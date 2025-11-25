A Simplified Explanation of Why Rocket Thrust Will Not Work in Imaginary Outer Space: Newton’s Third Law of Motion
Newton’s Third Law of Motion, often stated as “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” means that if an object A exerts a force on an object B, then object B simultaneously exerts a force on object A that is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. These forces always act on different objects and therefore do not cancel each other out.
What is a rocket pushing against in the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space that constitutes this equal and opposite reaction secondary force B?
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
NASA Goes Ballistic! 😂