Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
9h

Have you tried putting hydrogen peroxide drops in your ears?

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1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
10h

Reduce Salt,Sugar, Coffee, Alcohol, Nicotine to a minimum, avoid heavily processed foods , no MSG, no artificial sweeteners, no aged Cheeses,no Red Wine ,drink Water spread evenly over the day , eat Ginger, take Magnesium, NAC, Ginkgo boloba , get Vit D, Sunshine , rest Steroid or Gentamycin injections , hydro drops ,CGRP blockers, Surgery .

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