegant mathematical laws, capable of giving rise to conscious observers who can ponder their origins. This principle cannot be merely another contingent entity within the chain of physical causes; it must be the ground of contingency itself.

Transcendence of Time and Space:

Here, the argument gains its deepest philosophical force. Time and space are not pre-existing containers into which the Cosmos was poured. They are features of the created order. General relativity treats spacetime as a dynamic fabric warped by mass-energy. Quantum cosmology and models like Hartle-Hawking propose that time itself “emerges” from a timeless quantum state. Therefore, the creative principle cannot be located within time or space. Any attempt to posit a temporal predecessor to this principle collapses: temporal regress requires time to already exist.

An infinite chain of creators (Creator1 created by Creator2, ad infinitum) fails for the same reason. Such a regress still requires an ultimate explanation for the entire infinite series. An infinite series of contingent causes does not explain why there is something rather than nothing; it merely postpones the question. As philosophers like Aquinas and Leibniz argued, the chain of efficient causes must terminate in a First Cause that is not itself caused—an unconditioned, necessary being whose essence is existence itself.

Thus, the creative principle must be Eternal: without beginning, without end, and independent of temporal succession. It possesses aseity (self-existence). It is not subject to change, decay, or potentiality in the way created things are. This eternality is not “endless time” but timelessness—a mode of being from which time itself derives its flow.

The Nature of This Principle:

This Eternal Creative Principle exhibits intellect and will in the broadest sense: it originates rational order, mathematical structure, and the possibility of life and mind. The universe is not chaotic noise but a coherent, law-governed reality amenable to scientific discovery. From the precision of physical constants allowing stable atoms and stars, to the emergence of coded information in DNA, the signature points to intentionality rather than brute fact.

Traditionally, theistic traditions identify this as God—or “The Lord”—the uncreated source, the Ipsum Esse Subsistens (the sheer act of existing itself). This is not a “god of the gaps” filling temporary scientific ignorance, but the metaphysical ground required by the existence of any contingent reality whatsoever. Even in a hypothetical multiverse or oscillating cosmology, the ensemble of universes or the meta-laws generating them would themselves require explanation—pushing the question back to the same necessary foundation.

Counterpoints and Resilience:

Skeptics sometimes invoke quantum vacuum fluctuations or “nothing” producing “something” via laws of quantum mechanics. However, a quantum vacuum is not absolute nothing—it is a structured physical state with fields, probabilities, and laws already in place. Similarly, claims of an eternal universe or past-infinite models face challenges from entropy (the universe would have reached heat death already) and observational evidence favoring a finite past.

The argument does not claim to prove every attribute of classical Theism (omnibenevolence, etc.) in one step, but it establishes the rational necessity of a transcendent, eternal creative source. It invites further reflection on whether this source is personal, relational, or the ground of moral order and meaning—questions pursued in natural theology, philosophy of mind, and religious experience.

In summary, the impossibility of self-creation, the contingency of the Cosmos, the emergence of time and space, and the incoherence of infinite regress converge on a single coherent conclusion: reality rests upon an Eternal Creative Principle. This is the being monotheistic traditions have long worshipped and contemplated as The Lord—the Alpha and Omega, the source from whom all else derives its existence, intelligibility, and purpose. This perspective does not end inquiry but enriches it, framing science, philosophy, and human existence within a larger metaphysical story.