A Relentless Heliocentric Claim is That No Ancient Cultures Asserted That The Earth was an Enclosed Cosmological System With a Flat Earth
Does Enclosed Cosmology really look like a modern CIA Psyop? Did The Ancient Egyptians (from around 3100 BC to 30 BC), who scribed images of The Flat Earth with a Firmament work with The CIA to fool people in 2025? The Heliocentric claims are baseless, as usual.
The idea of a Flat Earth was prevalent in most ancient cultures before the time of Pythagoras (around 500 BCE). Early civilizations like the Egyptians, Hindus, and Mesopotamians, etc…according to The Encyclopedia Britannica, viewed the Earth as a disk of floating landmasses, surrounded by a Firmament. Homer, the ancient Greek poet, in the 8th century BC, described a similar disc-shaped Earth surrounded by an encompassing ocean. Early Greek philosophers, including Thales, Anaximander, and Anaximenes (predating Pythagoras), are also documented as having believed in a Flat Earth, says Wikipedia.
It is important to note that the idea of a spherical Earth emerged gradually in ancient Greek thought, with “The Father of Freemasonry” and Occult Teacher, Pythagoras, often credited with the first suggestion, albeit initially based on aesthetic and philosophical arguments, as opposed to any empirical research or data. Later, Greek thinkers like Aristotle attempted to provide crudely tenuous observational evidence, and Eratosthenes later fabricated a rough calculation of The Earth’s circumference with impressive inaccuracy.
Therefore, before Pythagoras, the prevailing view in most ancient cultures, including early Greek thought, was that The Earth was flat or disc-shaped, enclosed within a Firmament Dome based upon the common sense empirical data, visual perception, navigational data, and cosmological models of their time.
Ancient Hyperborea (Spoken of 7th Century BC) Flat Earth Map:
Flat Earth Map Ten Centuries Old:
So excited to have found your post. Yes, of course the Earth is flat with a dome. The Earth is a terrarium. You must know Eric Dubay's work. Have you seen this video on Meru he did, beautiful.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ff3v2wx_II Also, this Substack site, Terra Times, has a series 1 through 9 on this. Here is 1 so you can find it. https://substack.com/@terratimes/p-159651045 I love the pictures of the old maps from all the cultures.
I have read accounts of flat earth being taught in certain portions of early America, late 1890-1920+. This is impressive information to present to anyone making the claim it’s a modern conception. thx for sharing