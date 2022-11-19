When asked to provide personal empirical evidence Professor Dave fails the Acid Test of Honesty and resorts to Word Salad, Deflection, and Obfuscation.

Flat Earth Debate 1772 LIVE Dave Gets Schooled:

Phony Professor Dumb Dave DESTROYED for Good:

Professor Dave - Dishonest and Disingenuous:

Did Professor Dave come through with the empirical evidence...make your prediction before watching:

Today we fire back at (Not A) Professor Dave's ad-hom attacks and non-sequitur arguments. The Ball Earth community has never had a worse representative and we are going to show why.

Response to Professor Dave - The Earth Is Still Flat!:

DAVID WEISS HUMILIATES PROFESSOR DAVE - MINDSHOCK PODCAST – SUPERCUT:

Flat Earth Debate 1774 Uncut & After Show Prof Dave Reckt Pt3: