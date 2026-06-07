Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Bob
31m

Calculate the odds......they like to say cosmic "accident" but when you try to line up just three cellular incidences occurring on their own, the zeros go on forever, so great are the odds......it's

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