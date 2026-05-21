To my readers and community,

For years, this Substack has been a labor of love, and your readership means the world to me. Today, I’m sharing a brief personal update on a challenge I’ve been navigating behind the scenes.

As an independent author, balancing the rising costs of research, printing, and distribution with daily economic survival has become a heavy weight especially while quietly managing the unpredictable daily hurdles of Ménière’s Disease. Because I operate completely without a corporate safety net, sustained focus requires stability.

I have updated my live GoFundMe page to serve as a modest bridge to help cover upcoming publishing costs and essential necessities during this season. My ultimate goal is simply to stabilize my environment so I can keep writing and delivering the deep multidisciplinary research, history, and philosophy you rely on.

If my work has brought value to your life, please consider reading the story or sharing the link. There is absolutely no pressure, but any solidarity right now keeps the pages turning.

You can view the updated page here: https://gofund.me/a3596e32f

With my deepest gratitude,

Gregory Lessing Garrett