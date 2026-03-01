When we check for Stellar Parallax, we do not detect any parallax at all, and no evidence that the Earth moves even an inch, particularly when considering Polaris’s fixed position, let alone 200 million miles every 6.66 days, as it allegedly shoots out in four opposing vectors of motion, including allegedly spinning at 1000 mph in an Outer Space vacuum while orbiting The Sun at 66,600 mph (They just love that number, 666.), and while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of miles per hour.

Hence, certain Jesuit Catholic Priests, in order to salvage the Heliocentric wreck they had created in the 15th century, came up with the idea that the Stars, therefore, must be unimaginably far, far, far away….so far away that The Constellations remain immutable, exactly fixed, and unchanging, century after century. And so, they had to invent Light Years, one Light Year being the distance light would travel in one year. This invention placed the Stars so far away that even if the Earth moves 200 million miles in 6.66 days, there will be no observable Stellar Parallax.

It was a Vatican Jesuit Masterpiece of Reverse Engineering to invent this Heliocentric fantasy with the assistance of their Freemason agenteur: Nikolaus Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Issac Newton, and reverse engineered from the 5000 year-old, well established facts of the plane we live on, which has no observable or measurable curvature, nor any axio rotation.

Trusting that few would actually use empirical science to investigate the spurious claims of their fantasy, they advanced confidently, later using Jesuit Catholic agenteur, Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, to resurrect the ancient mystical fantasy of The Big Bang in order to execute a final death blow to Biblical Cosmology and The Truth that The Lord taught in Genesis.

Later, using Jesuit-created Hollywood, they would finance innumerable science fiction Outer Space films to sear deep into the minds of eager Helios worshippers (Sun worshippers) the epistemological ideation underpinned by Hermetic and Kabbalistic mysticism. Jesuit Freemasons, Gene Roddenberry, of Star Trek science fiction fame, Carl Sagan, of Contact and Cosmos fame, and High Freemason Arthur C. Clarke were then enlisted to fabricate an extraterrestrial form of Apotheosis, which would further inspire in the minds of the gullible masses the idea of alien life and interstellar travel. Once their Copernican narrative was fully ensconced within the public imagination, they utilized their film production company, NASA, where they could wage an eschatological claim and promise, antithetical to contra proferentem, whereby, their demands for Atheistic and Pantheistic Ontology would become public consensus.

Eventually, having failed miserable with their Stanley Kubrick produced Apollo Moon Mission Hoax, where hundreds of millions of scientists and layman easily saw through the poorly staged fraud, they were forced to wait 50 years later, under the laughable guise of, “insufficient finances”, while simultaneously bragging about a black budget of over 50 million dollars a day of income (NASA was never good at logic) to re-introduce the viability of space flight through The Artemis Mission.

Hoping that those children who had grown up under the fantasy of The Apollo Mission Hoax would continue to be pliable, a new generation of Jesuit masterminds, sworn to the agenda of Counter Reformation, and newly inspired by the dream of a World Religion based upon their Atheistic Pantheon of Gods, introduced a new arsenal of occult space programs, which would be revealed, once again, as the result of fraudulent computer generated images and Hollywood film artifice.

NASA’s Pantheon of Gods:

1) 1958 – 1963: Project Mercury (NASA and the Greek Gods)

2) 1963 – 1966: Gemini Program

3) 1960 – 1972: Apollo Program

4) 1967 – The Apollo 1 Launch Pad Accident

5) 1970s: Titan-Centaur

6) 1971 – Olympus Mons (The Biggest Volcano in the Solar System)

7) 1989: Olympus-1 Satellite launched

8) 1990 – 2009: Ulysses observes the Sun

9) 2001 – Mythodia (Mars)

10) 2011 – Juno Space Probe

11) 2022 – Artemis 1 Mission

And so, this is the way certain 15th century Vatican Priests covered their tracks. However, if the original arbitrary assumptions of the Heliocentric Theory are wrong, then everything else is also wrong, as well. It does not matter how many assumptions you invent or how many complex calculations you do with fabulous mathematical effort. If your initial hypothesis is incorrect, then your entire model is nonsense, and science fiction, at best.

B. B. Bennett said:

“Without exception, all measurements from the surface of the Earth, or of the surface of the Earth, are made with respect to the horizontal plane of the surface of the Earth. This is the ONLY “proof” that the Earth is measured, navigated, surveyed, charted, and flown over, and built upon as a horizontal plane. All suggestions or claims of the Earth’s sphericity beg the question. The “globe” is, and always has been, a mathematical model, created from flat-earth measurements in the first instance.”

--B. B. Bennett

