As you all know, I am a professional author, publisher, and journalist based in

California. With a B.A. in Psychology from UCSC and a Master’s Degree in

Education from National University, I have spent over 40 years honing my craft

as a writer. My background in Philosophy, Theology, Physics, English pedagogy,

and rhetoric has allowed me to write multidisciplinarily across a wide array of

domains with authority and persuasiveness. Over the years, I have published 90

books at Amazon Publishing, Lulu Publishing, Barnes & Noble Press, and I

currently host my Substack page with over 2,100 of my article publications.

However, all of that is being swiftly ripped away from me since I’ve been battling Ménière’s Disease, a chronic inner ear disorder that has turned my life upside down. What started as occasional dizziness has become a daily struggle filled with unpredictable vertigo attacks, unyielding nausea, roaring tinnitus, fluctuating hearing loss, and a constant feeling of fullness in my ear that makes even simple tasks exhausting.

Ménière’s Disease is invisible to others, but its impact is relentless. One moment I might feel okay, and the next I’m suddenly spinning, nauseous, and forced to lie still for hours or even days. These attacks make it impossible to drive safely, hold down consistent work, or enjoy the everyday activities I once took for granted—like spending time outdoors in our beautiful area or simply focusing on conversations without the constant ringing in my ears. The uncertainty is one of the hardest parts: I never know when the next episode will strike, which has led to lost income, mounting medical bills, and the emotional weight of feeling like a burden to those around me.

I’ve pursued every avenue I can—specialist visits, medications, dietary changes, and therapies—but thecosts add up quickly. Hearing aids, vestibular rehabilitation, potential injections or surgical options, and even basic living expenses while I’m unable to work at full capacity have stretched my resources thin. As someone who

values independence and contribution, it’s incredibly difficult to ask for

help, but I’ve reached a point where community support could make a real

difference in managing this condition and regaining some stability.

Your donation, no matter the size, would directly help cover medical treatments, specialist appointments, and daily necessities so I can focus on healing rather than survival. It would also ease the financial stress that only compounds the physical and emotional toll of Ménière’s. Sharing this campaign with your friends and family would be equally valuable—raising awareness about this misunderstood disease matters deeply too.

I remain hopeful. With the right support and ongoing care, many people with Ménière’s find ways to manage symptoms and live fuller lives again. I’m committed to that path, but I can’t walk it alone right now.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story and for any kindness you can offer. Your generosity means more than words can express—it represents hope, relief, and the strength of community when a person is struggling.

With sincere gratitude, Gregory

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/ba09599ca